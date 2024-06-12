St. Clair West in 1913ish (City of Toronto Archives)

On the radio last week, I promised that I’ve been working on a big piece for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. But since it’s such a huge story, I’ll have to share it in a future newsletter. In the meantime, I thought I’d share a less ambitious tale that I stumbled across this week as our walking tour about a rampaging Edwardian cow approaches on Saturday. (You’ll find more details about that below.)

It was lunchtime on a Tuesday, a mild day in the early spring, the kind of March afternoon when it feels like winter might finally be loosening its icy grip. All across the city, school children were cheerfully heading home for their midday meal. But one boy was about to be caught up in an unexpected drama. As the student cycled along St. Clair West, a horse suddenly came thundering down the road, out of control, a wagon wildly bouncing along behind it, no driver to be seen.

Horses had once been an incredibly common sight on the streets of Toronto. In the late 1800s and very early 1900s, there were thousands of them living and working here. They pulled carriages and wagons and sleighs, streetcars and fire engines and milk trucks. And they often got spooked. Toronto’s newspapers used to be filled with countless reports of runaway horses. The animals bolted over and over again, flying down our streets as crowds of people scattered out the way.

But now it was 1934. Things had changed. The first automobile had appeared on our streets at the end of the 1800s and the new invention had quickly taken off from there. By the time the First World War began, there were more cars in our city than horses. And by the time that boy spotted the runaway on St. Clair, another twenty years had passed. There were still horses working in Toronto; in archival photos you’ll find an occasional equine mixed in with the traffic, pulling a farmer’s wagon or a garbage cart. But they were certainly much less common than they had been just a few decades earlier. In fact, that afternoon’s events were so notable that they made the front page of The Toronto Daily Star the next morning.

According to the newspaper, the schoolboy kept his cool. As the horse galloped down the street, the kid sprang into action. He raced after the runaway, peddling his bicycle as fast as he could go. It can’t have been easy to catch up with a horse in full sprint, but that’s exactly what the boy did. And that was just the beginning.

Runaway horses were incredibly dangerous. When the animals spooked, the carriages and sleighs and carts they were pulling often overturned, throwing drivers and riders into the road. You’ll find stories of them colliding with streetcars and ploughing into dairy wagons. In 1888, one runaway horse smashed through the window of a tailor shop on Yonge Street. Two decades later, a second horse smashed through the window of a second tailor shop on Yonge — and then smashed its way back out again. The first horse had nearly killed two people when it leapt into the driver’s seat of a passing sleigh, knocking one man unconscious and leaving the other scrambling to grab the poor beast’s bridle before things could get even worse. The Globe reported that it was the fourth or fifth runaway horse spotted on Yonge Street in just a few short days.

One of the most dramatic tales came from 1908. That winter, a horse pulling a sleigh filled with bananas got spooked turning onto Baldwin Street from McCaul — right near the AGO. When one of the runners got caught in a streetcar track, the whole thing pitched over onto its side, throwing the driver into the snow and spilling bananas everywhere. The terrified horse took off at full speed with the sleigh still behind it. It sprinted up Spadina as shopkeepers rushed out onto the sidewalk to watch it pass, then took a hard left onto College — narrowly avoiding a crowd of commuters as the sled bounced off a telephone pole — and nearly careened into a streetcar. At Bathurst, the panicked animal bowled over a pedestrian but kept flying west into what’s now Little Italy. That’s where disaster struck. A whole crowd of people were trying to board a streetcar at College & Grace, but the vehicle was full and the sidewalks were lined with snowbanks — so there was nowhere for the people to go as the horse and sleigh bore down on them. “The maddened animal came straight at them,” The Globe reported. “A couple of young men yelled to look out, but it was too late… Half a dozen went down before its charge.” One woman was pretty seriously injured, taken into a nearby pharmacy for stitches. And yet the horse barely slowed down. It was last seen blowing past Dovercourt, still at a full gallop.

Heroes could be made in moments like those — and lives saved. Newspapers wrote glowing accounts of bystanders who grabbed a bridle as a horse raced by, or the mother in Parkdale who stood her ground and simply raised her hand to bring a horse to a crashing halt before it could trample her two-year-old, or the cowboy who lassoed a runaway racehorse at the CNE.

That schoolboy must have known the stakes were high. He needed to get that horse to slow down. The best way to do it was to grab hold of the reins. But he wouldn’t be able to reach them from his bicycle. He would need to get onto the wagon somehow.

The article in The Star doesn’t give us much detail. So we’ll never exactly how the kid pulled it off, how he managed to transfer himself from his bike onto the wagon as it careened down the street. I like to think he leapt through the air in one clean motion, launching himself from one vehicle to the other, soaring above St. Clair before landing with a thud in the cart. But I imagine it’s more likely he abandoned his bicycle on the go, keeping up a sprint next to the wagon for a few strides before climbing aboard as he ran. However he did it, it must have been an incredible feat. All the newspaper tells us is that the boy “vaulted to the driver’s seat and began his struggle with the reins.”

It wouldn’t be easy. It was a schoolboy against the strength of a terrified horse. But now that he’d managed to get aboard the wagon, the kid wasn’t about to give up. He wrestled with the rampaging equine, straining against the reins to slow it down. And in the end, it was the boy who won the struggle. As they approached Nairn Avenue — near Lansdowne, just to the east of Prospect Cemetery and Earlscourt Park — the horse and wagon finally came to a stop.

It was over. The kid had done it. The driver was able to catch up and the boy relinquished the reins. Onlookers were left amazed. But the boy wasn’t looking for thanks. His job done, the horse secured, he continued on his way home for lunch.

No one even got his name.

Two Strange Military Tales

The Battle of Ridgeway in 1866 (Library & Archives Canada)

Not only was this past week the 80th anniversary of D-Day, but it was also the anniversary of two much stranger military events with Toronto connections. So, I shared both of them on this week’s edition of my Weird Toronto History radio segment. The first is the story of the little boy who gave us the name of our Castle Frank subway station before growing up to become a soldier who died in the bloody wars against Napoleon. The second is the story of the Irish-American armies that invaded the Canadian colonies back in the late 1860s and ’70s.

LISTEN HERE

Weird Toronto History airs every Tuesday afternoon at 3:20pm on Newstalk 1010.

