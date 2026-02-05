The Niagara River, with Navy Island on the right (background image: Toronto Public Library)

It was a big day at the Kingston Penitentiary. The prison was playing host to an exceedingly special guest. Charles Dickens was in town. Kingston was the latest stop on his North American tour and a visit to the city’s new jail was the highlight of his stay. As the celebrated author was shown around the facility, he was deeply impressed. He admired its approach, how it aimed to rehabilitate prisoners through labour and discipline. He saw men making shoes and ropes, working as blacksmiths, tailors and carpenters; the women were given needlework. But there was one inmate in particular who stood out to him.

Her name was Eunice Whiting. She was twenty years old. She’d been in prison for the last three years, convicted at the age of seventeen. And her crime was far from ordinary. Whiting had been caught stealing a horse while carrying out a secret mission for rebels trying to overthrow the government of Upper Canada. Eunice Whiting was a revolutionary spy.

Dickens’ visit came in the wake of one of the most dramatic events in Canadian history. Just five years earlier, rebellions had broken out in what’s now Ontario (Upper Canada) and Quebec (Lower Canada). Outraged by years of corruption and strict limits on democracy, revolutionaries had taken up arms in an attempt to overthrow colonial rule. In Toronto, our city’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, marched a rebel army down Yonge Street with the aim of seizing power and establishing an independent Canadian republic.

It didn’t work. Mackenzie’s opening attack fizzled and just two days later, an army of government supporters routed the rebels at the Battle of Montgomery’s Tavern. With his revolution in ruins, the former mayor made a run for it, slipping across the border into the United States.

But Mackenzie wasn’t willing to give up that easily. He was determined to keep his rebellion going. And so, he crossed back over the border and took control of an island on the Canadian side of the Niagara River. Navy Island would become the new headquarters for his revolution. He declared it to be the independent Republic of Canada and called on his supporters to join him there.

Hundreds of them came. Some were Canadian rebels who, like Mackenzie, weren’t ready to concede defeat. Others were Americans who rushed to support the northern revolutionaries whose struggle reminded them of their forebearers’ own War of Independence.

It’s not entirely clear what brought Eunice Whiting to the island. Almost everything we know about her comes from that brief encounter with Charles Dickens. And he doesn’t give us much. Her background seems to be a mystery.

There are some possibilities, though. I’ve done a little bit of poking around, and so far there are at least two other people with connections to the rebellion who share her last name. One was a labourer from Toronto (or the surrounding area) named John Whiting. As the authorities cracked down after the Battle of Montgomery’s Tavern, nearly a thousand people were arrested — almost twice as many as had actually marched with Mackenzie. Anyone who was suspected of having rebel sympathies was at risk of becoming a target. John Whiting was one of them. He was arrested just four days after the battle, and likely thrown into the King Street Gaol. Some of the prisoners would be forced to wait months before getting a trial. Whiting was one of the lucky ones. He was held in custody for more than a week, but after an interrogation that seems to have satisfied the authorities, he was finally released. He’d been held for nine days.

If Eunice Whiting was his daughter, or some other close relation, it’s easy to imagine his arrest and detention would have given her an additional motive to join the rebels on Navy Island — beyond her political beliefs.

We know from Dickens that she was there with the revolutionaries in Niagara, serving as a courier for secret messages. As the Canadian authorities bombarded the island, the rebels and their American supporters held out for nearly a month. But communicating with the outside world was risky, especially on the Canadian side of the border. Dickens tells us that Whiting helped keep that crucial communication line open as she was sent out on dangerous missions to deliver those messages. Sometimes she carried them tucked away inside her corset. Other times, she disguised herself as a boy and hid the messages within the lining of her hat. With her dispatches secured, she moved through the countryside on horseback. Dickens tells us she was an accomplished equestrian, equally able to ride side-saddle or fully astride her steed in order to complete her disguise. It was, the author wrote, “nothing to her, for she could govern any horse that any man could ride.” And she was able to masterfully control a whole carriage team, too. “[She] could,” Dickens added, “drive four-in-hand with the best whip in those parts.”

The rebels would eventually be driven off the island, but the uprising would be kept alive for almost a full year after that. And it’s from that period we get the second of her possible family connections. John Whiting wasn’t the only other Whiting whose name comes up.

The Patriot War (Library & Archives Canada)

Nathan Whiting was an American; a ploughman and sheep shearer from the village of Liverpool, just outside Syracuse in upstate New York. He rallied to the cause and would fight for it to the bitter end — even longer than Mackenzie himself. The rebel mayor would eventually clash with the other leaders and become disillusioned with the movement. But his uprising would carry on without him. It became known as the Patriot War. All through 1838, the rebels and their American supporters launched attacks across the border — everywhere from Windsor to the Thousand Islands. Nathan Whiting fought in one of the final battles. The Battle of the Windmill was waged at Prescott, on the shores of the St. Lawrence River between Kingston and Cornwall. That attempted invasion failed, just like all the others. Dozens of Patriots were killed and even more captured. Nathan Whiting was among the prisoners. He was tried, convicted, and exiled to the brutal penal colonies of Australia. He would spend the next seven years there before finally being granted a pardon.

Whether or not he was any relation to Eunice Whiting, we know Nathan wasn’t the only member of his family who fought in the Patriot War. His brother-in-law, Chauncey Sheldon, was captured during the final battle: a drunkenly failed invasion of Windsor. He was lucky to escape with his life. The Canadian colonel leading the defense ordered all prisoners to be shot. Five were executed, with Sheldon next in line before he gave a secret Masonic distress signal that was spotted by the colonel’s commanding officer. Sheldon’s life was spared along with the rest of the surviving prisoners; he was sent off to Australia on board the same ship as his brother-in-law.

It’s not entirely clear when Eunice Whiting’s luck ran out. But we do know how it happened. As she embarked on yet another one of her secret missions, she tried to steal the first horse she came upon. She must have chosen the wrong one. She was caught, arrested, tried, and sentenced to three years behind bars.

Her role in the rebellion was over. But she still wasn’t going to accept her fate without a fight.

It was in June 1839 that she arrived at the prison in Kingston, still only seventeen years old. And there, she kept up her resistance. Just six months after she began serving her sentence, Eunice Whiting broke out of the Kingston Penitentiary.

No one had ever managed to break out of the cell blocks before. But Whiting had an unusual advantage. One of her fellow inmates was a woman named Rhoda Morrison. Morrison was trusted by the matron of the prison, who gave her the responsibility of locking herself and the other women in their cells. Unsupervised. That gave the two prisoners the opportunity they needed. Whiting and Morrison used that special privilege to escape, slipping out of the prison undetected, heading out into the city beyond.

They didn’t make it far, though. The absence of two prisoners was quickly detected; the warden was soon hot on their tail. He offered locals the substantial sum of a hundred dollars for information about his escaped prisoners’ whereabouts. He managed to track them down the very next day. They hadn’t even made it out of Kingston before they were recaptured. They would go down in history as the first women ever to escape the penitentiary, but Eunice Whiting would be forced to serve her full three years.

And so that’s how it came to be that she was still there in May 1842, serving the final weeks of her sentence when the prison was visited by one of the most famous authors in the world.

Kingston Penitentiary in the 1800s (Queen’s University Archives)

By then, Charles Dickens had been travelling across North America for months. He’d spent most of the tour in the north-eastern United States, but now he had crossed the border for the last big leg of his trip. He began with a week in Niagara Falls, then spent a couple of nights in Toronto before boarding a steamship to make the overnight trip down the lake to Kingston.

He shared his thoughts about the city in a book about his tour, American Notes for General Circulation. He wasn’t a fan. It was, he wrote, “a very poor town, rendered still poorer in the appearance of its market-place by the ravages of a recent fire. Indeed, it may be said of Kingston, that one half of it appears to be burnt down, and the other half not to be built up.”

The prison, on the other hand, he found much more impressive. It had opened just a few years earlier and Dickens was full of praise for it. “There is an admirable jail here,” he wrote, “well and wisely governed, and excellently regulated, in every respect.” But it was Eunice Whiting who really caught his attention.

In his book, Dickens only shares a few hundred words about his time in Kingston — and nearly half of them are dedicated to Whiting. He writes about her role in the Patriot War, her capture, and the impression she made on him during their brief moments together. “She had quite a lovely face,” he wrote, “though, as the reader may suppose from this sketch of her history, there was a lurking devil in her bright eye, which looked out pretty sharply from between her prison bars.”

By then, Whiting’s sentence was nearly at an end. Her three years behind bars were almost up. It was only a month later that she was released. And as she walked out of the prison into freedom, she seems to have disappeared from history.

We still know precious little about her. Dickens doesn’t even mention her name. We only know it thanks to a man called J. Alex Edmison, who grew up in Toronto nearly a hundred years after the author met the spy. Edmison had a remarkable life of his own. As a child, he was chosen as the “Boy Mayor of Toronto” and would eventually go on to serve in the Second World War. He helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp, was singled out in dispatches by General Eisenhower, and worked to help refugees displaced by the war. Back home, he became a historian and a prison reformer, serving on Canada’s first National Parole Board. That seems to be what gave him the opportunity to dig into the mystery of teenage spy mentioned by Charles Dickens. And to find her name listed in the prison records.

It was in 1964 that Edmison gave a speech revealing what he’d found, and sharing his hope that one day we’d know more about the woman who so impressed the famous author. She deserves, he argued, a place within Canada’s national mythology.

“Somehow,” he declared, “I think that if this story had taken place in the United States, let us say during the Civil War, Eunice Whiting would long since — like Davy Crockett — have become famed in her country’s song and folklore.”

If you’d like more stories about spies, secret agents and their connections to the history of Toronto, my new lecture series is filled with them — more on that below!

I wrote about Charles Dickens’ time in Toronto back in 2022. You’ll find that post here.

Some Canadian authors have taken up Edmison’s call to mythologize Eunice Whiting. Judi Coburn has written a whole novel about her; “Rebellion’s Daughter” fleshes out her tale with fiction. Whiting also makes a cameo in an upcoming novel from Bruce Beaton. And she pops up in a play written by Charles Godfrey about Dickens’ visit to Kingston; it’s called “The Dickens You Say?” and he shared the script on Facebook here.

You can read Dickens’ “American Notes for General Circulation” here thanks to the Project Gutenberg. Whiting’s escape from the prison is covered in “Kingston Penitentiary: The First Hundred and Fifty Years” by Dennis Curtis (on page 107, which you’ll find here thanks to Carleton University and Public Safety Canada). You’ll find J. Alex Edmison’s speech about her in an old edition of “Federal Corrections” magazine (on page 11, uploaded here by Public Safety Canada).

Only 165 of the 4,433 people who subscribe to The Toronto Time Traveller support it with a paid subscription, keeping it free for everyone else. If you’d like to join their heroic ranks with a few dollars a month, you can make the switch by clicking the button below. Thanks so much to all of you who do!

Secret Toronto: Spies, Traitors & Undercover Agents – My New Course Starts Tomorrow!

I’m kicking off 2026 with my first new online course in nearly a year! Secret Toronto: Spies, Traitors & Undercover Agents will be all about the history of espionage in our city. I’m particularly excited to finally be offering it since it’s one I’ve been planning for a long time, expanding on a talk I first gave back at Word On The Street in 2024 through the Toronto Public Library.

Course Description: Toronto has been deeply shaped by its secrets. Dramatic scenes have played out in the dark corners of our city; our past is filled with tales of espionage, betrayal and conspiracy. History has been made by secret agents, undercover operatives, turncoats and tricksters in disguise. In this online course, we’ll shine a light into the city’s shadows and venture into the mysterious nooks and crannies where that history is written in whispers.

When: The course begins at 8pm on February 5 and runs every Thursday night for four weeks.

Where: Over Zoom. All lectures will also be recorded, so if you have to miss any of them you can watch them whenever you like. The recordings will remain available for the foreseeable future.

Cost: Pay what you like!

LEARN MORE

Talking About Toronto’s Scandalous Romantic History!

Valentine’s Day is coming up next week, which means I get to talk about The Toronto Book of Love! I’ll be sharing some of our city’s scandalous romantic true tales at one of the loveliest tiny venues in town — Toronto’s First Post Office — thanks to the Town of York Historical Society.

Description: Join local author and historian, Adam Bunch as he presents his acclaimed publication, "The Toronto Book of Love" and explore Toronto's history through true tales of romance, marriage, passion, heartache, lust, and the scandalous love affairs of the early city. Learn how Toronto has been shaped by crushes, jealousies, and flirtations as told by the author himself. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served.

When: Friday, February 13 at 7pm.

Where: Toronto’s Post Office.

Cost: $21.61 for non-members; $16.46 for members.

LEARN MORE

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

TOUCH ‘EM ALL NEWS — The Blue Jays have finally listened to their fans and decided it’s time for a statue commemorating one of the greatest moments in baseball history. Joe Carter will take his place outside the SkyDome this season. And the current, uh, not-exactly-beloved tribute to Ted Rogers will be moved from its current location next to the stadium to Rogers’ corporate offices. Read more.

PHILATELIST NEWS — Joe Carter’s statue isn’t the only long-overdue tribute announced this week. Toronto’s hip hop history will be recognized with a pair of new stamps honouring Michie Mee and Maestro Fresh Wes. Read more.

REGGAE NEWS — For Spacing, Cheryl Thompson has published the first in a two-part piece about reggae legend Jimmy Cliff and the roots of Toronto’s incredible reggae scene. Read more.

WEDDING NEWS — In the last edition of the newsletter, I shared Mark Colley’s interview with two of the couples who helped bring down Canada’s homophobic ban on same-sex marriages. At the Trans Museum Studies Blog, Amelia Smith writes more about the work that went into the movement. “This is a history of activists finding ways to challenge the status quo and not being satisfied with partial victories. It is about the queer community not waiting for a benevolent government to give them their rights but instead forcing their hand.” Read more.

VIRILITY NEWS — Jamie Bradburn has uncovered a bizarre claim from a York University prof in the 1960s. Leon Kumove blamed apartment buildings for men’s “loss of virility.” Read more.

Jamie has also been very busy over at the JB’s Curio Emporium and Jamie Bradburn’s Greatest Hits newsletters, with tons of new posts.

ROSEDALE STADIUM NEWS — In the most recent edition of Bob Georgiou’s Toronto History Curiosities newsletter, he covers the 1960 proposal to build a giant sports stadium in the Rosedale Ravine. Oddly enough, Rosedale residents didn’t seem to love the idea. Read more.

SNOW WARS NEWS — On Bluesky, the Muddy York podcast shares the squabbles over snow that broke out between transit operators and shopkeepers back in the late 1800s. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

“BEFORE THE BLUE JAYS” LAUNCH PARTY

February 5 — 7pm — Noonan’s Irish Pub

“Join us for the Toronto book launch of Before The Blue Jays by Harvey Sahker! Step up to the plate and discover the fascinating history of professional baseball in Toronto. Did you know that Babe Ruth, who hit his only minor league home run at Hanlan’s Point in 1914, homered several times in Toronto as a member of the New York Yankees? Or that in the same year, the city was home to not one but two professional baseball teams — the Maple Leafs and the Beavers? … In this captivating journey through Toronto’s rich baseball past, you’ll dive into these and other events, learning about the city’s professional baseball scene and trailblazers before its major league team launched in 1977.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE LETTERS: POSTMARK PREJUDICE IN BLACK AND WHITE

February 5 — 7pm — Annette Street Library — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

& February 25 — 7pm — Northern District Library — North Toronto Historical Society

“A controversial, trailblazing, interracial marriage between two Nova Scotians in Toronto in 1947 and a campaign of letters written to stop one determined white woman from wedding an exceptional Black man form the basis of a fascinating biographical novel in which North Toronto is a key locale. Author Sheila White will present a slide show about her book, “The Letters”, and The Whites, her historically-significant family, whose members include famed concert singer Portia White, labour activist Jack White, Order of Canada recipient Bill White and their renowned minister father Rev. Capt. Dr. Wm. Andrew White (1874-1936).”

(Learn more at the links above.)

BLACK RAIL PORTERS IN CANADA

February 10 — 7pm — Online — Toronto Railway Museum

“Join author and historian Channon Oyeniran as she shares the story of the Black men who worked as sleeping car porters on Canadian railway routes. This presentation will also explore some of the established Black communities in which many of these men lived and came from, as well as explore the experiences many Black men had as Sleeping Car Porters in Canada.”

Free; suggested donation $10.

Learn more.

MURDER IN RICHMOND HILL

February 12 — 7:30pm — Lambton House — Heritage York

“David Raymont on ‘The Richmond Hill Murders, 1843’ — what Margaret Atwood left out of her classic novel Alias Grace.”

Free!

Learn more.

PROTECTING YOUR FAMILY TREASURES

February 18 — 6:30pm — Danforth/Coxwell Library

“How can we ensure that treasured family items last for the next generation? Whether these items are books, old photos, letters, or documents, they connect us to our families and also comprise part of our shared cultural history. To make sure they last for the people who come after us, it’s important to take special care of them. Conservator Andrew Huot will discuss ways to save, protect, and store these meaningful items.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE BOY ON A BICYCLE: A FORGOTTEN CASE OF WRONGFUL CONVICTION IN TORONTO

February 19 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn and Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“In 1956, seven-year-old Wayne Mallette was murdered at the CNE. Police seized on 14‑year‑old Ronald Moffatt, who had run away from home, and coerced a confession that led to his wrongful conviction—despite the fact he couldn’t ride a bike, the killer’s key trait. Drawing on his book, The Boy on the Bicycle, Nate Hendley uncovers this shocking story of a forced confession, a failed investigation, and the fight to free an innocent boy.”

Free for members; memberships are $25.

Learn more.

VINTAGE POSTCARD SHOW AND SALE

February 22 — 10am to 4pm — Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre — Toronto Postcard Club

“From the early 1900’s through the ‘chromes’ of modern times, you are sure to find something of interest. Thousands of vintage postcards for sale in organized boxes filed by topic and geography.”

$10 cash. Free for members.

Learn more.

TORONTO HISTORY EXHIBITS

MR. DRESSUP TO DEGRASSI: 42 YEARS OF LEGENDARY TORONTO KIDS TV

Until March 15 — Harbourfront Centre — Museum of Toronto

“Explore reimagined sets, retro living rooms, and hands-on stations that invite you to craft your own TV characters. Meet the felted puppets that sparked imagination and discover the stories behind the city that shaped a generation of children’s television.”

Free! (Donations encouraged.)

Learn more.

ECHOES OF HOME: POP-UP EXHIBIT AT FORT YORK

Until March 29 — Wednesday to Sunday — Fort York

“This pop-up installation explores the compelling stories and experiences of Toronto’s diverse communities who have fought for their sense of home, belonging and identity during periods of conflict and peace. This installation is created in partnership with the Toronto Metropolitan University’s Masters of Digital Media program.”

Free!

Learn more.