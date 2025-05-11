Robert Jaffray’s house on Grenville Avenue (City of Toronto Archives)

The doorbell rang. It was a little after ten o'clock on a summer night in 1879, a bit late for visitors. But Robert Jaffray was still up. He'd come home that evening from working at the grocery store he owned on Yonge Street — said to be the finest in the city — and then popped back out to pick up a telegram. He returned just in time to answer the door himself. On the other side of it, he found a man he didn't know standing on his front step.

The visitor explained he was a detective named Robertson, working for the secret service. He'd been sent to fetch the grocer on behalf of a Judge Wilson, who needed Jaffray to answer a few questions about an investigation into his affairs. The detective had a letter from the judge explaining everything. It was dark out and Jaffray invited the man inside while he read the note. But in the dim gaslight of his dining room, he didn't notice the spelling mistakes. Or that his name was written two different ways within a few short lines. If he had, maybe he would have suspected the truth.

The visitor wasn't a detective at all. The man had come to kidnap him.

Robert Jaffray wasn't just a grocer. He was also a famous Liberal. He'd been involved in politics for nearly thirty years, ever since he'd moved to Toronto from Scotland as a young man. He'd quickly become a passionate supporter of the Reform Party, opponents of the Tories and forerunners of the Liberals. He'd begun as a campaign worker for George Brown, the Father of Confederation who owned The Globe newspaper. And by the time the first federal Liberal government came to power, Jaffray was so trusted they picked him to serve on the board of a big government-backed railroad. He would eventually take over The Globe after George Brown died. Wilfrid Laurier would make him a senator.

But those Liberal ties also made him plenty of enemies. Canadian politics were a dangerous game in the 1800s. There were election riots, brawls, intimidation. Politicians were burned in effigy, threatened, beaten bloody. Reformers and Tories often battled in the streets. Occasionally, their supporters were even killed.

Jaffray had personally witnessed some of that violence and been drawn into it himself. Not long after he arrived in Toronto, he saw an angry crowd roughing up a little old man trying to enter a polling station to vote. Jaffray quickly gathered a group of young Reformers and rushed to the man's assistance, fighting off the mob. Only then did he learn the elderly gentleman was none other than William Lyon Mackenzie, the most notorious Reformer of all, the rebel mayor who'd once marched an army down Yonge Street in an attempt to overthrow colonial rule.

And that was just the beginning. By the end of his life, Jaffray had a whole collection of stories like that, which he used to regale his friends. There was the time the Tories hired a big thug to keep Liberals from voting, so the Liberals hired an even bigger thug to drive him off. Or the tricks corrupt poll workers used to suppress votes. Or the night he and George Brown were speaking at a church in the Ward when a mob stormed the stage. As the lights went out, the two Liberals were forced to fight their way through the chaos in the darkness, barely managing to escape through a window in the back.

But none of those stories was as dramatic as what was about to happen to him on that August night in 1879.

The fake letter from the judge was enough to convince him to follow the fraudulent detective into the back of a waiting carriage. A second mysterious man sat up front with the driver as they headed east from Jaffray's house (near Yonge & College) along a purposefully confusing route. They travelled down Carlton and then King Street and then across the old bridge over the Don, making it nearly all the way east to the Beaches before they doubled-back and headed north-west for a while. By the time the horses came to a halt, Jaffray had gotten turned around in the darkness. He wasn't sure where they were now.

Robert Jaffray & the Don Valley (background: Toronto Public Library)

The men ordered him out of the carriage. "This is the place;" one of them explained, "you get out here." But even in the thick black night, the grocer knew something was wrong. The judge's summer home was high atop the Scarborough Bluffs and they clearly hadn't driven that far. "This can't be the place;" he told them, "if you are taking me to Judge Wilson's place drive up to the door, and I will get out."

That's when his kidnappers decided to come clean. It was a startling confession. "I am sorry we have had to deceive you so long," the false detective told him, "but we may as well now tell you that we are members of a secret revolutionary political organization, and you are in our power, and must do as we ask you to do."

To this day, we don't know much about the Canadian League. They were a shadowy underground society of Conservative party supporters whose members were sworn to secrecy on pain of death. What we do know is that they concocted a strange plot to kidnap some of the most famous Liberals in the country. Jaffray is said to have only been one of their targets. Oliver Mowat, the Premier of Ontario, was on their list, too, along with George Brown — who is said to have been approached himself a few nights earlier, but refused to go with the men who tried to abduct him.

Jaffray's kidnappers were brothers named Thomas and John Deal, both members of the Canadian League. They'd been working on their plan for months. That June, they'd rented out a plot of land in the Don Valley, not far from the Danforth. It was around where Riverdale Park is today, on the outskirts of the city back then. There, on the eastern slope, the brothers dug out a crude cave, just big enough to hold a few people. They reinforced it with a wooden frame and gave it a pair of doors made out of lumber. They built it in broad daylight, in full view of the brickmakers and cowherds who worked in the valley. They told everyone they were getting into the fruit-selling business; the cave would serve as a cool cellar to store their goods. No one had any clue what they were actually up to.

Even 150 years later, it's not entirely clear why they did it, whether they were looking to achieve some political goal or planned to demand a ransom. Whatever their aim, Jaffray wasn't about to go along with it. When they ordered him out of the carriage, he refused. "Your purpose," he told them, "whatever it may be, cannot be a good one, and I will not do as you tell me to."

That's when Thomas Deal — the fake detective — pulled out a pistol and cocked it.

Jaffray decided to get out of the carriage after all.

Still, they told him not to worry. They weren't going to hurt him. They didn't mention the nearby cave, or the plot to kidnap the other politicians. They claimed they were just taking him to a political meeting where he'd be forced to swear an oath and answer a few questions before being released. They promised it would all be over in a few minutes.

He didn't believe them.

Robert Jaffray wouldn't be the last member of his family to be kidnapped. Waiting at home for him that night was his five-year-old­ son, Robert Alexander Jaffray. He hoped the boy would grow up to inherit The Globe and take over his business interests, but that's not what would happen at all. Instead, the younger Jaffray would defy his father's wishes and become a Christian missionary. He would leave home in his early twenties, travel to China, and spend the rest of his life working as a religious leader in south-east Asia. In 1924, he would be kidnapped by Chinese pirates and held for ransom in the mountains of Guangxi. Widely admired for his calm confidence, he's said to have won the respect of the bandits and would eventually be released. But years later, he would be captured again; this time by Japanese soldiers during the Second World War. He would be held at a brutal internment camp in Indonesia where prisoners were regularly beaten and left sick with dysentery as the place was ravaged by tropical storms and American bombs. By then, he would be in his seventies and suffer terribly from malnutrition on his meagre allowance of rice. And yet, according to his biographer, he would stubbornly remain cheerful and smiling to the end, finally passing away just two weeks before the war ended.

That resiliency clearly ran in the family.

The Don Valley near the kidnappers’ cave (Toronto Public Library)

That night on the banks of the Don, Robert Jaffray decided he had had enough. He could see a light in the distance, the window of a cottage on the edge of the valley. So, ignoring his captors' orders, he started toward it. Thomas Deal tried to stop him; the kidnapper still had his gun and claimed to have plenty of backup, too. "I have only to fire that pistol," Deal threatened, "and it will bring thirty men down upon you."

"Fire at once then."

Jaffray called his bluff, continuing to move toward the light. The brothers tried to hold him back, grabbing him by the arms. But he put up a fierce fight. It was a ferocious, violent struggle. Jaffray had plenty of experience with vicious brawls thanks to his days on the frontlines of those bloody Victorian elections. The brothers were no match for him. He broke free and ran, was captured again, and broke free once more — getting closer and closer to the cottage each time. Once he reached the edge of the light, the kidnappers fell back, afraid to be seen. And with one last sprint through a patch of shadow, he reached the cottage door. As he knocked, the kidnappers turned and ran, racing off into the darkness of the valley. Soon, Jaffray heard the sound of their carriage rushing away across a bridge over the river.

The couple who lived in the cottage were wary of this stranger who had suddenly appeared on their doorstep in the middle of the night. But they gave him a large stick for protection and kept watch as he walked over to a nearby tollgate for help. It was the tollkeeper and his son who took him back into the city, to safety. It must have been after midnight by the time he returned home, his ordeal finally over.

The Deal brothers would be on the run for weeks, nowhere to be found. But once the press got a hold of the bizarre story, it made headlines across the country. People now knew to look for them. And the fugitives don’t seem to have been criminal masterminds. "The conception of such a scheme would have been a daring one had the perpetrators been bold, desperate, or dangerous men;" The Globe explained, "as it was, [they were] a pair of foolish simpletons, with neither the intelligence nor the courage to fit them for becoming successful footpads."

In the end, they were brought down by a dumb mistake. Thomas Deal prepared an envelope for his mother, enclosing a letter to her as well as two others to be passed along to his sweetheart and to a friend. But he accidentally mailed that envelope to another woman with the same last name as his mom. Now, the police knew where the brothers were headed. The kidnappers were caught at a train station in Montreal, still carrying a copy of the oath they'd taken when they joined the Canadian League. They were arrested and brought back to Toronto for trial, where Jaffray testified against them. John was eventually acquitted, but Thomas was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison.

And with that dumb mistake, the story of one of the most bizarre kidnappings in Toronto history came to an equally unlikely end.

