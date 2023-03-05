The Toronto History Weekly

Plus I begin to unveil the line-up for The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History! All in this week's edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
February 2023

Announcing a weird new event, plus the repatriation of Poundmaker's pipe and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
From brothels and syphilis to murder and mayhem, here are some of the biggest scandals ever to rock Toronto City Hall.
Plus our city's most scandalous affairs, the ongoing history of kissing, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Plus pizza, spies, an update on the battle over Osgoode Hall, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
January 2023

Plus a plaque for Jackie Shane, the secrets of Second City, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Plus lost tourist attractions, a wrestling scandal, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Plus: a Toronto folk music legend, an extraordinary new discovery, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Plus: From Hogtown To Downtown is back, an American highway on Canadian soil, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
December 2022

From riots and rebellion to aliens, demons and superheroes... Looking back at the first year of Toronto's history newslleter.
Plus a mysterious sewer entrance, a Victorian spat, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
Plus, will Old City Hall become a Museum of Toronto, Canada's last hangings, and more in this edition of Toronto's history newsletter.
