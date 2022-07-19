A Beatnik in a bathtub (CBC)

GEE GEE NEWS — There’s been sad news recently for a landmark of Toronto’s cultural history. The Bohemian Embassy was one of the coffeehouses that changed our city. It opened in 1960, at a time when Toronto had a reputation as a notoriously boring place, with infamously restrictive drinking laws and a government that was still decades away from letting its citizens go shopping on Sundays. But even in such a steadfastly conservative town, there were some people determined to shake things up.

Don Cullen was one of them. By the time the 1960s began, he’d already begun to make his mark as a writer and comedian. He worked at the CBC and it was a conversation he had there with some co-workers — “lamenting Toronto’s lack of adventurous culture,” as Nicholas Jennings explained in the Globe this month — that sparked the idea of opening a coffeehouse.

Café culture was still new to Toronto, only recently imported by newcomers from Europe who arrived in droves after the war. They began transforming rundown Victorian homes into coffeehouses that sprang up in places like Yorkville and Gerrard Village (which was on Gerrard near Yonge). By the end of the 1950s, those cafés had begun attracting young people, many of them artists, writers, poets and musicians — the creative pioneers who forged Toronto’s Beatnik scene, laying the foundation for the hippie generation to come.

The Bohemian Embassy was at the heart of it all. Cullen and his business partners opened the venue in what was once the hayloft of a stable on St. Nicholas Street — a little road that’s barely more than a laneway running between Yorkville and where Gerrard Village then stood. "The coffee-house was on a little cobbled side-street," Margaret Atwood explains in her short story "Isis In Darkness," "up on the second floor of a disused warehouse. It was reached by a treacherous flight of wooden stairs with no banister; inside, it was dimly lit, smoke-filled, and closed down at intervals by the fire department. The walls had been painted black, and there were small tables with checked cloths and dripping candles."

“Just having a place like that in Toronto in 1960 was a subversive act,” she would later remember.

The stage of the Bohemian Embassy became a proving ground, providing vital support to the fledgling careers of an impressively long list of Toronto's finest poets, writers, folk musicians and comedians: Margaret Atwood, Gwendolyn Macewen, Milton Acorn, Irving Layton, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Ian and Sylvia, Michael Ondaatje, Al Purdy, Dennis Lee, Lorne Michaels… Bob Dylan came to see a reading at the coffeehouse when he was seventeen. Peter, Paul and Mary would hang out there when they came through town.

But what may very well be my favourite piece of history made at the Bohemian Embassy came in 1963, when it played host to an absurdist free-for-all billed as "Canada's First Beatnik Happening.” The event attracted the attention of the CBC, in a report that’s worth watching for the anchor’s expression at the end alone:

The event was silly and ridiculous and deeply weird. But in a city as reserved as ours, it was also revolutionary. Cracks were showing in Toronto’s staid facade. And while the Bohemian Embassy would eventually leave St. Nicholas Street, moving to a few new locations before it closed, in the decades to come many of those who performed in the old hayloft would wield the metaphorical sledgehammers that chipped away at the old Toronto — work that continues to this day.

Sadly, Don Cullen passed away just a few weeks ago. And on a recent walk down St. Nicholas Street — one of my favourite roads in the city — I noticed that the old building has come crashing to the ground. It’s been nearly entirely demolished to make way for a new tower. Today, all that’s left of the original Bohemian Embassy is its facade — and the cultural legacy it left behind.

The Bohemian Embassy’s facade (by me)

