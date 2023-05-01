College Street in 1902 (City of Toronto Archives)

It was nearing rush hour on a June day in 1905. College Street was alive with the chaotic bustle of a workday morning. Horses trotted down the road, pulling wagons behind them, the air ringing with the sharp click of their hooves. Streetcars rumbled by, filled with Edwardian commuters. Cyclists sliced through the traffic. And at the corner of Clinton Street — where Café Diplomatico stands today — a man named Lenton Williams stepped off the sidewalk into the road.

He was on his way to work. He lived nearby — on Montrose Avenue, just a few blocks away — and had a job downtown. He was a machinist, part of the printing operation of the Eaton’s department store chain, whose famous catalogues were mailed out to families all over the country. He was nearing retirement age, sixty years old, bald on top with a grey beard and moustache. That morning, he was wearing a grey tweed jacket and gold-rimmed glasses, carrying a small satchel with his lunch inside. But he would live long enough to eat it.

As he crossed College, a streetcar was bearing down on him from his left. So he took a step back, to get away of its way, which is what brought him into the path of an automobile — and earned Williams his gruesome place in the history of our city.

At that point, it had been less than a decade since Toronto’s first car appeared in its streets. There may have been a few driven by visiting American tourists before the winter of 1896, but that’s when a local lawyer by the name of Frederick Barnard Fetherstonhaugh became the first Torontonian to own an automobile. He worked in patents, so he must have known plenty of inventors; that’s likely how he met an engineer called William Joseph Still. With Fetherstonhaugh footing the bill and eighteen months spent developing a new kind of battery, the pair produced Canada’s first electric vehicle. It was assembled by one of the city’s most reputable carriage-makers, and it really did look like the horse-drawn vehicles that came before it: a simple, horse-less carriage with one seat, no roof, an iron bar for a steering wheel, and a top speed of 25 km/h.

Toronto’s first car, photographed in 1912 (City of Toronto Archives)

Fetherstonhaugh declared that he would drive it to work every day, bouncing along the street as he left the Annex and headed down into the financial district. And while he must have seemed quite the oddity at first, automobiles quickly began to take over the city. Just six years later, there were nearly two hundred of them. By the time Lenton Williams stepped into the street three years after that, there were nearly two thousand. And on that particular June morning, H.D. Smith was driving one of them.

Smith was among our city’s first chauffeurs, a driver with three years of experience. His boss was a real estate broker who’d been away on a business trip. Smith was going to pick him up in Hamilton that morning, bringing two women passengers along with him as he headed west out of town. He seems to have been making good time along College Street, zipping along at about 25 km/h, honking his horn as he went. It was when he reached Clinton Street that he came up behind a streetcar, moved to the right in order to pass it… and suddenly found Lenton Williams in his path.

Smith slammed on the brakes — foot and emergency. Williams quickly turned, trying to leap back up onto the sidewalk as the automobile came hurtling toward him. But it was too late. The car slammed into him, the radiator on the front of it smashing into his side. The newspapers differed on some of the grislier details. According to The Globe, “he was thrown some distance by the collision,” while The Toronto Daily Star reported, “The heavy car knocked him to the pavement and pushed him along the road for a short distance.” Either way, Williams was seriously hurt. He lay there in the street, bleeding and unconscious.

The chauffeur and his passengers were deeply shaken. A few bystanders helped Smith pick Williams up out of the road and hurry him into a nearby doctor’s office. Luckily, Dr. Herbert E. Clutterbuck happened to live on that very same street corner. He did what he could for the injured man, dressing his wounds and assessing the damage. At a glance, it seemed superficial. A few cuts. Bruises on his chest and arms. But Dr. Clutterbuck worried there might be more serious internal injuries. So an ambulance was called and his patient was rushed off to the hospital.

The injuries turned out to be fatal. Lenton Williams’ skull had been broken. A fracture ran through the bone from the back of his neck to a spot just behind his right ear. He would never regain consciousness. He died a little before nine o’clock that morning, the first Torontonian ever killed by a car.

Toronto Daily Star article after the accident, June 15 1905

It wasn’t until that night, when the machinist didn’t come home from work, that his wife began to worry. His daughter-in-law had heard the news of an unidentified man killed by an automobile just a few blocks from where Williams lived. She convinced a neighbour to check the hospital, where he was given the ghastly responsibility of identifying the body.

H.D. Smith was out of town by then. The chauffeur had left Williams with the doctor and carried on with his drive to Hamilton. It was there that he was tracked down and arrested, charged with manslaughter. He was forced to spend a night in jail before being cleared of any wrongdoing — an inquiry officially declared that the accident really was an accident.

In the years and decades to come, the story of Lenton Williams would be followed by many more grim tales. The following year, an automobile driven by the chauffeur of theatre mogul Ambrose Small killed a woman at College & Palmerston, just a few blocks from where Williams was hit; her feet were caught in the spokes of the wheels, so she was dragged a few metres before the car came to a stop. The year after that, a woman was knocked down by a car at Yonge & Bloor, thrown under its wheels as it drove over her neck. That summer, The Globe had already branded the automobile as “the great monster of death.” But by the beginning of the First World War, there would be more cars on Toronto’s streets than horses — and the number of deaths would continue to rise. By the summer of 2016, more than a century after Lenton Williams was struck, someone was hit by a car in Toronto once every few hours on average — and someone killed nearly every week.

I came upon this story while doing some research for my new online course, A FRUSTRATING HISTORY OF GETTING AROUND TORONTO.

I should mention that fewer pedestrians have been killed in the years since the pandemic began. The annual numbers were in the 40s before Covid, and have been in the 20s since.

David Wencer told the story of Toronto’s first car for Torontoist here. Kevin Plummer wrote about the car’s introduction to our city, also for Torontoist, here. Katie Daubs wrote about Toronto’s long history of fights over changes in the city’s streets for the Toronto Star here. And Chris Bateman wrote about Lenton Williams’ death for Spacing here.

