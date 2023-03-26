The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History is now just a week away! It’s easily one of the most ambitious projects I’ve ever tackled, and I’m incredibly excited by the line-up of fabulous local storytellers who’ve agreed to be part of it. They’ll be diving into some of the strangest tales our city has to offer during a week filled with Zoom panels, lectures, and walking tours

After being a bit delayed by my bout of Covid, the full schedule has now finaaaally fallen into place, and I’m absolutely delighted to be able to share it below!

You can buy your tickets here — whether you’d like to attend the entire festival or just one of the individual events. (And if you have to miss any of the online panels or lectures, don’t worry — they’ll all be recorded so you can watch them whenever you like.) I’d be thrilled if you’d join us!

You can find more information at www.bizarretoronto.com.

The Mysterious Disappearance of Ambrose Small

A little more than 100 years ago, a celebrated theatre mogul sold off his empire, deposited a cheque for a million dollars, and then vanished off the face of the earth. We'll kick off The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History by searching for clues into one of the city's greatest mysteries with two of the leading experts on the case.

Katie Daubs is a journalist with The Toronto Star and the author of The Missing Millionaire, a finalist for The Toronto Book Award in 2020. Geordie Telfer is the creator of the Hogtown Empire podcast and the author of Hogtown Empire: The Disappearance of Ambrose Small.

— Monday April 3, 8pm on Zoom —

The Myth of Mary Mink

An infamous news story began making the rounds in Victorian Toronto, the tale of a woman sold into slavery by her new husband. It became one of the best-known pieces of local lore, even inspired a movie in the 1990s. But there's one major problem with story of Mary Mink. It wasn't true at all.

We'll explore the strange myth with Natasha Henry-Dixon (president of the Ontario Black History Society and Assistant Professor of African Canadian History at York University) and Guylaine Petrin (a librarian and author of the paper "The Myth of Mary Mink: Representation of Black Women in Toronto in the Nineteenth Century").

— Tuesday April 4, 8pm on Zoom —

Fighting The Patty Wars

In the winter of 1985, the Canadian government took aim at Jamaican patty vendors. The owners were threatened with massive fines if they kept calling their patties "patties" — an absurd campaign that would become known as The Patty Wars. The vendors fought back, led by the Kensington Patty Palace's Michael Davidson, fighting for a comprise that is still celebrated in Toronto every year with own very own Jamaican Patty Day.

I'm incredibly excited to have Davidson joining us to talk about his own memories of the patty wars — along with Chris Strikes, the director of the wonderful documentary that has helped popularize the story, Patty Vs. Patty, which is nominated for Best Short Documentary at this year's Canadian Screen Awards!

— Wednesday April 5, 8pm on Zoom —

The Strangest Photos in Toronto History

Toronto’s history is filled with weird photos. And on the festival’s Thursday night, a panel of local history experts will share the stories behind some of the weirdest of them all — from diving horses to drunken skeletons. I’ll be leading the discussion with a trio of special guests.

Jamie Bradburn is the creator of the weekly Toronto history quiz that appears in The Toronto Star as well as a former contributor to Torontoist's beloved Historicist column, and a regular contributor to TVO. Victor D. Caratun is the creator of Toronto Past, one of the most popular sources for old Toronto photos on social media. And one special guest has yet to be revealed.

— Thursday April 6, 8pm on Zoom —

The Toronto Circus Riot

On Friday night, I’ll share a true tale of sex, violence, corruption and clowns. The strangest riot in Toronto history broke out in the summer of 1855, sparked by a brawl at a King Street brothel. When some rowdy clowns picked a fight with a battle-hardened crew of firefighters, they would quickly learn they'd made a terrible mistake. The circus performers found themselves facing off against Toronto's powerful Orange Order in a bloody clash that revealed the fault lines that once violently divided our city.

— Friday April 7, 8pm on Zoom —

A Bizarre Tour of Mount Pleasant Cemetery

There are strange secrets hidden among the gravestones of Mount Pleasant Cemetery. We'll spend the Saturday afternoon of the festival roaming among them with one of the city's most riveting tour guides. We'll dig up tales about everything from the prime minister who spoke with the dead to grisly murders and infamous disasters in a fascinating walk led by Chantal Morris, creator of the wildly popular Toronto Cemetery Tours.

— Saturday April 8, 2pm —

A Tour of Weird Queen West

Queen Street is one of our city's most iconic thoroughfares, and over the centuries it's been home to some truly odd tales. We'll bring the festival to a close with a walking tour dedicated to hunting down those strange stories, from the folk music legend who claimed his wife was possessed by a demon, to the subterranean relics of a bygone age. And what better way to end the week than by visiting a spectacular mural dedicated to some of Toronto's most recent bizarre history.

I’ll lead tour tour along with Jason Kucherawy, president of the Tourist Guide Association of Toronto and owner of Tour Guys, Canada's leading walking tour company.

— Sunday April 9, 2pm —

Once again, you can buy your tickets here. Or find more information at www.bizarretoronto.com.

A quick reminder that even if you aren’t able to attend the festival, you can support my work by switching to a paid subscription for The Toronto History Weekly. Fewer than 5% of readers have made the switch so far, which basically means that by offering a few dollars a month you’ll be giving the gift of Toronto history to 20 other people. You can make the switch by clicking here:

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

TEN OF TORONTO: WHAT DO TEN NEIGHBOURHOODS TELL US ABOUT WHO WE ARE?

Until April 30 — Myseum — 401 Richmond Street West

“Toronto is vast and diverse in people, places, and experiences. With 2.8 million of us who call this dynamic city home, we explore what it means to call Toronto a ‘city of neighbourhoods’ through the lens of 10 distinct communities and themes. In Ten of Toronto, we reflect on our shared histories by looking at the forces that have shaped the city’s neighbourhoods: geography, economy, immigration, finance, urban development, culture, inequality, and social values. Join us, steal away, and stay awhile. We invite you to discover your own path through the stories and histories we’ve unearthed for this exhibit, and lend your voice – what do neighborhoods mean to you?”

Free!

Learn more.

STEP BACK IN TIME: AN INTERACTIVE PHOTO EXHIBITION

March 1 to 31 — Latitude 44 Gallery Framing Décor — 2900 Dundas St. W

“To commemorate our 50th anniversary, The Junction BIA, in partnership with Latitude 44 Gallery Framing Décor, presents an Interactive Photo Exhibition & Silent Auction featuring archival Junction photography from 100 years ago! Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and as a bonus, one of the photographs will be animated with augmented reality (AR) by globally successful artist Benjamin Mitchley. You won’t want to miss this! Immerse yourself in the magical world of augmented reality while discovering how the Junction has developed throughout the years.”

Free!

Learn more.

I TURN MY CAMERA ON: TORONTO ALT-ROCK IN THE 1980s

March 1 to April 30 — The Local — 396 Roncesvalles

West end bar The Local will be displaying photographs taken by Jeremy Gilbert during the golden age of Toronto alt rock.

Free presumably!

Learn more.

WRITING FAMILY HISTORY — SHAPING GENEALOGY INTO SHAREABLE STORIES

March 27 — 7:30pm — Both online & at Lansing United Church — Toronto Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society

“Here’s the problem; your family, they don’t want your stuff. No one is stepping forward to say I’ll take your endless boxes of genealogy files. There’s a couple of reasons for that. First, it appears at least on the surface, they’re not interested in your family history. They’ve rolled their eyes every time you attempted to show them new-found document. ... But a book with a collection of family stories they can put on their coffee table or display on a bookshelf is much more likely to appeal to them. It’s also more likely to get read and shared. Lynn Palermo will take you on a storytelling journey demonstrating for you how to turn your research into entertaining and shareable stories. Leave this presentation armed with the first steps to starting a family history narrative and motivated to turn your boxes of documents into an expressive and lasting legacy for future generations.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

UPPER CANADA’S KILLING FIELDS: TWO FAMOUS 19th CENTURY DUELS AS TOLD BY THE LOSER’S RIVERDALE DESCENDANTS

March 28 — 6:30pm — Online — The Riverdale Historical Society

“In 19th century Upper Canada, dueling allowed a gentleman to restore or reaffirm his honour. So, a side glance at a party, a wanton gesture, or an unwise comment could precipitate a challenge framed according to strict rules imported from across the Atlantic. It’s true that legally, the duelist who killed his opponent was a murderer. But he had little to fear, for judges trod lightly and this class of criminal escaped punishment. Two famous duels killed the ancestors of two Riverdalers who will tell their stories and explore the aftermath of each unpunished murder. John Ridout, killed by Samuel Peters Jarvis in 1817, is Andrew Fitzgerald’s ancestor. Robert Lyon, killed by John Wilson in 1833 in a duel commemorated as The Last Fatal Duel, is Elizabeth Abbott’s Great-great-great Uncle.”

Free with registration, I believe!

Learn more.

OUT OF THE SHADOWS: WOMEN & THEIR WORK IN 19TH CENTURY TORONTO

March 29 — 7pm — Northern District Library (Room 224)

“Author and historian Elizabeth Gillan Muir will present an illustrated talk on the influential role women had in the life of the growing city of Toronto during the nineteenth century. Based on the extensive research Dr. Muir did for her recently published book An Unrecognized Contribution: Women and Their Work in 19th-Century Toronto.”

Free!

Learn more.

TALES FROM THE HOLLOW

March 29 — 8:30pm — The Beaches Sandbox (2181 Queen Street East) — The Beaches & East York Historical Society

Author and historian Scott Kennedy presents the story of Hogg’s Hollow and York Mills.

Free!

Learn more.

TORONTO’S MAYORS FROM MUDDY YORK TO MEGA CITY

April 13 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Join special guest speaker, Frank Nicholson, on Thursday April 13 at Toronto’s First Post Office, as he unfolds the history of Toronto through the careers of some of the sixty-five chief magistrates the city has had since being incorporated in 1834; a timely subject given Toronto’s upcoming mayoral election!”

$11.98 for non-members; $6.66 for members

Learn more.

BLACK HISTORY IN ONTARIO: ONLINE SERIES

This is a series of three online talks hosted by the Toronto Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society, each one beginning at 7:30pm:

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (April 13)

“Adrienne Shadd will discuss her research for her book The Underground Railroad: Next Stop, Toronto!, co-authored by Afua Cooper and Karolyn Smardz Frost. Her discovery of freedom seeker Deborah Brown, who settled just north of Bloor and Bathurst streets, led to the unearthing of a community of neighbours in this York Township west area, some of whom were immortalized by William Still in his famous work, The Underground Railroad. She will also talk about some of the research and personalities that are profiled in the new 2022 edition of the book.”

THE SEARCH FOR ALFRED LAFFERTY, BLACK EDUCATOR AND LAWYER (April 20)

“In 1869 Alfred M. Lafferty, M.A., Richmond Hill, was a witness to the marriage of William Denis Lafferty, a black farmer who lived in Etobicoke. Who was the man with the same surname and a university degree? Hilary J. Dawson’s research uncovered the story of the Lafferty family, and the successes, challenges, and tragedies they faced. The Lafferty parents arrived from the United States in the 1830s as freedom-seekers. They were illiterate and penniless, yet gave their children the best education they could afford. Alfred Lafferty won prizes for excellence at both Upper Canada College and the University of Toronto. He would become the first Canadian-born black lawyer in Ontario. This presentation will show the resources Hilary used to develop a picture of the Lafferty family.”

BLACK HISTORY IN ONTARIO, 1793–1965

“Winston Anderson will be presenting a timeline of events from the passing of the Act To Limit Slavery in 1793 by Lieutenant-Governor John Graves Simcoe, to 1965 when MPP Leonard Braithwaite pushed for the Separate Schools clause on segregated schools for Blacks to be officially removed from the provincial education policy. He will be discussing a number of people of Black heritage, both free and enslaved people, who shaped Toronto.”

$35

Learn more.

STREETCARS AND THE SHIFTING GEOGRAPHIES OF TORONTO

April 20 — 8:30pm — Online — The Toronto Railway Museum

“What can photos taken by streetcar enthusiasts reveal about the changing nature of cities? This is the question explored by Brian and Michael Doucet in their book Streetcars and the Shifting Geographies of Toronto: a visual analysis of change. The Doucets carefully and meticulously rephotograph these images taken in the 1960s and 70s to bring them into dialogue with contemporary planning, policy, political and public debates.”

Learn more.

ERNEST HEMINGWAY IN TORONTO

April 27 — 2pm — Brentwood Library

“Ernest Hemingway lived in Toronto during 1923 while he worked for the Toronto Star newspaper. He had moved to the city from France with his pregnant wife Hadley, as she preferred to give birth in North America. Their son, John Hadley Nicanor Hemingway, was born at Wellesley Hospital, in Toronto, on October 10, 1923. This special centennial presentation considers the role the area played in Hemingway's apprenticeship as a writer, and in his personal life.”

Free!

Learn more.