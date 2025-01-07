A game of table hockey between actor Don Harron & his daughter Kelley in 1980 (Toronto Public Library)

Donald Munro wasn't sure what to do. Christmas was fast approaching, but this was 1932 — the height of the Great Depression. He, like so many Torontonians, was out of work. He didn't have enough money to buy presents for his children. This year, he knew he was going to have to make them something himself. But what?

That's when inspiration struck. Over the next few days, Munro would cobble together a strange new invention. And while it was originally meant simply to entertain his own kids, it would go on to become an international sensation.

Donald Munro was about to invent table hockey.

The tale has been told many times since, and the details can differ from one version to another, but they all follow the same basic story. Munro got to work in the basement of his home near Donlands & the Danforth, collecting various bits and bobs from around the house and transforming them into a legendary Christmas gift. Clothes pins, butcher's wire and clock springs became forwards, defencemen and a makeshift arena. The role of the ice rink would be played by his wife Edith's ironing board. He even made sure to build the game so it could easily be taken apart once a week for laundry day.

That early version of the game was quite a bit different from the one we know today. It was more like a two-sided pinball game. The players were represented by flippers, the puck was a marble, and the board was slanted so the ball would naturally roll toward the nets. It wasn't the first time someone had tried to translate the wonders of hockey onto a tabletop. The Eaton's department store had advertised a version called "Hockey-ette" a decade earlier. And The Toronto Daily Star had printed instructions for a makeshift game they called "table hockey" involving two players blowing eggshells across a dining room table. But it was Munro's invention that would really take off. He imagined it as a one-time gift for his kids, but thanks to a little bit of luck that plan was about to change.

There was a knock at the door. It was a salesman selling flowerpots made out of melted vinyl records. The Munros couldn't afford to buy his products, but since they were about to sit down for dinner, they invited him in. During that brief visit, the salesman became deeply impressed by the new game. He suggested Munro get in touch with Eaton's, the most famous retail brand in Canada.

Timothy Eaton had opened his first dry goods store on Yonge Street back in 1869. Since then, the business had quickly expanded into one of the most famous in Canadian history. Eaton's new flagship department store at Yonge & Queen became part of a whole complex covering several city blocks, with new locations opening across the country and an iconic mail-order catalogue that brought the company into countless Canadian homes. By the early 1900s, Eaton's was already billing itself as "the largest retail organization in the British Empire." And the brand's reach would only grow from there. If Munro could get in with Eaton's, it would change his life.

Donald Munro & sons in his later years (Burlington Historical Society)

The plan began modestly enough. The door-to-door salesman introduced Munro to the owner of a small radio factory who agreed to make three prototypes. The first was given to the salesman, the second to the factory owner. But the third was the most important. Munro took it downtown to Eaton's.

That day would change everything. His pitch landed; the store was impressed. They immediately agreed to put the prototype on display. By the time Munro got home, the game had already sold. Eaton's was asking for ten more. And that was just the beginning.

The rickety Christmas contraption would transform the Munro family's life. The games were priced at $4.95 — more than $100 in today's money — and they sold like hot cakes. The orders kept pouring in. Soon, the whole family had been recruited to make them. Edith was crocheting nets while the kids sanded down the wood. Before long, friends and neighbours were pitching in, too. It was the beginning of the Munro Toys company.

In the years to come, table hockey would prove to be an absolute sensation. It was originally sold under the name "National Hockey," and it quickly became a national phenomenon. It was so popular by the time the Second World War broke out that at the same time many factories were being turned over to the war effort, the government made sure Munro Toys had the materials it needed to keep supplying Canadians with their beloved new game. Munro's son, Donald Munro Jr., is even said to have travelled across Britain, from one military base to another, repairing the table hockey sets Canadian soldiers were playing during their training.

Within a couple of decades, it's thought that 75,000 Canadian families owned the game. Table hockey had become a staple of countless childhoods. And once Munro's patent expired, rival companies began producing their own versions — most notably in Montreal and Sweden. It gradually evolved into the modern table hockey game we know today. There would be new bells and whistles, major sponsorships and endorsements, and enthusiastic collectors who paid fortunes to track down the wooden originals. Today, the International Table Hockey Federation oversees a major annual tournament featuring players from all over the world.

But it all started with an ironing board and a strange idea one humble Christmas in Toronto.

You can check out a video of someone playing one of the old wooden versions of the game here. I first wrote about the invention of table hockey as part of our Toronto sports history exhibit at Museum of Toronto, having stumbled across an old table hockey set at the Hockey Hall of Fame’s storage facility in Etobicoke during our research.

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

GROUP OF SEVEN NEWS — Some good news about the Group of Seven art and murals that were destroyed during the fire that gutted St. Anne’s Anglican Church last year. Some of them aren’t entirely gone; pieces have been salvaged and are currently being restored. Aarjavee Raaj wrote about it for CP24. Read more.

EXCITING NEW BOOK NEWS — Here’s one I’m looking forward to reading. Back in 1910, the guy who built Casa Loma, Sir Henry Pellatt, took hundreds of Canadian soldiers to England in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Queen’s Own Rifles. Now, author Mima Brown Kapches has told the story of that famous voyage in The English Trip of 1910: Toronto, Sir Henry Pellatt, the Queen's Own Rifles and the Press Gang. Read more.

SECRET NEWS — In other Casa Loma news, Peter Edwards writes in The Toronto Star about how the “during the Second World War, the secret tunnel and attached rooms helped save Allied lives and shorten the war” thanks to a very secret project. Read more.

HO HO HO OH NO NEWS — Jamie Bradburn has a couple of new pieces over at Toronto Today. The first takes a look at the story of a Toronto man who was thrown in jail for declaring that Santa Claus isn’t real. Read more.

Y2K NEWS — Jamie’s second piece takes us back 25 years (oh my god how has it been 25 years?!) to the Y2K panic of New Year’s Eve 1999. Read more.

OLD MONEY NEWS — On Bluesky, Shawn Micallef (with a tip of the hat to Ivor Tossell) shared a fascinating old piece about Toronto from The New York Times. Published in 1970, it explores the city as it was back then through the eyes of its old money families like the Eatons and the Gooderhams. Read more.

OLD CHRISTMAS TREE NEWS — Also on Bluesky, Jeremy Hopkins uncovered a delightful story about a Torontonian idea for reusing Christmas trees back in 1924: they were planted in the frozen ice of our harbour to mark a safe path across to the islands. Read more.

INCORRIGIBLE NEWS — Meanwhile, the Andrew Mercer Reformatory Bluesky account reminds us of the days when young women in our city risked being labelled as “incorrigible” and institutionalized if they dared visit dance halls and cabarets. Read more.

They also shared a link to a documentary about Velma Demerson, who I wrote a chapter about in my Toronto Book of Love. She was imprisoned at the Mercer for getting pregnant after falling in love with a Chinese-Canadian man. You can stream it with a free account at the Knowledge Network. Watch it.

SWEET DADDY NEWS — A local wrestling icon passed away on New Year’s Eve. Adam Laskaris remembers Sweet Daddy Siki for blogTO. Read more.

BONG BONG BONG NEWS — The Muddy York podcast reminds us that it was 125 years ago this week that the bells of Old City Hall rang out above Toronto for the first time, while sharing some neat close-up photos of them I haven’t seen before. Check them out.

TERRIFYING TALKIE NEWS — The Muddy York account also shared another fun anniversary: it was during the holiday season of 1928 that our city’s first “talkie” debuted at the Tivoli Theatre:

(Click to open on Bluesky.)

SUBTERRANEAN NEWS — For Heritage Toronto, Shannon Buskermolen explores the lonnnnng history of battles over the idea of digging a tunnel to the island airport, which it turns out were first sparked all the way back in 1929. Read more.

