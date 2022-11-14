The Toronto Daily Star on February 2, 1946

The packages began to arrive in the winter of 1946. They came to City Hall, where a reluctant civil servant had been given the grisly task of opening them. Inside, he found a gruesome harvest: scores of dismembered rat tails. The rodents had been killed by the people of Toronto, the tails chopped off and then mailed in to City Hall at the request of the mayor. One of the weirder chapters in the history of our city was underway. Rat Eradication Week had begun.

The pesky rodents were a relatively new problem in North America. When Toronto was founded in the late 1700s, rats had only been living on the continent for about twenty years; they’d come over on ships during the American Revolution. It’s hard to say exactly when the first rats arrived in our city. But they seem to have been well established by the middle of the 1800s. And as the town grew, so did the rat problem.

By the early 1900s, Toronto’s newspapers were with filled with disturbing reports from all corners of the city. There were stories of rats attacking children in their sleep. Of rats chewing through pipes. Of rats gnawing away so loudly it kept people up at night. In Cabbagetown, they were said to be “as big as cats.” In Etobicoke, they were “big enough to put saddles on.” At the municipal abattoir, they came “in platoons, battalions and regiments.” Big numbers of them roamed the waterfront every year after the CNE. When the Don Valley flooded one spring, thousands of rats scrambled up the slopes as people gathered on nearby bridges to watch. At Eastern Commerce high school, students complained rats were eating their books. “They come right into the portable room and hold public meetings and banquets.”

Torontonians had been fighting a losing battle against the rodents for generations. Traps were set. Bait laid out. Trails of toxic dust put down so the rats would walk through it and then lick it off their paws. Poison gasses originally developed for use in the trenches of the First World War found a new enemy in the rat holes of our city. At the grain elevators on the Esplanade, a dozen cats were kept on staff. At old Union Station, a ferret was given the run of the yard — the weasel-like animals were a popular method of rat control a century ago, long and skinny enough to follow rats into their burrows.

At the Riverdale Zoo (now Riverdale Farm), all those methods were tried — a campaign of death that lasted decades. But it was some of the zoo’s own residents who had the most notable success: a golden eagle, a big griffon vulture, and the snowy owls all feasted on the rats that plagued the place. And wild birds of prey were lauded by Toronto’s newspapers as vital allies in the war against vermin. A century ago, they were considered pests themselves — often shot on sight thanks to an overblown reputation for killing farmers’ chickens. Even the snowy owls who came south to winter on the islands were targets for hunters. The press repeatedly published pleas to spare the birds, highlighting the role they played in killing the rats who infested the island’s cottages in the off-season. There were so many rodents out there not even a colony of feral cats was enough to keep them under control.

On the waterfront, it was a rat-hunting dog making headlines. Toronto’s shoreline was being moved further south, with garbage and rubble used to fill in the lake. That rubbish attracted rats in droves. Along the southern edge of the Exhibition Grounds, where the land was being extended for the construction of Lake Shore Boulevard, thousands of rats lived in holes along the bank. You could see the paths the creatures carved through the grass. And it was there in that fertile hunting ground that a little black and white fox terrier spent his mornings at work.

According to The Globe, the mysterious dog would arrive every morning at 7am — as promptly as if he were reporting to his place of business. Then, he would proceed to spend his morning digging the rats out of their holes and chasing them down. The Park Superintendent told the paper he’d seen the dog kill twenty-four in a single hour. And when the local garbage collector eventually passed by on his daily rounds, the terrier would know it was time to clock out and head off home — only to return at the very same time the next morning.

Filling the harbour, 1922 (Library & Archives Canada)

And yet, even after all those decades of effort, the rats of Toronto didn’t seem to be going anywhere. They were said to be too fertile, too smart and too resilient to defeat. Newspapers reported that a single pair of rats could produce 359,000,000 descendants within three years. They claimed they were the smartest of all animals — more intelligent than apes or crows or dolphins — much too clever to be tricked. And they had a reputation for being tough, too. “When you corner a rat,” the chairman of the Parks Committee explained, “you have cornered something that can give one of the stiffest exhibitions of the fighting spirit outside of the wrestling shows at Maple Leaf Gardens.”

Plus, there were legal limits on what could be done to combat them. While many individual Torontonians had no problem killing the critters in creatively cruel fashion — even Humane Societies debated whether rats really counted as animals at all and deserved any legal protection — there were obstacles to larger scale operations. The municipal government didn’t have the power to crack down on all the rats’ breeding grounds. When a rat-infested lumber pile was discovered near Mount Pleasant Cemetery, for instance, the City told residents nothing could be done because they only had jurisdiction over rat-infested lumber piles found indoors. Without a roof, they were helpless. And so, the responsibility for fighting rats was generally left to individuals rather than the authorities.

But that was about to change. The rat problem had only gotten worse over the course of the Second World War. By the end of 1945, at least a million rats were thought to live in the city — more than twice the number of people. And while that may have been an exaggeration, the large numbers of rodents who did live here were hard to miss. They were said to cost Toronto millions of dollars every year. City Hall could no longer ignore the issue. The rats were right on its doorstep. In fact, they’d invaded the building itself.

City Hall was full of rats. The police officers who kept watch over the jail cells in the building (which we now call Old City Hall) had to hang their lunches from coat hooks to keep them away from the hungry rodents. And there were even more rats just outside. City Hall was right next door to the neighbourhood known as Toronto’s most notorious “slum.”

The Ward had been run by predatory landlords for decades; they forced tenants to live in terribly unsanitary conditions, creating an environment where rats could thrive. Local politicians reported that some people in the neighbourhood were afraid to go to sleep. The principal of a nearby school said children had been coming to class with bandaged fingers, having been bitten overnight. The kids kept their lunches in metal tins so the rats couldn’t eat them.

City Councillors representing the Ward had been calling for a campaign against the rodents for years. One had long been advocating for the City to create an anti-rat week, hoping it would help raise awareness and cut down on their numbers. And while his idea made him a target for tongue-in-cheek newspaper columnists looking to poke fun, he would eventually get his way.

In February 1946, the mayor finally took action. He announced a “Rat Eradication Week,” one of the most bizarrely gruesome initiatives in our city’s history. He called on Torontonians to kill as many of the rodents as they could, then to chop off their tails, package them up, and mail them in to City Hall where the Medical Officer of Health would be forced to tally them up. The winners would be rewarded with $300 in prize money — the equivalent of thousands of dollars today.

“The number of rats in Toronto has reached the point where they constitute a menace,” Mayor Leslie Saunders explained. “Rats are responsible for more deaths than are known… We must wipe them out if possible. So with this as our aim, I call upon every citizen of Toronto to take an active part in this drive… Set traps, use poison, use every means at your disposal to kill the pests. Overlook nothing… We must all cooperate now before it is too late.”

The contest was won by a man from South Riverdale; Gordon Lambert mailed in 162 tails. And while Rat Eradication Week proved to be a one-time affair, in the years to come the City would keep up the fight. The next mayor launched “the greatest rodent control campaign ever known to Canadians.” An Anti-Rat Squad was formed to hunt the rodents down. There were crackdowns on overflowing garbage bins, junkyards, dumps, and unsanitary butcher shops. The Citizens Voluntary Rodent Control Committee was formed and the Medical Officer of Health called on everyone to do their part. “Tell them to kill a rat a day,” he told the press. Soon, more than a thousand rats were being killed by the City every month. “When we've finished,” the head of the initiative boasted at its launch, “we'll have fed a poison blue-plate special to every rat in the entire City of Toronto. And the banquet begins right now.” New legislation followed, giving the municipal government the powers it needed to truly tackle the problem. Rats would always have a home in the city, but the people of Toronto finally seem to have gotten the upper hand on their fuzzy neighbours.

Although, as you walk the city streets today, passing one overflowing garbage bin after another, you could be forgiven for wondering whether the future of Toronto’s rats might be looking up once again.

