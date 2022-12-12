Aurora Borealis by F.D. Church, depicting Canada’s far north (Wikimedia)

It was five days before Christmas when one of the most famous women in Britain arrived in Toronto. Anna Jameson was a successful author, feminist and world traveller who just happened to be married to the top lawyer in our city. Toronto was still a remote frontier town back in 1836, only a few decades old. Jameson was among the most distinguished visitors ever to set foot in its streets. So, you might think her arrival was cause for celebration, a big warm welcome. But what she found here instead was quite the opposite.

For one thing, she didn’t actually like her husband. Robert Jameson was the Attorney-General, the guy Jameson Avenue is named after. But they’d been apart for years, and they preferred it that way. Robert hadn’t even picked her up in New York like he’d promised, leaving her to disembark from her ocean voyage and make her way north by herself. It was a punishing journey through the sleet and snow of upstate New York. It took a week to reach Niagara; she barely managed to catch the last steamship across Lake Ontario before the water froze over for the winter. And things didn’t improve when she finally reached her destination.

Her ship steamed into Toronto Bay on a miserably grey winter day. The boat’s arrival was unscheduled, so the wharf was deserted. There was no warm welcome. Jameson was met by nothing but the frigid embrace of a Torontonian winter.

As I stepped out of the boat, I sank ankle-deep into mud and ice. The day was intensely cold and damp; the sky lowered sulkily, laden by snow which was just beginning to fall. Half-blinded by the sleet driven into my face and the tears which filled my eyes, I walked about a mile through a quarter of the town mean in appearance, not thickly inhabited and to me, as yet, an unknown wilderness … and now, by reason of the impending snow-storm, nearly solitary. I heard no voices, no quick footsteps of men or children; I met no familiar face, no look of welcome. I was sad at heart as a woman could be, — and these were the impressions, the feelings, with which I entered the house which was to be called my home! [The house] has the advantage of commanding one of the principal roads entering the town and a glimpse of the bay, — but at present all objects wear one hue. Land is not distinguishable from water. I see nothing but snow heaped up against my windows, not only without but within; I hear no sound but the tinkling of sleigh-bells and the occasional lowing of a poor half-starved cow, that, standing up to the knees in a snow-drift, presents herself at the door of a wretched little shanty opposite, and supplicates for her small modicum of hay. […] What Toronto may be in summer, I cannot tell; they say it is a pretty place. At present its appearance to me, a stranger, is most strangely mean and melancholy. A little ill-built town, on low land, at the bottom of a frozen bay, with one very ugly church, without tower or steeple; some government offices, built of staring red brick, in the most tasteless, vulgar style imaginable; three feet of snow all around; and the grey, sullen, wintry lake, and the dark gloom of the pine forest bounding the prospect: such seems Toronto to me now. I did not expect much; but for this I was not prepared.

She spent most of the winter making similarly forlorn entries in her diary. One night, she writes that the ink is freezing in her pen and her fingers are growing stiff with cold. By morning, even her fireplace is a block of ice. Words like “dreary” and “monotonous” and “desolation” keep coming up. She would later refer to “the relentless iron winter” and wish, like so many Torontonians after her, that she could just skip the season by hibernating like a bear.

But in some ways, winter is when Toronto and the surrounding countryside came alive. Roads that had been treacherously muddy during the summer were now frozen solid and blanketed by snow, making travel much easier. As I wrote in The Toronto Book of Love, “With the harvest done for the year and the frigid nights getting longer, settlers were free to spend more of their time having fun. They headed out in their sleighs to visit family and friends, threw parties and dances, drank and laughed and sang until the spring came, the snow melted away, and the roads become nearly impassable once again.”

Then, there were the skies.

Toronto was still a very small city. There were only about 10,000 people living here. And since the first electric lights were still decades away, light pollution wasn’t anything like it is today. That meant on some winter evenings, those special nights when the Sun sends a stream of energized particles into the upper reaches of our planet’s atmosphere, Torontonians could still bear witness to the resulting spectacle.

Two centuries ago, the northern lights were a common sight in the skies above our city. Anna Jameson wrote about what she saw one evening toward the end of March:

The Aurora Borealis is of almost nightly occurrence, but this evening it has been more than usually resplendent; radiating up from the north, and spreading to the east and west in form like a fan, the lower point of a pale white, then yellow, amber, orange, successively, and the extremities of a glowing crimson, intense, yet most delicate, like the heart of an unblown rose. It shifted its form and hue at every moment, flashing and waving like a banner in the breeze; and through this portentous veil, transparent as light itself, the stars shone out with a calm and steady brightness [...] It is most awfully beautiful! I have been standing at my window watching its evolutions, till it is no longer night, but morning.

Spring was on the way. And as the icy grip of winter loosened, the author found herself enjoying Toronto much more. She made dear friends here and fell deeply in love with the lake, spending long hours watching the colours play across the water.

She wasn’t here long, though. After spending the summer travelling through Upper Canada, she headed home, leaving her husband behind for good. They’d reached an official separation agreement. She soon published an account of her time here: Winter Studies and Summer Rambles in Canada. It opens with her miserable arrival in Toronto on that grey December day.

The damp little frontier town she found here would continue growing, of course. Soon, there would be hundreds of thousands of people living in Toronto, then millions. The first 100 streetlamps were erected a few years after Jameson’s visit, only lit on the darkest nights. But they were quickly joined by countless more. Our city has become a shining beacon, and in the process our view of the night sky has faded. Today, it’s only on some rare nights — and only if you’re very, very lucky — that you might be able to spot the aurora on the outskirts of the GTA. But in the centre of Toronto, where our lights burn bright even in the middle of the night, it sadly seems as if sightings like Anna Jameson’s might be a thing of the past.

WILL OLD CITY HALL BECOME THE MUSEUM OF TORONTO

Old City Hall in 1905 (Toronto Public Library)

Daniel Rotsztain recently ventured inside Old City Hall to do a bit of exploring — and he suggests you do the same. Originally opened in 1899, the grand old building at Queen & Bay spent decades as the seat of power for Toronto's municipal government before our new City Hall opened in 1965. It's currently being used as a courthouse, which means you can walk right in and take a look around yourself (after a security check). But the courts are moving next year, and the building's future remains unclear — so this could very well be your last chance to see it as it is…

As Daniel points out, one possible plan for Old City Hall is to turn it into a Toronto Museum. The idea has been discussed for years, seems to have some serious support, and as Shawn Micallef pointed out in reply, there are a TON of fascinating historical artifacts in storage. It would be wonderful to finally have a central location where they could be put on public display…

From what I've been told, turning an old building into a museum is quite a costly idea, potentially even more expensive than just building a whole new building — since it would require an extensive retrofit in order to protect the precious artifacts on display. But placing a roof over the courtyard seems like a potentially more cost-effective solution:

You can check out Daniel’s full thread by clicking on the tweets above, where you’ll find more photos and lots of interesting replies, including a link to a report from Toronto Metropolitan University that looked at “possible future uses for Toronto’s iconic Old City Hall… intend[ing] to spark creative thinking and inspire a public discussion.”

