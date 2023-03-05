The Toronto History Weekly
The Man Who Jumped Off The CN Tower — And Survived
Plus I begin to unveil the line-up for The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History! All in this week's edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Mar 5
February 2023
The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History
Announcing a weird new event, plus the repatriation of Poundmaker's pipe and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Feb 26
2
Toronto's Most Scandalous Mayors
From brothels and syphilis to murder and mayhem, here are some of the biggest scandals ever to rock Toronto City Hall.
Adam Bunch
Feb 20
2
2
Toronto's Greatest Romantic Mystery
Plus our city's most scandalous affairs, the ongoing history of kissing, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Feb 15
4
When Toronto Rushed To Stalingrad's Aid
Plus pizza, spies, an update on the battle over Osgoode Hall, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Feb 6
1
1
January 2023
A Forgotten Monument To Soccer & Murder
Plus a plaque for Jackie Shane, the secrets of Second City, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Jan 29
3
Madonna vs. The Toronto Police Morality Squad
Plus lost tourist attractions, a wrestling scandal, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Jan 23
William Faulkner Drunk in the Cockpit of a Biplane
Plus: a Toronto folk music legend, an extraordinary new discovery, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Jan 16
1
2
Michael Snow's Venice Dream
Plus: From Hogtown To Downtown is back, an American highway on Canadian soil, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Jan 10
1
December 2022
My Favourite Stories of the Year
From riots and rebellion to aliens, demons and superheroes... Looking back at the first year of Toronto's history newslleter.
Adam Bunch
Dec 30, 2022
1
Did Toronto Inspire "A Christmas Carol"?
Plus a mysterious sewer entrance, a Victorian spat, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Dec 23, 2022
3
When Northern Lights Filled Toronto's Winter Nights
Plus, will Old City Hall become a Museum of Toronto, Canada's last hangings, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Adam Bunch
Dec 12, 2022
1
