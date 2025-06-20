Mr. Raffles & his wife outside Old City Hal (City of Toronto Archives)

A huge crowd was gathered at the corner of Queen & Bay, thousands of people braving the autumn chill on an October night in 1918. Their attention was trained on a slender figure standing on the steps of Old City Hall. He was lit up by three spotlights, a small man in a white undershirt, his hair slicked back, his body wrapped in leather restraints. He was an escape artist known as the Mysterious Mr. Raffles — and he was about to be hoisted two hundred feet into the air above downtown Toronto, dangling from the clock tower as he struggled to free himself from his bonds. And he was doing it all in the name of winning the First World War.

The story behind the Mysterious Mr. Raffles is itself a bit of a mystery. The man standing on the steps of Old City Hall that night was far from the only person to use that title. The name was shared by a variety of performers in the early 1900s as a part of a strange series of Edwardian publicity stunts. They seem to have been inspired by the books of E.W. Hornung, the brother-in-law of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Hurnung's most famous character was a gentleman thief by the name of A.J. Raffles, whose clever burglaries bankrolled a life of luxury in turn-of-the-century London. The character became one of the most popular literary figures of the age and helped inspire the creation of the fictional French thief Arsène Lupin (who you might know from the Netflix series).

A.J. Raffles also seems to have inspired some newspaper sales departments. At the same time Hurnung's books were being devoured by voracious readers, papers across North America began to organize contests aimed at increasing their own readership. The competitions tended to follow the same format each time, beginning with a local newspaper announcing that the Mysterious Mr. Raffles had come to town. Readers were invited to track him down; the first person to find him would win a cash prize. It was something of an Edwardian precursor to the "alternate reality games" of the twenty-first century. The newspaper would then begin to publish clues — Mr. Raffles' height, weight, other physical characteristics, places he was expected to appear — as a way of encouraging people to subscribe and follow along as they tried to find him. They were given a phrase with which to approach him, often mentioning the name of the paper for a bit of extra publicity. Some versions of the game even required the contest winner to be holding a copy of that day's newspaper when they caught him in order to qualify for the prize.

The contests became a sensation. When The Montreal Standard announced that the Mysterious Mr. Raffles would be hanging out on the street outside their office one afternoon, three thousand people showed up. "The whole city," the paper boasted, "join[ed] in the merry hunt." Some businesses would even pay to have Mr. Raffles make an appearance, knowing he would attract a horde of amateur sleuths to their store. And with so many people in those throngs, the mystery man was unlikely to be discovered. That day in Montreal, he moved through the crowd undetected. The next day, The Standard published his taunts. "Three thousand people… all seemingly intent on my capture, and yet not one man, woman or child in the entire gathering with nerve sufficient to hand me the proper salutation."

Sometimes, things threatened to get out of hand. The Montreal Standard called in the police to control their crowd. And when a theatre in Portland organized their own version of the game, amateur detectives began harassing ordinary citizens they mistook for Mr. Raffles. "If I had had a revolver," one of their targets complained, "I would have shot and perhaps killed someone."

In Toronto, on the other hand, it was the Mysterious Mr. Raffles himself who would be placed in danger. Our city seems to have come up with its own twist on the genre, inventing a fresh take in service of the war effort.

The Victory Loan Committee at Old City Hall (Toronto Public Library)

By the autumn of 1918, the First World War had been raging for four long years. The cost was staggering. More than sixty thousand Canadians died; more than 170,000 were wounded. And beyond that, there was the financial toll. The federal budget quadrupled. So did the debt. Billions of dollars needed to be raised. And so, several times over the course of the war, the federal government turned to its own citizens, asking ordinary people to lend them whatever money they could. Those fundraising drives became known as Victory Loans. Canadians lent the federal government billions of dollars through war bonds they could later redeem with interest. The bonds were so popular, some businesses even accepted them in lieu of cash.

By October 1918, the end of the war was finally drawing near. But the Allies were in the midst of one last push. So, the government asked for help once again, launching another Victory Loan drive. And that's when someone in Toronto seems to have had the idea to harness the power of the Mysterious Mr. Raffles to help.

The drive officially got underway on a stormy Monday morning. When the clock struck nine, the city roared to life; as thunder rolled overhead, factories blew their whistles and fire engines rang their bells to announce the launch of the campaign. Hundreds of salespeople fanned out across the city, selling bonds everywhere they went; even boy scout troops were used as a volunteer sales force. Streetcars and fire trucks were draped in promotional banners. Shop windows were filled with patriotic displays supporting the drive. And the Mysterious Mr. Raffles would be called upon, too.

In Toronto, Mr. Raffles wouldn't be a shadowy figure tracked down by newspaper readers. Instead, he was an escape artist who would give a big public performance in support of the Victory Loan drive. And he was quite mysterious indeed. The person playing the role seems to have generally varied from city to city. It wasn't one single performer, but whoever was willing to take on the job — sometimes a newspaper employee. And so far, I'm not entirely sure who the Torontonian Mr. Raffles really was. Was that slender man standing on the front steps of Old City Hall a travelling magician who always used it as a stage name? Was he a local escape artist asked to perform as Mr. Raffles for this one event as a way to drum up interest? I have yet to find any clue as to his real identity. What we do know, however, is that if the name was chosen to draw a crowd, it worked.

The Mysterious Mr. Raffles was originally scheduled to appear that morning as part of a big kickoff event at Old City Hall, held outdoors because the Spanish Flu pandemic was at its deadly height in our city. But with the stormy weather, his stunt was pushed to the evening instead. And by the time he finally did appear, more than ten thousand people were said to be waiting for him.

The event began with a soldier stepping out in front of the crowd. Sergeant Dan Moncur had lost a son to the war and fought on the front lines in France himself, wounded so badly he was now forced to wear an "iron back." Moncur called on Torontonians to support the drive, echoing the xenophobic propaganda of the time. "You are asked to lend money to the government to thrash the Hun," the soldier told his audience, "and to free the world from the beastly Hohenzollerns of Berlin" — a reference to the Kaiser's dynastic family. The crowd roared its approval.

The Mysterious Mr. Raffles at Old City Hall (City of Toronto Archives)

And then came the Mysterious Mr. Raffles. He arrived onto the front steps of Old City Hall to begin his performance a little after eight o'clock. He was handcuffed and bound in what the press described as "a German torture jacket;" a series of leather straps designed to cut off circulation to certain parts of the body, according to The Toronto Daily Star. Members of the crowd were invited to test the restraints and make sure they were secure. Then Mr. Raffles began his ascent.

He was hoisted high into the sky above Queen Street with a system of pulleys until he was halfway up the clock tower — maybe seven or eight storeys over the sidewalk — dangling upside down. The crowd below watched as he squirmed and struggled against his bonds, slipping out of them one by one, letting the straps fall to the ground below. Within a few minutes, he was free of them, clambering up the rope to safety, where a Victory Bond was waiting so he could grab it and then sell it to someone in the crowd. Far below, the thousands of Torontonians who had gathered to witness the spectacle burst into cheers and applause.

The Victory Loan drive of 1918 would prove to be a resounding success. More than $2 million dollars were raised in Toronto on that first day alone — $40 million in today's money. And the campaign would carry on for another three weeks. Everyone was called upon to lend whatever they could, while war relics — including a German artillery gun and a French tank damaged at the Battle of the Somme — were put on public display as a reminder of the horrors of the war. An enormous thermometer was erected at Old City Hall to track the sales. Lists of the Torontonians who invested the most were printed in the newspaper. Communities and businesses who made particularly significant contributions were awarded with honour flags to fly with pride. The most prized of the flags was the one given to the city with the greatest sales. Toronto had been asked to raise $80 million. In the end, the city nearly doubled that goal. Torontonians bought $144 million worth, just enough to beat out Montreal for the big prize.

It was exactly two weeks into the campaign that a Victory Loan parade was planned for University Avenue. It would be filled with veterans of the war marching alongside cadets and motorcars carrying wounded soldiers. But that parade would never happen. Instead, that Monday morning the city woke to the news they'd been waiting four years to hear. Suddenly, throngs of people filled the streets outside Old City Hall once again, just as they had for the Mysterious Mr. Raffles, but this time it was in an outburst of celebration. It was November 11, 1918. The day that would become known as Armistice Day. The fighting was finally over.

The next time a Victory Loan campaign was launched, it wasn't to pay for tanks and shells; it was raising money to bring Canadians soldiers home to their families.

There's another strange little footnote to this story. His escape above Queen Street wasn't the only way the Mysterious Mr. Raffles raised support for the campaign. He also issued a challenge to anyone in Toronto who thought they could best him. People were invited to come down to Old City Hall that night with their own rope. If they could tie him up so tight he couldn't escape, they'd win a $50 bond of their own. An old sailor took him up on the offer, but in the end the whole thing devolved into an argument over whether Mr. Raffles would be allowed to wear his torture jacket underneath the ropes. The Victory Loan committee decided to distance themselves from the kerfuffle and allow Mr. Raffles to accept it as a private bet if he liked. There doesn’t seem to be any record of how the showdown ended.

If you’d like to read more about that Victory Loan drive, Jamie Bradburn wrote about it for TVO here. And if you’d like more about Armistice Day in Toronto, Katie Daubs has you covered here.

