During this week in 1916, Jane Jacobs was born. Five decades later, she would leave her native United States for a new home in Toronto — in large part so that her sons could avoid being drafted into the Vietnam War. By then, she had already changed the way people thought about urban planning thanks to her landmark book The Death and Life of Great American Cities, and she’d helped save some of New York’s most beloved neighbourhoods from the wrecking ball. She would spend the rest of her life in Toronto — and here, she would have a similarly deep impact. That’s why every year we celebrate her birthday with the Jane’s Walk festival of free walking tours — a tradition that has now spread to dozens of other cities around the world.

During this week in 2022, we'll talk about the disturbing story behind the origins of Toronto's cherry blossom trees, plus heritage news, events, and more.

Thanks you so so much to everyone who has already the made switch and helped keep this newsletter going — and to everyone who reads, subscribes and shares it!

THE DISTURBING ROOTS OF TORONTO’S SAKURA TREES

FLOWER NEWS — Toronto’s cherry trees are at peak bloom right now, filling parks across the city with elegant canopies of pink and white. Crowds are gathering beneath them, parents and children, young couples and Instagrammers, all enjoying Toronto’s most breathtaking herald of the spring and the end of another Canadian winter.

But there’s a disturbing history behind those beautiful trees.

Every year as the flowers bloom, I’m reminded of a famous Japanese short story. “Beneath the Cherry Trees” was written by Motojirō Kajii in 1928. It’s about someone who feels unsettled by the mysterious beauty of the trees until he realizes the dreadful truth: that their roots feed on the death and decay of previous generations. "There are bodies buried beneath the cherry trees!" he announces in the story’s opening line. And while that has become an iconic phrase in Japan, it applies equally well to the trees that blossom in Toronto every year. There are plenty of metaphorical bodies buried beneath our Sakura, too.

The tradition of enjoying cherry trees every spring was born in Japan more than a thousand years ago. People of the Imperial Court started hanging out under the trees, taking advantage of the brief period when the blossoms burst into spectacular bloom. From there, the tradition spread to samurai culture and eventually all sorts of people in Japan were doing it. Today, the entire country keeps a close eye on "the cherry blossom front" as warm weather arrives in the south and then sweeps north across the islands. During the week or two when the flowers are open, millions of people all over Japan have picnics under the trees, take photos, get drunk, fall in love. They call it Sakura Hanami.

The tradition came to Toronto in 1959. That year, the Japanese ambassador gave us two thousand Sakura trees — a gift from the people of Tokyo to the people of Toronto. It was a thank you for welcoming so many Japanese-Canadians to the city in the wake of the Second World War.



By then, the Canadian government had a long history of official racism against Japanese immigrants. And it had only gotten worse during the war. Mackenzie King's Liberal government used the War Measures Act to brand anyone of Japanese descent as an enemy alien. In British Columbia, tens of thousands of Japanese-Canadians were rounded up and shipped off to internment camps. They called it an "evacuation."



It didn't end there. After the war, the government deported thousands of people "back" to war-ravaged Japan — even though half of them had been born in Canada. Those who weren't deported were forced to move away from the West Coast. As one racist cabinet minister put it: "No Japs from the Rockies to the seas."



Many of those displaced Japanese-Canadians came east to Toronto. And here, they found plenty of racism too. During the war, Toronto's mayors were openly hostile to the new arrivals. The City refused to give licenses to Japanese-Canadian businesses. On their way into town, some of the new Torontonians decided it was best to avoid Union Station for fear that anti-Japanese hysteria could turn the crowds ugly.



But there were also plenty of Canadians horrified by the government's racist policies. In Toronto, the Cooperative Committee on Japanese Canadians united progressive organizations from across the country in a public campaign against the bigotry. There were petitions, pamphlets, public meetings, sermons, fundraisers, letters to MPs, briefs to parliament, and court cases. The reaction from Canadians was overwhelmingly supportive. It took years, but eventually the government was forced to back down. In 1947, they abandoned the deportation policy. In 1949, Japanese-Canadians were allowed to move back to B.C. — and, finally, to vote.



Ten years later, those two thousand Sakura trees were planted in Toronto as a way to remember — and since then, the Japanese government has continued to give them to us as gifts. They bloom all over the GTA and the Golden Horseshoe. You can find them at York University, at U of T, at McMaster, at Exhibition Place, in the Royal Botanical Gardens of Hamilton and Burlington, at Niagara Falls...



But most famously, you can find them in High Park. A hundred trees were planted there in 1959 — on the hillside overlooking the eastern bank of Grenadier Pond. And since then, dozens more have been added. Today, during those brief spring days when the trees burst into pink and white, thousands of Torontonians get to enjoy our own Sakura Hanami, in awe of the beauty we've been given from Japan.



The planting of those trees was, of course, far from the end of anti-Japanese racism in Toronto. At the time those first Sakura were planted, there were still no new Japanese immigrants allowed into the country. There wouldn't be any more welcomed as new Canadians until 1967. But many Torontonians continued to play an important role in the fight to make the government acknowledge what had happened — spearheaded by the efforts of Japanese-Canadian organizations founded in T.O. and backed by an unanimous motion from City Council.

Finally, in 1988, the government of Canada formally apologized, compensated the survivors and cleared the names of those who had refused to be sent away. That very same year, the War Measures Act was repealed and replaced, in part to ensure that no Canadian can ever be legally rounded up on the basis of race ever again.

Today as you wander among the trees, it's easy to see the beauty. It's there in the blossoms, but also in the people who have come to see them — Torontonians and tourists with backgrounds from all over the world. And that beauty is only deepened when you learn the truth of why those trees are here, the disturbing history of which they are meant to remind us.

As Motojirō Kajii’s narrator puts it in the conclusion to his short story, it’s only when he knows the truth of the Sakura that he can truly enjoy them.

“Yes, dead bodies are buried under the cherry trees! … At last, I feel as if I have the right to gaze up at the flowers and enjoy a drink like the people revelling over there, under the cherry trees…”

We filmed a short episode of our Canadiana documentary series about the Sakura Trees of Toronto:

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

CHOO CHOO NEWS — A very neat video shared by the Rail of Toronto Twitter account this week, showing a train chugging its way through Toronto in the 1920s:

CHANGING VIEW NEWS — Eric Sehr shared another neat then & now gif on Twitter this week, showing the dramatic change in the neighbourhood around Fort York between the 1920s and now:

STONE CANOE NEWS — New artwork has been unveiled at Billy Bishop Airport, created by David M. General, Mohawk Nation, Wolf Clan of the Six Nations in partnership with with the Mississaugas of the Credit. “Entitled Maanjidowin: The Gathering, the sculpture is more than 16-feet in length and features three mythical fishers – Makwa-Kwe (Bear), Nigig-Kwe (Otter) and Migizi-Kwe (Eagle) – who have come to the estuaries and islands along Toronto’s Lake Ontario shoreline to fish.” As Chief R. Stacey Laforme, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation puts it, “it will be a learning experience for visitors to the City of Toronto, and a moment where returning residents can reflect on the history of the land they call home.” Read more.

HIP HOP NEWS — Toronto’s hip hop history is on display at City Hall until the end of June. You can check out Ajani Charles’ photography exhibit, “Project T Dot”, lining the building’s exterior walls and windows. Read more.

LOST ISLAND NEWS — Jack Landau had three interesting pieces for blogTO last week. We’ll start with the story of Fisherman’s Island, which was once a little fishing community that stood alone on a sandbar on the far side of the old Ashbridge’s Marsh. Today, it’s where you’ll find Cherry Beach. Read more.

LOST NEIGHBOURHOOD NEWS —Next up, Landau also wrote about another lost neighbourhood. This one was called the Gwynne Estate and was wiped off the map by the expansion of the Exhibition Grounds and the construction of the Gardiner and Lake Shore. Read more.

NINETY FEET NEWS — Finally, Landau took a look at the history of Exhibition Stadium — and the fact that you can still find the old bases marked in the parking lot outside BMO Field to this day. Read more.

UNUSUAL ELECTION NEWS — Jamie Bradburn takes a look at the provincial election of 1894, which saw two new political parties enter the fray: the angry farmers of the Patrons of Industry and the religious bigots of the Protestant Protective Association. Read more.

INTERESTING CORNER NEWS — Kristine Morris takes a deep dive into the history of a particularly fascinating downtown corner: Church and Adelaide, which is tied to stories of power, religion, corruption and more. Read more.

TERAZZO NEWS — Katherine Taylor has begun sharing some of the city’s niftiest old terrazzo entrances to bygone stores on her One Gal’s Toronto blog. She begins with Duane’s on Roncesvalles. Read more.

SILO NEWS — Another neat detail about the rehabilitation of the Canada Malting Silos on the waterfront has been revealed. A pedestrian connection is being created between the two silos, which will also be used to display archival photographs and other heritage info once it opens. Read more.

EIGHTIES NEWS — Photographer Avard Woolaver has published a new book filled with photos of Toronto from the 1980s, Toronto Hi-Fi. Filipe Dumas shares some of the images at blogTO. Read more.

WORRIED LAWYER NEWS — The Toronto Lawyers Association is worried about the impact the construction of the new Ontario Subway Line could have on Osgoode Hall, which was originally built in the 1830s. Read more.

MUSICAL THEN & NOW NEWS — Rock photographer Mikki Simeunovich is revisiting some of the bands she first captured on film three decades ago for a “then and now” style project. She talked to The Toronto Star about it last weekend. Read more.

MINI MUSIC VENUE NEWS — I’ve mentioned Andrew Smith’s work in the newsletter a couple of times. He’s the artist who crafts miniature versions of Toronto’s lost music venues. This time, he’s being interview by The Star. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

CHIEF JOHN NORTON & THE INDIGENOUS GREAT LAKES, 1780s–1820s

May 9 — 7pm — Online — Town of York Historical Society

“The Town of York Historical Society will hold its 39th Annual General Meeting on Monday, May 9 online via Zoom. Following the business meeting, there will be a special presentation by Dr. Carl Benn, who will speak on Mohawk Chief John Norton and the Indigenous Great Lakes, 1780s-1820s.”

All are welcome, $10 for non-members.

Learn more.

CELEBRATE THE 45th ANNIVERSARY OF THE ROLLING STONES PLAYING LIVE AT THE EL MOCAMBO

May 14 — 1:30pm — The El Mocambo

An event to celebrate the release of the Rolling Stones’ new live album recorded at the El Mocambo in 1977. “On Saturday, May 14, the doors of The El Mocambo will open at 1:30 PM and attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis with each guest receiving a replica backstage pass and 11x17 poster from the original concert. From 2 - 5 PM, guests will be treated to an expert Rolling Stones panel of special guests, the premiere of the brand-new album Live at The El Mocambo, a Rolling Stones exhibit, and a silent auction of Rolling Stones box sets and collectables with all proceeds going to MusiCounts. For those unable to attend in person, The Rolling Stones Revisited - Live at The El Mocambo will be livestreamed, and will also be available to watch on demand following the event.”

Free as far as I can tell

Lear more.

FREDERICK BANTING… THE MAN YOU THOUGHT YOU KNEW

May 19 — 7:30pm — Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Frederick Banting once wrote, “Insulin was but a means to an end.” After receiving Canada’s first Nobel Prize, insulin did become a means to an end. Unfortunately for Banting, that end was a legacy from which he desperately attempted to distance himself.



“The story of Frederick Banting is well known, but not necessarily known well. While his name has become synonymous with the discovery of insulin, there was far more to this distinguished Canadian’s career than the often-simplified events of the insulin period. Grant Maltman will highlight insulin’s centenary and introduce other aspects of his life and career including his service in both World Wars, his use of art as an escape, and his role as a catalyst for Canada’s military and medical research programs.”

Free for members; an annual membership is $25.

Learn more.

THE MAPLE LEAF MYSTERY CONFERENCE: IT REALLY HAPPENED TRUE CRIME PANEL

May 24 — 8:15pm — Online — Maple Leaf Mystery Conference

“True crime stories from Canada and around the word including cold cases, unsolved murders, killers and monsters, gangster and the havoc they create.” A panel of Canadian authors talking about true crime stories, including two writers from Toronto: Nate Hendley, author of The Beatle Bandit: A Serial Bank Robber's Deadly Heist, a Cross-Country Manhunt, and the Insanity Plea that Shook the Nation, and Lorna Poplak, author of The Don: The Story of Toronto’s Infamous Jail.

$25 for the entire conference.

Learn more.

HISTORY OF TORONTO’S CHINATOWNS: A WALK IN TIME 1850–2022

May 25 — 7:30pm — Online — The North Toronto Historical Society

“NTHS member Harvey Low will take a walk through time examining the Chinese population and the different Chinatowns in Toronto, using census data and photos. His presentation will showcase archival photos alongside present-day locations, while also highlighting some of the social challenges that this community faced while integrating into Canadian society. Harvey holds a degree in Urban Studies from Ryerson University, with an emphasis on urban history and demographics. He recently retired after 35 years in municipal government as Manager of the Social Policy & Research Unit. He is a 4th generation Chinese-Canadian with handed-down knowledge of the Chinese Community here in Toronto.”

Free with registration, I believe.

Learn more.

RECONCILIATION: IS IT WHAT YOU THOUGHT?

“An in depth look at inequality, mythology, discrimination and action. The importance of history and learning while working toward reconciliation with tie-ins to work that the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society has done to highlight Dr. [Peter] Bryce’s legacy, as 2022 will be the 100th anniversary of the publication of ‘A National Crime’” his whistle-blowing report on the residential school system.

With Cindy Blackstock, a member of the Gitxsan First Nation, Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, and a professor at McGill University’s School of Social Work.

Free, I believe, if you join the Riverdale Historical Society’s mailing list.

Learn more.

ERNEST D. BANTING’S LIFE IN WESTON

June 16 — 7:30pm — Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Ernest D. ‘Doc’ Banting (1892-1973), a distant cousin to Dr. Frederick Banting, discoverer of Insulin, was a leading citizen of the Town of Weston in the mid-1900’s. As a salesman and politician in a career that spanned more than five decades from the 1920s to the 1970s, ‘Doc’ was a shameless self-promoter but a constant home-town booster … and a bit of a rogue.

“Join EHS Historian Richard Jordan as he follows ‘Doc’ around the town while exploring topics like small town sports, municipal politics, the Orange Order, the effects of the Depression, the birth of Canada’s unemployment system, the role of service clubs like the Lions and, last but not least, temperance. Vividly recreating a community from a vanished era, Richard will draw on research from his newly-published book, Ernest D. Banting and Life in Weston 1921-1973.”

Free for members; an annual membership is $25.

Learn more.