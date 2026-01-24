The Toronto Time Traveller

The Toronto Time Traveller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erika Saari's avatar
Erika Saari
1d

Combining many of my interests all in one article! Curious to know more about the time in Timmins!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Bunch
Julie McCoy's avatar
Julie McCoy
Jan 24

Cool. Never knew that about Gehry. Enjoyed reading this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Bunch
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Bunch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture