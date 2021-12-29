What is The Toronto History Weekly?

It’s a newsletter about everything that’s happening in the world of Toronto history — all the latest heritage news and event listings — plus a place to share the stories behind some of the city’s most fascinating archival images, artifacts, and historical figures.

Subscribe to get each new edition in your inbox every week, plus access to all the archives through the Substack website.

Who am I?

Adam Bunch, the author of The Toronto Book of the Dead and The Toronto Book of Love, the host of the Canadiana documentary series, and the creator of the Toronto Dreams Project.

Does it cost money?

The newsletter is totally free and I’m hoping to keep it that way forever — but I’ll soon be trying to convince you to pay a few dollars a month in return for some exclusive extras. The newsletter is a ton of work and I’ll need your heroic and deeply appreciated support in order to be able to keep it going. (It’ll also be a wonderful way to support all the work I do sharing stories from the history of Toronto and Canada across all my various projects.)

What’s Substack?

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.