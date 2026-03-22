I’m giving a ton of online lectures these days. I just kicked off my series about the history of baseball in our city with the Toronto Public Library this week. (The next edition of TORONTO BASEBALL TALES is happening on April 17l more on that below). And I’ve got a new public course all about THE HISTORY OF RIOTS IN TORONTO beginning this Thursday (more on that below, too). So I thought this would be the perfect time to share the recordings of the very first series of talks I did for the Toronto Public Library, which were held last year.

TORONTO’S MOST NOTORIOUS explored the shadowy underbelly of our city’s past with stories about the scoundrels, rogues, killers and crooks whose crimes have shocked and fascinated our city for generations. All four of those lectures are now available to watch online. Each of them is about an hour long and you can watch them all for free right here:

MURDERS & MYSTERIES

Toronto has a bloody past. The history of our city is filled with stories of chilling murders and mysterious disappearances. And while these tales may send shivers up our spines, they also have a lot to teach us about the place we call home. In this special lecture, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will introduce us to the murderers who've been terrorizing Toronto ever since it was founded and explore the history of the city through the stories of some of its most infamous homicides.

CON ARTISTS & KIDNAPPERS

Our city is nicknamed "Toronto The Good," but has often been anything but. It's been home to plenty of crooks throughout its history, notorious criminals who have hatched devious schemes to take advantage of their fellow citizens. From the botched abduction of a brewing icon to the baseball star who became one of North America's most wanted men, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will introduce us to the con artists and kidnappers whose villainous plots left Torontonians nervously looking over their shoulders.

BANK ROBBERS & BANDITS

Toronto has been the stage for countless dramatic scenes of criminality: wild shoot-outs, brazen stick-ups and daring heists. From the shadowy Victorian bandits who once terrorized the Don Valley to the bank robbers who made audacious escapes from the Don Jail, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will introduce us to some of the most infamous outlaws in our city's history, felons whose exploits landed them on the front page as often as they landed them behind bars.

BOOTLEGGERS & SMUGGLERS

Toronto's history is filled with tales of criminals creeping through our city's shadows. In this talk, we'll head into the secret speakeasies, backrooms and brothels of days gone by to uncover those stories. Storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will introduce us to everyone from the smugglers who snuck shipments up the Scarborough Bluffs to the jazz age rumrunners who defied Prohibition to the gangsters who got rich off the rewards of bootlegging.

A History of Riots in Toronto — My New Course!

I’ve got a new course starting this week! I’ve been hoping to one about the long history of riots in our city for quite a while now, and we’re finally doing! So here are all the details…

Description: Toronto’s past has often turned violent. There have been battles fought in our streets over everything from politics to religion to race to rock & roll. In this series of four weekly lectures, we’ll dive into that chaotic history to explore the stories of the riots that have shaken our city to its core. We’ll meet rampaging firefighters and battle-hardened clowns, hateful thugs and the people who’ve stood up to them. We’ll explore sectarian violence and passionate protests, out-of-control parties and outright rebellion. And in the process, we’ll uncover the fault lines that run through our city’s past; competing visions for Toronto fought over with cudgels, crowbars and closed fists.

When: Thursdays at 8pm from March 26 to April 16.

Where: Over Zoom. All lectures will also be recorded, so if you have to miss any of them you can watch them whenever you like. The recordings will remain available for the foreseeable future.

Cost: Pay what you like!

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“Toronto Baseball Tales” With The Toronto Public Library

My free online lunchtime lecture series with the Toronto Public Library continues in a few weeks! It’s four monthly talks about the history of baseball in our city (based on my “From Sandlot to SkyDome” course). And the second talk is coming up before too long!

Series Description: Baseball was being played in Toronto more than a century before the Blue Jays were born. In this series of talks, we’ll explore the game’s evolution in our city, from the days when it was a working class sport played by “undesirables” to Joe Carter jumping for joy in front of 50,000 screaming fans. Along the way, we’ll meet everyone from con artists and kidnappers to eccentric millionaires and feminist icons, the people who’ve made Toronto baseball what it is… and helped transform our city in the process.

Next up is…

TORONTO BASEBALL TALES: THE BIZARRE & THE UNLIKELY

Friday, April 17 — Noon — Online

“The history of baseball in Toronto is filled with strange and unexpected tales. In this talk, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will dive into the bizarre side of baseball in our city. From wacky promotions to a mysterious, polygamous shortstop, from a baffling baseball murder to an infamous base-running donkey, some of the most unlikely stories from the history of the game have surprising things to teach us about our city and its past.”

Free registration.

And you’ll find the links for the last two lectures in the series — “Icons of the Diamond” and “The Birth of the Blue Jays & The Curse of the Seagull” — here.

Toronto’s First Post Office Needs Your Help

Toronto’s First Post Office (photo by me)

Toronto’s First Post Office, a National Historic Site and one of the most delightful little museums in the city, needs your help. They’ve launched a crowdfunding campaign in order to support their work. “Toronto’s First Post Office researches, interprets, and shares the history of the Town of York and early City of Toronto through exhibitions, walks, talks, and stationery events, and education programming for residents and visitors of all ages. In addition, the Museum cares for a carefully curated collection of artifacts, archives, and library, which they showcase through rotating temporary exhibits and community events.” As one of the places I’ve often given lectures, they have a special place in my heart — and they truly do wonderful work.

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QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

GET UP BALL NEWS — Speaking of baseball… The Blue Jays have announced that they are finally going to do more to share the history of the team. First, it was the news that Joe Carter is getting a statue outside the Dome. Now, they’ve revealed their plans to turn the Level of Excellence into the Hall of Excellence, which will include displays on the concourse level. There will be lots of new inductees announced over the new few years, with the very first addition being the franchise icon that is Buck Martinez. Carly Lewis covered the news for Toronto Life. Read more.

PASS ON THE RIGHT NEWS — On Blueksy, @heychristofur reminds us of the time Toronto absurdly tried to legislate “the proper way to walk and stand in public.” Read more.

MOCK ATTACK NEWS — For TVO, Karen Black writes about Ontario’s preparations in case the Germans attacked during WWII. The civilian defense plan included mock attacks and air raids drills in Toronto, along with a Boy Scouts bicycle network. Read more.

WRAPPING UP NEWS — Sir John A. Macdonald has only recently come out of the protective box he was put in at Queen’s Park after protesters threw some pink paint at his statue during the Every Child Matters protests in 2020. Now, he and seven other statues on the grounds of our provincial legislature are getting wrapped in protective coverings after someone spray-painted George Brown during a recent protest. Shawn Jeffords wrote about it for the CBC. Read more.

INCORRIGIBLE NEWS — A new novel from author Heather Marshall explores the disturbing history of the Mercer Reformatory, the women’s prison that once stood in what’s now Liberty Village. She chatted about it with the CBC’s Mattea Roach. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

THE HISTORY OF CARIBBEAN MUSIC IN TORONTO

March 24 — 6pm — Malvern Library

“Author, music historian and cultural critic, Klive Walker (Dubwise: Reasoning from the Reggae Underground), presents an overview of how Canadians with heritage in the Caribbean have impacted Toronto through music – from the 1950s to the 2000s. This history covers musical genres such as reggae, calypso, hip-hop and rhythm-and-blues and discusses some of the main Caribbean-Canadian personalities and events. The program illustrates the importance of this music to the Caribbean-Canadian community here in Toronto and its powerful influence on the mainstream.”

Free with registration!

Learn more.

A HISTORY OF PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IN TORONTO

March 25 — 7pm — Northern District Library — North Toronto Historical Society

“An illustrated presentation by NTHS member Eli Aaron, exploring the evolution of public transit in North Toronto and its impact on the area’s development. Eli is an urban planner with an interest in heritage preservation, local history and public transit.”

Free!

Learn more.

NEWSGIRLS: GUTSY PIONEERS IN CANADA’S NEWSROOMS

March 26 — 2pm — Eglinton Square Library

“Toronto author, freelance writer and former Toronto Star reporter, Donna Jean Mackinnon, documents the lives of 10 leading female reporters who started their careers during newspaper’s Golden Age. MacKinnon’s fascinating, often amusing, presentation includes a slew of vintage photos and intimate anecdotes. Trailblazers in their fields, these adventurous ‘newshens’, as they were once called, covered every beat from art openings, fashion, crime, politics to major social issues of the day.”

Free!

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THE BEATLES & THE TORONTO SOUND

March 28 — 2pm — AGO

“Join music historian Mike Daley as he unpacks, through song and archive, the relationship and evolution of the Toronto music scene in the 1960s and The Beatles. The talk will end with a live performance by Daley and his band, who will recreate The Beatles’ very first Toronto concert, held at the Maple Leaf Gardens in September 1964.”

$10 for members; $13 for annual pass holders; $15 for the public.

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A GHOST IN THE ROOM: SUPERNATURAL ADVENTURES IN HISTORIC HOUSES

March 31 — 7pm — Caversham Booksellers

“Join us on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 for an event featuring local author Ann McDougall in conversation with Caversham’s Nadia Halim. Their discussion of Ann’s recent book, A Ghost in the Room: Supernatural Adventures in Historic Houses , will be followed by an audience Q&A.”

Free!

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SWANSEA MEMORIAL LIBRARY & LIFE IN SWANSEA IN 1925

April 1 — 9pm — Online and at Swansea Town Hall — Swansea Historical Society

“Please mark your calendars for the next meeting of the Swansea Historical Society; it will be a special session with two presentations:

“(1) Speaker Lydia Pyluk – Swansea Memorial Library. This Library began in 1919, located in Swansea Public School, as a memorial to the Swansea residents who served overseas in First World War. Lydia is a Librarian with the Toronto Public Library working at both the Runnymede and Swansea Memorial branches. She has responsibility for the local history section of the Runnymede Branch.

“(2) Speaker TBC – Life in Swansea in 1925. This presentation is based on the recollections of John Richards who was the father of one of our members. John lived an active life, living in three different homes as he grew up in Swansea and attended Swansea Public School.

“Once again, the meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format so that participants can attend in-person at the Swansea Town Hall or connect on-line using the Zoom tool.”

Free!

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MESSY CITIES: WHY WE CAN’T PLAN EVERYTHING

April 2 — 7pm — Annette Street Library — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“Part reading, part talk, and part discussion with a focus on stories from the Junction and Junction Triangle, this event will highlight essays from co-editor Zahra Ebrahim‘s book Messy Cities: Why We Can’t Plan Everything. Zahra will be sharing the inspiration behind the book, the tensions of ‘messiness’ and giving a richer context of the stories shared about our west end community.”

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PROTECTING YOUR FAMILY TREASURES

April 8 — 6:30pm — Danforth/Coxwell Library

“How can we ensure that treasured family items last for the next generation Whether these items are books, old photos, letters, or documents, they connect us to our families and comprise part of our shared cultural history. To make sure they last for the people who come after us, it’s important to take special care of them. Conservator Andrew Huot will discuss ways to save, protect, and store these meaningful items.”

Free!

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SIR HENRY PELLATT & THE ENGLISH TRIP OF 1910

April 8 — 7pm — Don Mills Library

“Dr. Mima Brown Kapches presents and discusses her Canadian historical non-fiction book, The English Trip of 1910 (2024; Friesen Press). Sir Henry Pellatt (of Casa Loma fame) was the Commanding Officer of the Queen’s Own Rifles of Toronto in 1910, on the occasion of their 50th anniversary. Pellatt organized for over 600 young men from Toronto in the QOR to travel to England on a fully paid trip. This is the story of that adventure.”

Free!

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LIBRARY & ARCHIVES UNSHELVED: ARTISTS OF THE HELICONIAN CLUB

April 10 — 6pm — AGO

This drop-in series, hosted by AGO librarians and archivists, offers visitors a first-hand glimpse of highlights from the AGO Library & Archives collections. In this installment, Acting Special Collections Archivist Camille McDayter will share archival materials relating to the lives and artistic careers of women who were members of Toronto’s Heliconian Club. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the construction of Heliconian Hall, home to the club since 1932. The display will feature a selection of photographs, sketches, correspondence, and ephemera, shown alongside works on paper from the AGO’s Prints & Drawings vault. Please visit the Marvin Gelber Print & Drawing Study Centre at any point between 6 and 8 PM to experience this glimpse into Toronto’s artistic history.”

Free with general admission!

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HISTORICTO WALKING TOURS AT SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM

Weekends from April 11 to April 26 — 12pm & 2pm most days — Scarborough Museum

“Learn about the Meadoway with Scarborough Museum and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority! Embark on guided walking tours through Thomson Park on weekends in April to make space for engaging with the land and local ecosystems.”

$10.

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RAILS RECLAIMED: HOW TORONTO’S RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE FOUND NEW LIFE

April 14 — 7pm — Toronto Railway Museum

“Rails Reclaimed uncovers the afterlives of Toronto’s rail infrastructure. How many former streetcar, radial and rail properties were eventually repurposed as markets, subways, parks and neighbourhoods, and reasons that some traces were erased. Using historic photographs, maps and then-and-now comparisons, Jeremy Hopkin reveals a past that still shapes the city today.”

Free (suggested donation of $10).

Learn more.

WHAT OUR BUILDINGS SAY ABOUT US: THE HISTORY OF ARCHITECTURE IN ONTARIO

April 15 — 7pm — Deer Park Library

“Professor Shannon Kyles discusses the history of Ontario’s architecture and what it says about the people who have built this province. She will explore the early architecture of Indigenous peoples, their first contact with Europeans, the 20th century wars and their resulting democratic policies, and finally the 21st century’s speculative housing market that we live in today.”

Free!

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YORK’S GRAND AFFAIR: TORONTO’S FIRST POST OFFICE ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

April 16 — 6:30pm — Campbell House — Town of York Historical Society

“You are most ardently invited to join us for an elegant evening of Toronto Regency history in celebration of Toronto’s First Post Office & the Town of York Historical Society’s Annual Fundraiser. This event not only commemorates 192 years since the incorporation of the City of Toronto but also serves as a significant opportunity to support the preservation of our rich historical heritage. Learn about the life and work of the Regency period’s most famous author, Jane Austen, and how her novels affected the Town of York’s residents at the time of their publication and the impact they are still having on Toronto residents today. After the presentation, guests will experience a Regency dance demonstration. Regency dress is strongly encouraged!”

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FADING HISTORY: STORIES OF ETOBICOKE & MISSISSAUGA

April 16 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn and Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling with author and historian Dave Cook as he brings to light remarkable chapters from the past of Etobicoke and Mississauga. Drawing from his four books, Dave shares compelling stories about people, places, and events that shaped our communities.”

Free for members; memberships are $25.

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HIGHLIGHTS OF CANADA’S ART DECO ARCHITECTURE

April 19 — 2pm — Lambton House — Heritage York

Tom Morawetz presents the 2026 Howland Lecture about the history of Canada’s art deco architecture. Doors open at 1:30pm.

Free!

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BATTLE OF YORK DAY AT FORT YORK

April 26 — 10am to 4pm — Fort York

“Experience the commemoration of the 213th Anniversary of the Battle of York with special tours and demonstrations. Discover the battle’s impacts on the city, this land and its peoples. Join the special Anishinaabeg Defenders of York battlefield tour and learn the stories of Toronto’s Indigenous defenders. Excite your imagination with historic musket, music and kitchen demonstrations, special presentations and more. Special battlefield tours take place at noon & 2 p.m.”

Free!

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OUT FROM THE SHADOWS: WOMEN & THEIR WORK IN 19th CENTURY TORONTO

April 28 — 2pm — Wychwood Library

“Author Elizabeth Gillian Muir discusses her book ‘An Unrecognized Contribution: Women and their Work in 19th Century Toronto’. She will give you an interesting walk through part of Toronto’s unknown history.”

Free!

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TORONTO HISTORY EXHIBITS

MR. DRESSUP TO DEGRASSI: 42 YEARS OF LEGENDARY TORONTO KIDS TV

Until March 29 — Harbourfront Centre — Museum of Toronto

“Explore reimagined sets, retro living rooms, and hands-on stations that invite you to craft your own TV characters. Meet the felted puppets that sparked imagination and discover the stories behind the city that shaped a generation of children’s television.”

Free! (Donations encouraged.)

Learn more.

ECHOES OF HOME: POP-UP EXHIBIT AT FORT YORK

Until May 3 — Wednesday to Sunday — Fort York

“This pop-up installation explores the compelling stories and experiences of Toronto’s diverse communities who have fought for their sense of home, belonging and identity during periods of conflict and peace. This installation is created in partnership with the Toronto Metropolitan University’s Masters of Digital Media program.”

Free!

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THE 52: AN EXHIBITION

Until May — Wednesday to Saturday — Museum of Toronto

“Spanning from the 1800s until today, this exhibition shines a spotlight on the change-makers, rebels, and revolutionaries within Toronto’s 52%. While some of these women’s stories are well known, others have gone relatively untold, until now. This powerful exhibit is currently on view at the Museum of Toronto as part of our fall programming.”

Free! (Donations encouraged.)

Learn more.