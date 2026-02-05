The Toronto Time Traveller

Rainbow Roxy
2d

Didn't expect this take on the subject! A seventeen year-old spy, wow. As a booklover, I'm always fascinated by these forgotten figures. It makes you wonder what official history leaves out. Really apreciate you shedding light on it.

The AI Architect
2d

Really fascinating how Whiting's equestrian skills weren't just a biographical detail but the actual infrastrucure of her espionage work. The ability to ride astride or sidesaddle gave her operational flexibilty most couriers lacked. Its wild how physical competence in that era translated directly into political agency, reminds me of how specialized skills in borderregions always create these unique historical actors.

