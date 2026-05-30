The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History starts on Monday! We’ll spend seven days diving into some of the strangest stories our city has to offer — a week filled with walking tours, panels, lectures, trivia, and more.

You’ll find the full schedule below!

You can buy a ticket for the entire festival or any one of the individual events. If you have to miss any of the online panels or lectures, don’t worry — they’ll all be recorded so you can watch them whenever you like.

You can find more information at www.bizarretoronto.com.

GET TICKETS!

Toronto’s Strangest Archival Photographs

Monday, June 1 — Doors open at 5:30pm; Event begins at 6pm

We'll kick off this year's festival with a wonderfully weird evening at the City of Toronto Archives, where we'll get a chance to explore some of the strangest images held in their collection. The archives' Jessica Algie will share the staff's own picks for the weirdest photographs in our city's history — from mascots to spite fences to Champion Lady Wonder Gal the cat. Plus, we'll get a behind-the-scenes tour of the stacks and the chance to check out their new photography exhibit (featuring more than six hundred beautiful photos of the city being torn apart).



This event is made possible thanks to the support of the City of Toronto Archives.



We're hoping to make this in-person event also available to watch online if possible — though it's a first for the festival, so that is pending us being able to figure out the technology successfully!



The City of Toronto Archives is at 255 Spadina Road (not Spadina Avenue!), just north of Dupont.

Secrets of Toronto’s Hidden Tunnels

Tuesday, June 2 at 8pm on Zoom

There's a lot of strange history hidden away beneath our city. In this online event, we'll head down into the depths of Toronto to uncover the secrets lurking beneath our feet. From mythical monsters to spectacular archaeological discoveries to the tunnels that helped win the war, there are plenty of bizarre tales to be found below the surface of our city.



The panelists will include Barbara Dickson. She is an author, historian, and researcher best known for preserving and sharing the remarkable stories of Canada’s World War II “Bomb Girls.” Her award-winning work brings to life the experiences of the women who laboured in munitions factories on the home front, helping to fuel the Allied victory overseas.



Eric Sehr is a project manager and urban planner with an interested in Toronto’s history, suburbs, and 19th century city building. He's the creator of the Brockton: A Lost Toronto Village project and has written for Spacing Magazine, as well as at Toronto Shaped and Amalgamated – About cities, suburbs, and the places in between. He delievered the 2023 Toronto History Lecture for the Toronto Branch of the Ontario Geneological Society: "The Tragic Fate of Huron Elliott: A Forgotten Indigenous Worker on Toronto’s Water Tunnel Project."



Bob Georgiou is the author of the Toronto History Curiosities newsletter and the Scenes From Toronto blog. He's a writer and content creator with more than a decade worth of experience sharing stories from the city's past, from writing for his own sites, to contributing to Spacing Magazine, to leading tours for Doors Open and Jane's Walk, and more.

The Wildest Kidnappings in Toronto History

Wednesday, June 3 at 8pm on Zoom

Toronto's history is filled with dramatic tales of kidnappings, ransoms and rescues. In this online event, we'll be exploring some of the most harrowing stories from the city's past. We'll meet the secret Victorian kidnapping society that targeted some of the city's most famous politicians, the gangsters who kidnapped one of the Labatt brewing brothers, and we'll try to solve one of the city's weirdest unsolved mysteries.



Our panelists:



Susan Goldenberg is the author of eleven books of narrative non-fiction — about everything from history to business sagas to true crime — including Snatched! The Peculiar Kidnapping of Beer Tycoon John Labatt. She's the winner of a Canadian Authors Award.



Jamie Bradburn is a writer and historian who has written for TVO, The Toronto Star, Spacing and many more. Jamie is a former contributor to Torontoist's beloved Historicist column, and the creator of the Jamie Bradburn's Tales of Toronto blog and the newletters JB's Curio Emporium and Jamie Bradburn's Greastest Hits.

The Great Toronto Stork Derby

Thursday, June 4 at 8pm on Zoom

During last year's festival, we explored the history of the city's weirdest contests and this year we'll follow up by taking a deep dive into one of the strangest of them all. When a wealthy lawyer died in 1926, he left behind an utterly bizarre last will and testament that promised a fortune to whichever woman in Toronto gave birth to the greatest number of babies over the course of the next ten years. And so, the Great Toronto Stork Derby began — a desperate race to have as many kids as possible. In this online lecture, we'll meet the contestants, explore the controversies that swirled around the race, and see what it has to teach us about Toronto as it was a century ago.



The lecture will be presented by Adam Bunch. He is the founder of the Festival of Bizarre Toronto History, the author of The Toronto Book of the Dead and The Toronto Book of Love, the host of the Canadiana documentary series, and the creator of the Toronto Time Traveller newsletter and the Toronto Dreams Project. His work popularizing Canadian history was recognized with the Governor General's History Award for Popular Media — the Pierre Berton Award.

The Weirdest Buildings in Toronto History

Friday, June 5 at 8pm on Zoom

Toronto's skyline is an unusual jumble, a peculiar mix of styles from a variety of eras — and over the years, it's been home to many strange buildings. So in this online panel, we'll ask some experts to share their picks for the absolute weirdest buildings ever built in our city.



Our panelists will include:



Joël Léon Danis is the Executive Director of the Toronto Society of Architects. He is an architect and researcher whose career has been shaped by a strong interest in public policy, community building, and the critical dialogue between the architectural profession and the public.



Jocelyn Lambert Squires is Marketing Manager at Gensler Toronto and a Toronto-centric voice for architecture and urbanism. She has contributed as a researcher, writer, and editor to several Toronto and Canada-specific publications, most notably as a researcher for the best-selling books Toronto Architecture: A City Guide (authors Alex Bozikovic and Patricia McHugh) and 305 Lost Buildings of Canada (authors Alex Bozikovic and Raymond Biesinger).

Secrets & Scandals of Toronto’s Mid-Century Modern Towers

Walking Tour — Saturday, June 6 at 1pm

Toronto's mid-century apartment towers are such a familiar sight they almost seem to blend in with the scenery, but the history behind them is more dramatic than you might think. On this walk led by Toronto history creator Kiki Mairi, we'll explore the hidden histories of those mid-century modern towers. It's a story that includes everything from gangsters and slumlords to bombings and arson, plus the generations of residents who've called those towers home.

Hidden Layers of Toronto OR How To Read The Emotions Of A City

Walking Tour — Saturday, June 6 at 5pm

Toronto is full of layers that are hiding in plain sight, and you won't know of them until you look a little deeper. Graffiti, public art, ads and billboards, signage and stickers, small and big sculptures, QR codes, and more unexpected details that shape how we move through the city. This deeply influences the urban experience and how places feel and how we connect, whether we notice them or not.



Our guide will be Alex Sein, also known as BeardedProf416, a professor, a professional tour guide, a profound speaker, and urban explorer who focuses on emotional infrastructure, public art, and the hidden connections between people and place. His walk peels back the physical and digital layers of Toronto, revealing beacons of memory, transitional spaces, third places, and the subtle interventions that quietly shape everyday urban life.

A Weird Walk Down Yonge Street

Walking Tour — Saturday, June 6 at 8pm

Did you know....



Back in the '70s a bar on Yonge Street hosted Canada's first drag parade?



That a Toronto radio station accidentally caused the entire downtown core to grind to a halt?



That one of the city's hottest record shops was actually hidden at the back of a sex shop?



Yonge Street is known (rightfully or not) as the world's longest street. And whether that is true or not it is certainly not "short" on bizarre stories. Join Mark Vendramini (The Yonge Street Geek) as we explore some crazy tales of the people and places that have made The Yonge Street Strip one of the most unique stretches of the city.

A Bizarre Tour of Prospect Cemetery

Walking Tour — Sunday, June 7 at 1pm

Chantal Morris is back for another weird cemetery tour! The creator of the wildly popular Toronto Cemetery Tours, she's been part of the Festival of Bizarre Toronto History since the beginning, taking us inside the Necropolis and Mount Pleasant Cemetery. This year, we'll be venturing into yet another graveyard — Prospect Cemetery — as she takes us on a hunt for the strange stories hidden among the headstones.

A Bizarre History of Toronto Walking Tour

Walking Tour — Sunday, June 7 at 5pm

For the weekend's final walk, we'll head out into downtown Toronto with festival organizer Adam Bunch for a brand new tour featuring a greatest hits of the weirdest stories our city has to offer. We'll journey through the history of Toronto through its most bizarre true tales, from blood-thirsty goats to drunken circus clowns to the city's most notorious accidental autodefenestration.



Adam Bunch is the founder of the Festival of Bizarre Toronto History, the author of The Toronto Book of the Dead and The Toronto Book of Love, the host of the Canadiana documentary series, and the creator of the Toronto Time Traveller newsletter and the Toronto Dreams Project. His work popularizing Canadian history was recognized with the Governor General's History Award for Popular Media — the Pierre Berton Award.

Bizarre Toronto History Trivia

THIS EVENT IS FREE — YOU JUST NEED TO REGISTER!

Sunday, June 7 — Doors open at 7:45pm; Event begins at 8:30pm

We'll celebrate the end of the festival with a free trivia night at C'est What! Put your knowledge of Toronto's weird history to the test, with questions about some of the strangest stuff that has ever happened in our city — including some of the stories we'll be talking about during the week. Come have a drink with some of the festival's speakers and walk leaders during a fun quiz put together by tour guide and Toronto expert Mike Carter.



C'est What is at 67 Front Street East, just east of Church

Once again, you can buy your tickets here. Or find more information at www.bizarretoronto.com.