It was Christmas Eve 1875, and a celebration was underway at the Cathedral Church of St. James. The impressive stone edifice has been standing on the corner of King & Church since the middle of the 1800s, the site of countless holiday services. But on this occasion, it wasn’t just the yuletide season that had brought everyone together. This was a particularly special Christmas. That afternoon, members of the congregation joined with some of the city’s leading citizens for a ceremony honouring an exciting new arrival. One of Toronto’s most spectacular churches was getting a spectacular new clock.

The Cathedral Clock would sit high in the tower above King Street, and it would do far more than just keep time up there. It would become a familiar sight in the city skyline, a beacon for ships in the harbour, and a symbol of the city over which it kept watch. The clock would become a reflection of Toronto at its best, and at its worst — an object of pride, joy and optimism, and of miserly neglect and provincial small-mindedness. In some ways, the question of the Cathedral Clock would become a question about what kind of city Toronto should be.

The Cathedral Clock wasn’t any ordinary timepiece. It was among the most celebrated clocks in the world. The device had been crafted by J.W. Benson, one of England’s finest watchmakers; his company’s client list would eventually include everyone from Queen Victoria to the Tsar of Russia to the Emperor of Japan. And the clock that would now be keeping time in Toronto was Benson’s most famous clock of all.

It was known as Benson’s Great Clock. It had originally been built to amaze the crowds at the Great London Exhibition of 1862 — and it had done just that. When it first went on display, it looked something like a big, ornate gazebo, two or three storeys high. The mechanism was the second biggest in the world, next only to the clock at Westminster Abbey. The chimes that called out the quarter hour were based on the famous Cambridge Chimes that now hang alongside Big Ben in London, ringing out a melody said to have been inspired by Handel’s Messiah. The Telegraph called Benson’s Great Clock “a triumph of ingenuity” while The Morning Post hailed its “perfection of mechanism.” It appeared again at the Paris Exhibition just a few years later and took home top prize at the Vienna World’s Fair in 1873.

That timing, as far as Toronto was concerned, was perfect. Our city was in the market for a magnificent clock.

St. James Cathedral is home to the oldest congregation in Toronto. Its roots reach all the way back to the late 1700s, when our city was founded on this land where First Nations people and their ancestors had already been living for thousands of years. The town of York, as Toronto was known back then, was meant to be a very British place. The Church of England would play a central role; Anglicanism became the dominant religion for decades to come. The town’s first Anglican congregation began meeting before a church had even been built for them, holding services in the old parliament buildings on the waterfront. It was a decade before a little wooden church went up on the edge of town — the first built in the city. That original St. James was eventually replaced by a much more impressive church. But when it burned down — twice — it paved the way for the construction of Toronto’s first cathedral.

The Cathedral Church of St. James was built out of the ruins of the Great Fire of 1849 — and still stands in the very same spot where that little wooden church once did. Many of our city’s most prominent residents have prayed, mourned, and gotten married within its walls. It’s where Queen Elizabeth II attended services when she was in town, where Archbishop Desmond Tutu once preached, and where Rob Ford’s funeral was held. Nearly 175 years after it was built, St. James is still one of the most prominent houses of worship in Toronto, the heart of Anglicanism in our city.

The whole cathedral, however, wasn’t built at once. The design was so ambitious and the initial price tag so high, the architect agreed to amend his plans so construction could be carried out in stages. It was two decades after the cathedral first opened that the spire was finally added. It went up in the early 1870s, making St. James the tallest building in Canada at the time. It’s still the highest church spire in the country today, and the third highest in North America (after St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico). For a couple of decades after it was built, the spire of St. James Cathedral would be the defining feature of the Toronto skyline. It was the CN Tower of its day.

But when construction on the spire finished in 1874, there was still something missing. There were a few holes in the tower: big round gaps pointing in each of the four cardinal directions — the spot where a big clock was meant to go. Now, the church just needed to find one.

Benson’s Great Clock at the Great London Exhibition

And so, a Clock Committee was formed. Its members included Anglicans and non-Anglicans alike. Civic leaders knew that when the timepiece took its place in the skyline, it would become a symbol of Toronto. So, they decided it wouldn’t just belong to the Church of England — it would belong to all Torontonians. While it would sit in the tower of the Anglican cathedral, the clock would officially be the property of the City of Toronto.

The committee zeroed in on Benson’s Great Clock as the focus of their search. The watchmaker’s masterpiece was a famous symbol of British ingenuity and engineering; the ideal target for a city that was still overwhelmingly British and looking to prove itself as a growing modern metropolis of note.

But the timepiece wouldn’t come cheap. The City didn’t want to pay for it. So, the Clock Committee began collecting donations, calling on ordinary Torontonians of all faiths to help. It was an ambitious plan, piecing the funding together one contribution at a time, but it worked. The committee had soon collected $1,500; some sources suggest the final tally approached $15,000, an absolute fortune at a time when the average Ontario labourer barely made $300 a year. The campaign was a triumph for the Clock Committee. And they got more help, too. A steamship company agreed to transport the clock across the Atlantic for free. A railway company offered to bring it the rest of the way from New York. And J.W. Benson himself was willing to sell the wondrous timepiece below cost, giving the city its prize at a discount.

The deal was done.

But even then, getting the clock here wouldn’t be easy. It was massive. The weights were incredibly heavy; some sources say they were three thousand pounds, others claim they were more than four thousand. The dials were each more than seven feet wide, the pendulum fifteen feet long. It would take seventeen large packing crates to get the clock onto a boat. The original chimes, which seem to have been sent on a separate ship, didn’t survive the journey. Reports suggest the vessel carrying them was wrecked near the mouth of the St. Lawrence, leaving the bells resting on the bottom of the river somewhere near Rimouski. Replacements had to be forged in the United States.

The Clock Committee bought the device in April, hoping to have it installed in time for Dominion Day — July 1, what we now call Canada Day. But it took more than six months for the clock to even reach Toronto. And then the installation took another eight weeks beyond that, giving the workers “infinite trouble” since the tower hadn’t been designed with Benson’s device in mind. By the time the Great Clock was finally in place, it was already the end of December.

That’s why the presentation ceremony was held on Christmas Eve. It attracted many of the city’s leading citizens, including the mayor, city council members, business leaders, judges, civil servants, and church ministers. James Gooderham Worts, one of the owners of the whisky distillery, was there. So was the Reverend Henry Scadding; the rector of Holy Trinity, he was also a local historian who’d come to witness the historic moment himself. Daniel Wilson, the first history professor at the University of Toronto was there, too; he’d soon become president of U of T and be knighted by Queen Victoria.

Once the crowd was gathered, the chairman of the Clock Committee rose to speak. His name was Alexander Hamilton — not that one — and his speech highlighted the way Torontonians had come together to fund the purchase. Donations, he declared, had been collected “from all classes of the citizens irrespective of creed or nationality.”

But while there was a nod to diversity, the ceremony was also calculated to reflect the city’s British identity. The Clock Committee presented the church with an illuminated address, covering the history of the acquisition, which was read out loud at the ceremony by the treasurer John Laidlaw. He laid out their ambitions for the clock and its place in the city. “We trust it will, like the old flag of the Empire under which it was built, continue for a thousand years to be useful in recording the flight of time, and, to future generations in this Dominion, become an example of British manufacturing enterprise.”

The ceremony ended with the organist playing Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus as the new chines sang along. High above the celebration, the clock ticked away in its new home, recording the first few minutes of those thousand years. It was a moment of optimism. Toronto was on the rise and the people of the city had proven in some small way that they were willing to invest in the idea of making it a better place, a little more beautiful, a little more functional, and a little more cheerful too.

St. James Cathedral before the spire (1861ish), before the clock (1873ish) and after both (1880ish) — all via Toronto Public Library

The moment didn’t last long. The squabbling began almost immediately.

Not everyone was happy with the new clock. Within months, complaints were beginning to appear in letters to the editor of The Globe. One neighbour thought the bells were ringing too slowly; that every time the clock marked the hour, the pause between each big bong was too long. “Could nothing be done to shorten the painful suspense…? It is nearly impossible to keep count of them.” Another reader felt the cathedral clock ran a little ahead of the rest of the prominent public timepieces downtown, so that when the hour struck the various bells all clashed with one other. “Thereby causing,” the writer complained, “dire confusion of sound and superfluity of jingling.”

Others were having trouble reading the time. The clock faces were more than seven feet wide, both the hour and minute hands were more than three feet long, but since they were so high in the sky it was hard to decipher them. The treasurer of the Clock Committee, John Laidlaw, would spend the next two decades of his life trying to raise the money needed to double the size of the clock faces. But when meetings were held, he had trouble getting more than a handful of people to show up. He died with his mission still incomplete.

And then there was the matter of maintenance.

It’s a story familiar to generations of Torontonians. Everyone had been excited to fund the fancy new amenity, but now that it was here no one wanted to pay the ongoing expense to keep it ticking. There was the cost of the gas to illuminate it at night and the fee for the clockwinder who wound it — a six-hour process — and kept the mechanism in good repair. Since the City owned the clock, it was the municipal government who was on the hook for those expenses. But council was far from eager to pay them.

That caused even more problems. As council members complained about the clockwinder’s fee, the chimes often went silent. No one wanted to pay for them to be wound along with the rest of the mechanism. And at night, the face was kept dark to save money on gas, only lit during special occasions like the Christmas holidays, the CNE, or a visit from the Governor General. For a while, the Consumer’s Gas Company was convinced to supply the fuel for free as part of the city’s contract with them, but it seems that as soon as that contract ended the bickering began again. When a new rope was needed for the weights, the City even refused to pay for that.

At times, the tower was opened up to the public as a way to raise money. For ten cents, you could venture up to see the clockwork yourself. Thousands of people paid to take a look inside. But it wasn’t long before complaints were made about that, too. One tourist wrote to The Globe after a disappointing visit. “Before they reached the top the gentlemen says they were covered with dust, which was an inch deep on everything they touched. After making the fatiguing ascent there were no seats to rest upon, and it was impossible to get a decent view of the surrounding country [through] the closely-latticed aperture serving for a window.”

Half a century after that, the clock was still coming under fire. In the 1930s, it was Nathan Phillips who led the charge. The future mayor used his position on the City’s Property Committee to push for all kinds of cost-cutting measures. At one meeting, not only did he argue that public washrooms should be closed — the committee responded by voting to shut one down in his ward — he also took aim at timepieces across the city. He denounced tower clocks as “just sentimentality” and declared the clock at Old City Hall was the only one worth winding; the rest, he suggested, should be allowed to grind to a halt — or even be destroyed entirely.

Phillips wanted St. Lawrence Hall — another elegant King Street landmark, now a National Historic Site — demolished in favour of a parking lot. The clock in its cupola would have come down with it. And in that same meeting, the Property Committee voted to tear down the old Yorkville Town Hall, though in the end fire got to it first. The Victorian landmark burned down three years later, with the clock in its tower stubbornly keeping time for an hour after the blaze began, ticking away as the flames consumed the building. Today, all that’s left of the town hall is the old coat of arms, which was saved and moved to the nearby fire hall.

View looking east from Traders Bank (Yonge Street and Colbourne Street) St James Cathedral 1913ish TPL

TThe Cathedral Clock was a target, too. Phillips wanted the annual expense — all $275 of it; about $6,000 in today’s money — cut from the city budget. And he wasn’t alone. One of his fellow aldermen, William Croft, agreed. He argued the congregation should pay for it themselves and that the only reason they didn’t already was that “we’re fish enough to pay for winding it for them.” Another council member with ties to the church had to remind Croft the clock was actually owned by the City.

But all those stories pale in comparison to the most embarrassing evidence of the stingy attitude toward the clock. During the ceremony on Christmas Eve, Chairman Hamilton hinted the committee had actually fallen slightly short of their fundraising goal. “He mentioned,” according to The Globe, “that a small balance was still due to Mr. Benson, but he was confident that sufficient funds could be easily obtained wherewith to discharge the debt.”

He was wrong. Years later, J.W. Benson still hadn’t been paid.

The issue of the unpaid bill dragged on for at least half a decade. And by then, the watchmaker seems to have been running out of patience, going to the press with his complaints. The Globe published a pair of letters from Benson, in which he politely but angrily reminded the people of Toronto that they owed him money. He’d been waiting ever since the clock was sold. “Pray inform your readers,” he wrote, “that from that day to this I have not received one cent… Surely the public of Toronto will not wish to live under the stigma.” The reaction to his first letter was to offer him a fraction of the original price. “The case stands now,” he said, “as very like adding insult to injury.” It wasn’t until the summer of 1881 that the churchwardens of St. James finally promised to settle the debt.

By then, it might already have been too late. All the sources I’ve seen so far suggest Benson passed away in 1878 — two years before his letter was published in The Globe. If that date is correct, he must have died without ever being paid for his masterpiece, and either his ghost carried on his feud with Toronto from beyond the grave, or his sons, who inherited the business, continued the pursuit for him.

It’s now been 150 years since that ceremony on Christmas Eve. The Cathedral Clock has been keeping time above Toronto for a century and a half. It’s still ticking away today. But much of the original timepiece has been replaced over the years — including Benson’s mechanism. We nearly lost that celebrated clockwork altogether. By the end of the 1900s, it was in need of expensive repairs and the church decided to replace it. It was a local horologist named David Abernethy who stepped in to preserve it, paying the City a small fee in order to be allowed to keep it for a while. But when that agreement came to an end, it looked like Benson’s Great Clock might be doomed.

In 2012, city staff recommend that council decline their option to buy it back. The mechanism, they claimed, was too big and too heavy to deal with. Restoring it would cost too much. So would maintenance. Plus, the city already owned a tower clock: the one at Old City Hall was all Toronto needed. It was the same argument Nathan Phillips used nearly a century ago.

In the end, however, the clock was saved once again. Council did vote to buy it back. It went into storage in the hope that one day it would become a centrepiece exhibit in a new City of Toronto Museum. Presumably, it’s still there now, waiting for the day it goes back on public display. If it ever does, it will stand as a testament to the fact that even in a city as cost-conscious as Toronto, people do occasionally care enough to invest in nice things.

In the sky above the corner of King & Church, the Cathedral Clock still keeps time for us as it has for generations of Torontonians. Its hands count out the minutes of our lives; its bells ring out the hours and the quarter hours, and the chimes sing in celebration of weddings and coronations and other memorable events, just as they have for decades. After dark, the clock faces light up as they were designed to, bright beacons against the night sky. It’s a reminder of the Torontonians all those years ago who cared enough to give us an elegant timepiece, a majestic clock to keep ticking away long after they’d gone. One that with a little love and a little care will keep ticking long after we’ve gone, too.

