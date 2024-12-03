Clifford Oldroyd on the Van Der Linde Rubber Company smokestack (Toronto Daily Star) / Background: the Junction in the 1920s (City of Toronto Archives)

In the photograph, he's nothing more than a little silhouette, a tiny stick figure dwarfed by the sky behind him. He stands atop a smokestack, alone on a chimney that soars twelve storeys into the air above the Junction. He has no safety equipment up there with him; no ropes, no harness, no net, nothing to break his fall. His name was Clifford Oldroyd. And at the time the photo was taken in the summer of 1921, he was just seventeen years old — said to be the youngest steeplejack in the world.

His profession was one with a history that stretches back for centuries: a long line of daredevils who have climbed to the top of church spires, flagpoles and smokestacks, risking their lives to make repairs and carry out other dangerous work. Oldroyd had been born into the ancient tradition. He spent most of his childhood in Yorkshire, where his father had been a steeplejack for many years — both climbing to dizzying heights and taking on risky demolition work. The elder Oldroyd had brought more than sixty smokestacks crashing to the ground before the family decided to move to Canada. And here in their new home, the business carried on. Young Clifford was still just a boy, fresh out of school, when he began to learn the trade.

It could, of course, be thrilling work. His first big job took Oldroyd to Port Credit, where the huge St. Lawrence Starch factory (the company behind Beehive Corn Syrup) stood on the Mississauga waterfront. Their old chimney had been damaged during a fire and needed to come down — all fourteen storeys of it. The teenager and his dad carefully replaced the supports that kept the stack standing, knocking them out bit by bit to be replaced by wooden ones. The substitutes were soaked in tar and coal oil, then set alight to burn away. As they did, one side of the titanic tower collapsed, and then the whole thing toppled over with an angry roar. Job done.

Then, there was the work that took them high into the heavens. The photo that appeared in The Toronto Daily Star in the summer of 1921 was taken during one of the boy's first jobs. He was hired to put a new top on the smokestack that rose above the Van Der Linde Rubber Company, a facility that stood right next to the railway crossing that gives the Junction its name. According to the newspaper, the chimney soared twelve stories into the air (it might even have been the same one you'll find standing on the spot today). And Oldroyd admitted that as he reached the top, the height nearly got to him for a moment. "When I first stepped off the ladder," the teenager told the Star, "I had a feeling that I was falling, but I recovered myself quickly and since then I have not felt the slightest nervousness. It feels just the same up there to me as it does on the ground."

Clifford Oldroyd atop the 20-storey flagpole at the Sheet Metal Products factory at Gerrard & River Street (Toronto Daily Star / Background: City of Toronto Archives)

Of course, if you slip on the ground, you don't plunge hundreds of feet to your death. The danger of the job made it one of the most fascinating and romanticised professions in the city. And some harnessed that interest for promotional stunts. One Toronto steeplejack by the name of Clifford Calverley became famous as a daredevil tightrope walker. He once crossed Niagara Falls on a steel cable less than two centimetres thick, setting a new record for the quickest crossing in the process. He followed it up on future attempts with a whole arsenal of bizarre tricks, like the time he sat in a chair balanced on a highwire to read the news, or took a stove out in a wheelbarrow and then cooked himself a meal above the falls. The New York Times hailed him as "the champion high-wire walker of the world."

Another Toronto steeplejack, Ed "Oh Boy" Saunders, climbed the Royal Bank Building on a spring afternoon at the end of the First World War. The high-rise was the tallest in Canada at the time and still stands on the corner of Yonge & King. Saunders carefully scaled the façade as a crowd gathered below, occasionally pausing to call out to them: "BUY VICTORY BONDS!" The stunt was part of a campaign that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Saunders refused to use a safety net, believing people would give more if he were truly in danger. And he knew all too well the threat was real. He told the press he once fell seven storeys during a job, was knocked out cold for half an hour, came to, put his hat back on, and made it all the way home before collapsing when he reached his front door.

Saunders was far from the only steeplejack to suffer a terrible fall. Charles Miner told The Star he'd gotten his start in the business while living in New York as a broke teenager. When he saw a man plunge to his death, he walked straight onto the job site to offer his services as the dead man's replacement. Since then, he'd seen seven more workers killed and once fell four storeys himself, crashing through a glass skylight, lucky to survive. His wife Mildred eventually got so sick of worrying about him while she waited at home that she decided to become a steeplejack herself, joining him in his work. As she painted the spire of Knox United Church in Scarborough in 1939, she told The Star she believed she was the only Canadian woman in the profession; one of only two women working as steeplejacks on the continent.

As for Clifford Oldroyd, he was one of the lucky ones. He survived long enough to leave the business. But even then, he seems to have continued to lead a dramatic life. He made headlines again in 1950, when his truck was trapped by downed wires during a big summer storm. He and his daughter had to wait more than half an hour, surrounded by sparks and lightning and dancing flames, before they could be rescued. A decade later, he was back in the news for giving police the description of a murder suspect who had once attacked his niece. By that point, he'd shifted careers. For a while, he ran a high-wire act of his own. Then, he got into promoting stock car races. When he finally passed away in 1975, his obituary remembered him as a theatrical agent who had travelled the world working for stars like Jerry Lewis.

Even now, a century after Oldroyd's photo appeared in The Star, his old profession still exists. These days, steeplejacks use safety equipment and take proper precautions, but you can still find them working away in the Toronto skyline, high above our heads. They're not only part of an ancient tradition, but a reminder of our city's past, of the days when they climbed into the heavens without a harness or a net, visiting places most of us will never see up close, risking their lives to keep Toronto's most spectacular heights freshly painted, safe and clean.

Ed “Oh Boy” Saunders wasn’t only a steeplejack, he also became a well-known figure in the city’s hockey scene, serving as a trainer for severeal teams. You can learn much more about him thanks to Kevin Shea of the Society for International Hockey Research here.

