Queen & Victoria in 1911 (City of Toronto Archives) — plus a dog

It must have been a very strange sight. A little dog was soaring through the air above Queen Street. It had climbed out onto the ledge of a three-storey building at the corner of Victoria, high above a hat shop, and then launched itself into the void. The people walking below on that spring morning in 1909 watched as the wee canine made its dramatic leap, sailed through the April sky, and began its descent toward the city beneath it.

It was a spectacle so bizarre that it made front page news, reported in amazement by The Toronto Daily Star later that same day. As gravity wrapped its fingers around the tiny black and tan body, the dog hurtled toward the earth. It landed, said the newspaper, "with a muffled thud upon the unfeeling asphalt." Then it picked itself up and scampered away, apparently completely unharmed.

The surreal display left onlookers baffled. They tried to figure out what had just happened, why the dog had done it. The newspaper reported a series of conflicting theories that were bandied about by those on the sidewalk that day.

Some thought the creature had simply been caught up in the latest fad. "The dog," they felt, "had become insane on the question of aeroplanes, and was conducting a private experiment." It had been less than a decade since the Wright brothers' famous flight. The first Canadian airplane had taken off in Cape Breton just weeks before the dog's daring leap. Torontonians would witness the first flight above their own city at the end of that very same summer. Perhaps the little dog had been following the news and been so caught up in the excitement of the aviation age that it became convinced that it, too, could lay claim to glory as an aeronaut.

Others had a more sombre take. Some felt the jump had been a suicide attempt. The dog, it seems, was a stray. And life on the streets of the big city could be brutal for feral pups. "It was rumored," according to the Star, "that the canine had been thoroughly and successively licked in several street fights with its kind." And the dangers of life as a stray weren't limited to other dogs. Humans were a real threat, too.

Stray animals had been a problem in Toronto for more than a century at that point. In the city's early days as the muddy town of York, all sorts of domestic beasts were allowed to wander freely through the streets — including cows, horses, sheep, goats, and geese. When the municipal government was founded in the 1830s, one of the very first bylaws aimed to ban the pigs that had been allowed to run wild through the city up to that point.

Rules around dogs quickly followed. A licensing system was introduced, requiring them to be tagged and collared. Those regulations were enforced by dogcatchers, who roamed the city like death squads throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s. (I plan to write a whole post about them someday soon.) Any dog found without a tag would be captured in a net, taken off to the pound, and if it wasn't quickly claimed it would be put to death.

And so, having watched the little dog jump off the roof that morning, some of the bystanders on Queen Street wondered if it had grown tired of life on the streets. Maybe it was sick of evading the dogcatchers, exhausted by losing brawls to brawnier dogs. Maybe it had decided to take matters into its own paws and end it all with one long leap into death. Maybe it was as surprised as everyone else when it survived the ten-metre fall.

In the end, however, the reporter from the Star was able to uncover the truth of the matter. The answer to the mystery came from a clerk who worked in the hat shop on the ground floor. "For some days," the newspaper explained, "[the dog] had been prowling about the store premises, and the more cynical had come to regard it as a nuisance." The clerk had taken the dog up onto the roof to keep it out of the way during business hours. But the rebellious stray refused to be contained. "Its vagrant spirit could not be subdued, and the flight to liberty followed."

The dog had climbed out onto the edge of the roof to assess the situation — and upon taking in the view, decided it could make the three-storey jump to the ground below. Then, it made its brave bid for freedom by leaping out into the abyss.

And the gamble paid off. After landing with a thud, the dog hopped right back up on its feet and dashed away past the crowd of startled onlookers. The flying canine of Queen Street rushed off into the distance, free once again, unharmed and undaunted, bound for new adventures.

CYBERATTACK NEWS — Some very good news from the Toronto Public Library this week. More than four months after suffering a crippling cyberattack, many of their services have now come back online and “staff are finally putting a million stranded books back on the shelves.” It’s going to make researching the city’s history a heck a lot easier than it has been all winter. Read more.

CHERRY GEM NEWS — The transformation of the Port Lands continues and the new mouth of the Don River is currently filling up. And as it does, it looks like one of the Port Lands’ little historical gems will be protected. The old Bank of Montreal building at the corner of Cherry & Villiers has been standing on that spot for more than 100 years. Toronto City Council has now announced its attention to give the building a heritage designation, which will hopefully mean it’s still around as a whole new neighbourhood springs up around it. Read more.

HORSE HEAD NEWS — The “Signs That Define Toronto” Instagram account shared a nifty post this week: the head of a horse, carved out of sandstone, that seems to have been keeping watch over Bloor Street for more than 130 years. They say the head “was likely part of the original building's construction in 1891/92 [when it was] initially built as a coal store and livery (a stable for boarding or renting horses).” Read more.

