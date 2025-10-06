Cannonball Crane & Toronto in the 1880s (background: City of Toronto Archives)

With the Blue Jays having given us an incredible weekend of baseball, I thought this would be a good time to share a chapter from The Toronto Book of the Dead…

Bases loaded. Bottom of the eighth. This was it: first place was on the line. Toronto and Newark came into that Saturday afternoon battling for the lead in the International League. With only a couple of weeks left in the 1887 season, every win was vitally important. And with just one inning left in their second game of the day, the Toronto Baseball Club was losing to Newark by three runs.

That’s when Ned “Cannonball” Crane came to the plate. He was the ace of the Toronto pitching staff — big and tall and impossibly strong. He once threw a ball more than four hundred feet — a world record; impressive even by today’s standards — and he could throw a ball faster than anybody else could, too. He was one of the game’s first big power pitchers. He combined the blistering speed of his fastball with breaking pitches that he called “snakes”: twisters, in-curves, out-curves, and a “deceptive drop ball” that baffled opposing hitters. It was a deadly combination. He won thirty-three games for Toronto that year — more than any other pitcher has ever won on any Toronto team.

He could hit, too. Crane was one of the best hitters in the whole league that year. His .428 batting average is still considered to be the best by a pitcher in professional baseball history. (If he’d hit that in the Major Leagues, it would put him sixth on the all-time list — for any position.) On the days when Crane wasn’t pitching, he was in the outfield or at second base so they could keep his bat in the lineup.

On that Saturday afternoon in September, Crane had already done more than his fair share. Toronto and Newark were playing a doubleheader: two games at Toronto’s new stadium at Queen and Broadview, on a spot overlooking the Don Valley.

It was Toronto’s first baseball stadium. Originally known as the Toronto Baseball Grounds, it would soon be nicknamed Sunlight Park in honour of the nearby Sunlight Soap factory. Spectators could walk in off Queen Street or ride up in their carriages and park their horses on the grounds. Admission was a quarter — plus an extra dime or two to sit in the best seats in the house. The sheltered grandstand had enough room for more than two thousand people, and there was standing room for another ten thousand beyond that. A sellout meant that one of out every ten Torontonians was at the ballpark that day. And the stadium had never seen attendance like this. Those two games against Newark drew a record-setting crowd.

In the first game, Crane pitched all nine innings, keeping the Newark hitters at bay while the Toronto bats smashed their way to victory. The final score was 15–5.

But there was still one more game left to win. And Toronto had already used up their ace. The scheduled pitcher for the second game was a fellow by the name of Baker — and as the time for the first pitch drew near, he was out on the field warming up, just as everyone expected.

Then, a surprise: as the Toronto team took the field to start the second game, Baker didn’t head toward the pitcher’s box. Instead, it was Cannonball Crane who came back to take his spot in the middle of the diamond.

A reporter from the Globe was there: “As soon as it was made clear that Crane was to pitch the second game, hundreds leaped to their feet and cheered frantically, a mighty whirl of enthusiasm took everybody within its embrace and an astounding volume of sound shook the stands and swept down toward the city and out over the grounds like the march of a tornado.”

Cannonball Crane was going to pitch two games in one day.

Sunlight Park & the east end in 1892 (Toronto Public Library)

Still, even with Crane in the pitcher’s box, the second game didn’t get off to a good start. Toronto fell behind and stayed there. It wasn’t until the eighth inning — behind by three runs — that they rallied to load the bases, bringing Cannonball to the plate with a chance to play the hero.

That’s exactly what he did. The slugger hit a double, clearing the bases. Three runs scored. The game was tied.

As they headed into extra innings, Crane kept pitching. He held Newark scoreless in the tenth. And then again in the eleventh. He had now pitched twenty innings in a single afternoon.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Crane came to the plate with a chance to play the hero yet again. He crushed a pitch high into the sun above the Don Valley: deep… deeeep … gone. A walk-off home run. Toronto had won both games. According to the Globe, as Crane rounded the bases “the mighty audience arose and cheered and stamped and whistled and smashed hats … the frantic fans dashed on to the field and carried Crane aloft as his foot touched home.”

The team’s owner — a stockbroker by the name of E. Strachan Cox — headed over to the scoreboard. He wrote a message for the crowd:

“CITIZENS, ARE YOU CONTENT? TORONTO LEADS THE LEAGUE.”

The team was now in first place — and they would stay there for the rest of the season, winning every single game for the rest of the year. By the time it was all over, they’d won sixteen in a row. Toronto had its very first baseball championship.

It was the first of many. The Toronto Baseball Club eventually morphed into the Toronto Maple Leafs (decades before the hockey team took the same name); they won nine more International League pennants before they were sold and moved to Kentucky in the 1960s. Some of those Maple Leafs teams are still considered to be among the best minor league teams ever to play the sport.

Sadly, Toronto’s big hero wouldn’t be back for the 1888 season. Instead, Cannonball signed with the New York Giants, helping them to win the National League pennant and then the “World’s Series” — the precursor to the World Series. He threw a no-hitter that year, and became one of the very first pitchers to wear a glove while fielding.

But that season was the beginning of the end. Things began to unravel for the pitcher almost as soon as he left Toronto.

At the end of that first season with the Giants, Crane was invited to join Spalding’s World Tour. The biggest stars in baseball signed up for a trip around the world, showcasing the sport to other countries. They played games on the grounds of the Crystal Palace in London, outside the Villa Borghese in Rome, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower while it was still being built, and at the foot of a rumbling Mount Vesuvius … plus Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Scotland, Samoa, the Arabian peninsula, Sri Lanka … After they played a game on the sands of the Giza Plateau, they had contests to see who could throw a baseball over the Great Pyramid or hit the Sphinx in the eye.

The problem was that when the players weren’t on the field, they were drinking, gambling, and partying their way around the world. They say Cannonball had gone his entire life without ever having had a single drink — right up until the days just before the tour began. “Crane,” one newspaper reported, “did not know what the taste of liquor was like until he made the trip around the world. He got his start drinking wine at the banquets tendered the American tourists.”

And as Cannonball quickly discovered, he liked to drink. He liked it a lot.

Spalding’s World Tour at Giza in 1889 (I believe Cannonball Crane is one of the two players standing halfway up the Sphinx, in the middle)

It was an issue right from the very beginning of the tour. On Crane’s first night, in San Francisco, he got so trashed that he couldn’t even play the next day. The day after that, he did manage to drag himself out onto the field, but his pitching performance was a complete debacle: he gave up twelve runs to a minor league team from Oakland. They hadn’t even left the United States yet and Crane was already a mess.

He spent much of the tour serving as a sluggish umpire with a hangover and heatstroke instead of actually playing in the games. At some stops, he never even got off the ship — choosing instead to get drunk on board with his tiny, troublemaking pet monkey, entertaining his fellow passengers by breaking into song. At one point, he had a standoff with soldiers at the French-Italian border when they insisted he should pay an extra fare for his simian companion.

The Giants repeated as World’s Series champions the next year. Cannonball was back in the pitcher’s box, serving as their ace, winning four games in the series. But as he continued to drink, his weight ballooned and he lost his effectiveness as a pitcher. His final year in the majors was a disaster: a 6.98 earned run average over twelve games. He was released by the Giants (twice), signed by Brooklyn, and then released by them, too. Things were spiralling out of control.

People in Toronto still loved him, though. In 1895, he returned to play for the Toronto Baseball Club. But he wasn’t the same. After an uninspiring beginning to the season, he was released for what the Toronto Evening Star called “alleged sulkiness on the field.” The team across the lake in Rochester then signed him and gave him another shot, but Crane didn’t even show up for his first game with them.

He made his final appearance at Sunlight Park in the summer of 1896. He was playing for Springfield now. The Toronto fans gave him a warm welcome as he came out onto the field, but it was a bittersweet reunion. By then, Crane weighed nearly three hundred pounds. His glory days were far behind him. He was no match for the Toronto bats.

There was a time, as the Globe remembered, when Crane’s name had “inspired dread among all other players.… But that is but a hazy memory. The once mighty name has lost its magic. It no longer inspires dread and fear.… He essayed to pitch for Springfield against Toronto over the Don yesterday afternoon, and he made a sorry exhibition of himself.… It would be painful to go into the details of the game.” Soon, Springfield gave up on him too.

Finished as a player, Cannonball tried to find work as an umpire. But even that was a failure. At thirty-four years old, he was unemployed and alcoholic, his wife and child had left him, and he was slipping into depression.

“Crane sank deeper into the bottle as his prospects and money quickly ran out,” according to the Society for American Baseball Research. “He became despondent, freely talking about his troubles and the grim outlook for his future wherever he went.”

Cannonball wouldn’t live to see the end of that 1896 season. On a Saturday in mid-September — almost nine years to the day since his glorious doubleheader in Toronto — he spent the afternoon getting drunk in his room at the Congress Hall hotel in Rochester. He hadn’t paid his bill in ages. When he went downstairs, the owner warned him that if he didn’t fork over the $70 he owed, he would be forced to give up his room. Crane promised to settle his bill. And then he headed back upstairs.

There was a bottle of chloral waiting for him.

The next morning, the maid couldn’t open the door. A bellboy climbed up to peer through the transom to find Cannonball laid out on his bed. Dead. The official coroner’s report described it as an accidental overdose. But everyone assumed it was suicide.

The next morning, he was remembered on the front page of the Toronto newspapers. His life had come to a tragic end, but thanks to those two games in the thick of a pennant race one Saturday afternoon in September, the name of Cannonball Crane lived on. He’d become an indelible part of Toronto sports lore, mentioned over and over again in local newspapers over the course of the next century — remembered fondly for bringing the city its very first baseball championship.

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything new in Toronto’s past…

MEMORIES NEWS — For The Toronto Star, Carolyn Bennett writes about Mapping Our Memories, “an interactive project capturing Toronto’s past through the personal histories of older residents.” Read more.

COUSIN-IN-LAW NEWS — Eric Sehr continues his exploration of the history of Brockton Village by taking a look at the woman who owned the land in the middle of the 1800s. Lucy Brock was the cousin-in-law of the famous British officer, Sir Isaac Brock, who died fighting against the American invasion during the War of 1812. Read more.

POLAR BEAR LOGO NEWS — With Nelvana having recently been shuttered by Corus, Jamie Bradburn takes a look back at the history of the legendary animation studio. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

EDWIN ALONZO BOYD: THE LIFE AND CRIMES OF CANADA’S MASTER BANK ROBBER

October 7 — 2pm — Wychwood Library

“Join us to listen to author Nate Hendley discuss his book “Edwin Alonzo Boyd: The Life and Crimes of Canada’s Master Bank Robber”. It will be riveting and fun. Drop-in.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE DON: THE STORY OF TORONTO’S INFAMOUS JAIL

October 8 — 2pm — Runnymede Library

“Join author Lorna Poplak as she presents her book, The Don: The Story of Toronto’s Infamous Jail. Learn about the location, architecture, and construction of the Don Jail as well as stories about inmates, guards, governors, gangs, officials, and politicians. Books available for sale and signing.”

Free!

Learn more.

NOT FOR KING OR COUNTRY

October 11 — 2pm — North York Central Library

“Not for King or Country tells the story of Edward Cecil-Smith, a dynamic propagandist for the Communist Party of Canada during the Great Depression. Born to missionary parents in China in 1903, Cecil-Smith came to Toronto in 1919 where he joined the Canadian militia and lived a happy life ensconced in the Protestant missionary community of Toronto. He became increasingly interested in radical politics during the 1920s, eventually joining the Communist Party in 1931. Worried by the growing strength of fascism around the world, particularly in China, Germany, Italy, and Spain during the summer of 1936, Cecil-Smith quietly departed Canada and became among the first volunteers to fight for the Republic in the Spanish Civil War. Cecil-Smith was motivated to fight not out of any sense of traditional patriotism (”for king or country”) but out of a sense that the onward march of fascism had to be stopped, and Spain was where the line had to be drawn.”

Free!

Learn more.

TORONTO HISTORY EXHIBITS

HOME GAME: TORONTO LOVES BASKETBALL

Until October 12 — Wednesdays to Sundays — Harbourfront Centre — Museum of Toronto

“Home Game: Toronto Loves Basketball chronicles the love story between a city and a sport. Even before the Toronto Raptors and the rallying cry “We the North”, basketball in Toronto was deeply rooted in the evolving social and cultural conditions of our city and its people. From the Canadian invention of basketball to the early women’s game in 1895, to the first professional game played by the Toronto Huskies in 1946, and the recent creation of the Toronto Tempo WNBA team, these milestones chart the development of the sport in our city. This exhibition, along with a series of profiles on fellow Torontonians, explores how the relationship between basketball and Toronto is unlike any other in the world.”

Free! (Donation suggested.)

Learn more.

THE 52: STORIES OF WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED TORONTO

Until December 20 — Wednesday to Saturday — 12pm to 6pm — Museum of Toronto

“Did you know that 52% of Torontonians are women? Join Museum of Toronto as we bring their stories to life. The 52 is a project that celebrates the impact that women have had on our city, the world, and beyond. Building on a multi-year research project, our newest exhibition will celebrate the lives of 52 women who have shaped Toronto as we know it. Spanning from the 1800s until today, this exhibition shines a spotlight on the change-makers, rebels, and revolutionaries within Toronto’s 52%. While some of these women’s stories are well known, others have gone relatively untold until today. See how many names you are familiar to you — step into their shoes, learn their stories and discover the ways they have transformed Toronto.”

Free! Donation suggested.

Learn more.