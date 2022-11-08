A street cleaner on Yonge Street in the early 1900s (City of Toronto Archives)

Our story begins in 1917, back when Toronto was still filled with horses. The city had relied on them ever since it was founded. For more than a century, they drew carriages and sleighs, hauled freight, even pulled our early streetcars and fire engines. There were thousands of them working in the city. Now there were thousands of cars and trucks, too, but the era of the horse wasn't quite over yet.

And that meant the streets of Toronto were still filled with their poop.

Cleaning up all that manure and other rubbish was a very big job. The Street Cleaning Department had more than five hundred employees, many of them "scavengers" who tracked down waste, piling it into their wagons to be driven off to the dump. They seem to have been pretty good at it. Toronto earned a reputation for being one of the cleanest cities on the continent (right up there with the other shining beacon of urban hygiene at the time: New York City). The scavengers took a lot of pride in their work. They held an annual parade to show off their manure wagons, and many even kept them decorated throughout the rest of the year.

But one of those decorations was about to bring the entire department to a standstill, leaving the people of Toronto burying and burning their own garbage as a fierce battle was waged between two powerful factions with two very different visions for our city's future.

On one side was the scavengers' boss: The Street Commissioner. George Wilson was a new kind of civil servant; he was one of the reformers determined to change the way Toronto worked. They were sick of the old guard who ran the city based on cronyism and political favouritism. They wanted to take a more scientific approach, introducing new systems and metrics in a quest to make the government more efficient, and to make personnel decisions based on merit instead of social connections.

On the other side, there was the old guard: The Orange Order. The organization had been founded in Northern Ireland, fiercely Protestant and passionately anti-Catholic, devoted to the British Empire and its monarchy. The Orange Order had found fertile ground in Toronto, a city that was both very Irish and very Protestant. Orangemen had ruled here for decades. For more than a century, nearly every single mayor in our city was Orange, and the vast majority of public employees too. Including sanitation workers.

But now reformers like Wilson were finding new ways to chip away at that Orange power. In the Street Cleaning Department, a new Code of Discipline was introduced along with standardized penalties for those who didn't follow it — no loitering, no smoking, no gossiping, no taking home prize pieces of garbage for yourself — all in the name of improving service for the public and weeding out the kind of favouritism the Orange Order offered its members. But there was resistance. Wilson and the reformers were making plenty of enemies.

And then came the incident at the stables.

One September day in 1917, Wilson paid a visit to his department's stables on King Street. That's where he noticed something he didn't like. Some scavengers were taking a break, sitting on the sideboards of one of their new motorized trucks. The manure wagon was decorated with a paper windmill and flying a Union Jack. The sight seems to have made Wilson furious.

The Commissioner reprimanded the driver, told him to get rid of the "rubbish" windmill, and tore the flag off the vehicle. He wanted his workers working, didn't want any decorations that might draw attention to their filthy tasks, and felt it was disrespectful to the Union Jack to fly it on a manure wagon.

That confrontation set off a firestorm. Within a few days, it was front page news. Within a couple of weeks, the entire Street Cleaning Department had walked off the job. Toronto was plunged into a very smelly crisis.

Wilson had picked the wrong truck at the wrong time.

In 1917, the First World War was in full swing. Tens of thousands of Torontonians would enlist, many of them eager to fight in the name of the British Empire… and the British flag. Thousands of them would die for it, leaving countless loved ones grieving the loss.

The driver of that manure truck was one of those grieving loved ones. His son had just been killed in the war. So, the Union Jack flying on his manure wagon was an incredibly potent symbol: a show of support for the Empire in a rabidly patriotic age, and a tribute to his fallen child.

George Wilson (both images: City of Toronto Archives)

For the scavengers, it was the last straw. They already hated their boss and his reforms, seeing his new rules as an attack on their freedom. Their wages had been eroded by wartime inflation. Their workload had been growing along with the city's population. And now, Wilson seemed to be insulting them, assaulting their dignity, suggesting they and their work were too gross to be proud of, too disgusting to be allowed anywhere near the flag.

Eleven days after the incident at the stables, all 509 scavengers and street cleaners quit en masse. They would return, they said, only once Commissioner Wilson had been fired. Until then, the people of Toronto would be encouraged to bury or burn their own garbage. Horse droppings would be allowed to pile up in the streets. The Great Toronto Manure Strike had begun.

The Orange Order backed the scavengers from the beginning. In ripping down that flag, Wilson had given them an opening to attack not only his own position but the entire idea of municipal reform. It was the Orange Order's calls for his dismissal that had driven the story onto the front pages in the first place. They accused him of throwing the flag onto the ground at the stables and calling it "rubbish." Others accused him of being "pro-German;" one Orange leader denounced him as no better than the Kaiser, suggesting Wilson be "sent over to rule Germany." The Order took out a full-page ad in the newspapers to defend the scavengers, promising they would not "stand idly by whilst needless tyranny is operating to crush all spirit and liberty out of the lives of men who have nobly given their dearest and best for their country's needs." Even the mayor — an Orangeman himself — seemed to lean toward the workers' side, telling The Toronto Daily Star he had no problem with them flying the flag on their wagons.

Some even went so far as to suggest the Orange Order had orchestrated the entire strike; if they could get Wilson fired, they would land a blow against reform and win an important victory in the struggle to retain their influence.

Many, however, opposed the strike. The press suggested the scavengers were lazy, just looking to get some time off and have things their own way. Even the wider labour movement failed to back them. Unions had been legalized a few decades earlier, but the street cleaners hadn't joined one or created their own. They even avoided using the word "strike," preferring to call it a "holiday" that would end as soon as Wilson was gone. They had no official ties to organized labour. The Industrial Banner newspaper suggested the scavengers were "misguided;" that they were being manipulated by the opponents of the labour movement.

The strike came to an end just two weeks after it started. The workers agreed to a let an arbitration board settle the matter. And after a few months of deliberation, the board sided with Wilson. They denounced the street cleaners' actions, declared that the decorations were inappropriate since manure wagons should be "as inconspicuous as possible by reason of the nature of the work in which they are engaged," and agreed that "the Union Jack is not honoured by its association with conveyance used for haulage of objectionable matter.”

The scavengers had lost.

But they weren't about to give up that easily. Within months, they'd formed their own official union. The Civic Employees' Union represented not just sanitation workers, but employees from a range of city departments. It quickly counted well over a thousand members. The workers' power was growing.

Just months after their failed strike, the scavengers and street cleaners walked off the job again.

This time, they were joined by hundreds of other city employees. Now it wasn't about the flag or Orange power; it was about fair wages and working conditions. They demanded higher pay in response to inflation and the rising cost of living. They wanted an eight-hour workday. And clear guidelines around sick pay and vacation time. With the war coming to an end, the Canadian labour movement was on the rise, soon to reach a climax with the Winnipeg General Strike. Support for Toronto's striking municipal employees poured in from streetcar workers, plumbers, machinists, telegraphers and more. A Toronto General Strike was being threatened by tens of thousands of people across the city who were willing to risk their own wages in order to support their fellow workers.

In the face of that united opposition, city council gave in. A commission was created to settle the issue and gave the workers most of what they were asking for.

The second strike was over. And this time, the scavengers had won.

I first learned about the strike from Charles Hurl’s great article about it, “From Scavengers to Sanitation Workers: Practices of Purification and the Making of Civic Employees in Toronto, 1890–1920,” which you can check out yourself here.

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

HALLOWEEN RIOT NEWS — Daniel Panneton takes a look at All Hallows’ Eve in 1945, when Toronto teenagers rioted in Beaches and other neighbourhoods across Toronto during what The Globe called “the rowdiest Hallowe’en in the city’s history.” Read more.

DRAG QUEEN NEWS — Hogtown 101 shares some photos from Toronto’s famous Halloween Ball, snapped outside the Letros Tavern on King Street in 1967. It was the one night of the year where drag queens didn’t have to worry about police arresting them for wearing women’s clothing, though the events also drew angrily homophobic crowds…

You can also learn more about the Halloween Ball from the Arquives. Read more.

RAINBOW CLOCK TOWER NEWS — …the Halloween drag ball eventually migrated up Yonge Street to the St. Charles Tavern, held beneath its iconic old fire hall clock tower. That tower has moved as part of a new development and was just unveiled. Now, it features some rainbow colouring in a nod to its LGBTQ+ past:

FROZEN CHARLOTTE NEWS — On the Archaeological Services Inc. blog, Janice Mitchell shares the tale of a creepy, mass-produced Victorian doll and how it became associated with a grisly myth. Read more.

HOMOPHOBIC ELECTION NEWS — Jamie Bradburn tells the story the 1980 mayoral race, which saw John Sewell running for re-election after making waves at City Hall with his criticisms of the police and support for LGBTQ+ communities. Read more.

RESISTANCE NEWS — Amira Elghawaby writes that commemorating events like October’s Islamic Heritage Month, Latin American Heritage Month, and Women’s History Month “are in fact acts of resistance and defiance.” Read more.

