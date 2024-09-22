This week is going to be an incredibly busy one for me, in no small part due to the fact that I’m giving three public talks over the next seven days. (I’ll post some info about each of them below.) One of those appearances will be part of The Word On The Street Festival next weekend, in a new talk presented by the Toronto Public Library. It will be all about the secret history of our city — tales of spies, traitors and thieves — so I thought for this week’s newsletter, I’d dig into the archives and share (a slightly refreshed version of) one of the very first stories I ever wrote for The Toronto History Weekly…

December. 1837. Rebellion has broken out in Toronto. The old mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, has gathered a rebel army north of the city in an attempt to launch a revolution that would overthrown British rule. His aim: to create an independent Canadian republic. As news reaches the city, government supporters race to defend the town. And among those risking their lives to put down the rebellion are two teenage girls. The De Grassi kids. Charlotte and Cornelia.

Their father was a soldier from Italy. Filippo De Grassi had been born in late 1700s on the banks of the Tiber River in Rome, just across from the Vatican, the grandson of an Austrian baron. Rome was conquered and occupied by the French when he was just a little boy, and when he grew up he enlisted with them, fighting under Napoleon until he got captured by the British and switched sides.

So, it was in England that he got married. And where his eight children were born.

As De Grassi neared middle age, his health began to suffer. That’s when the family sailed for Canada, apparently hoping life in the open air of the frontier would be better for him. They made the long journey across the Atlantic and deep into the North American continent, travelling all the way to the Don Valley. They became one of the very first Italian families to settle in our city.

It wasn’t an easy life. The family’s mill burned down just a few years after they arrived. As they watched the flames consume nearly everything they owned, their neighbours offered to help. But instead of rushing into the flames to save the furniture, as they’d promised, those neighbours just grabbed the wine instead — proceeding to get drunk on the De Grassi’s booze, no help at all. And that tragedy would soon be followed by even greater danger.

This was the 1830s. Rebellion was brewing in Toronto.

In the winter of 1837, Mackenzie launched his ill-fated revolution. And when he heard about the rebel plan, Filippo De Grassi refused to stand idly by. The old soldier rushed off to defend the colonial government, riding out from the Don Valley toward the governor’s residence (which stood where Roy Thompson Hall is now). And he took his two teenage daughters with him.

Both Charlotte and Cornelia De Grassi would play important roles in the events to come.

The De Grassis didn’t get far before they ran into a group of rebels gathering at a local brewery before their uprising began. It was a dangerous moment. The revolutionaries may very well have taken Filippo prisoner if it weren’t for some quick thinking from Charlotte, who distracted the men while her father and sister slipped by. Thanks to her, they made it into the city safely.

And her work wasn’t done. Charlotte became a messenger for the Loyalist side, risking her life to carry a secret message to a government ally along Kingston Road. She delivered it successfully, but on her way home she was spotted by another group of rebels. As she raced away, they opened fire. One musket ball struck her pony. Another hit her. Wounded, she made her escape.

Meanwhile, Cornelia had volunteered to act as a spy for the Loyalists, riding up Yonge Street to gather information about the rebels’ main force as it gathered at Montgomery’s Tavern (just north of Eglinton).

When she got near enough, Cornelia stopped at a wheelwright’s shop and pretended to be interested in buying a sleigh. In truth, she was trying to spy on the rebel camp. But they didn’t fall for it. She was quickly captured and taken prisoner.

It was when Mackenzie himself showed up that she saw her chance to escape. The rebel leader had good news: they’d captured a stagecoach filled with mail that would have given the government valuable information about what they were up. And with the rebels distracted by the celebration, Cornelia jumped on a horse and made a break for it, musket balls hissing through the air. One sliced through her saddle, another through her skirt. But she was luckier than her sister. She managed to race away unscathed and deliver her report to the government.

Armed with the knowledge that the rebel army was small — and still reeling from a skirmish the night before — the Loyalists were filled with renewed confidence. The next day, they marched up Yonge Street to crush the rebels.

Cornelia was there, watching as the cannons and muskets opened fire on the tavern, rebels fleeing for their lives. The battle only lasted about ten or fifteen minutes. The rebellion was put down.

The De Grassi girls’ help had been vital. And they still weren’t done. On her way home from the battle, Cornelia discovered that another group of rebels — led by the farmer Peter Matthews — had burned a bridge over the Don River in a failed attempt to create a diversion. She raced back into town to raise the alarm. Matthews was captured and hanged.

Both of the De Grassi girls would eventually leave the city, moving to the United States. But the family’s memory would live on in the name of a street in Toronto’s east end. And more than a century later, that name would become famous around the world.

It was in the 1970s that a local Toronto schoolteacher — Linda Schuyler, who taught media classes at Earl Grey Senior Public School — teamed up with a local filmmaker to make a series of short films. They aired on the CBC as after-school specials, praised for their realistic portrayal of teenage life. They were so successful that they quickly led to the development of an entire series. And for the title of their new TV show, the creators turned to a local name. The Kids of Degrassi Street was born. Over the next 30 years, that first series would be followed by four more. Nearly two centuries after the dramatic events of Mackenzie’s rebellion, generations of viewers around the world would learn the De Grassi name.

I’m Giving Three Talks This Week!

“THE PANDEMIC THAT CREATED THE CITY OF TORONTO” AT THE RIVERDALE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Cholera swept across the globe two centuries ago, unleashing horrors wherever it went — including Toronto. Our city was still the muddy little frontier town of York back then, a very gross place very vulnerable to disease. When cholera finally arrived, a summer of terror and death made it clear things needed to change. And so, it was a fascinating and deadly pandemic that led the Town of York to become the City of Toronto. I’ll be sharing the story this Tuesday night thanks to the Rivderdale Historical Society.

When: Tuesday, September 24 at 7pm.

Where: The Ralph Thornton Centre (765 Queen Street East) AND online over Zoom.

Price: $5.

LEARN MORE.

“THE TORONTO BOOK OF THE DEAD & THE CITY’S MORBID PAST” AT THE ENOCH TURNER SCHOOL HOUSE

The Enoch Turner Schoolhouse has been standing on Trinity Street since the middle of the 1800s, so what better place to share some of the most fascinating stories from The Toronto Book of the Dead? The historic site’s pub night tradition returns this month and I’m delighted to take part as a speaker for the night:

“Enoch Turner on Tap! returns as a celebratory pub night to toast 175 years of free schooling at the Enoch Turner Schoolhouse. Enjoy storytelling, snacks, Victorian games, and even sip on a custom brewed beer good enough to impress Enoch Turner himself!”

When: Wednesday, September 25 at 6:30pm.

Where: Enoch Turner Schoolhouse (106 Trinity Street).

Price: $33.28.

LEARN MORE.

“A SECRET HISTORY OF TORONTO: SPIES TRAITOR & THIEVES” AT THE WORD ON THE STREET

Toronto has been deeply shaped by its secrets. Dramatic scenes have played out in the dark corners of our city; our past is filled with tales of espionage, betrayal and conspiracy. History has been made by our secret agents, undercover operatives, bootleggers, con artists and thieves. I’ll be sharing some of those shadowy stories from the city’s past as part of this year’s Word On The Street festival — a talk presented by the Toronto Public Library.

When: Sunday, September 29 at 3:30pm.

Where: Queen’s Park.

Price: Free!

LEARN MORE.

The Toronto History Weekly needs your help! This newsletter involves a ton of work, so it’s only by growing the number of paid subscriptions that I’ll be able to continue doing it. Thank you so, so much to everyone who is already supporting it with a few dollars a month — and if you’d to make the switch yourself, you can do it by clicking right here:

Q UICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

THE CASE OF THE MISSING PLAQUES NEWS — Every term, I have my students at George Brown College give a presentation about a historical plaque. But over the last couple of years, a surprising number of those students have come back to me saying they can’t find the plaque they’ve chosen — that the plaque has vanished.

My first case was the plaque outside the Toronto Archives; my students told me staff there had had no idea what had happened to it. And while Heritage Toronto has been updating some of their plaques (especially in cases where the original version used outdated language), they didn’t seem to know where it had gone either.

Since then, there have been a few other students who’ve discovered the same thing when they’ve tried to track down their own choice of plaques. It’s been enough to get me wondering about what’s been going on. And now, the CBC’s Michael Smee reports that at least eighteen plaques have gone missing in midtown alone. Councillor Josh Matlow suspects theft and has been looking into how to protect existing plaques from suffering a similar fate. Read more.

NEWSPAPER ICON NEWS — A new self-guided walking tour has just been released, giving you a new way to explore the history Mary Ann Shadd Cary, the first Black woman in North American history to become a newspaper publisher. “Tracing Mary Ann Shadd Cary’s Footsteps in Mid-19th Century Toronto” was curated by Dr. Natasha Henry-Dixon, Professor of African Canadian History at York University (who you might remembered from our “Myth of Mary Mink” event during the 2023 Festival of Bizarre Toronto History). Check it out.

DISASTER NEWS — It was 75 years ago this week that our city suffered its deadliest disaster. More than a hundred people died when the SS Noronic went up in flames on a September night in 1949, while the ship was docked at the foot of Yonge Street. Jamie Bradburn wrote about the tragedy for TVO. Read more.

HIP NEWS — A new documentary about the history of The Tragically Hip, The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal, has just been released on Prime. So Anthony Milton interviewed the beloved group for Toronto Life. Read more.

FACADE NEWS — A letter to the editor from Sean Gadon, in response to last week’s Star editorial about facadism, reminds us of the history of the building that’s just been gutted at Queen & Spadina. He argues that “Toronto must take bolder action to preserve our built heritage.” Read more.

WATERFRONT NEWS — Victor Caratun gives us a fascinating “then & now” look at the Toronto Terminal Warehouse. It’s well worth clicking through to view the full post on Instagram, which includes this remarkable fact: “By the 1920s, Ontario was the destination of almost half of all imported goods to Canada. The majority arrived in Toronto.”

(Click to view the full post.)

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

MONEY TALKS: TRANSLATING VALUE OVER TIME

September 23 — 7:30pm — In person & online — Toronto Branch, Ontario Genealogical Society

“Drew von Hasselbach’s great-great-granduncle bought a property in Ontario for 17 pounds and 10 shillings in 1837. But how much is that in today’s money? Drew was a reporter at the Financial Post for 20 years, and he’ll show you how to figure that out. Speaker Drew von Hasselbach is a lawyer and journalist who has been doing genealogical research for more than 30 years. He received a Professional Learning Certificate in Genealogical Studies from the National Institute of Genealogical Studies in October 2022. He has experience researching records in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Germany and Eastern Europe. He reads English, French, German and Latin. Since 2017, Drew has been with Global news, where he is currently head of the copy desk, supervising a team of editors who review stories before publication on the web, and training reporters on news writing techniques. Outside of work, you might find him playing guitar with other journalists in the band Conrad Black Sabbath.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

SHEILA WHITE PRESENTS “THE LETTERS: POSTMARK PREJUDICE IN BLACK AND WHITE”

September 25 — 7pm — Toronto's First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Shelia White will present on her 2023 debut novel, ‘The Letters: Postmark Prejudice in Black and White;’ a biographical story about her parents’ interracial marriage in 1940s Toronto. White chronicles her parents' courtship which transcends deeply rooted taboos in this friends to lovers narrative uncovering the social injustices and perceptions that were apparent in Toronto in the 20th century.”

$17.31 for members; $22.63 for non-members.

Learn more.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SUN… LET THERE BE LIGHT!

September 25 — 7pm — Northern District Library — North Toronto Historical Society

“Discover the history of the stained glass windows of the Church of St. Clement (50 St. Clements Ave. at Duplex). In this illustrated presentation, St. Clement's archivist, Donald E. Holmes, will describe the history and religious significance of the 27 windows made by six Canadian manufacturing companies.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

GHOSTLY WALK THROUGH OLD TOWN

September 26 to October 30, various dates and times — Meet at Campbell House Museum — Town of York Historical Society

“Brave the darkness as we explore the ghostly haunts of the Old Town of York and the early City. Hear tales of dread and mystery from those who walked Toronto's streets before us and visit some of the oldest (most haunted!) buildings that date back to the City's 1793 colonial inception.”

$11.98 for members; $17.31 for non-members.

Learn more.

HOW ARCHAEOLOGY IS REWRITING THE HISTORY OF THE AMERICAS

September 26 — 6:30pm — Royal Ontario Museum

“From the Canadian Arctic to the mountains of central Mexico, new research is shifting the long-standing western scientific narrative that human populations arrived in the Americas only 13,000 years ago. Join us for an evening event that includes the Canadian premiere screening of Walking with Ancients, a full-length documentary that challenges viewers to rethink the history of humans in the Americas based on new and emerging archaeological research. Following the screening, archaeologists Paulette Steeves, Ciprian Ardelean, Justin Jennings, and filmmakers Elizabeth Trojian and Robin Bicknell will discuss the archaeological evidence that is currently challenging how earlier generations of scientists framed the peopling of the Americas. Through their expert insights, we learn of new work being done to decolonize the discipline and gain a better understanding of the implications for how we understand our past, present, and future.”

Free with registration!

Learn more.

WHAT IS A TREATY? POP UP TALK AT FORT YORK NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE

September 27 — 12:30pm & 2:30pm — Fort York National Historic Site

“Inspired by the Talking Treaties Collective’s "A Treaty Guide for Torontonians", this pop-up talk invites participants to share their understanding of treaty relationships between humans and the natural world. Models of treaty relationships between different Indigenous nations and with European settlers and the objects that were exchanged to solidify these agreements will be referenced during the discussion.”

Free!

Learn more.

ABOUT BRIGHTENING MY CORNER: A MEMOIR OF DREAMS UNFULFILLED

September 27 — 7pm — North York Central Library

“Join us for an author talk and slide show about the adventure, love and family story of a Chinese-Canadian who recently published her memoir, Brightening My Corner: A Memoir of Dreams Fulfilled (2023, Barclay Press). Ruth Lor Malloy traveled mainly in Asia as a travel writer and volunteer, and she is the author of a dozen guidebooks on China - 1970s to 2008. She was focused on fighting racial discrimination and in 2023, York University awarded her an honorary Doctor of Laws degree for her 'tireless efforts to combat discrimination and promote equality in Canada and beyond.'“

Free!

Learn more.

SYMPOSIUM ON INTANGIBLE HERITAGE

September 29 — 12:30pm — Cecil Community Centre & Online — Architectural Conservancy of Ontario

“Every year, the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario’s Toronto Branch hosts a symposium exploring current heritage ideas... This year’s symposium will examine the phenomenon of Intangible Heritage or heritage that is distinct from built form. Intangible Heritage can relate to traditions, activities, commerce, communities, identities, and storytelling. There’s a sense in which all heritage has intangible elements. While it certainly has relationships with physical spaces, what makes Intangible Heritage different from built heritage is that its significance lies outside traditional evaluations of architectural merit. It is use, not aesthetics, that defines Intangible Heritage. Or is it? The narratives of Intangible Heritage are complex, intersectional, and in motion. Looking more closely at its presence across Toronto—from Kensington Market to Little Jamaica to Suburban Banquet Halls—this year’s symposium will highlight some of the things the term Intangible Heritage can and should mean and why.”

$49.26; $20 for Student/Recent Grad/NextGen in person; $22.63 for Student/Recent Grad/NextGen online.

Learn more.

HERITAGE TORONTO WALKING TOURS

Until October

“Through our events, including tours, community discussions, the Heritage Toronto Awards, and more, Heritage Toronto engages the public to reflect on the city’s heritage.”

Usually $9.85

Learn more.

WHEELING THROUGH TORONTO

October 3 — 6pm — Runnymede Library

“Join author Albert Koehl, as he discusses the rich history of the bicycle in Toronto. Wheeling through Toronto takes readers on an exciting 130-year ride from the Bicycle Craze of the 1890s to the COVID pandemic of the 2020s. Cities around the world, including Toronto, are today embracing cycling for its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from road transportation.”

Free!

Learn more.

RIVERSTORYZ: CONVERSATIONS ON THE HUMBER

October 3 — 7pm — Annette Street Library — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“Chris Higgins will present on his recent book, Riverstoryz: Conversations on the Humber. Location: Annette Street Library, Auditorium meeting room on lower level. This is an in-person meeting and will not be a hybrid session. Access to Zoom to watch the presentation may be arranged. Stay tuned for more details on the topic and speaker.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

HAUNTED HERITAGE: HONOURING OUR HISTORY’S GHOSTS

October 8 — 6pm — Toronto Reference Library

October 19 — 2:30pm — Mimico Centennial Library

October 22 — 6pm — Spadina Road Library

October 24 — 6pm — Runnymede Library

November 4 — 5:30pm — Pape/Danforth Library

“A thought-provoking and enlightening presentation on paranormal research done within historic and heritage properties. Learn about how ghost presences within historic sites can be respectfully utilized to call attention to Ontario's vanishing heritage and those who have gone before us. Presented by Peter Roe, paranormal investigator, author and associate director of the The Searcher Group, "Canada's Ghostbusters".

Free!

Learn more at the links above.

HURRICANE HAZEL WALK

October 12 — 10am — Meet at Old Mill Subway Station — Heritage York

A heritage walk on the 70th anniverary of the storm, beginning at Old Mill Station and ending at Lambton House.

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

LURKING IN THE SHADOWS AT FORT YORK

October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 — 7:30pm — Fort York National Historic Site

“Hear chilling and eerie tales on a lantern tour of Fort York and its historic surroundings. Learn about a haunted lighthouse and the bloody Battle of York. Explore the military burial ground. Tour the creepy shadows and 200-year-old buildings of Fort York at night and learn of the fort’s history and its many paranormal mysteries. Hot drink & refreshment included.”

$20

Learn more.

THE QUEEN’S PLATE: CANADA’S OLDEST SPORTING EVENT

October 17 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn — Etobicoke Historical Society

“With Queen Victoria's approval, the first Queen's Plate was held in the West Toronto Junction in 1860 and has become Canada's oldest sporting event, as well the oldest continuously run race in North America. It has been alternately called the King's Plate as it is now in the present reign of King Charles III. John Beram will discuss the importance of the horse in mid-19th century Toronto, the evolution of thoroughbred racing in Canada and the people who brought the Queen's Plate to Canada. Former Toronto Argonaut John Beram is a retired autoworker, historic researcher and football coach. He has a passion for horses and an interest in Canadian military and industrial history. He has given many historic talks and walks on the automobile and meat-packing industries.”

Free for members; annual memberships are $25

Learn more.

A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

October 22 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“The Witching Hour Awaits at Toronto's First Post Office Museum! Join Toronto's First Post Office & special guest, Richard Fiennes-Clinton, as we experience the museum after hours with a presentation on the traditions surrounding the Victorian culture of death and dying & the spread of spiritualism in Toronto! After the presentation, write a 19th century Halloween poem with a quill and ink.”

$17.31 for members; $22.63 for non-members.

Learn more.

TORONTO GONE WILD

Until November 2 — Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 4pm — Museum of Toronto

“Toronto Gone Wild explores the city as a multi-layered habitat — starring the animals, plants, and insects that call Toronto home. Venture through different Torontonian terrains from city streets to burrows, hives, and nests, all seamlessly woven together in our downtown exhibition space. You’ll emerge with a renewed appreciation for the interconnectedness of life in the city.”

Free!

Learn more.