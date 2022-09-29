Toronto loves its ravines. Green spaces snake their way through the heart of our city, carved out by creeks filled with all manner of life. But there used to be many more of those streams than we're familiar with today. By the end of the 1800s, Toronto's waterways were getting dangerously filthy, so gross and polluted that the city just gave up on many of them. They were covered over and buried, encased in brick tunnels and transformed into sewers. They're still down there today, flowing through their tunnels, mysterious and hidden from view.

And it was from one those old buried creeks that people say the monster emerged…

On a summer day in 1978, a man named Ernest was searching for a lost kitten in Cabbagetown. He'd heard strange noises coming from a big hole that opened in the ground between his apartment building and the next one. It sounded like a wounded animal.

So, Ernest climbed down his fire escape to investigate… The gaping crevasse lay open before him, the entrance to a dark passage beneath a toppled hunk of concrete. Worried the kitten might be inside, he crawled forward into the mouth of the hole.

"It was pitch black in there," he would later tell Lorrie Goldstein of The Toronto Sun. And as Ernest swung his flashlight through the darkness, the beam of light fell upon something terrible.

It would become known as the Tunnel Monster of Cabbagetown.

"The eyes were orange and red, slanted… It was long and thin, almost like a monkey… three feet long, large teeth, weighing maybe 30 pounds with slate-grey fur." Maybe it was just a raccoon or a big rat, hard to say in the darkness.

Except... then... the creature spoke…

"Go away, go away!" it hissed, according to what Ernest told the newspaper. And then the monster turned and ran, fleeing away into the depths of the tunnel, disappearing into the bowels of the earth beneath our city.

Ernest fled too. "I got out of there as fast as I could," he admitted. "I was shaking with fear." His wife remembered just how terrified he was when he got safely back inside, and he was not a man who scared easily.

He didn't go to the papers with his story. He seems to have kept it pretty quiet, only telling family and friends. It was a year later that the tale finally reached the Sun, and Goldstein headed off to Cabbagetown to investigate.

"I wish you'd never come here," Ernest told him, refusing to give his last name. "If I tell you what I saw, people will think I was drunk or crazy, they'll never believe me." It seems to be the only interview he ever gave. His wife and friends all vouched for his sanity, his soberness, his honesty… But that one article in the Sun is all we have to go on. And in the decades since, there have been many theories about what Ernest may have seen.

Some think it really was a raccoon, or an escaped pet monkey. Others imagine it was someone living in the sewers; people were known to sleep down there, mattresses found in the dark. Many mention the Memegwesi, spirits described by the Anishinaabeg peoples who'd already been living here long before Toronto was founded. Some even say there's an alien city buried beneath ours, that the creature is an extra-terrestrial living in the ruins of a parallel subterranean metropolis — one that emits powerful magnetic disturbances that cause traffic accidents in the east end.

And what did the reporter, Goldstein, think the monster really was? Well, he deferred to the experts: the Toronto sewer workers who know what lies beneath our city better than anyone else.

"People who work on the surface just don't know what it's like down there," they told him. "It's a whole different world… I don't know what he saw… but I'll tell you one thing… I sure as hell wouldn't want to go down alone."

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

LOST RAILWAY STATION NEWS — The Canadian Pacific Railway’s Leaside station has been standing on the tracks near the Don Valley since the 1940s. But Metrolinx quietly demolished it this summer, making way for a maintenance and storage facility for the new Ontario Line subway. Jack Landau wrote about it, including a tweet from Rudy Limeback that shows what the station looked like in its glory days, and what has become of it since. Read more.

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS NEWS — Last week, I shared an article by Dan Panneton about one of Canada’s most notorious early conspiracy theorists. On Twitter this week, he followed up with a related thread about the time Satan was discovered hiding in Queen Elizabeth’s hair:

Click to read the full thread.

TORONTO THE GOOD NEWS — When I offered my “Boozy History of Toronto” course this summer, it was filled about just how hard authorities have made it to get a drink in our city over the last century and a half. The LCBO was born out of the prohibition, meant to limit drinking and not encourage it. I hadn’t seen this footage back then, but it’s a great glimpse into what shopping at the LCBO was like back in 1960:

THEY MESSED UP BLOOR STREET NEWS — Back in June, I wrote about how Bloor Street got its name (and the story behind the notoriously chilling photo of the brewer it’s named after). And this month there was another neat tidbit of Bloor Street history exchanged on Twitter. When Bob Georgiou shared a map of Toronto from the 1850s, Eric Sehr responded with a wee thread about the strange mistake made when the street was built:

Click to read the full thread

TELEGRAPH NEWS — Torontonian Instagrammers are about have a bit harder time finding a good angle on one of our city’s most photogenic buildings. The Flatiron is getting new telephone poles installed in front of it. But Sehr also points out that’s not the first time the corner has looked a little cluttered:

EARLY NEWSPAPER NEWS — A bunch of students from a variety of departments at the University of Toronto are teaming up to digitize Canadian newspapers from the late 1700s and very early 1800s. It sounds like it’s going to be an absolutely amazing resource. They hope to launch it next year. Read more.

SOPHIA LOREN FOR SOME REASON NEWS — Jamie Bradburn uncovered a ridiculous and aggressively-gendered ad for U of T’s Progressive Conservative Club from the 1960s:

