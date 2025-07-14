Ivan Reitman and Billy Murray with Dan Aykroyd

I’m working on some big new posts for the weeks ahead, but in the meantime I thought I’d dig into the archives to share a version of the first big new post I ever wrote for the newsletter, all the way back at the beginning of 2022…

Our story begins in the town of Komárno, which stands on the banks of the Danube. The great river splits the small city in two: one half is in Slovakia; the other (called Komárom) is in Hungary. It’s a fascinating place I’ve written about before. It appears in The Toronto Book of Love because of its connection to one of the most extraordinary of all Torontonians. Miriam Rosenthal grew up in Komárno, but during the Second World War she was sent to Auschwitz where she realized she was pregnant, gave birth in a concentration camp, miraculously survived, and then moved to Toronto with her husband and her baby.

But as it turns out, she wasn’t the only notable Torontonian from Komárno. It was just a year after the end of the war that Ivan Reitman was born on the same side of town where Miriam Rosenthal grew up. His parents, too, were part of the city’s Jewish community and suffered terribly during the war. His father was a resistance fighter. His mother survived Auschwitz.

Things didn’t get much easier once the war ended. Just a few years later, while Reitman was still a toddler, Czechoslovakia’s parliamentary democracy was overthrown by a Communist coup, ushering in decades of authoritarian rule.

The Reitmans decided it was time to leave. Ivan’s mother bribed a tugboat captain to smuggle them out of the city. The family hid beneath the floorboards, which were nailed into place above them as the boat chugged up the Danube toward Vienna. Little Ivan was given sleeping pills to keep him quiet. “I was so knocked out that I slept with my eyes open,” he later remembered. “My parents were afraid I was dead.”

It was five long days later that they finally arrived in the Austrian capital. The boards were pried back up. The family was free.

Vienna in the 1950s

That’s how Ivan Reitman ended up in Toronto, as a refugee. He lived above his family’s dry-cleaning shop on Avenue Road and went to Oakwood Collegiate — that’s where he started a high school folk band, playing the coffeehouses of Yorkville at the height of the 1960s scene.

At first, it looked like music would be Ivan’s future. That’s what he studied at McMaster University. But since his dream was to compose movie scores, it’s not entirely surprising that at school he got even more interested in film. His classmates included the likes of Martin Short, Eugene Levy and Dave Thomas. Before long, Reitman was the head of the McMaster Film Board and beginning to make his first student films.

He’d always loved movies. His favourite toy as a boy was a slide projector that showed still images from Disney cartoons. He’d even tried to take it with him as his family made their dramatic escape from Komárno, a toddler vainly trying to shove an entire slide projector into his suitcase before his parents made him leave it behind. And the kind of films he made as a young man seem to have been deeply influenced by the long days he spent hiding beneath the boards on that tugboat on the Danube.

“You have to know one thing,'' his dad once told The Washington Post. ''We were five days in that boat. It was very hard on him. This affects a child. Maybe what he missed as a very young child, this is what he wanted to recapture in high school and college — the crazy stuff.''

Reitman’s first student film has been called “the most successful student film ever made in Canada.” It got a theatrical release, playing in local Toronto cinemas as a short shown before a Dustin Hoffman/Mia Farrow movie. His second film, on the other hand, would instantly make him one of the most notorious filmmakers in the city.

The Columbus of Sex was basically a soft-core flick based on a 4,000-page anonymous Victorian sexual memoir that’s been called “one of the strangest and most obsessive books ever written.” The film was quickly seized by police and Reitman found himself on trial for obscenity.

The court case made frontpage news. And despite a spirited defence that included testimony from Pierre Berton arguing in favour of the film’s artistic merits, Reitman was convicted, fined, and put on parole. The Columbus of Sex became the first Canadian film ever banned by the Ontario Board of Censors.

Many of Reitman’s early movies would be raunchy, boundary-pushing affairs. Take Cannibal Girls, for instance, which starred Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin and was about exactly what it sounds like it was about.

Cannibal Girls & Yonge Street in 1973 (photo: City of Toronto Archives)

Then there was Orgy of the Blood Parasites, which would spark its own massive national controversy. It was produced by Reitman and renamed Shivers before its release. It was the third film from a promising young director named David Cronenberg. And as you’d expect from Cronenberg, it combined sex and violence in a way that was deeply shocking to many Canadians in the 1970s — especially since it got public funding from Telefilm (called the Canadian Film Development Corporation back then).

Respected Canadian film critic Robert Fulford denounced the film as "the most repulsive movie I've ever seen… an atrocity, a disgrace to everyone connected with it — including the taxpayers.” He claimed it was so shockingly awful that Canada might not deserve to make movies at all anymore. “If using public money to produce films like this is the only way that English Canada can have a film industry, then perhaps English Canada should not have a film industry.”

Shivers was debated in the House of Commons. David Cronenberg’s landlady kicked him out of his Toronto apartment over it. But it also became one of the highest grossing films Canada had ever produced (the first to make Telefilm’s money back) and has a 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, it was clear conservative Canada wasn’t ready for it. With his reputation north of the border taking a beating, Reitman would shift his focus south to the United States. And his raunchy Canadian horror roots would inform the raunchy American comedies to come.

Ivan Reitman directing in 1970 (Toronto Public Library)

It was a night at the El Mocambo that sparked the big shift. That’s where Reitman saw National Lampoon’s live show, Lemmings. It starred John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Christopher Guest and Zal Yanovsky (the Torontonian guitarist of The Lovin’ Spoonful). Reitman was so impressed, he soon talked his way into producing one of National Lampoon’s live shows himself.

He did have experience producing for the stage. He’d worked on Spellbound, a rock music/magic show starring another one of his old McMaster classmates: the magician Doug Henning, who would later become famous for bringing the Natural Law Party to Canada, running on a platform dedicated to "the principles of Transcendental Meditation." The show was written by Cronenberg, featured music by Paul Shaffer and Howard Shore, opened at the Royal Alex, moved to Broadway, and won the Tony for Best Musical.

But movie theatres are where Reitman’s partnership with National Lampoon would really pay off. Together, they made Animal House — one of the most successful comedies of all-time.

The hits came quick after that — whether Reitman was serving as a producer or a director. Over the next two decades, he would make Twins, Stripes, Kindergarten Cop, Legal Eagles, Dave, Space Jam and, of course, Ghostbusters.

Ivan Reitman and Bill Murray had been working together for years. Reitman was the first director to hire Murray for a big film role when he cast him in Meatballs, a movie inspired by the Ontario summer camps of Reitman’s youth and filmed in Haliburton.

Ghostbusters was their biggest hit yet — co-starring another old friend of Reitman’s: Dan Aykroyd, who he’d met early in his career, during a brief stint working at CITY-TV before quickly being fired by Moses Znaimer.

Ghostbusters smashed box office records, making more money than any comedy ever had. It became a cultural phenomenon, spawned a multimedia franchise, and has been preserved by the Library of Congress among the greatest American films of all-time. Even the theme song was a #1 hit.

It was so big, in fact, that its director was asked to make a superhero movie. Ivan Reitman was going to direct Batman.

An Ottawan and two Torontonians in 1983

His vision for the franchise was very different from the moody Batman films of today. In keeping with Reitman’s comedy experience, it would be a much lighter take on the superhero. The sidekick Robin would be played by Eddie Murphy. The villainous Joker would be David Bowie. And the caped crusader himself would be portrayed by Bill Murray .

It had the potential to be amazing. But we’ll never know for sure. As delays mounted, Reitman moved on to other projects. Instead of his tongue-in-cheek take, Batman evolved into the darker Tim Burton film that eventually did get made.

One writer, Calum Russell, has called the loss of a Bill Murray Batman “perhaps the greatest disappointment in popular film history.”

But none of it slowed Reitman down. While Batman never happened, the Torontonian carried on having success throughout his career — even landing a Best Picture Oscar nomination for Up In The Air. He kept making movies for the rest of his life, passing away in 2022 at the age of 75.

And Ivan Reitman’s legacy in Toronto isn’t limited to the silver screen. He has also left a physical mark on our city’s skyline, one that will be with us for a long time to come.

The dry-cleaners on Avenue Road wasn’t the only business the Reitmans owned. Ivan’s dad also bought a carwash. It was called Farb’s Car Wash and it stood right downtown on the corner of King & John. At the time, it was an industrial part of town, but the neighbourhood was about to be transformed. And when it was, that corner would prove to be a very valuable piece of real estate. Soon, Honest Ed Mirvish moved into the area, opening restaurants and theatres; he turned that stretch of King Street into the Entertainment District we know today. Reitman’s dad turned the carwash into a parking lot to serve the theatre-goers. And as property values skyrocketed, he decided to sell the land and make a tidy profit.

That’s when his son stepped in. Ivan Reitman used some of the money he’d made from Animal House to keep the land in the family, waiting for an even bigger opportunity.

It came in the early 2000s. When the Toronto Film Festival revealed it was looking for a new home, Reitman had just the place for them. “I always had this close relationship with the film festival,” he later told The Toronto Sun. “And after my parents passed away, my sisters and I wanted to find a way to memorialize their extraordinary love story — World War II and through Communist Czechoslovakia, this wonderful immigrant story, which was also my story, because I escaped with them to Toronto.”

He donated the land where his father’s carwash once stood, giving it to the film festival as a place to build their new home. “I always wanted to do something for the city,” Reitman explained, “and what could be better?”

So today, as the Lightbox soars above King Street, it’s not only one of the most special places to watch movies in Toronto — it’s also a towering testament to the story of the Reitmans, to a resistance fighter and a woman who survived Auschwitz, to their escape from Komárno and those five days hidden under the boards of a tugboat, to their son’s raunchy horrors flicks, the ones that were banned and denounced as obscenities, and to the beloved comedies and summer camp romps and ghost-fighting heroes that followed.

It’s even, if you squint just a little bit, a monument to the film that never got made. The one that would have seen Bill Murray in tights.

