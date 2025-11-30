Jumbo & his keeper Matthew Scott in 1882 (Wikimedia Commons)

The crowd was immense. People had been pouring into the circus tent for an hour now, packed together as they jostled their way inside. They took their seats beneath the soaring canvas, buzzing with excitement. There were fifteen thousand of them there. One reporter suspected it was the biggest audience ever assembled in Toronto. They’d come from all over the city and beyond to a field at the corner of College & Bathurst, not far from the outskirts of town back then. That’s where the world’s most famous circus promoter had pitched his tents. It was September 1885 and P.T. Barnum was in town.

The show began with what The Globe called a “hippodramatic triumphal march.” It opened with a band parading around the ring led by a drum major twirling a baton, “a show within himself.” The musicians were followed by a menagerie of beasts collected from around the globe. There was a caravan of elephants. White camels and black dromedaries draped in decoration. Cavalcades of horses carrying costumed knights. It took them several minutes to make their turn around the ring — and all the while, the anticipation must only have grown stronger. Everyone knew the biggest attraction of the afternoon had yet to appear.

It was as the opening procession withdrew that he finally arrived. An enormous elephant, much bigger than the others seen that day, thundered into the ring carrying about twenty children on his back. He was one of the most spectacular sights Victorian Toronto had ever seen; the most famous animal in the world, a celebrity so renowned for his gargantuan size that his name became a synonym for enormity.

He was Jumbo. But as he paraded before that cheering crowd in Toronto, he only had five days left to live.

Jumbo’s life had begun as it would end: in gruesome tragedy. He was born in Sudan sometime around Christmas Day in 1860, but he wouldn’t be in Africa for long. He was only a year old when he was captured by a band of experienced elephant hunters. While some of them provoked his mother into an angry charge, the others raced up behind her on horseback, swords slicing through her hamstrings to bring her down before a fatal cut to an artery. She bled to death in the dirt as her child was wrapped in ropes to be stolen away.

Those Sudanese hunters had been hired by a German poacher who worked for an Italian animal dealer. They were paid top dollar for “exotic” creatures who could be sold into European zoos. And since younger animals were easier to deal with, Jumbo was still just a little runt when he was taken from his herd. He wasn’t even four feet tall when he found himself walking across the Sahara as part of a strange collection of captured beasts. Giraffes and antelopes and ostriches, caged birds of prey carried on the backs of camels, a pair of young rhinos, even a second baby elephant. They spent six weeks marching toward the distant shores of the Red Sea, hundreds of kilometres across the sand, travelling by night to avoid the blistering heat of the sun. It was a punishing trek, and not all of them would make it. The second elephant, weakened by the ordeal, was left behind in the desert to die.

And that was only the first leg of the journey. From there, they boarded a steamship bound for Suez, held below deck in the sweltering heat for days on end. More of the animals are thought to have died on that trip, including both rhinos. The survivors were then taken by train to Alexandria, where they were kept in the courtyard of a hotel. Then, finally, they were hoisted onto a cargo ship, awkwardly lifted through the air by a crane, and set sail across the Mediterranean.

It was, at that point in history, the biggest collection of animals ever shipped out of Africa. When the boat docked in Italy, the beasts on board created quite a stir. A huge crowd gathered in Trieste to watch them disembark. As the crane lifted each new animal into the sky, the onlookers roared in wonder and excitement.

This was the 1800s; an age when imperialism mixed with scientific curiosity and a hunger for spectacle. It was the century that witnessed the dawn of the modern zoo. While kings and queens had kept royal menageries for thousands of years, it was in the Victorian era that zoos began opening to the public in cities all across the western world. Hailed as a means of public education, they were also a way of demonstrating imperial power. “The collecting of captive animals,” as naturalist Ashton Nichols puts it, “…was no longer a sign of the wealth and power of a single monarch but an added symbol of the domination of an imperial nation over the far corners of the earth from which these animals originated.”

And so, as zoos raced to buy fascinating beasts from far-off lands, creatures like Jumbo became pawns in colonial rivalries. He was first put on public display as part of a travelling circus in Germany. But when he was sold to the famed Jardins des Plantes in Paris, authorities at the London Zoo were furious. They were sure they could have beat the price paid by the French and they criticized the Parisians for failing to fully appreciate what they had in Jumbo. As soon as the opportunity presented itself, they convinced the French to make a trade. The little elephant would head to England in return for a rhinoceros, a kangaroo, two dingoes, a pair of eagles, a jackal, and a possum.

Young Jumbo in 1865 (Wikimedia) with London Zoo in the background

Jumbo was still just a wee fellow when he arrived at the London Zoological Gardens, only four years old. But as he grew, so did his popularity. Few Europeans had ever seen an elephant, and even those who had were much more familiar with Indian elephants; the smaller species was more often domesticated. Jumbo is thought to be the first African elephant ever to set foot in England. Members of his species are much bigger than their Asian cousins — and he was big even by those standards. He would eventually tower more than ten feet above the ground; twenty percent bigger than the average for his age. At the time, people assumed he must be the biggest animal on earth. And while we now know that wasn’t true — there were even bigger, older elephants in Africa — he was so huge, his name began to be used to describe anything enormous.

Jumbo was a sensation, the zoo’s most celebrated attraction. He delighted crowds by stealing the hat off his keeper’s head and trumpeting along with marching bands. He took food from visitors, ate flowers off their hats, even slipped a sneaky trunk into their cups to drink their tea and beer. Children lined up for hours to get a ride on his back; his passengers included at least two of Queen Victoria’s children and a young Winston Churchill. A whole generation of Londoners grew up with those memories. He was, according to David Attenborough, “The world’s first animal superstar.” By the time he reached his early twenties, Jumbo had become a national icon, a symbol of the British Empire and its global reach. “Jumbo was a physical embodiment of imperialism at the heart of empire,” according to historian Peter Yeandle. One animal dealer declared, “Jumbo is as popular as the Prince of Wales… He is an English institution and national glory.” One magazine joked that the elephant deserved to replace the lion on the British coat of arms.

But all the while, the London Zoo was keeping a terrible secret. Jumbo wasn’t happy. At night, the gargantuan elephant flew into terrible rages. He rammed the doors of his enclosure, smashed the windows, and bent the iron bars. He broke off his own tusks — and when they began to grow back, he ground them down to almost nothing. The world’s most beloved animal was in pain.

Jumbo had already been in rough shape when he arrived in London. “A more deplorable, diseased, and rotten creature never walked God’s earth, to my knowledge,” his keeper, Matthew Scott, remembered. “His condition was simply filthy. He had been in the care of Frenchmen for several years, and they either did not know how to treat the race of elephants, or culpably neglected his raising.” But no one in Victorian England knew how to properly care for Jumbo either.

Scott was deeply devoted to the animal. A solitary man without friends or family, he developed a strong bond with his charge. But he had no previous experience with elephants. Jumbo was living on an unhealthy diet; mostly just hay and the sweet buns and other treats the children fed him. He wasn’t getting any of the rough foliage elephants need to grind down their teeth. Modern research conducted on his skeleton suggests he was suffering from an excruciating toothache. And thanks to all the children he carried on his back, he had the knees of a much older elephant and inflammation in his hip. On top of that, he must have been lonely. Elephants are extremely social creatures. The zoo brought in a partner for him, Alice, from the same part of Sudan, but even with her company and Scott by his side, Jumbo must have longed for a herd.

It’s no wonder the big elephant was acting out. Scott did what he could to calm Jumbo down at night, getting him drunk on whisky, beer and champagne. But he didn’t really know how to help him. The night rages continued. And as they did, the zoo’s superintendent became concerned.

Abraham Bartlett was well-aware of the dangers of keeping captive animals. As a boy growing up in London, he was a regular visitor to a menagerie on the Strand. At the age of fourteen, he had personally witnessed the execution of an elephant who had attacked its keeper. The beast suffered a brutal, drawn-out death. A firing squad of soldiers took nearly an hour and 120 bullets to bring the animal down; it fought back until the final minutes. The grisly episode left a deep impression on the boy. “From that day,” Jumbo’s biographer Paul Chambers writes, “[Bartlett] saw himself as being entirely separate from the creatures of the natural world. He did not seek to sentimentalize animals and would rarely refer to them by their pet names (Jumbo was always called “the male African elephant”) or view them as being in any way endowed with human sentiments. Most of all he learned that when one is in charge of wild animals it is sometimes necessary to take tough decisions.”

Bartlett assumed Jumbo was in “musth;” that he was having bouts of aggression as he reached mating age — as elephants in the wild do. He didn’t think there was anything to be done about it. He worried it was only a matter of time before Jumbo seriously hurt someone. So, he made a shocking decision. The London Zoo would sell their most popular attraction.

The buyer was Phineas Taylor Barnum, the world’s most famous circus promoter. The American agreed to buy the elephant for £2,000.

Jumbo in his London Zoo days (all via Wikimedia Commons)

Bartlett must have been relieved. He would be able to get rid of his angry elephant before tragedy struck. But the superintendent seems to have seriously underestimated just how beloved Jumbo had become. News of the sale was met with outrage and broken hearts; it was one of the biggest stories in Britain for weeks on end. The deal was denounced as a cruel and deeply unpatriotic act.

The zoo’s timing was terrible. The sale came at a moment when Victorian views on animals were being transformed. Charles Darwin had published On the Origin of Species just six years before Jumbo arrived in England, and since then he’d written about the similarities between human and animal emotions. Books like Black Beauty had solidified those ideas in the popular consciousness. And now, editorials, cartoons and songs were all being written from Jumbo’s perspective. When news came that the elephant was refusing to enter his shipping crate, the British press claimed it was because he was a patriot. His reluctance, they argued, was proof he’d been assimilated into British culture. “Even the African descent of Jumbo has not prevented him from being taken to our hearts,” The Telegraph wrote, “It is gratifying to find that patriotism has penetrated his pachydermatous hide.” His experiences in London, the paper suggested, “have so ‘Englished’ him that he belongs to us and may be called naturalised.” He was presented to people across the Empire as a fellow British subject who was being ripped from his proper home — not Sudan, but England.

Opposition to the sale grew. The zoo was beset by protesters; twenty thousand people a day came to visit Jumbo and demand an end to the sale. A hundred thousand schoolchildren wrote letters to Queen Victoria begging her to put a stop to it. The monarch herself is said to have been deeply upset. Angry letters poured into British newspapers. The Daily Telegraph offered to buy Jumbo back at any price while a “Jumbo Defence Fund” was raised. A court case was launched in a desperate legal bid to block the sale.

It was too late. As far as the courts were concerned, Jumbo now belonged to the American.

The night the elephant left the zoo, thousands of people gathered to watch him go. Scott, his keeper, led him into the massive shipping crate; it had taken days to get him used to it. Then, Jumbo was pulled through the streets by a team of sixteen horses and loaded onto a boat. As the ship set off down the Thames, huge crowds lined the riverbanks for one last parting glimpse of their beloved beast. They flew the British flag and sang “Rule Britannia.”

The journey across the ocean wouldn’t be an easy one. Jumbo was seasick and frightened by the noises on board. He spent the first two days angrily bellowing until he was too tired to carry on. Scott soothed him with beer and whisky, gave him onions to eat and tobacco to chew. First-class passengers brought him champagne and canapés; those in steerage lined up for a glimpse of him. It wasn’t until two queasy weeks after they left London that the ship finally reached its destination.

Jumbo would be a big a celebrity in the United States, just as he had been in England. When he was brought ashore at New York City, a crowd of ten thousand people was waiting for him there, watching as his crate was pulled up Broadway. Barnum debuted his new star at Madison Square Garden; the promoter made all his money back within weeks and would make millions more beyond that. Jumbo became the central attraction in Barnum & Bailey’s famous touring circus. Over the next three years, the elephant travelled all over the continent, delighting millions of new fans.

The British public wasn’t thrilled. The episode is said to have put some real strain on relations between the United States and the United Kingdom. Jumbo was debated in parliament and discussed by diplomats. The sale stoked fears that the best days of the British Empire were behind it, while the Americans were on the rise, adding to the century-long rivalry that stretched back to the American Revolution. While The Daily Telegraph lamented Jumbo’s fate — having “to amuse a Yankee mob” — Barnum took out a frontpage ad gloating over his victory. “Jumbo will be mourned by every child in Great Britain,” he boasted. The prodigious pachyderm was an American celebrity now.

Jumbo’s sale in the press (Public Domain Review); being brought ashore at New York (Wikimedia); Barnum poster (Wikimedia)

It was about a year after he arrived in the U.S. that Jumbo found himself in Toronto for the first time. Barnum’s circus was a mammoth operation, including more than six hundred people and three hundred animals travelling on a trio of trains. They pulled into the old Union Station (just west of the current one) on a summer day in 1883. A big crowd gathered to watch as Jumbo descended from his custom-designed railcar. Others lined Yonge and Queen streets as the circus paraded through town, a dazzling procession of horse-drawn chariots, camels, zebras, elephants, acrobats, tricks riders, and more. They made their way to the circus grounds at College & Euclid (called Lumley Street back then) in what’s now Little Italy. An audience of twenty thousand was reported to have attended each of the two shows that day. Jumbo was the star attraction, the biggest draw in the first of three tents. Hundreds of Toronto children waited their turn for a ride on his back.

When Barnum returned two years later, his circus was even bigger — he brought even more people and even more animals. But Jumbo was still the highlight. And when the elephant appeared before the crowd at the end of the “hippodramatic triumphal march,” it was to an audience well aware of the animal’s history.

Toronto had been founded as a deeply British city; nearly a century later, it still was. Local newspapers kept Canadians abreast of events in the U.K., including regular updates on Jumbo’s sale and the efforts to block it. The anger had been felt far across the Empire. The Times of India called Barnum’s arrogance “an outrage to the British flag” — and that same flag still flew above Canadian soil, too. When Jumbo’s handlers wrapped the elephant in chains and tried to get him into his crate, The Globe reported it was “one of the most pathetic scenes in which a dumb animal was ever the chief actor.” And when Jumbo arrived in Toronto, the newspaper reminded its readers of the geopolitics lurking inside that circus tent: “This tremendous animal, not long ago the pride of England… appeared as if he liked the idea of treading British soil after an absence of two years.” Many people in Toronto would have seen Jumbo not just as a titanic beast, but as a lost icon of the Empire in which they felt their own patriotic pride.

In fact, Jumbo’s visit came at a moment when Canadian settlers were playing a particularly active role in British imperialism. In the eighteen years since Confederation, the federal government had been pushing the country’s borders west across the continent, turning the Prairies into farmland, driving Indigenous people off their lands, expanding the residential school system. At the moment Barnum & Bailey’s circus came to town, the Canadian Pacific Railway was nearing completion; the Last Spike was just weeks away. Earlier that summer, the city had celebrated the return of soldiers sent west to fight against Louis Riel and the North-West Resistance; The Toronto World called it “the greatest day Toronto ever witnessed.” As Jumbo wowed the crowd at Bathurst & College, Riel had already been sentenced to death; he would be hanged just nine days after that famous last spike was driven home. Eight more Indigenous resistance leaders would soon follow. And as construction on the CPR came to an end, the federal government was turning against the Chinese railway workers who’d built it. New legislation banned them from voting and introduced the Chinese Head Tax. That same spring, Prime Minister Sir John A. Macdonald had risen in the House of Commons to argue the racist policies were necessary to preserve what he called “the Aryan character of the future of British America.”

Politics, press and popular media were filled with racist myths about other cultures. And those myths were on full display during Barnum’s shows. In 1885, Jumbo was immediately followed into the ring by what the promoter called the “Ethnological Congress of Strange and Savage Tribes.” Barnum didn’t just put animals on public display, but human beings too.

This was the age when “human zoos” were opening in cities from London to Paris to New York. Thirty-five thousand Indigenous people are thought to have been exhibited in them. Many of those people would die without ever being allowed to return home. When two Inuit families from Labrador were taken across the ocean to be toured across Europe by the inventor of the modern human zoo, they were subjected to physical punishment and denied proper healthcare. Unvaccinated, they all died of smallpox within months and were buried thousands of kilometres from home. And it didn’t end there. Five of the bodies were then exhumed by the natural history museum in Paris to be studied and put on public display. They’re still there today, held as part of the museum’s collection; negotiations over the repatriation of their remains have already taken more than a decade.

Barnum’s own career had been wildly racist right from the very beginning. He got his start in show business by “buying” an enslaved woman named Joice Heth. She was exhibited, blind and mostly paralyzed, with the claim she was the 161-year-old former nurse of George Washington. And when she died, Barnum continued finding ways to make money off her, staging a public autopsy so he could sell tickets. Before long, he was promoting minstrel shows and performing in blackface himself. And while he had since denounced slavery, and even entered politics on an anti-slavery platform, he was still exhibiting human beings as “Living Curiosities.” Some had disabilities or rare medical conditions while others were Indigenous people from around the world. Barnum’s agents travelled the globe searching for humans to exhibit. Some of the recruiters were even accused of kidnapping those they couldn’t convince to join the circus willingly. And once the performers were part of his show, Barnum didn’t hesitate to lie about who they were or where they came from, to misrepresent their cultures, or to exploit them after death.

Many of those people were part of the shows in Toronto. The Globe was particularly impressed by Fedor Jeftichew, billed as “Jo-Jo The Dog-Faced Boy” because of his hairy face. And The World made special mention of Colonel Routh Goshen (the eight-foot-tall “Arabian Giant” was actually 7’5”, named Arthur Cayley, and born on the Isle of Man) as well as Waino and Plutaino “the famous Wild Men of Borneo” (Hiram and Barney Davis, a pair of exceptionally strong brothers of short stature with intellectual disabilities who came from Ohio). And there were many more beyond that.

Fedor Jeftichew (Wikimedia), Arthur Cayley (Manx National Heritage), and Hiram & Barney Davis (Wellcome Collection)

During Jumbo’s final visit in 1885, The Globe reported that the “Ethnological Tribal Congress” included “Hindoos, Syrians, Burmese, Guatemalans, Afghans, Cannibals, Uj-Magye Gypsies, Siamese, Aztecs, East India Nautch Dancing Girls, Buddhist Priests, Nubians, Zulus, Australians and a great many others.” The paper was impressed. “This parade,” their review declared, “was perhaps the most interesting ever witnessed by a Toronto audience.” Barnum’s circus might have even inspired the opening of our city’s own human zoo. Just three years later, The Globe reported that Hanlan’s Point Amusement Park was home to an attraction billed as “The Great and Only Museum of Living Curiosities.” The people on display, according to the article, included a girl from South America, an obese woman from Central Africa, and a Zulu with an Irish accent among others.

During Jumbo’s first visit to Toronto, it was the Aboriginal performers from Australia who made the biggest impression. They’d been “recruited” for Barnum by a Canadian named R.A. Cunningham, a theatrical agent from Quebec. He travelled to North Queensland, where he found nine people from the Palm and Hinchinbrook Islands to take back to North America with him. The story of exactly how he did it isn’t entirely clear. At the very least, he convinced them to leave their homes with misleading promises, but authorities and journalists in Australia suspected it was straight-up kidnapping. That’s the story Barnum and Cunningham told publicly, too; their advertisements boasted the Aboriginal performers had been “captured in the wilds of that desolate region.”

Barnum framed their appearances with his typical racist promotional propaganda, billing them as “Australian cannibals.” He repeated the same kind of myths about their culture being doomed to extinction as Canadians were being told about Indigenous people here. “The Australian Cannibals… are not only the first, but the last, of their race that we of America will ever behold,” the circus claimed, adding with emphasis: “Now or never is the time to see them.” And the local press echoed the promoter’s xenophobic lies. The Toronto World called the performers “wild cannibals… black and ferocious-looking beings” while The Globe agreed, “They are the lowest specimens of humanity known.”

The press was still impressed by their talents, though. Following the conclusion of one of the shows here, Cunningham led some reporters and a few other select Torontonians into a field behind the circus tents to watch a demonstration. Three of the performers — likely the men known as Billy, Toby and Bob — amazed their audience with a display of boomerang throwing, said to be the first ever held in Canada. They “threw a number of these deadly weapons,” The Globe reported, “with wonderful accuracy. In some instances, three or four upward and downward circles would be made before returning to the thrower.”

By then, the Aboriginal performers had become Barnum’s second most popular act after Jumbo himself. And when the season ended, Cunningham kept touring them across North America and Europe — even as their health began to fail. It was up to him when they’d be allowed to return home. “They realize fully,” he once claimed, “that their good behaviour will be duly appreciated and rewarded by me and as they know I am the only one who can restore them in safety to their native wilds they act accordingly.”

Most of them would never see Australia again.

Kukamunburra (known as Tambo by audiences) was the first to die. He caught pneumonia that winter, less than a year after leaving home. When he passed away, the others weren’t allowed to perform their own funeral traditions. Instead, Kukamunburra’s body would end being mummified and put on public display at a dime museum in Cleveland. His remains were rediscovered in the 1990s and finally repatriated for a proper burial.

Five of the other performers died in the weeks and months ahead. In the end, only three survived long enough for Cunningham to take them back to Australia. But the deaths didn’t convince him to change his ways. He continued organizing human exhibitions and years later he returned to the same part of North Queensland, where he found eight more Aboriginal people to take on tour. Five of them would die, too.

The surviving Aboriginal performers with Cunningham in 1884 — left to right: Billy, R.A. Cunningham, Jenny, Toby (her husband), Toby (their son), Jimmy; front row: Sussy, Bob (Wikimedia)

Jumbo would meet a similar fate. When he first moved to the United States, it seemed as if he might actually be happier in his new home. Barnum owned a whole herd-worth of Indian elephants that gave Jumbo at least a little more companionship. His night rages seem to have ended. During his first visit to Toronto, The Globe praised how healthy the circus beasts looked. “The animals are not the common, broken-down, sleepy-looking creatures generally seen in circuses and traveling shows, but all appeared to be well cared for and kept in the finest condition.” But Jumbo was still suffering. He was still eating a horrendous diet; his health continued to decline. By the time he came back to Toronto for his final visit, he was losing weight at a distressing rate. He was clearly deeply unwell.

But that’s not what would end his life. As the circus tents came down at Bathurst & College and the colossal elephant was loaded back onto the train, he had less than a week left to live. And it wasn’t his health that would be responsible for his death, but a gruesome accident.

The circus would make four more stops over the next five days as it made its way through southern Ontario. The next show was in Guelph, followed by Brantford and Chatham. Jumbo’s final appearance would be in the town of St. Thomas, just outside London.

Barnum’s circus had long been plagued by death and disaster. There were fires and train derailments and accidents with the performers. Sometimes the audience could even be at risk. In 1884, Barnum was called in to prove the new Brooklyn Bridge was safe to cross after a dozen people were killed in a stampede sparked by fears it might not be. The promoter had Jumbo lead a herd of twenty-one elephants and seventeen camels across it to prove it was stable. The bridge held, but as the procession made its way through the streets of New York, one little girl was so anxious to get a good view she fell from a fourth-storey window to her death.

During that final week in Ontario, there were at least three accidents at Barnum’s circus. The first came in Toronto. A horse race nearly turned tragic when one of the animals stumbled and a woman was thrown from its back. “A narrow escape,” according to The Globe. In St. Thomas, another one of the trick riders wasn’t so lucky: they fell from their horse and were crushed to death under flying hooves and chariot wheels. The show went on as if nothing was wrong; the body was quietly removed before the audience realized what had happened.

The next accident would be much harder to miss.

After that deadly matinee, it seemed as if the evening show in St. Thomas had gone off without a hitch. The circus was now packing up, getting ready to head off to their next stop in London. The tents had come down. The trains were loading up. Nearly all the animals were already back on board. There were only two elephants left: Jumbo and his little companion Tom Thumb.

They didn’t have far to go. There were railway lines crisscrossing all over St. Thomas; it still calls itself “The Railway Capital of Canada” today. The circus had received special permission to load up nearby. The troupe had been given the all-clear; there was no other rail traffic scheduled to come through for the next few hours. So the keeper, Scott, led his two elephants through a gap in the fence and along the rail line to the spot where the train was waiting.

But just before they reached their destination, Scott heard a terrible sound: the rumble of a locomotive. He turned in horror to see the lights of a freight train rushing toward them. It was just a few hundred metres away, roaring down the very same track on which they were standing. There was nowhere for them to go. On one side was the circus train; on the other, there was an embankment pitching steeply downhill. The elephants were trapped.

A railroad worker was with them; he’d been escorting them along the tracks. He yelled at Scott to get the elephants off the rails and rushed toward the oncoming train, waving a red flag. The keeper tried to convince his animals to head down the slope to safety, but the incline was too steep for them. They refused. They were still standing on the rails as the freight train approached. The whistle blew. The brakes screeched. But it was too late.

There are two conflicting stories told about what happened next. P.T. Barnum would later claim Jumbo died a hero. The promoter was always looking for a sensational tale to sell. According to Barnum’s version of events, the elephant turned bravely toward the locomotive and charged into it headfirst, sacrificing himself in order to bring the train to a halt and save the lives of his keeper and his friend Tom Thumb.

The evidence seems to support the other version of the story. According to that account, Scott jumped out of the way as the train barrelled into the elephants. Tom Thumb was hit by the cowcatcher and tossed aside; he was seriously injured but would survive. Jumbo turned and ran, trying to escape, but in vain. He was hit full on, trumpeting in pain as the train plowed into his rear legs. He was dragged along the line until the locomotive came off the tracks, ran over his back, and finally came to a stop, pinning the great elephant beneath the first car.

Jumbo, at this point, was still alive. Still breathing.

Scott was the first to reach him. He sat next to the elephant’s giant head, speaking to him, reassuring him, asking him to be strong. Gradually, people began to gather around them — circus performers, carnies, railway workers. The grisly wreck was lit by their lamps and torches. In that light, they could see the gruesome wounds across the elephant’s flank. A trickle of blood ran from his mouth. They eventually tried to lift the train off its victim, but that’s when Jumbo took his final breath. Scott is said to have thrown himself onto the body, weeping inconsolably.

Jumbo’s body on the embankment, 1885 (Public Domain Review)

Jumbo was dead. But his story didn’t end there.

It took at least a hundred men and a set of steel cables to get the dead elephant off the tracks and onto the slope. Scott stayed with the body all through the night, hours spent on the embankment grieving the loss of his closest companion. But by morning, news had spread throughout the town and a curious crowd had begun to gather.

The exploitation of Jumbo the elephant wouldn’t end with his death. The grisly accident made frontpage news around the world and even now, there was still a public appetite for more. There was still money to be made off the elephant. Even his corpse could be commodified.

As that crowd gathered, some decided they wanted a piece of Jumbo for themselves. A few clipped bits of hair or skin to take home as souvenirs, or to sell; one boy managed to get a chunk of Jumbo’s ear. And even after the police had put a stop to that, others came for photographs. Journalists arrived to interview the witnesses. People started charging five-cent admission to see the body. A local newspaper began selling memorial tablets.

Barnum would cash in, too. He already had a deal in place with a taxidermist — just in case. That man soon arrived on the scene, hiring six local butchers to dismember the corpse. It took two days to dissect the body. The hide and the skeleton were preserved. The rest was burned on a pyre, sending the stench of dead elephant floating through the air. The leftover grease was bottled and sold as a medicinal ointment. The contents of Jumbo’s stomach were collected: it was found to contain hundreds of coins, a police whistle, a tiny toy gun from a charm bracelet, matches, a tooth… You can still see some of those artifacts today, on display at the Elgin County Museum. Even the owners of the train that hit him were eager to commemorate the accident. They mounted a small tin elephant on the front of their locomotive to single it out as the machine that had killed Jumbo.

As for the circus, the show would go on even without their biggest star; they made their next appearance, in London, as scheduled. But they would soon be reunited with him. It wasn’t long before the elephant’s stuffed remains were back on tour with the rest of the troupe. “If I can’t have Jumbo living,” Barnum declared, “I’ll have him dead.”

It would be two years before the deceased elephant was finally allowed to rest. And even then, he was literally in pieces — various parts of him were sent to institutions around the United States. His skeleton was donated to the American Museum of Natural History in New York. His heart went to Cornell University. His taxidermized remains ended up at Tufts University, where he was put back on public display and students began a tradition of dropping coins into his trunk for good luck. He was finally destroyed in a fire back in 1975. Now, it’s just his tail and a couple of other surviving portions of him that are held by the university’s archives. His ashes are said to be kept in an old peanut butter jar on the desk of the school’s athletic director. Jumbo is still the school’s official mascot today.

Nearly a century and a half after he died, the elephant is still remembered in Canada, too. Today, you’ll find a statue of Jumbo standing in St. Thomas, not far from the place where he fell. And you’ll find one in Toronto, too.

It’s one of the most recent monuments erected in our city, unveiled by the Art Gallery of Ontario in 2022. It stands outside the AGO at the corner of Dundas & McCaul, where the popular Henry Moore sculpture used to be. When that piece was moved to the Grange Park, the gallery asked artist Brian Jungen to create something new for the same spot. Jungen is of Swiss and Dane-zaa ancestry, a First Nation whose traditional territory is out west, in the area around the Peace River. And when he thought about what he should create for that street corner in Toronto, he was inspired by Jumbo’s tragic tale.

The work is called Couch Monster: Sadzěʔ yaaghęhch’ill. Jungen created it by collecting unwanted sofas, a reference to the discarded furniture left on sidewalks across Toronto — a sight that made a lasting impression on the artist during a visit to our city. He fashioned the old cushions into the shape of a big elephant and then cast it in bronze. Jumbo is made of furniture, echoing the way he was treated in life, giving rides to all those children. His tusks have been cut off, just as he snapped them off himself. And he balances on a ball, made to perform for us.

The sculpture is meant to be playful, in part, a reflection of the joy Jumbo brought to millions; you’re invited to interact with it, to touch it, to run your hand along the bronze. But there’s a sadness to it, too, just as there was to the celebrated elephant himself. “Once captured and trained,” the artist explains, “things are no longer themselves: Jumbo was no longer an elephant, but a monster created by humans for entertainment.” The subtitle of the piece translates as “my heart is ripping.” The work calls on us to do better than those Victorians did. “I hope,” Jungen told the AGO, “that it might inspire and instill a sense of compassion, which I think is really needed in the world nowadays.”

And so, Jumbo stands in the heart of our city once again, not far from the circus grounds where he delighted Torontonians a century and a half ago. The sculpture is a bittersweet bronze reminder of the real elephant and of his heartbreaking tale, of the days he filled the world with awe and wonder and of the way he was treated in return. And it’s a reminder of Toronto’s past, too — a city that once saw itself as a proud part of the British Empire and now wrestles with that legacy as it strives to be a more multicultural, more welcoming, kinder place than it once was.

It’s a strange, enchanting and haunting monument to an elephant and to a city, and to those few days long ago when their stories intertwined.

