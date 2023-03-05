A leap from the CN Tower in 1979 (via the Toronto Public Library)

In 1979, a man jumped off the CN Tower. He launched himself into the air more than 300 metres above the ground, plummeting toward the concrete below... And he survived to do it again.

His name was Dar Robinson. He’d spent the seventies earning a reputation as one of Hollywood's greatest stunt performers. He jumped out of helicopters without a parachute, drove over cliffs, leapt from tall buildings, and set plenty of world records doing it... He'd been in Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood films. Burt Reynolds claimed his was the brave performer around. "In terms of sheer courage,” he once declared, “Dar had no peer."

But the most famous thing he ever did was to jump off the CN Tower, a leap off a ledge more than 100 storeys above Toronto.

And he did it twice.

The first time came when he was Christopher Plummer's stunt double in an action-thriller-rom-com called Highpoint. The movie has a rating of 4.6 on IMDB — even after they spent three years trying to fix it in the editing room. So it's best remembered for Robinson's spectacular jump.

For that first leap off the CN Tower, Robinson hid a parachute under his suit. He plunged toward the earth in a free-fall for more than 200 metres — the chute released just three seconds before he would have slammed into the pavement.

Dar Robinson’s 1979 jump (via the Toronto Public Library)

Everything went according to plan. Robinson floated safely to earth, where reporters were waiting for him. "Any doubts?" one asked. "Yeah, I always have doubts!"

But doubts didn't stop from trying again the very next year. And this time, he wasn't going to use a parachute.

This second jump was part of a TV special. Instead of the parachute, he would be attached to a cable system he'd invented himself. There would be nothing but a thin wire standing between Dar Robinson and death. It was just a few millimetres thick.

Of course, they tested it first. The tests did not go well.

Water balloons were dropped over the edge, caught by gusts of wind, and hurled into the side of the tower. Splat. When they followed up by sending down a big bag filled with water, the breaking mechanism on the wire failed. The bag smashed into the ground at full speed.

The jump was postponed again and again, as Robinson waited for the wind to calm down. "I'm afraid of dying," he explained. "I do my job well because it scares me so bad I do everything in the world to make sure that I'm not going to get hurt."

On the morning the conditions were finally looking okay, crowds gathered at the base of the tower. High above them, Robinson was still nervous. Just three weeks earlier, a friend had been killed in a jump.

As he peered down in his bright red tracksuit he admitted he was scared. "If this stunt fails and the cable breaks," he told his partner that day, "I'm going to keep my eyes open to the ground. If they perform an autopsy on me, they'll find sand in my eyes."

He took his seat on the very edge — right where the Edge Walk is today. He told his crew he loved them, leaned out into the empty air, and with a "Ready! Set!" he jumped...

The wire held. One second before his body would have hit the ground, the cord caught him. He was brought softly to earth.

He'd done it. Again.

But it was just six years later that his luck would finally run out. He missed a turn on a motorcycle while performing a stunt for a movie called Million Dollar Mystery (0% on Rotten Tomatoes). After years spent defying mortally, Dar Robinson flew off a cliff to his death.

He would remembered as one of the greatest stunt performers of all-time. And one of the last movies he made before he died would honour his memory — a film much more beloved than the one that claimed him life. Lethal Weapon is dedicated to Dar Robinson.

And his jumps live on, too. You can watch a short video about them here — including footage of both of his death-defying leaps over Toronto.

And speaking of strange stories from our city’s past…

THE FESTIVAL OF BIZARRE TORONTO HISTORY — NEW DETAILS!

Last week, I announced my latest project. The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History is dedicated to exploring strange stories from our city’s past — a week filled with online lectures, panels, interviews, and walking tours featuring some of Toronto's greatest storytellers.

It will run from April 3 to 9. One ticket will get you into all the various events. You can learn more at bizarretoronto.com and get your tickets here.

Now, I get to begin unveiling the line-up!

The Mysterious Disappearance of Ambrose Small

We’ll kick off The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History by exploring one of our city’s greatest mysteries. A little more than 100 years ago, a celebrated theatre mogul sold off his empire, deposited a cheque for a million dollars, and then vanished off the face of the earth. We’ll search for clues and sort through rumours with two of the leading experts on the case.

Katie Daubs is a journalist with The Toronto Star who wrote The Missing Millionaire, a finalist for The Toronto Book Award in 2020. Geordie Telfer is the creator of the Hogtown Empire podcast and the author of Hogtown Empire: The Disappearance of Ambrose Small.

Monday night at 8pm — held over Zoom

A Walking Tour of Weird Queen West

Queen & Spadina in the 1890s (City of Toronto Archives)

Queen Street is one of our city’s most iconic thoroughfares, and over the centuries it’s been home to some truly odd tales. We’ll bring the festival to a close with a walking tour dedicated to hunting down those strange stories, from the folk music legend who claimed his wife was possessed by a demon, to the subterranean relics of a bygone age. And what better way to end the week than by visiting a spectacular mural dedicated to some of Toronto’s most recent bizarre history.

The tour will be led by Jason Kucherawy, president of the Tourist Guide Association of Toronto and owner of the Tour Guys, Canada’s leading walking tour company — along with Adam Bunch (that’s me!).

Sunday afternoon at 2pm

GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE FESTIVAL HERE

Just a quick reminder before we continue: even if you aren't able to end the festival, you can support my work by switching to a paid subscription for The Toronto History Weekly.

