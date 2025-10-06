The Toronto Time Traveller

David Perlmutter
7d

Alcohol was the downfall of way too many good baseball players. Cannonball wasn't alone in having the affliction.

Jasmine R
7d

Cannonball Crane sounds a combination of Shohei Ohtani and C.C. Sabbathia; what a fascinating and tragic story.

However, I was glad to learn that Toronto's baseball history goes back to the 19th century.

Also: go Jays!

