During this week in 1915, one of Toronto’s most infamous killings took place: The Massey Murder. Bert Massey, one of the heirs to the family’s farming equipment fortune, was shot dead by his teenage maid, Carrie Davies. She was arrested and tried, but acquitted when she explained he’d tried to rape her the day before. (It’s one of the stories I’ll be sharing as part of a new online course I’m working on for the spring: Toronto’s Most Notorious Murders. I’ll have details soon!)

During this week in 2022, we’ll talk about the loss of Yorkville’s most fascinating building, the origins of our city’s public archery range (I had no clue we even had one!), making fun of Nazis, and more.

YORKVILLE IS LOSING ITS MOST STORIED BUILDING

The Purple Onion in 1964 (York University Libraries)

THE BIG STORY — It’s just my humble opinion, but I don’t think there’s a single building in Yorkville that tells the story of the neighbourhood better than York Square does. And this week, it’s being demolished.

The roots of the building can be traced back all the way back to the 1800s. That’s when the beautiful old Victorian homes that give the neighbourhood its historic charm went up — some of them back when Yorkville was its own separate village north of the city.

As Toronto expanded, the village was swallowed up. And in the decades to come, those gorgeous old Victorian homes fell into disrepair. The low rents charged for them attracted new Canadians to Yorkville in the wake of the Second World War. Many of those new arrivals came to our city from the bombed out ruins of Europe. And they brought European café culture with them.

As a result, Yorkville boasted some of the city’s first coffeehouses and patios. They attracted young people in droves; Beatniks, writers, poets and artists began moving in, laying the foundations for the 1960s counterculture to come. Yorkville would soon be home to one of the most vibrant hippie scenes on the continent. And it was all thanks to those Victorian houses that provided low rents and space for the hip coffeehouses — places where young people could hang out, drink coffee and smoke cigarettes while listening to live music and poetry.

The Purple Onion was one of the very first coffeehouses to open. It stood on the corner of Yorkville Avenue and Avenue Road.

The Purple Onion in 1964 (Clara Thomas Archives)

It threw open its doors in 1960 thanks to a trio of entrepreneurs (one of them the brother of former mayor/embarrassing furniture salesman Mel Lastman). It was very good timing. The neighbourhood was about to take off. And over the next five years, the coffeehouse would play host to some of the brightest young folk stars in Canada.

The Purple Onion is where Buffy Sainte-Marie wrote her anti-war anthem, “Universal Soldier,” where Gordon Lightfoot first performed solo, and where Zal Yanovsky worked as a waiter to pay the bills before becoming the guitarist for The Lovin’ Spoonful. (I actually briefly mentioned him last week. It was during that same era that he met his future wife Jackie Burroughs, Aunt Hetty on Road To Avonlea, while he was living in a dryer in a local laundromat.)

But the Yorkville scene was doomed. Many in the city were deeply uncomfortable with the youthful counterculture that had taken over the neighbourhood. One local politician, the former hockey star Syl Apps, went so far as to call it a “festering sore” that had to be “eradicated.” By the end of the decade, the City was moving in with developers and police to end the scene and replace it with the upscale shopping district Yorkville is today.

The Purple Onion was one of the first of the old coffeehouses to be redeveloped, combined with some other Victorian homes as well as some new buildings to become York Square. The project was actually a sympathetic redesign that retained the old houses while adding some iconic rounded windows and creating a lovely courtyard at its heart.

As a result, York Square has long been held up as a shining example of what’s possible when we mix old and new with care, respecting heritage while building for the future. Even Jane Jacobs thought it was a model to be followed. “The uniqueness and promise,” she argued, “should be an example to all developers.” It seemed like the building could show Toronto a new way forward.

But, of course, that’s not what happened. Few of the developers followed York Square's lead. Most of the old coffeehouses just got bulldozed and replaced from scratch, the history buried and forgotten.

And now, York Square itself is succumbing to the same fate. The wrecking crews moved in this week:

THE CHILDREN’S AUTHOR BEHIND TORONTO’S ARCHERY RANGE

BOW & ARROW NEWS — The Star recently interviewed a fascinating Toronto artist, Keight Maclean. She re-creates women from Renaissance and Baroque paintings in her own portraits, bringing them into the 21st century and centering them in a way the original artists never did.

There was also a little historical tidbit in her interview that caught my attention. Maclean briefly references the story of how Toronto got its public archery range — something I didn’t even realize we had.

It all began with Ernest Thompson Seton. A century ago, he was one of the world’s most famous authors — one of the most popular producers of “animal fiction;” stories about intelligent, anthropomorphized animals were all the rage in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The trend had been sparked by Darwinism and took off with the publication of Black Beauty. After that, the classics came quick: The Jungle Book, The Wind In The Willows, White Fang and The Call of the Wild, Beatrix Potter books and the tales of br'er rabbit.

Seton had grown up in Cabbagetown, where he developed his passion for nature by exploring the wilderness of the Don Valley. He would eventually leave the city (and who can blame him: when he turned 21, his father is said to have presented him with a bill for all the costs of raising him, including the fee for the doctor who delivered him as a baby). He would eventually end up in the States, which is where he co-founded the Boy Scouts of America, wrote the first edition of The Boy Scout Handbook and joined the ranks of the world’s most famous children’s authors thanks to books like Lobo, Rag and Vixen and Wild Animals I Have Known.

He still owned property in Toronto, though — a tract of land in the same valley he’d once explored as a child. And when he died, he gave the land to the city… on one condition: that it be used to create an archery range, open to the public 24/7 365 completely free of charge.

And that’s why today, a century after the author died, hidden away in the valley behind the Ontario Science Centre, you’ll find E.T. Seton Park and a row of bullseyes waiting for your arrows to fly.

MAKING FUN OF HITLER

FASCIST SNOWFLAKE NEWS — I’ve been thinking a lot about Toronto’s historical relationship to the Nazis this week. (I can’t imagine why.) And while our city has a long history of passionate opposition to their genocidal ideas, there have been a disturbing number of moments in our history when that opposition wasn’t as universal as you’d hope. (Something I’m planning to write about on Twitter very soon.)

Jamie Bradburn, who may know from his wonderful old Torontoist Historicist pieces, made a much more encouraging find during his research this week: uncovering a moment when, at least in one very small and relatively trivial way, a member of Toronto city council stood up to Hitler…

In 1938, an alderman named William Croft paid a visit to the Riverdale Zoo. As I wrote in this newsletter a couple of weeks ago, the zoo was notorious for the poor living conditions animals were subjected to there. And so, the alderman quipped the enclosures were in such rough shape, “the only thing I’d put in there would be Hitler.”

The Nazis were apparently quite annoyed. They issued a protest to Toronto Mayor Ralph Day — who had fought against the Germans at Vimy Ridge — demanding that the “offensive remark be withdrawn.”

Alderman Croft refused. “I have never heard of anything so ridiculous in my life!” he told the press. “As far as I am concern the German consul can go to hell!”

And, as Jamie points out on Twitter, Croft wasn’t alone. A week letter, a massive anti-fascist rally would fill Maple Leaf Gardens.

A year later, we’d be at war.

Read more — turns out historian Daniel Panneton also wrote about the incident for TVO last year.

