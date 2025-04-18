This is Taddle Creek Pond. You’ll find it at the heart of Wychwood Park, a leafy enclave near Bathurst & Davenport. It was created by damming Taddle Creek back when the neighbourhood was first founded as an artists’ colony back in the late 1800s. Today, there are goldfish swimming through these waters. And some say they’re a reminder of a heartbreaking tale — that they’re descended from fish released here by the founder’s grandson more than a century ago, before the boy headed off to fight in the First World War.

Wychwood Park was the vision of an artist named Marmaduke Matthews. He was born in England, but moved to Toronto as a young man. Here, he became a successful painter. He began by offering portraits but was soon hired as the official artist of the Canadian Pacific Railway, which gave him the opportunity to travel across Canada painting what he saw. Some sources say he would sit on the cowcatcher at the very front of the train, perched on the nose of the locomotive as it thundered through the passes of the Rocky Mountains, sketching from that perilous seat so he could get the best view.

By then, Matthews had already bought some land on the outskirts of Toronto — high up on the crest of the big hill above Davenport Road, the ancient shoreline of Lake Iroquois. There, he built his house in the 1870s, surrounded by orchards, gardens and wetland. He had a horse and a cow and dogs. He worked with a friend to plan the artists’ colony; together they bought up everything from Davenport to St. Clair between Bathurst and Christie. Much of that land became Wychwood Park.

And so, the neighbourhood would play a central role in the life of the Matthews family for generations to come. And that included Marmaduke’s grandson. Ambrose Harold Goodman must have grown up making regular visits to the pond as a boy. And it’s where they say he once released a bowl of his pet goldfish into the water.

Goodman was still a teenager when the First World War broke out. He was an aspiring lawyer, who’d just been accepted to study at Osgoode Hall. But instead of heading to class, he would head to the front lines. And he would never return.

Ambrose Harold Goodman & Wychwood Park (background painted by Marmaduke Matthews in 1895ish via Wikimedia Commons)

He was offered a non-combat role, but he refused. Goodman wanted to fight. And on the first day of the bloody Battle of Amiens, he was struck in the thigh — some sources say it was shrapnel from an explosive shell, others that it was a bullet. Either way, it was a serious wound. His unit had already captured their objective and so he got six German prisoners to carry him away, finding help at a casualty station. But it was no use. The injury was enough to slowly kill him. He died at a hospital in Rouen and was buried there in France, thousands of kilometres from home.

In the decades to come, Wychwood Park would grow into one of the most beautiful neighbourhoods in the city — and one of Toronto’s most sought-after addresses. Residents have included famous artists, writers, professors and business leaders. The famed architect Eden Smith built his own house there, in the Arts & Craft style, and he designed many of the neighbourhood’s other homes, too. Marshall McLuhan, the philosopher who coined phrases like “the medium is the message” and “the global village,” spent the last decade of his life living in one of them. He had a house with a view out over the pond.

In the early days of Wychwood Park, Taddle Creek ran right through the neighbourhood. It was soon dammed to create the pond. From there, the creek ran down through the Annex and the University of Toronto before cutting to the east and emptying into the bay near the Distillery. It was once one of our city’s most picturesque waterways. But as the metropolis boomed over the course of the 1800s, its rivers and streams became horribly polluted. Taddle Creek was so filthy people called it “The River Styx.” And so it was buried, along with many others, and turned into a sewer.

A century later, you can still find hints of Taddle Creek if you know where to look. A curve in the layout of a street or a dip in the land. A park is named in its honour, with a fountain in the shape of a water pitcher made of a thin pipe as long as the creek once was. Next to the Royal Ontario Museum, Philosopher’s Walk runs through what’s left of its old ravine. They say water from the creek still rises to the surface on the grounds of the Berkeley Church.

And then there’s Wychwood Park. It’s a private neighbourhood, but you can still venture inside. It’s a quiet, peaceful place. Beautiful and serene. You can walk in the shadows of the elegant old trees that tower above the elegant old homes. And at its heart, you’ll find that little pond from the days of Marmaduke Matthews, the place where his grandson used to play. And if you’re lucky, as you gaze into its depths, maybe you’ll catch a glimpse of something orange in the water, or a flash of gold — and you’ll know that it might very well be one of the great-grandchildren of the fish left here by that young soldier more than a century ago before he headed off to war.

Thank you so much to everyone who supports The Toronto Time Traveller with a paid subscription! It’s thanks to you that this newsletter exists — and by keeping it going with a few dollars a month, you’re also supporting all the other work I do. If you haven’t already joined the heroic 4% of readers who support the newsletter with a paid subscription and want to make the switch yourself, you can do that right here:

Toronto’s Most Notorious — My New Lecture Series for The Toronto Public Library!

I’m giving a whole new series of lectures for the Toronto Public Library — four monthly talks about some of the most notorious criminals and crimes from our city’s history. And it kicks off this Friday!

Toronto's Most Notorious explores the shadowy underbelly of Toronto's past with true crime and mystery stories about the scoundrels, rogues, killers and crooks whose crimes have shocked and fascinated our city for generations. I’ll be sharing wicked tales of vice and villainy and how they've shaped the history of the place we call home.

First up is…

TORONTO’S MOST NOTORIOUS: MURDERS & MYSTERIES

Friday, April 18 — Noon — Online

Toronto has a bloody past. The history of our city is filled with stories of chilling murders and mysterious disappearances. And while these tales may send shivers up our spines, they also have a lot to teach us about the place we call home. In this special lecture, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will introduce us to the murderers who've been terrorizing Toronto ever since it was founded and explore the history of the city through the stories of some of its most infamous homicides.

Free registration.

And you’ll find the links for the other three futures lectures – “Con Artists & Kidnappers,” “Bank Robbers & Bandits” and “Bootleggers & Smugglers” — here.

A Scandalous Jane’s Walk!

I’m leading a Jane’s Walk this year! The very first tour I ever led was as part of the festival back in 2019 — which is how I first learned that I enjoy doing them. So I thought it would be nice to offer one again this year: a free edition of my most popular walk, A Scandalous Tour of Old Toronto.

There are skeletons in our city's past; Toronto's history is filled with tales of dishonour, disgrace and disrepute. On this walk through the city's oldest neighbourhoods, we'll uncover the stories of those notorious scandals. From deadly duels to lustful brothels, from bribery and corruption to incest and infidelity… there are shocking tales to be told about the history of Toronto.

When: Saturday, May 3 at 3pm. The tour will last about two hours.

Where: Meet in the Distillery District (at the little clock tower outside 7 Trinity Street). We’ll end up near King & Victoria at the end of the walk.

How Much: It’s free!

LEARN MORE

The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History returns this June!

The Festival Of Bizarre Toronto History is coming back for 2025! Just like we’ve done for the last two springs, we’ll spend a week digging into the weirdest tales our city has to offer — seven days filled with online lectures, panels, interviews, and walking tours.

In the first two years of the festival, we’ve covered everything from the Circus Riot to the Patty Wars to body snatchers to the man who mailed himself out of slavery. I’ve had a ton of fun putting the events together while getting to invite some of Toronto's greatest storytellers to be part of them. The response has been absolutely wonderful, so I’m delighted to be bringing it back for 2025!

I’ll be sharing lots more details about the line-up and the schedule in the weeks to come. For now, I can tell you it will involve alligators, cemeteries, and much, much more.

LEARN MORE!

The Toronto History Lecture Is Looking for Proposals

The Toronto History Lecture is an annual talk organized by the Toronto Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society. I gave the lecture back in 2023, all about the Circus Riot — which was a wonderful experience. This year’s talk is coming up on August 5 and they’re still open for proposals.

“Over the years, the THL has explored the legacy of Toronto’s first mayor, casualties of the War of 1812, cyclists and veterans of the Great War, an enduring racist myth, an outspoken entertainer, an influential architect, the city’s working class and its Chinese community, the transformation of the Ward and Yorkville, psychiatric treatment, the construction of Toronto’s Water Supply Tunnel, Great War convalescent care, and a legendary circus riot! What’s next?”

If you have an idea or know someone who might, you can check out the Call for Proposals at the link below. The deadline is May 1.

LEARN MORE

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything new in Toronto’s past…

PALM TREE NEWS — The El Mocambo is up for sale. The legendary venue’s Dragon’s Den owner defaulted on tens of millions in debt after spending a fortune overhauling the club. Allie Gregory wrote about it for Exclaim! Read more.

RADIOACTIVE NEWS — Jeremy Hopkins has dug up one of the weirder tidbits from the history of the Eaton’s department store: the x-ray machines they used to use for shoes fittings. It was apparently not until the 1970s that they were finally discontinued because of, well, the obvious. He shared a little thread about it on Bluesky. Read more.

FLAMING AUTOMOBILE NEWS — Jeremy also shared the story of a harrowing accident on the Bloor Viaduct back in 1924. Read more.

LIBRARIES OF THE GREAT DEPRESSION NEWS – Also on Bluesky, Bob Georgiou shared a neat map from nearly 100 years ago that he found thanks to the Toronto Public Library’s Digital Collection: the city’s library in 1933. Check it out.

REVOLT OF THE EIGHTEEN NEWS — For TVO, Jamie Bradburn wrote about the 1911 federal election (which you might remember from my newsletter piece about it a few weeks ago). He’s got lots of fascinating details there beyond the ones I included. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

MAPPING TORONTO: BRINGING HISTORY TO LIFE

April 23 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Join us as we officially unveil the digital companion for our 1837 map model! Learn how our speaker, Mike Carter, professional tour guide and local historian, built an interactive digital version of our popular model, overlaying our map with the current City layout which now provides visitors with a more immersive experience and adds an interactive element to our permanent display. An exciting announcement will also be unveiled at the start of the evening so be sure to register early as spots are strictly limited!”

$17.31 for non-members; $11.98 for members.

Learn more.

BATTLE OF YORK DAY AT FORT YORK

April 27 — 11am to 4pm — Fort York National Historic Site

“Experience the commemoration of the 212th anniversary of the Battle of York with special tours and demonstrations. Discover the battle's impacts on the city, this land and its peoples. Join the special ‘Anishinaabeg Defenders of York’ tour and learn the stories of Toronto's Indigenous defenders. Excite your imagination with musket and music demonstrations, historic kitchen animations, special presentations and more!”

Free!

Learn more.

WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS: WHEN COPS AND COURTS GET IT WRONG

April 29 — 6:30pm — Toronto Reference Library

“Interested in true crime? Toronto Reference Library is hosting a monthly True Crime Series of panel discussions with some of Canada's top crime writers. This month panelists: Lorna Poplak, author of Drop Dead: A Horrible History of Hanging in Canada, Lorna will focus on wrongful convictions between Confederation and the abolition of capital punishment in 1976. Susan Goldenberg presents her book: Snatched! The Peculiar Kidnapping of Beer Tycoon John Labatt [which] highlights two wrongful convictions. This time, Nate Hendley, in addition to moderating, gives a presentation about the 1956 wrongful murder conviction of 14-year-old Ron Moffatt of Toronto.”

Free!

Learn more.

RHYTHMS OF CHANGE: THE REGENT PARK TRANSFORMATION STORY

April 29 — 7pm — Online & in person at the Ralph Thornton Centre — Riverdale Historical Society

“Join Mitchell Cohen for an evening of reflection on one of the most significant community revitalization efforts in Canadian history. Drawing from his book Rhythms of Change and four decades leading The Daniels Corporation, Cohen will share stories and lessons from Toronto's Regent Park transformation – a globally recognized model of how public, private, and grassroots partnerships can reshape communities. In a moderated conversation, Cohen will also reflect on the experiences that have shaped his approach to development, the key principles driving inclusive, community-led revitalization today, and his perspective on what's working and what's holding Toronto back – in building more vibrant and inspiring neighbourhoods.”

$5

Learn more.

UNDER THE WRECKING BALL: SHAPING TORONTO’S DOWNTOWN 1960–1989

Opens May 1 — Monday to Friday, 9am–4pm — City of Toronto Archives

“Toronto’s post-war era was marked by a long period of optimism and prosperity, which among other things, resulted in massive architectural projects emblematic of the city’s wealth and modernist ambitions. The years between 1960 and 1989 witnessed the city’s downtown core transformed through large-scale land redevelopments. These projects were made possible by the sudden availability of railway lands, changes in architecture and engineering, and the growth of Toronto’s banking and financial sector. This exhibit explores the impact of these visionary decades, and the demolitions of older city blocks that resulted. The structures that arose in their place forever changed the Toronto streetscape.”

Free!

Learn more.

BANNED & BREWED: A HISTORY OF BEER & TEMPERANCE IN TORONTO

May 1 — 6:30pm — Online & at Campbell House Museum — Town of York Historical Society

“Join us for a captivating evening of exploration and celebration at the Town of York Historical Society’s annual fundraiser in celebration of Toronto's 191st Birthday. This event not only commemorates the incorporation of the city of Toronto but also serves as a significant opportunity to support the preservation of our rich historical heritage. Delve into the exciting history of beer, brews, and temperance in the City of Toronto, with a chance to sample up and coming local craft beers.” Keynote speaker: Jordan St. John.

$43.93 for non-members in person; $38.61 for members in person; $22.63 for non-members online; $17.31 for members online.

Learn more.

THE EARLY AIRFIELDS OF TORONTO

May 8 — 7:30pm — Lambton House — Heritage York

Dr. Bob Galway shares the history of early airfields in the city.

Free, I believe! Annual memberships are $20.

Learn more.

OLD CHINATOWN WALKING TOUR

May 10 — 11am — Meet at SE corner of Yonge & Adelaide — Mackenzie House

“Led by the staff of Mackenzie House museum, this walk will explore the early settlement patterns of the Chinese community in Toronto. Specific focus will be given to Old Chinatown, located in Toronto’s Ward neighbourhood. We will acknowledge unshared histories of Chinese individuals and communities while celebrating Asian Heritage month. While acknowledging the struggles and resiliency of individuals within the community, we will look at the implications of municipal and national policies directed towards the Chinese community.”

Free!

Learn more.

BLATANT INJUSTICE: INTERNMENT OF JEWISH REFUGEES IN CANADA DURING WORLD WAR II

May 13 — 1:30pm — S. Walter Stewart Library

“Author Ian Darragh talks about the new edition of his book chronicling the harrowing experiences of Jewish refugees to Canada, who were treated as enemies and imprisoned in internment camps during World War II. Yet the internees did not let the authorities crush their spirit. "Blatant Injustice" is a story of resilience and determination.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE CHINESE HEAD TAX: UNTOLD STORIES MARK 140 YEARS

May 14 — 6:30pm — Toronto Reference Library

“Join us to listen to untold personal family stories from several local artists and see rare archival material from Toronto Public Library's Chinese Canadian Archive to mark the 140th anniversary of the enactment of the head tax. Led by award winning author and Chinatown historian Arlene Chan.”

Free!

Learn more.

RUNNYMEDE: THE IN-BETWEEN NEIGHBOURHOOD

May 15 — 7pm — Annette Street Public Library — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“Tucked up in between three well known neighbourhoods and a set of railway tracks, Runnymede is small but packed with history dating back 13,000 years when it was a beach. Jim Adams, whose family has lived in the Junction, Bloor West and Runnymede neighbourhoods since the 1880s, is a newly minted historian with training in both journalism and creative writing, will lead you through an overview of the compact area’s history. Jim is a contributor to the WTJHS’s Facebook page and has written two small books on Runnymede – Frederick Topham, A Runnymede Neighbourhood Kid with a Knack for Saving Lives and The Pop-up Golf Course.” It is also the society’s Annual General Meeting.

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

A CENTURY OF THE BICYCLE’S UPS AND DOWNS: PRIDE, PREJUDICE AND POLITICS

May 15 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn — The Etobicoke Historical Society

“Throughout its history in Toronto, the bicycle’s place on the roads and in public esteem has fluctuated wildly. What is it about the simple bicycle that it can be so loved by some yet despised and detested by others? Albert Koehl will reveal the tumultuous 130-year history of this mode of transportation from the bicycle craze at the turn of the century, to the rise of the car and the motorway in the 1950s, to the intensifying cry for active transportation in the 1990s and into pandemic times. Drawing on archival materials, newspapers, and personal interviews, and full of fascinating vignettes from his book, Wheeling Through Toronto, Albert presents the story of how we got here and what Torontonians need to know as we pedal forward.”

Free for members; annual memberships are $25.

Learn more.

THE DON: THE STORY OF TORONTO’S INFAMOUS JAIL

May 21 — 6pm — North York Central Library

May 24 — 1pm — Riverdale Library

“Join True Crime author and historian, Lorna Poplak as she presents an illustrated talk that will focus on an in-depth exploration of the Don Jail from its inception through jailbreaks and overcrowding to its eventual shuttering and rebirth. The program will highlight stories about inmates, guards, governors, gangs and officials. Q&A to follow. Signed books available for purchase.”

Free!

Learn more at the links above.

THE 52: STORIES OF WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED TORONTO

Until December 20 — Wednesday to Saturday, 12pm to 6pm — Museum of Toronto

“Did you know that 52% of Torontonians are women? Join Museum of Toronto as we bring their stories to life. The 52 is a project that celebrates the impact that women have had on our city, the world, and beyond. Building on a multi-year research project, our newest exhibition will celebrate the lives of 52 women who have shaped Toronto as we know it. Spanning from the 1800s until today, this exhibition shines a spotlight on the change-makers, rebels, and revolutionaries within Toronto’s 52%. While some of these women’s stories are well known, others have gone relatively untold until today. See how many names you are familiar to you — step into their shoes, learn their stories and discover the ways they have transformed Toronto.”

Free! Donation suggested.

Learn more.