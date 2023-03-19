Toronto’s first jail, built in the late 1700s (image without silhouette: Toronto Public Library)

I’ve been slowed down by a bout of Covid this week and since I haven’t had much energy to write, I thought I’d share another chapter from one of my books. Given that The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History just a couple of weeks away (!), I figured a strange story would be a nice fit. So here’s an oddly grisly tale from the long ago days when our city was still known as the town of York, a story that appears in The Toronto Book of the Dead…

One night in 1798, John Sullivan and Michael Flannery got drunk. The two friends were drinking whisky at one of the very first taverns ever built in muddy little York. Sullivan was an illiterate Irish tailor. Flannery was known for his habit of reciting Latin proverbs — they called him “Latin Mike.”

That night, they drank so much they ran out of money. And when they did, Latin Mike was apparently drunk enough to think it was a good idea to forge a banknote. It was worth about three shillings — a little less than a dollar. Sullivan used it to buy more booze. That was a fatal mistake.

Before long, the forgery was discovered. And while Latin Mike ran for his life all the way to the United States, Sullivan was arrested and thrown in jail.

He was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death.

“Sullivan,” the judge intoned, “may all who behold you, and who shall hear of your crime, and of your unhappy fate, take warning from your example.... [I] recommend to you to employ the few days that shall be allowed, of a life spent in wickedness, in humble and fervent prayer to almighty God.”

The execution was held at the brand new jail. It was a small, wooden building on King Street (a couple of blocks east of Yonge, where the King Edward Hotel stands now). It was surrounded by a high, spiked fence made of wood and protected by sturdy, iron doors. Inside, there was just enough room to hold three prisoners. Outside, there was a hanging yard.

Sullivan’s death was turned into a public spectacle. A crowd of excited townspeople gathered in their finest clothes to watch the tailor die on a Thursday in October.

It was the beginning of a long tradition of capital punishment in Toronto. And there was plenty of corp­oral punishment, too: petty criminals were flogged in the square at the St. Lawrence Market; some had their hands branded, or even worse, their tongues; others were put in the stocks. But those sentences were all for small offences. There were more than a hundred different crimes that were considered so vile they deserved the death penalty. It wasn’t until 1962 — more than a hundred and fifty years after Sullivan’s trial on King Street — that Canada’s last executions were carried out on the gallows at the Don Jail. By then, hundreds of Canadians had been hanged for their crimes.

But that first hanging wasn’t going to be easy. When the time came to kill Sullivan, there was one big prob­lem. Nobody had ever been hanged in Toronto before, so there was no experienced executioner. The city lead­ers had no trouble with the theory of killing someone for stealing a dollar, but they were having trouble finding anyone who was actually willing to do it in practice. It would be another century before the city got a full­time professional hangman. And in the town of just a few hundred people, no one seemed anxious to volunteer.

Luckily, John Sullivan wasn’t the only prisoner in jail that day. He had company in the cells: a fellow by the name of McKnight. He was willing to kill Sullivan for $100 and a pardon.

It’s a difficult job, hanging a human being. Even expe­rienced executioners can have trouble sometimes — that last hanging at the Don Jail went horribly wrong: one of the condemned men had his head nearly ripped off in the process; his neck was torn open, leaving his body swing­ing by just a few sinews as his blood splattered the floor. And that was with an experienced hangman; McKnight didn’t have any experience at all.

His first attempt failed. The rope wasn’t strong enough. It snapped when McKnight tried to hang his fel­low prisoner, dumping the doomed man to the ground. They would have to try again.

Even Sullivan wasn’t impressed. His last words were something along the lines of, “McKnight, I hope to good­ ness you’ve got the rope all right this time.”

This time, McKnight did.

If you’re interested in more grisly tales from our city’s past, The Toronto Book of the Dead is available from all the usual places — including your favourite local bookstore and my publisher right here.

And if you’re interested in more bizarre stories from the history of Toronto, well, you’re in luck…

NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FESTIVAL OF BIZARRE TORONTO HISTORY !

The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History is just two weeks away! As I’ve mentioned here before, it’s dedicated to exploring strange stories from our city’s past — a week filled with online lectures, panels, interviews, and walking tours featuring some of Toronto's greatest storytellers. It will run from April 3 to 9 and one ticket will get you into all the various events. You can learn more at bizarretoronto.com and get your tickets here.

I’ve been stuck in bed with Covid, but still squeezing out enough emails that the line-up is falling into place. Last week, I announced the festival will be kicking off on the Monday with an investigation into one of our city’s greatest mysteries — the disappearance of Ambrose Small — with the authors of two wonderful books about the century-old case, Katie Daubs and Geordie Telfer. And it will conclude on the Sunday with a Weird Tour of Queen West led by yours truly and Jason Kucherawy, the president of the Tourist Guide Association of Toronto and owner of Tour Guys.

Now, I’ve got the full details for two more events I can let you know about:

Fighting The Patty Wars

Michael Davidson & the Kensington Patty Palace (Toronto Public Library)

In the winter of 1985, the Canadian government took aim at Jamaican patty vendors. The owners were threatened with massive fines if they kept calling their patties “patties” — an absurd campaign that would become known as The Patty Wars. The vendors fought back, led by the Kensington Patty Palace’s Michael Davidson, fighting for a comprise that is still celebrated in Toronto every year with own very own Jamaican Patty Day.

I’m incredibly excited to have Davidson joining us to talk about his own memories of the patty wars — along with Chris Strikes, the director of the wonderful documentary that has helped popularize the story, Patty Vs. Patty, which is nominated for Best Short Documentary at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards!

Wednesday night at 8pm — held over Zoom

A Bizarre Tour of Mount Pleasant Cemetery

Mount Pleasant Cemetery in 1973 (Toronto Public Library)

There are strange secrets hidden among the gravestones of Mount Pleasant Cemetery. We’ll spend the Saturday afternoon of the festival roaming among them with one of the city’s most riveting tour guides. We’ll dig up tales about everything from the prime minister who spoke with the dead to grisly murders and infamous disasters in a fascinating walk led by Chantal Morris, creator of the wildly popular Toronto Cemetery Tours.

Saturday afternoon at 2pm

GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE FESTIVAL HERE

Just a quick reminder before we continue: even if you aren’t able to attend the festival, you can support my work by switching to a paid subscription for The Toronto History Weekly. Fewer than 5% of readers have made the switch so far, which basically means that by offering a few dollars a month you’ll be giving the gift of Toronto history to 20 other people. You can make the switch by clicking here:

WHY TORONTO BANNED THE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE — IN A NIFTY NEW MAP!

It was, of course, St. Patrick’s Day this weekend — which I always used as a chance to share the story of how the St. Patrick’s Day parade was banned in Toronto for more than a century, all the way up to the 1980s. The reason? Because of the religious hatred and sectarian violence that often broke out in our city back in the days when it was known as “The Belfast of Canada.”

I shared this story in the newsletter last year, and have been tweeting out an annual thread since 2019. But this year, you can explore the story in a nifty new map-based format thanks to Torontoverse, a site dedicated to sharing news and stories about our city through a neat, interactive interface:

READ IT

Q UICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

WEIRD HOCKEY NEWS — Stephen Smith shares a disturbingly bizarre St. Patrick’s Day story: the tale of how “one of the NHL’s biggest stars ended up playing a game in blackface” back in 1934. Read more.

THE TREES ARE GONE NEWS — The trees at the corner of Queen & University, on the grounds of Osgoode Hall, have come down. Dylan Reid share a photo of the spot where they stood before Metrolinx won the battle to remove them (which I’ve written about a lot over the last few months):

RESPONSBILE GOVERNMENT NEWS — Jamie Bradburn takes a look back at Robert Baldwin and the birth of Responsible Government on its 175th anniversary. Read more.

(I’ll be sharing a story about Baldwin this week, too, which can look out for on the Curious Canadian History podcast.)

VERY OLD DOOR NEWS — On Facebook, Bruce Bell shares the story behind one of the city’s oldest doors, which sounds like it might not be around much longer. Read more.

SAD FORT YORK NEWS — Sad news from the Friends of Fort York. One of the founders of the organization, Joe Gill, passed away last month. They shared their memories of his passion for history and support for one of the city’s most remarkable historic sites. Read more.

MONTGOMERY’S INN — One of Toronto’s history museums is getting some federal funding. According to the local MP who announced the money, it “will allow Montgomery's Inn to hold more gatherings in our community and accommodate more members of our community. It will improve Montgomery's Inn - Farmers' Market existing space to allow for increased seating, additional vendor stalls, and it will increase accessibility by removing the current stairs and unleveled surfaces thereby increasing the overall ease of use of the space.”

WHERE BUSES GO WHEN THEY RETIRE NEWS — Kimia Afshar Mehrabi shares the story of an old TTC bus who now lives on a farm in Ireland. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

TEN OF TORONTO: WHAT DO TEN NEIGHBOURHOODS TELL US ABOUT WHO WE ARE?

Until April 30 — Myseum — 401 Richmond Street West

“Toronto is vast and diverse in people, places, and experiences. With 2.8 million of us who call this dynamic city home, we explore what it means to call Toronto a ‘city of neighbourhoods’ through the lens of 10 distinct communities and themes. In Ten of Toronto, we reflect on our shared histories by looking at the forces that have shaped the city’s neighbourhoods: geography, economy, immigration, finance, urban development, culture, inequality, and social values. Join us, steal away, and stay awhile. We invite you to discover your own path through the stories and histories we’ve unearthed for this exhibit, and lend your voice – what do neighborhoods mean to you?”

Free!

Learn more.

STEP BACK IN TIME: AN INTERACTIVE PHOTO EXHIBITION

March 1 to 31 — Latitude 44 Gallery Framing Décor — 2900 Dundas St. W

“To commemorate our 50th anniversary, The Junction BIA, in partnership with Latitude 44 Gallery Framing Décor, presents an Interactive Photo Exhibition & Silent Auction featuring archival Junction photography from 100 years ago! Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and as a bonus, one of the photographs will be animated with augmented reality (AR) by globally successful artist Benjamin Mitchley. You won’t want to miss this! Immerse yourself in the magical world of augmented reality while discovering how the Junction has developed throughout the years.”

Free!

Learn more.

I TURN MY CAMERA ON: TORONTO ALT-ROCK IN THE 1980s

March 1 to April 30 — The Local — 396 Roncesvalles

West end bar The Local will be displaying photographs taken by Jeremy Gilbert during the golden age of Toronto alt rock.

Free presumably!

Learn more.

WRITING FAMILY HISTORY — SHAPING GENEALOGY INTO SHAREABLE STORIES

March 27 — 7:30pm — Both online & at Lansing United Church — Toronto Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society

“Here’s the problem; your family, they don’t want your stuff. No one is stepping forward to say I’ll take your endless boxes of genealogy files. There’s a couple of reasons for that. First, it appears at least on the surface, they’re not interested in your family history. They’ve rolled their eyes every time you attempted to show them new-found document. ... But a book with a collection of family stories they can put on their coffee table or display on a bookshelf is much more likely to appeal to them. It’s also more likely to get read and shared. Lynn Palermo will take you on a storytelling journey demonstrating for you how to turn your research into entertaining and shareable stories. Leave this presentation armed with the first steps to starting a family history narrative and motivated to turn your boxes of documents into an expressive and lasting legacy for future generations.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

UPPER CANADA’S KILLING FIELDS: TWO FAMOUS 19th CENTURY DUELS AS TOLD BY THE LOSER’S RIVERDALE DESCENDANTS

March 28 — 6:30pm — Online — The Riverdale Historical Society

“In 19th century Upper Canada, dueling allowed a gentleman to restore or reaffirm his honour. So, a side glance at a party, a wanton gesture, or an unwise comment could precipitate a challenge framed according to strict rules imported from across the Atlantic. It’s true that legally, the duelist who killed his opponent was a murderer. But he had little to fear, for judges trod lightly and this class of criminal escaped punishment. Two famous duels killed the ancestors of two Riverdalers who will tell their stories and explore the aftermath of each unpunished murder. John Ridout, killed by Samuel Peters Jarvis in 1817, is Andrew Fitzgerald’s ancestor. Robert Lyon, killed by John Wilson in 1833 in a duel commemorated as The Last Fatal Duel, is Elizabeth Abbott’s Great-great-great Uncle.”

Free with registration, I believe!

Learn more.

OUT OF THE SHADOWS: WOMEN & THEIR WORK IN 19TH CENTURY TORONTO

March 29 — 7pm — Northern District Library (Room 224)

“Author and historian Elizabeth Gillan Muir will present an illustrated talk on the influential role women had in the life of the growing city of Toronto during the nineteenth century. Based on the extensive research Dr. Muir did for her recently published book An Unrecognized Contribution: Women and Their Work in 19th-Century Toronto.”

Free!

Learn more.

TALES FROM THE HOLLOW

March 29 — 8:30pm — The Beaches Sandbox (2181 Queen Street East) — The Beaches & East York Historical Society

Author and historian Scott Kennedy presents the story of Hogg’s Hollow and York Mills.

Free!

Learn more.

TORONTO’S MAYORS FROM MUDDY YORK TO MEGA CITY

April 13 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Join special guest speaker, Frank Nicholson, on Thursday April 13 at Toronto’s First Post Office, as he unfolds the history of Toronto through the careers of some of the sixty-five chief magistrates the city has had since being incorporated in 1834; a timely subject given Toronto’s upcoming mayoral election!”

$11.98 for non-members; $6.66 for members

Learn more.

BLACK HISTORY IN ONTARIO: ONLINE SERIES

This is a series of three online talks hosted by the Toronto Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society, each one beginning at 7:30pm:

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (April 13)

“Adrienne Shadd will discuss her research for her book The Underground Railroad: Next Stop, Toronto!, co-authored by Afua Cooper and Karolyn Smardz Frost. Her discovery of freedom seeker Deborah Brown, who settled just north of Bloor and Bathurst streets, led to the unearthing of a community of neighbours in this York Township west area, some of whom were immortalized by William Still in his famous work, The Underground Railroad. She will also talk about some of the research and personalities that are profiled in the new 2022 edition of the book.”

THE SEARCH FOR ALFRED LAFFERTY, BLACK EDUCATOR AND LAWYER (April 20)

“In 1869 Alfred M. Lafferty, M.A., Richmond Hill, was a witness to the marriage of William Denis Lafferty, a black farmer who lived in Etobicoke. Who was the man with the same surname and a university degree? Hilary J. Dawson’s research uncovered the story of the Lafferty family, and the successes, challenges, and tragedies they faced. The Lafferty parents arrived from the United States in the 1830s as freedom-seekers. They were illiterate and penniless, yet gave their children the best education they could afford. Alfred Lafferty won prizes for excellence at both Upper Canada College and the University of Toronto. He would become the first Canadian-born black lawyer in Ontario. This presentation will show the resources Hilary used to develop a picture of the Lafferty family.”

BLACK HISTORY IN ONTARIO, 1793–1965

“Winston Anderson will be presenting a timeline of events from the passing of the Act To Limit Slavery in 1793 by Lieutenant-Governor John Graves Simcoe, to 1965 when MPP Leonard Braithwaite pushed for the Separate Schools clause on segregated schools for Blacks to be officially removed from the provincial education policy. He will be discussing a number of people of Black heritage, both free and enslaved people, who shaped Toronto.”

$35

Learn more.

STREETCARS AND THE SHIFTING GEOGRAPHIES OF TORONTO

April 20 — 8:30pm — Online — The Toronto Railway Museum

“What can photos taken by streetcar enthusiasts reveal about the changing nature of cities? This is the question explored by Brian and Michael Doucet in their book Streetcars and the Shifting Geographies of Toronto: a visual analysis of change. The Doucets carefully and meticulously rephotograph these images taken in the 1960s and 70s to bring them into dialogue with contemporary planning, policy, political and public debates.”

Learn more.

ERNEST HEMINGWAY IN TORONTO

April 27 — 2pm — Brentwood Library

“Ernest Hemingway lived in Toronto during 1923 while he worked for the Toronto Star newspaper. He had moved to the city from France with his pregnant wife Hadley, as she preferred to give birth in North America. Their son, John Hadley Nicanor Hemingway, was born at Wellesley Hospital, in Toronto, on October 10, 1923. This special centennial presentation considers the role the area played in Hemingway's apprenticeship as a writer, and in his personal life.”

Free!

Learn more.