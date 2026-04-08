I’m very excited to announce The Festival Of Bizarre Toronto History is coming back for another year! We’ll spend a wonderfully weird week digging into the strangest tales our city has to offer — seven days at the beginning of June filled with lectures, panels, interviews and walking tours.

This year is going to be bigger than ever before, with even more in-person events added alongside all the usual online lectures and interviews. As always, I’ll be inviting some of the city’s greatest storytellers to share bizarre tales from the city’s past. In the first three years of the festival, we’ve covered everything from strange séances to rampaging clowns to body snatchers and disappearing millionaires. But there are tons of stories we have yet to explore — so I can’t wait until we get to do it all again just a couple of months from now!

I’ll be sharing lots more details about the line-up and full schedule in the weeks to come. But in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know so far…

The Plan for the Week

The festival will be taking place during the first week of June. From Monday to Friday, there will be a nightly lecture or panel. You’ll be able to tune into all of those events over Zoom, while one or two of them will also have the option of attending in person. They will all be recorded so you can watch them whenever you like.

Then on the weekend, we’ll head out into the city for a few very strange walking tours.

Tickets

You can attend the entire festival for just $55 (including all taxes and fees). Or get a ticket for any of the individual events for $20.

GET YOUR TICKETS!

More Information

I’ll be revealing the line-up over the weeks to come. But in the meantime, you can learn more at:

www.bizarretoronto.com

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Spies of Toronto — A New Walking Tour!

I’m writing this with my windows wide open and I’m still feeling like I’m a little too hot in this sweater, which means spring has finally sprung! And that means the season for historical walking tours is fully upon us!

For my next big walk, I thought we’d head out into the streets for a tour based on my recent “Secret Toronto” course and explore some stories from the history of spies in our city.

Description: Toronto has many secrets. Dramatic scenes have played out in the dark corners of our city; our past is filled with tales of espionage, betrayal and conspiracy. Our history has been shaped by secret agents, undercover operatives, turncoats and tricksters in disguise. On this walk, we’ll shine a light into the city’s shadows, where that history is written in whispers.

When: Saturday, April 11 at 4pm.

Where: Meet in St. James Park (by the pavilion). We’ll end downtown — likely somewhere near Nathan Phillips Square.

Length: About 2 hours.

Price: Pay what you like!

“Toronto Baseball Tales” With The Toronto Public Library

My free online lunchtime lecture series with the Toronto Public Library continues in a few weeks! It’s four monthly talks about the history of baseball in our city (based on my “From Sandlot to SkyDome” course). And the second talk is coming up before too long!

Series Description: Baseball was being played in Toronto more than a century before the Blue Jays were born. In this series of talks, we’ll explore the game’s evolution in our city, from the days when it was a working class sport played by “undesirables” to Joe Carter jumping for joy in front of 50,000 screaming fans. Along the way, we’ll meet everyone from con artists and kidnappers to eccentric millionaires and feminist icons, the people who’ve made Toronto baseball what it is… and helped transform our city in the process.

Next up is…

TORONTO BASEBALL TALES: THE BIZARRE & THE UNLIKELY

Friday, April 17 — Noon — Online

“The history of baseball in Toronto is filled with strange and unexpected tales. In this talk, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will dive into the bizarre side of baseball in our city. From wacky promotions to a mysterious, polygamous shortstop, from a baffling baseball murder to an infamous base-running donkey, some of the most unlikely stories from the history of the game have surprising things to teach us about our city and its past.”

Free registration.

And you’ll find the links for the last two lectures in the series — “Icons of the Diamond” and “The Birth of the Blue Jays & The Curse of the Seagull” — here.

“Love & Death in Canadian History” Returns!

I’m bringing one of my biggest online courses back this spring! I’ll be offering a refreshed version of Love & Death in Canadian History through the LIFE Institute for students 50+. It’s a course I first offered back in 2023, exploring the history of the country through stories of romance, heartbreak, murder and disaster — a bit like if The Toronto Book of the Dead and The Toronto Book of Love were tackling the whole history of Canada.

Course Description: Canadian history is much more than dry lists of dates and events. It’s filled with gripping tales from the lives of historical figures who were people much like us — who fell in love, suffered broken hearts, were fascinated by death and devastated by loss. Those stories of love and death have a lot to teach us about our country. In this ten-week online course, we’ll explore the history of this place from time immemorial to the recent past, uncovering torrid affairs and shocking scandals, duels, murders and executions. And we’ll discover the ways in which those passionate and morbid tales have shaped the country we live in.

When: Wednesdays at 3pm from April 29 to June 17.

LEARN MORE

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

FADING STARS NEWS — At the very same time the Artemis crew were making history on their journey to the moon, Toronto was beginning to destroy a piece of its own astronomical history. The demolition of the beloved McLaughlin Planetarium, shuttered back in the 1990s, has begun. Jack Landau wrote about it for blogTO. Read more.

TRANS NEWS — On Bluesky, Amelia Smith shares a piece from The Varsity published in 1971, “in which a transsexual explains the difficulties she has faced accessing healthcare” and provides some additional context. Read more.

She also lets us know that a documentary about trans history in Toronto in the 1970s and ’80s is available on the Criterion Channel streaming service this month. Read more.

HEMINGWAY AT HANLAN’S NEWS — Did Ernest Hemingway attend a baseball game at Hanlan’s Point while he was living in Toronto? Sharon Hamilton asks the question for the Hemingway Society. Read more.

0.6% NEWS — Fewer than 1 out of every hundred Torontonians can tell you who Nathan Phillips was, despite the famous square. So Steve Paikin gives us a quick history lesson on the TVO website. Read more.

BACKSTAGE NEWS — Jamie Bradburn takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Royal Ontario Museum in 1945. Read more.

HA HA NEWS — The history of legendary comedic institute The Second City, whose “star-studded alumni include Dan Aykroyd, Eugene Levy, Mike Myers, Catherine O’Hara and more,” has been commemorated with a new plaque. Karlie Rogers covered the unveiling for exclaim! Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

LIBRARY & ARCHIVES UNSHELVED: ARTISTS OF THE HELICONIAN CLUB

April 10 — 6pm — AGO

This drop-in series, hosted by AGO librarians and archivists, offers visitors a first-hand glimpse of highlights from the AGO Library & Archives collections. In this installment, Acting Special Collections Archivist Camille McDayter will share archival materials relating to the lives and artistic careers of women who were members of Toronto’s Heliconian Club. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the construction of Heliconian Hall, home to the club since 1932. The display will feature a selection of photographs, sketches, correspondence, and ephemera, shown alongside works on paper from the AGO’s Prints & Drawings vault. Please visit the Marvin Gelber Print & Drawing Study Centre at any point between 6 and 8 PM to experience this glimpse into Toronto’s artistic history.”

Free with general admission!

Learn more.

HISTORICTO WALKING TOURS AT SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM

Weekends from April 11 to April 26 — 12pm & 2pm most days — Scarborough Museum

“Learn about the Meadoway with Scarborough Museum and Toronto and Region Conservation Authority! Embark on guided walking tours through Thomson Park on weekends in April to make space for engaging with the land and local ecosystems.”

$10.

Learn more.

RAILS RECLAIMED: HOW TORONTO’S RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE FOUND NEW LIFE

April 14 — 7pm — Toronto Railway Museum

“Rails Reclaimed uncovers the afterlives of Toronto’s rail infrastructure. How many former streetcar, radial and rail properties were eventually repurposed as markets, subways, parks and neighbourhoods, and reasons that some traces were erased. Using historic photographs, maps and then-and-now comparisons, Jeremy Hopkin reveals a past that still shapes the city today.”

Free (suggested donation of $10).

Learn more.

WHAT OUR BUILDINGS SAY ABOUT US: THE HISTORY OF ARCHITECTURE IN ONTARIO

April 15 — 7pm — Deer Park Library

“Professor Shannon Kyles discusses the history of Ontario’s architecture and what it says about the people who have built this province. She will explore the early architecture of Indigenous peoples, their first contact with Europeans, the 20th century wars and their resulting democratic policies, and finally the 21st century’s speculative housing market that we live in today.”

Free!

Learn more.

YORK’S GRAND AFFAIR: TORONTO’S FIRST POST OFFICE ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

April 16 — 6:30pm — Campbell House — Town of York Historical Society

“You are most ardently invited to join us for an elegant evening of Toronto Regency history in celebration of Toronto’s First Post Office & the Town of York Historical Society’s Annual Fundraiser. This event not only commemorates 192 years since the incorporation of the City of Toronto but also serves as a significant opportunity to support the preservation of our rich historical heritage. Learn about the life and work of the Regency period’s most famous author, Jane Austen, and how her novels affected the Town of York’s residents at the time of their publication and the impact they are still having on Toronto residents today. After the presentation, guests will experience a Regency dance demonstration. Regency dress is strongly encouraged!”

Learn more.

FADING HISTORY: STORIES OF ETOBICOKE & MISSISSAUGA

April 16 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn and Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling with author and historian Dave Cook as he brings to light remarkable chapters from the past of Etobicoke and Mississauga. Drawing from his four books, Dave shares compelling stories about people, places, and events that shaped our communities.”

Free for members; memberships are $25.

Learn more.

HIGHLIGHTS OF CANADA’S ART DECO ARCHITECTURE

April 19 — 2pm — Lambton House — Heritage York

Tom Morawetz presents the 2026 Howland Lecture about the history of Canada’s art deco architecture. Doors open at 1:30pm.

Free!

Learn more.

BATTLE OF YORK DAY AT FORT YORK

April 26 — 10am to 4pm — Fort York

“Experience the commemoration of the 213th Anniversary of the Battle of York with special tours and demonstrations. Discover the battle’s impacts on the city, this land and its peoples. Join the special Anishinaabeg Defenders of York battlefield tour and learn the stories of Toronto’s Indigenous defenders. Excite your imagination with historic musket, music and kitchen demonstrations, special presentations and more. Special battlefield tours take place at noon & 2 p.m.”

Free!

Learn more.

OUT FROM THE SHADOWS: WOMEN & THEIR WORK IN 19th CENTURY TORONTO

April 28 — 2pm — Wychwood Library

“Author Elizabeth Gillian Muir discusses her book ‘An Unrecognized Contribution: Women and their Work in 19th Century Toronto’. She will give you an interesting walk through part of Toronto’s unknown history.”

Free!

Learn more.

TORONTO HISTORY EXHIBITS

ECHOES OF HOME: POP-UP EXHIBIT AT FORT YORK

Until May 3 — Wednesday to Sunday — Fort York

“This pop-up installation explores the compelling stories and experiences of Toronto’s diverse communities who have fought for their sense of home, belonging and identity during periods of conflict and peace. This installation is created in partnership with the Toronto Metropolitan University’s Masters of Digital Media program.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE 52: AN EXHIBITION

Until May — Wednesday to Saturday — Museum of Toronto

“Spanning from the 1800s until today, this exhibition shines a spotlight on the change-makers, rebels, and revolutionaries within Toronto’s 52%. While some of these women’s stories are well known, others have gone relatively untold, until now. This powerful exhibit is currently on view at the Museum of Toronto as part of our fall programming.”

Free! (Donations encouraged.)

Learn more.