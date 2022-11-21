Beatrice White and her fly traps (Toronto Public Library)

Beatrice White had a dream. The fourteen-year-old wanted to take piano lessons. But her parents couldn’t afford them; they were a big family with ten children, living in Regent Park. They didn’t have much money. If she wanted the lessons, she would have to find a way to pay for them herself. And so that’s how Beatrice White decided to become a merchant of death.

It was 1912. Toronto had a housefly problem. These were the days when thousands of horses still worked in the city, leaving literal tons of manure in their wake. Garbage dumps still stank up residential neighbourhoods. Slumlords profited off unsanitary conditions, keeping terrible houses for human beings but wonderful homes for bugs. The air in Toronto was filled with flies; millions of them plagued the city. And new theories about the transmission of germs made them more than a simple annoyance. As The Toronto Daily Star put it, with some exaggeration, “The fly is the greatest of disease carriers. Flies bathe in milk and skate in butter. Flies are responsible for most of the disease of children. Flies are wholesale murderers. Why should they be tolerated?”

So, the newspaper decided to do something about it. They teamed up with the City to launch a contest for kids, calling upon children to kill as many flies as they possibly could. Those who slaughtered the greatest number would be rewarded with an impressive pot of prize money. (An approach that would be repeated a few decades later in the fight against rats, as I wrote last week.)

Beatrice White had her chance.

That summer, the children of Toronto turned their minds to death. They became cherubic grim reamers, visiting doom upon the flies of the city. They fell upon on the insects with poison, swatters, butterfly nets, rolled up newspapers, even their bare hands, killing the bugs at a staggering rate. They collected the tiny corpses in cake boxes, biscuit tins, paper parcels, anything they could find. And then they headed down to Old City Hall to have their grim harvests counted.

It was the Medical Officer of Health who did the counting. Dr. Charles Hastings had dedicated himself to the field after losing an infant daughter to contaminated milk. For nearly two decades, he waged a war against filth and disease in Toronto, tackling everything from pasteurization to the chlorination of water to fighting the Spanish Flu pandemic that would kill tens of millions in the wake of the First World War. When Dr. Hastings started his career in the Division of Meat Inspection, his desk was nothing more than a wooden board laid over a radiator. When he was done, Toronto had become a leader in public health reform with a budget of a million dollars a year.

In the summer of 1912, the war against houseflies would take up much of his time. The contest lasted a little more than a month and Dr. Hastings counted the kids’ haul three times a week — by the pint, figuring each glass would contain about 3,200 dead bugs.

Beatrice White got off to a bit of a slow start. She’d killed more than a thousand flies by the time of the first count, but that was only good enough to put her in thirteenth place; the boy in the lead had killed three times as many. If she wanted those music lessons, she would need to pick up the pace.

Some kids had an advantage. One seven-year-old girl had the good fortune to live near a giant pile of manure, which was recommended as a hunting ground by The Star. It was down by the railroad tracks outside Fort York, as long as three football fields and nearly two storeys tall. Another girl worked at a candy store; she laid poison out on the floor and then swept the dead flies up with a broom. A third benefited from her father’s butcher shop.

Other kids would need to rely on their wiles. Dr. Hastings recommended building fly traps: big wooden cages covered in netting. The Star shared detailed instructions on how to make them. Beatrice got her brother to build them for her, and she found a particularly tempting bait. She placed a piece of liver on a saucer beneath each trap. The flies would settle on the stinky meat, then Beatrice would come by with a stick to stir them up, encouraging them to fly into the funnel of netting above and become trapped. At the end of every day, she would cover the contraptions in cloth and squirt a deadly dose of insect powder into each of them. By morning, the flies were all dead. She would collect their corpses and begin again.

By the time of the second count, just a few days after the first, Beatrice had taken over the lead. It was less than a week into the contest and she’d already killed more than 13,000 flies, building a healthy margin over her closest competitor. Her lead would only grow from there.

Week after week the killing continued. “All over this city,” the newspaper reported, “The Star learns that boys and girls have put fear into the hearts of flies. It’s about time. The house fly has been tolerated long enough. He should be exterminated before he spreads any more typhoid or kills any more babies.” All the while, Beatrice’s brother kept making traps. And she kept laying out her liver. She was now killing an average of more than 15,000 flies a day, day after day after day. There was no catching her.

By the time the contest came to a close, the children of Toronto had killed more than three million flies. Beatrice White had killed 543,360 of them. Her total was more than double the number killed by the girl in second place, the one who’d hunted in that giant manure pile near Fort York. Beatrice was crowned “The Queen of Fly-Killers” and hailed by The Star as “The Angel of Death.”

She won $50 — more than a thousand dollars in today’s money. But she never did get her piano lessons. Her father took the money instead.

The contest would be held again the following year, but Beatrice White didn’t take part; she was dating now instead, having traded fly-killing for boy-wooing. Her sister took over and carried on the family’s success, finishing in second place. Far fewer flies were killed that summer; a sign the Angel of Death and her competitors might have made a real difference.

It was decades later that she would get her final thank you. The Board of Health tracked her down in 1968, wanting to meet the woman who’d pulled off such a remarkable feat. She was an old woman now, a widow living in a retirement home on Christie Street. Half a century after her big victory, she was back on the front page of The Toronto Star, welcomed to City Hall as a hero. And in recognition of the spectacular and grisly work she’d carried out during that gruesome summer of 1912, she was presented with an appropriate gift:

They gave her a can of Raid.

This is just one of the icky stories we'll cover in my new online course, A VERY GROSS HISTORY OF TORONTO.

If you’d like to know more about Beatrice White, Katie Daubs has a great piece over at The Star from 2015. If you’d like to know more about Dr. Charles Hastings, there’s a great old Torontoist piece by Kevin Plummer.

A VERY GROSS HISTORY OF TORONTO

Beginning on Tuesday!

My new online history course kicks off this week and will be filled with icky stories like the Fly-Killing Contest of 1912! Here’s the full course description:

Ewww. Sure, Toronto has a reputation for being a remarkably clean city. But it also has a long history of being a filthy, disgusting mess. From its days as a muddy frontier town with mysteriously green puddles collecting in its streets to hordes of rats swarming the slopes of the Don Valley, we'll spend four lectures digging into some of the ickiest, smelliest, slimiest stories Toronto history has to offer. And we'll learn a lot about our city and how it works in the process.

LEARN MORE

THE GHOST RATS OF OLD UNION STATION

I’ve got one more piece of gross history to share before the course begins; one last attempt to convince to you to register for what will be four weekly lectures packed full of disgusting fun…

Last week, I shared some stories from the history of Toronto’s rats. And I promised you one more tail tale.

The old Union Station was a beautiful building. It stood between the lake and Front Street in the late 1800s, with an elegant clock tower that provided our skyline with one of its most notable landmarks. But the station was also a notorious haven for rats. There were stories of staff coming face-to-face with them at night. A restaurant in the station reported they were so overrun by the rodents they’d caught three in a trap meant for one. Some railway workers had even brought in a ferret to hunt them down. “He's rough on rats alright. You ought to see him get down a rat hole after a rat! … The brutes have had the unhealthiest time of their lives since he arrived. You don't have to 'sic' him on any either; just give him the run of the shed at nights, and he'll spend all night long collecting rat scalps. He's certainly worth his weight in gold in our business.”

In fact, there were so many rats in the building that when our new Union Station was built next door — the one we still use today — no one could figure out what had happened to all those rodents. The old station was being demolished in 1928, but there was no sign of the rats. They’d apparently just up and disappeared, leaving people to wonder where they’d gone.

There were theories. Some people figured the rats must have heard about the giant garbage dump in North Toronto, word passed from rat to rat along the rat grapevine, and that the Union Station residents had migrated up Yonge Street to find that promised land — “a place where every rat could raise his family in an abandoned perambulator or a 1922 model derby hat.”

But The Globe made an even more delightful claim.

The paper suggested that rats were such terribly sensitive creatures that they couldn’t possibly have survived the loss of their beloved, ancestral home — “the rich 'pasturage' which had served them and their fathers, and their fathers' fathers before them, even back to the old days when the Grand Trunk paid dividends.” The writer claimed the rats would never have abandoned their paradise, and instead they must have all died of grief. “When the Prince of Wales [the future King Edward VIII, the one who abdicated] bought the first ticket in the new station, he symbolized the demise of millions of heart-broken rats.”

Even in death, the paper claimed, the rats refused to leave; The Globe suggested their spirits still haunted the ruins of the half-demolished station. And so today, if you happen to spot a rat scurrying through the new Union Station, slipping through the Great Hall or rushing along the subway tracks, perhaps it’s not really a rat you’re seeing at all… but merely the ghost of one of those heartbroken rodents who lost their home a century ago.

You can also listen to me tell this story on CBC Radio’s Metro Morning here.

…and sign up for the course here.

A SCANDALOUS TOUR OF OLD TORONTO

Happening this Saturday!

There are plenty of skeletons in our city’s past; Toronto’s history is filled with tales of dishonour, disgrace and disrepute. On this walk through the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, we’ll uncover some of those notorious scandals. From deadly duels to lustful brothels, from bribery and corruption to incest and infidelity… there are shocking tales to be told about the history of Toronto.

Saturday, November 26 — 3pm

Meet at the corner of Parliament & Mill Street (the western entrance to the Distillery District)

The tour will last about an hour and a half and finish near Yonge & King

Pay what you can

SAYING GOODBYE TO AN ARCHITECTURAL GIANT

Jack Diamond in the summer of 1985 (Toronto Public Library)

Not only did Toronto lose one of its most fascinating buildings this year, now we’ve lost the architect behind it, too. Jack Diamond passed away three weeks ago at the age of 89.

Diamond was born in South Africa, but was deeply disturbed by the horrors of apartheid, so he and his wife Gillian left when he was still a young man. They would soon make Toronto their new home — and that’s where Diamond’s architectural career began to take off.

York Square was his first big notable project. I wrote about it earlier this year as the wrecking balls moved in to destroy it. It was the most fascinating building in Yorkville, a place where you could find the history of the neighbourhood as it had been written over the course of a century. In the 1960s, a collection of old Victorian houses at the corner of Avenue & Yorkville had become home to some of the hip coffeehouses that powered the neighbourhood’s music scene. One of them, the Purple Onion is where Buffy Sainte-Marie wrote “Universal Soldier,” where Gordon Lightfoot made his solo debut, and where Lovin’ Spoonful guitarist Zal Yanovsky worked as a waiter.

The Purple Onion would be one of the first coffeehouses redeveloped during Yorkville’s transformation from hippie haven to upscale shopping district. But rather than demolishing that row of old buildings entirely — like so many others would be — Diamond’s approach was to preserve, adapt and add on. York Square became a 1970s icon with its big round windows and delightful courtyard. It suggested a new way forward for Toronto, combining the old and the new.

And while York Square is now gone, it’s far from the only mark Diamond left on our city. He was behind the Four Seasons Centre opera house, the Bridgepoint hospital overlooking the Don, and Corus Quay on the waterfront. He fought against the Spadina Expressway with Jane Jacobs. And he served as an Ontario Human Rights Commissioner.

As Stefan Novakovic put it in Azure magazine, “Toronto came of age with Jack Diamond. As the city became a major global metropolis, the architect claimed a place in the Canadian cultural canon… From concert halls to housing blocks and civic institutions, Jack Diamond leaves behind a lasting architectural legacy.”

READ ALEX BOZKOVIC’S OBITUARY IN THE GLOBE

READ STEFAN NOVAKOVIC’S OBITUARY IN AZURE

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

SIGNS SIGNS EVERYWHERE A SIGN NEWS — Spacing has published a new book! The Signs That Define Toronto dives into the history and culture of the city through the stories of its signage. It was created in partnership with ERA Architects (and has a launch party coming up soon, which I’ll include in the event listings below). Learn more.

PEARLY WHITE NEWS — Why haven’t teeth been covered by universal healthcare in Canada? Karen Black digs into the history for TVO. Read more.

TERRIBLE SLOGAN NEWS — Jamie Bradburn recently unearthed contest held in Toronto 100 years ago to find a new slogan for the city. And oh boy are the winners ever terrible… including “Toronto: The Logical Location”, “Toronto: The City Of Homes”, and “You Will Like Toronto.”

RAG NEWS — Jamie also created a new permanent home for a wonderful resource he’s created. His Toronto Newspaper Guide give you links to all sorts of old Toronto papers that have been digitized and shared online. It’s a great place to start if you’re doing your own research into the history of the city. Check it out.

AWARD NEWS — The National Trust for Canada recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Governors’ Awards. And the recipients included the City of Toronto Museums for their Awakenings program, “a virtual series of art projects by artists from the Black, Indigenous and people of colour communities operating under the principles of anti-oppression, anti-colonialism and anti-racism.” Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

RITA LETENDRE: CELEBRATION OF LIFE

November 23 — 7pm — AGO

“Born in Drummondville, Quebec to Abenaki and Québécois parents, Rita Letendre began painting in 1950s Montreal, when she associated with Quebec's prominent abstract artist groups Les Automatistes and Les Plasticiens. After living in Europe and the U.S., she moved to Toronto in 1969. Seeking to express the full energy of life and harness in her powerful gestures an intense spiritual force, Letendre worked with various materials including oils, pastels and acrylics, using her hands, a palette knife, brushes and uniquely the airbrush. Renowned for her bold and visceral style, she pushed the boundaries of colour, light and space to new heights. Her work embodies her ongoing quest for connection and understanding. The free event will include a screening of interviews with Letendre, alongside remembrances by her colleagues, friends and family.”

Free with registration.

Learn more.

AUTHOR TALK: THE BEATLE BANDIT WITH NATE HENDLEY

November 24 — 7pm — Toronto Public Library’s Brentwood branch

“Winner of the Crime Writers of Canada Award of Excellence for Non-Fiction 2022, true crime writer Nate Hendley tells the story of Canadian bank robber Matthew Kerry Smith, aka the Beatle Bandit. The sensational true story of how a bank robber killed a man in a wild shootout, sparking a national debate around gun control and the death penalty.”

Free!

Learn more.

MOST HOPES: HOMES & STORIES OF TORONTO’S LOST WORKERS

November 29 — 6:30pm — Online — Riverdale Historical Society

“RHS welcomes Leslie Valpy, a heritage conservationist practitioner and Don Loucks, a Heritage Architect, to speak about their recent book, ‘Modest Hopes, Homes and Stories of Toronto’s workers from the 1820s to the 1920s’, which celebrates Toronto’s built heritage of row houses, semis, and cottages and the people who lived in them. Toronto’s workers’ cottages are often characterized as being small, cramped, poorly built, and in need of modernization or even demolition. But for the workers and their families who originally lived in them from the 1820s to the 1920s, these houses were far from modest. Many had been driven off their ancestral farms or had left the crowded conditions of tenements in their home cities abroad. Once in Toronto, many lived in unsanitary conditions in makeshift shanty-towns or cramped shared houses in downtown neighbourhoods such as The Ward. To then move to a self-contained cottage or rowhouse was the result of an unimaginably strong hope for the future and a commitment to family life.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

AN ILLUSTRATED TALK ON THE HISTORY OF ADELAIDE STREET

November 30 — 7:30pm — Online — North Toronto Historical Society

“Once home to upscale residences and important public services, Adelaide Street's buildings later housed light industries such as publishing. There are still examples of the detached and row housing that dominated west of Yonge in the late 1800s. The financial district extends to Adelaide and the condo scene here is ever-changing. Architectural historian and NTHS member Marta O'Brien will present an illustrated talk on the history of Adelaide Street.”

Free with registration, I believe.

Learn more.

DEATH OR CANADA

December 1 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Dr. Mark G. McGowan will speak about his most recently published book, Death or Canada: The Irish Famine Migration to Canada, 1847, and his exploration of this migration's impact on Toronto. ‘Historian Mark McGowan delves beneath the surface of statistics and brings to light the stories of men and women who had to face a desperate choice: almost certain death from starvation in Ireland, or a perilous sea voyage to a faraway place called Canada.’”

$22.23 for non-members; $16.93 for members.

Learn more.

BOOK LAUNCH: THE SIGNS THAT DEFINE TORONTO

December 1 — 7pm — El Mocambo

“Spacing is happy to announce the release of our eleventh book, The Signs That Define Toronto. Published in partnership with ERA Architects, Spacing’s Matthew Blackett teams up with ERA partner Philip Evans, architect Kurt Kraler, and 20 other contributors to reveal the history, culture, and stories of the city through its unique signage. The book is packed full of gorgeous historic and vintage photography that is accompanied by thoughtful essays on the social and cultural value of the city’s signage.”

Free!

Learn more.

RESEARCHING THE HISTORY OF YOUR HOUSE

December 1 — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“Is there something unique about your home or neighbourhood that you’ve always been curious about? How old is my home? Who lived there in the past? Jessica Algie, from the City of Toronto Archives, will show you, step by step, how to research a Toronto property using archival collections including fire insurance maps, city directories, historic photographs and tax assessment rolls. Join Jessica on a journey to uncover the story of one interesting home in the West Toronto Junction neighbour hood. Then, apply those research techniques to your own home!”

Learn more.

AUTHOR TALK: THE BEATLE BANDIT WITH NATE HENDLEY

December 3 — 11am — North York Central Library

“Toronto author Nate Hendley offers a presentation based on his book, The Beatle Bandit: A Serial Bank Robber's Deadly Heist, a Cross-Country Manhunt, and the Insanity Plea that Shook the Nation. On July 24, 1964, Matthew Kerry Smith put on a Halloween mask and a "Beatles" wig and robbed a bank near Toronto to fund a one-man revolution against the government. This murderous heist fueled a nationwide debate about guns, insanity pleas, and the death penalty. The Beatle Bandit, winner of the Crime Writers of Canada 2022 Award of Excellence for Non-Fiction, details this strange story.”

Free with registration!

Learn more.