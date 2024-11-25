Grace Bagnato & her husband Joseph on their wedding day (Toronto Daily Star, background: City of Toronto Archives)

It all started when she was thirteen years old. That's when Grace Bagnato got married. Her new husband was much older than she was — twenty-five — and that wasn't their only challenge. Joseph was from Italy and while he'd become a leader of the Italian-Canadian community in Toronto, he still only spoke Italian. And while both of Bagnato's parents were also from Italy, she'd been born in the United States and grew up only speaking English. So, as the newlyweds began their life together, they didn't even speak the same language.

Determined to communicate with her husband, Grace Bagnato discovered she had a knack for languages — a talent that wouldn't just help her in her marriage, but would also help lay the foundations for the multicultural Toronto of today.

Bagnato first arrived in the city in the early 1900s, when Toronto was still overwhelmingly British. At the time, 85% of the people living here were of British descent. As late as the 1920s, a local journalist by the name of Jesse Edgar Middleton wrote that "Undoubtedly there is no other city of comparable size where the population is as homogeneous as in Toronto… Not often does one hear any other language on the streets."

But that was beginning to change — most famously in a neighbourhood that stood right at the heart of the city.

The Bagnatos lived in the Ward. The area's multicultural roots stretched all the way back to the middle of the 1800s. That's when the blocks north-west of Queen & Bay became home to new arrivals who included freedom seekers who'd fled slavery along the Underground Railroad and Irish refugees from the Great Hunger. Since then, it had become home to waves of new Canadians. Italian. Jewish. Eastern European. Chinese. And as predatory landlords took advantage, the neighbourhood developed a reputation as one of the city's most notorious "slums." It was overcrowded and filled with dilapidated housing that often lacked basic necessities like heating and sanitation. As John Lorinc put it in The Ward: The Life and Loss of Toronto's First Immigrant Neighbourhood, “It was the moment when Toronto… a staunchly Anglo outpost preoccupied with defending its Christian values, came face to face with concentrated ethnic diversity and grinding poverty, all in one place.” It was the city's most densely populated neighbourhood — and, despite the poverty, vibrantly multicultural, too.

And so, finding herself surrounded by people from all over the world, Grace Bagnato didn't stop with Italian. She kept learning the languages she needed to speak with her neighbours: Russian, German, Ukrainian, Yiddish, Polish… It wasn't long before her home became one of the Ward's central social hubs. And she began playing a vital practical role, too.

The Ward stood in the shadow of Old City Hall — which was still the new City Hall back then. But even though they lived right next door, many of the people living in the neighbourhood faced challenges dealing with the municipal government. They often couldn't speak English, while the people running the city could often only speak English. "The representatives of the electors in the City Council," Middleton explained, "are all English-speaking, and nearly all of British birth." This was a city where it was hard to get any job in the civil service without being a member of the ultra-British Orange Order; that cronyism was much more important to those in power than ensuring clerks and officials could speak with the multicultural residents of the "slum" next door.

And so, Bagnato began helping the people of the Ward when they needed assistance with government documents, or speaking with clerks at the relief office, or even just understanding the culture of their new home. Her house was essentially transformed into an unofficial immigration office — helping new Canadians get started in their new city. “Some evenings," she told The Toronto Daily Star, "there are a dozen people, all wanting counsel on something or other, waiting for me when I get home." Her phone rang off the hook at all hours. She invited struggling newcomers over for dinner or to spend the night. She was eventually hired as an official court interpreter, playing an indispensable role in cases at City Hall and Osgoode Hall, not just translating but working hard to ensure the people of the Ward were given fair treatment no matter what language they spoke or where they'd been born.

As one of her granddaughters, Angela Puzzolanti, told the CBC: “She was like the mother of the world."

But it wasn't always easy. As a woman with an Italian name, Italian heritage and an Italian husband living in a fiercely British city, Bagnato was also a target for hate — most notably when she began making headlines as a frontrunner in one of the strangest contests in Toronto history.

It was known as the Great Stork Derby. It began in 1926, with the death of a man named Charles Vance Millar. He was a wealthy lawyer and financier, but more than anything else he seems to have been a lover of practical jokes. His Last Will & Testament proved to be his biggest prank of them all. I wrote about it in The Toronto Book of Love:

To seven Protestant ministers who supported Prohibition, Millar left shares to the O’Keefe brewery. He also gave some of those stocks to every Orange Lodge in Toronto — leaving the Catholic-hating Orangemen with an investment in the Catholic O’Keefe’s. To a couple of Ontario’s most ardent opponents of horse racing, he left memberships in the Ontario Jockey Club. And to three local lawyers who absolutely despised each other, Millar left joint ownership of a vacation home in Jamaica. But those bequests were nothing compared to the strangest and most controversial clause: Millar declared that the rest of his fortune would be left to the woman in Toronto who gave birth to the greatest number of children over the course of the next ten years.

And so, the Great Stork Derby began. Millar's fortune was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars — millions in today's money — and continued to grow even after he died thanks to successful investments. And when the Great Depression hit just a few years into the contest, Torontonians were more eager than ever to get their hands on it. Families raced to have as many children as they possibly could.

Grace Bagnato (Toronto Public Library; background: City of Toronto Archives)

Bagnato had always wanted a big family; she had more than a dozen kids before the contest had even started. And she kept having them. Within a few years, she was being named on the front page of the Star as one of the leaders of the Stork Derby — with seven children since Millar's death and plenty of time before the deadline to have more. But the other leading contender, Florence Brown, had seven children of her own. And she made it clear in a xenophobic rant to the press that as far as she was concerned, the contest was all about ethnicity.

"I can't let any Italian get away with that 'leadership' stuff," Brown complained to the Star. "I'm a Canadian and so is my husband. We're honest to gosh dyed in the wool native Canadians of the fifth generation… and if a few more Canadians would be themselves and produce a decent sized family the country would not be overrun by foreigners."

Her husband agreed: "What this country needs is people of her own native stock not flocks of immigrants."

The Bagnatos were much more generous in return. A few years later, as they took over the sole lead with their eighth child in seven years, Joseph told the Star he thought the prize should be shared. "I know what that family has been through," he said of the Browns, "and I don't think it would be justice if they didn't get anything. They are poor people, like us, and need the money." So did the other couples in the running. "There is over $500,000 in the fund," he continued. "Even if they divided it up amongst the first ten families that would mean $50,000 each. [More than a million in 2024.] Why that's enough money for anyone."

The press assumed the Bagnatos would spend their winnings on a trip to Italy, but Joseph shook his head. He didn't even know anyone there anymore. "No," he said, "I am a Canadian. This is my country now." Instead, Grace told them, they would spend the money on the purchase of a little farm and by adding yet another child to their family. She wanted to adopt an orphan they knew.

Bagnato was in her mid-forties by the time the contest drew to a close. But she kept having children right up to the end: ten babies in ten years. That was enough to put her among the leaders in the race. As the families crossed the finish line, she was one of the main contenders. But it would take years for the courts to sift through the entries to determine a winner. And in the end, it wouldn't be Grace Bagnato.

After decades helping other families with their government paperwork, it was an issue with documentation that disqualified her — perhaps along with some anti-Italian prejudice. Some sources suggest Joseph didn't have the proper immigration paperwork; the newspapers at the time said it was two of her children who were missing the documents needed to prove they'd been born in Toronto during the decade of the contest. So, instead of going to the Bagnatos, the prize money was split between four families who'd had nine children, with two others settling out of court for a smaller amount.

For her part, Bagnato had always insisted she wasn't in it for the money. "I have my children," she'd told the press years earlier, "not because of any reward I expect, but because I love them… We aren't thinking about the Millar award at all. We just go ahead and conduct ourselves as though such a thing didn't exist. If we win it, it will be fine. If we don't, then the disappointment won't kill us, for we aren't counting on it."

Bagnato would live another fourteen years after the contest ended, eventually passing away in her bed after making brunch for her family on a Sunday morning in 1950. The Ward didn't last much longer than she did. The government moved in to wipe it off the map; homes and businesses were expropriated and demolished to make way for a new City Hall and for Nathan Phillips Square. But the neighbourhood's legacy would carry on long after it was gone. It has helped shape the city we live in today. And Bagnato's legacy lives along with it.

In the century to come, it wasn't Florence Brown's vision for the city that won out — of a stubbornly British metropolis hostile to immigration. Instead, it was Grace Bagnato's. In the decades after she passed away, the city would become ever more diverse. Families from all the over the world would arrive in greater and greater numbers. Eventually, it would become one of the most proudly multicultural cities on earth. City Hall would even adopt a new motto for Toronto: Diversity is our strength.

Grace Bagnato had twenty-three children. By 2018, she had 118 direct descendants. And her impact reaches far further than that. All over our city, you'll find families who can trace their histories back to the multicultural neighbourhood that once stood at the heart of Toronto — and whose ancestors were able to get started in their new home thanks to a little help from the Mother of the Ward.

The Bagnatos weren't the only ones to face discrimination during the Great Stork Derby. Another couple in the running, the Grazianos, received threatening letters and phone calls promising to kidnap their children if they didn't pull out of the race. The first message arrived while Hilda Graziano was still in her hospital bed, having just delivered their most recent baby and still fighting for life after a dangerous loss of blood. The letter claimed the moral high ground since the couple was reported to be naming their new child after Benito Mussolini. Thankfully, Hilda couldn’t read the message. It was written in Italian, but only her husband spoke the language; she was French-Canadian herself. She’d recovered before her husband told her the terrifying news. Their kids were forced to switch schools and they told the press they would probably drop out of the race; it just wasn’t worth risking their children’s lives.

Bagnato was even there to help another one of the contending families in the most horrifying moment of the Derby. The Kennys were among the leaders in the race, but lost four of their children before it was over, including baby Patrick. He died in particularly gruesome fashion. Their home in the Ward was infested by aggressive rats; at one point, the family killed 23 of them in just three weeks. “One night,” Lillian Kenny told the Star, “while we were all in bed, several of them attacked our little baby. He was in bed with us. The rats were going to eat him up. Our dog, Nelly, fought with them and killed two of the rats. I grabbed a blanket and threw it over Patrick to save him, but it was too late.” They rushed him to Sick Kids, but when they were told he wouldn’t make it, they brought him home to die. Grace Bagnato was with them on the final day; as the infant’s health took a turn for the worse, she telephoned for help, trying one number after another in a desperate bid to find a doctor. But by the time one finally arrived, Patrick was taking his last breaths. “Just as the footsteps of the public health doctor could be heard on the steps below,” the Star reported, “the child died.”

