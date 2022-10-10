Bruce Cockburn, Kitty Macaulay and Aroo the dog (Toronto Public Library)

It all began one evening in 1968, as a young couple strolled through the grounds of an old church. St. Patrick’s has been standing on McCaul Street since the early 1900s, serving one of the oldest Catholic parishes in the city. It’s how the St. Patrick subway station got its name. Like any church, the imposing stone building is a spiritual place, somewhere many people feel connected to things unseen. But what Kitty Macaulay sensed that night in the old churchyard was far from comforting. She would later come to suspect it was where the horrors originated — the herald of a living nightmare that would end with her and her boyfriend fleeing their home in terror.

She’d been going out with Bruce Cockburn for a couple of years at that point. He would soon become one of the most famous folk singers in Canada, but this was the beginning of his career, before the fame. They’d met one night in Ottawa, while he was playing in a blues band at an after-hours club. As he performed on stage, he became aware of some strange vibes coming from a corner table. It was, he said, as if someone was trying to cast a spell on him; he knew plenty of women who dabbled in witchcraft. “I was conscious of someone over at the side hexing me,” he explained, “just giving off some feeling. So naturally I began to note who it was.”

It was Macaulay. She was an art student who often hung out at the club with her boyfriend of the time. But it wasn’t long before she was dating the promising young musician instead — if she was casting a spell that night, it must have been a love spell. Together, she and Cockburn moved to Toronto, where he became a fixture in the same Yorkville music scene that would launch the careers of Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Gordon Lightfoot. He joined a pop-folk outfit called 3’s A Crowd — one of my favourite old Toronto bands — while Macaulay continued her education.

She was studying at the Ontario College of Art, what we now call OCAD University. St. Patrick’s Church was just a few steps up the street, so it’s not a surprise the young couple found themselves strolling through its grounds on that evening in 1968. But the walk would prove to be anything but romantic. Macaulay soon began to feel as if they weren’t alone.

“I had become aware of something trying to reach out to me,” she later explained to author Eileen Sonin, “as if it were trapped in the yard and wanted me to take it home. At the same time, I received a mental warning that I should not listen to or tamper with the spirit, so I asked [Bruce] if we could leave at once.” They did, but she’d soon be back.

The next day was bright and sunny. And with the creepy sensation of the previous evening nothing but a memory, Macaulay convinced herself that it all been a figment of her imagination. She decided, in fact, that she would go back to the churchyard in the light of day and prove to herself that nothing weird was actually going on.

She headed straight back to the spot where she’d felt the presence the night before. This time, it spoke to her. “Take me with you,” it said, “take me with you.”

She ran.

It was months later, she told Sonin, that the haunting began. By then, Macaulay and Cockburn had moved into a new apartment. It was on Queen Street West, not far from the church, on the second floor above a storefront. Back then, the building was home to a bookshop; today it’s occupied by an Aritzia boutique.

It’s a pretty little building, erected in the 1880s, just three storeys with a wee tower on top. But Macaulay never liked the place. From the moment they moved in, she’d sensed it. No matter how many plants she bought or bright curtains she hung up, she couldn’t get rid of the oppressive atmosphere. Even visiting friends commented on it. And that was just the beginning. Life in that apartment would soon become truly unsettling.

The first sign came while she was pouring herself a glass of water. She was suddenly struck by the feeling the water had been poisoned. She drank it anyway, and it was fine, but the next time it happened, the feeling was stronger still. “I knew that I must not touch the water with my lips.”

A week later, she was visited by a horrifying vision. It came to her in a flash while she was looking in the bathroom mirror. “I saw myself — or an image of myself — with my throat cut, and the whole bathroom a shambles as if there had been a fight with blood everywhere.”

Even more disturbing, it seemed to her as if another mind was trying to control her — to posses her. “I knew something or someone was tampering with my thoughts, and began to feel as though I were living in a nightmare. It seemed incredible that outside my home I was a normal, rational, well-adjusted being, while in my home I was becoming a victim of someone who needed to take control of a human mind and body.”

Macaulay would soon learn that she wasn’t the only one having these experiences. A couple of friends had moved into the building at the same time they did, taking the apartment above them: fellow folk singer Murray McLauchlan & his wife Patty.

As it turned out, disturbing things had been happening upstairs, too.

Patty confided in her one night. She’d been having the same paranoid thoughts about poisoned glasses of water. She had morbid daydreams, and was becoming afraid of her husband for no good reason. For a long while now, she’d felt uneasy every time she passed her bedroom door. And once, as she glanced inside, she’d had her own terrifying vision. The room had been ransacked; furniture broken, wallpaper torn, blood everywhere. She’d seen her husband lying on the floor, dead, his throat slit.

McLauchlan didn't really believe in the supernatural, but even he admitted to having a hideous recurring nightmare. "In the dream, I would be floating disembodied through the apartment,” he wrote in his autobiography. “As I moved about from place to place, I encountered our bodies, slaughtered in the most brutal way. There was blood everywhere — on the floor in pools, streaked along the walls. I would gasp awake, shocked and sweating."

Things only got worse as the seasons changed and the nights grew longer. “There was a pervasive drenching sense of something evil filling the apartment. It was there all the time now. I never heard voices or anything like that, yet I would suddenly be possessed by an overwhelming urge to go to the kitchen and take out a butcher knife and kill Patty. I started to think I was really going crazy.”

One night, he felt a hand close around his head. On another, he and Patty both became aware of a hateful presence watching them as they read. It was so strong they left the apartment to go stay with friends. It gave McLauchlan a panic attack.

And on the night the two couples sat in Macaulay and Cockburn’s apartment, sharing the stories of the upsetting experiences they’d endured, the dog began to behave strangely. He was a big shaggy fellow, part wolfhound, with the delightful name of Aroo. He’d always been suspicious of the closet under the stairs. He would sniff at the door with his tail between his legs, whimpering. Now, he was doing it again. Macaulay had never looked inside, but the couples decided it was finally time to investigate. They waited until the light of the next day, then cracked open the door and looked inside.

The closet was mostly filled with the usual junk. Boxes of screws and doorknobs. Golf clubs. An axe. A ring. But also a strange, old cane. The handle had been carved into a fist, the thumb curled up between the index and middle fingers. It’s a sign that has been used to ward off evil spirits for thousands of years, ever since the Ancient Romans used it as part of an annual festival meant to exorcise malevolent ghosts from their homes.

On the shaft of the cane, a strange word was inscribed; a jumble of letters, written in a language they didn’t understand. It was, they assumed, the name of a demon — the evil spirit against which the cane was meant to protect. None of them was brave enough to say that name out loud.

Macaulay decided to ask the neighbours in the next building whether they’d ever seen anything odd. They told her about the previous tenants of her apartment. An ordinary, quiet couple at first, they seemed to have gone mad while they were living there. The longer they stayed, the more they began to fight, scream, and show signs of paranoid behaviour, until they were finally evicted by the landlord.

That story was the last straw. Kitty and Bruce moved out later that day; Murray and Patty weren’t far behind, “refusing,” according to The Toronto Star, “to return even for their belongings.” They’d lasted only eight weeks since moving in.

There would be big changes in the months to come. The next spring, Cockburn left his band and went solo. He and Macaulay and Aroo all moved into a camper van, touring across the country for the next few years — travels that inspired some of his greatest songs.

They would get married at the end of their first year on the road. It was Macaulay who insisted they hold the wedding at a church; Cockburn wasn’t religious. But during the ceremony, he felt another, very different kind of spiritual presence. “We're exchanging rings at the altar and all of a sudden there's somebody else standing there,” he would later explain. “There's Kitty and me and the priests and then this invisible presence that is so palpable that I was shocked.” He decided it must have been Jesus. He became a devoted Christian, a passionately religious man to this day.

Macaulay and Cockburn would eventually get divorced. She went on to illustrate children’s books and now lives in Montreal. But the story of what happened to them in that apartment on Queen Street wouldn’t be forgotten.

It was a few years after the marriage ended, in the middle of the 1980s, that The Toronto Star seems to have caught up with their old friend Patty. She was interviewed for an article about “buildings that hold the souls of the dead,” though she seems to have given them a different name. It had been more than fifteen years since they’d fled their homes, but she admitted that the memory still haunted them.

“We all seem to have, even now,” she told the paper, “a great horror of finding that ‘it’ will have escaped Queen Street and found its way into our new homes and lives.”

—

Finally, I can’t resist sharing one last little story from A Supernatural History of Toronto…

It was the summer of 1882 when it was spotted off the shores of Toronto. A 15-metre-long blue-grey serpent, covered in bristles, swimming in the water near Fort York. According to a report by The Toronto Mail, it basked in the sun for a while, snorted at the Torontonians who’d gathered along the shoreline to gawk at it, and then disappeared.

It was only the most recently sighting of what became known as the Lake Ontario Serpent. Newspapers had been reporting on it periodically from communities all over the lake since at least the 1820s. And some believe it’s tied to even older tales, the Haudenosaunee stories of the Gaasyendietha, “a giant serpent that dwells in the deep areas of rivers and lakes in Canada, especially Lake Ontario, [which] could fly on a trail of fire [and] also spew fire.”

