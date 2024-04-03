Aida at the SkyDome in 1989 (Toronto Public Library)

It was an absolutely massive spectacle: a colossal production of Verdi's famous Egyptian opera, Aida. There were more than a thousand performers on stage. A hundred musicians played in the orchestra. The set was dominated by a sphinx that towered four storeys high and spewed real flame. A full menagerie of animals was deployed to wow the audience: four elephants were joined by lions, tigers, leopards, camels, horses, a python, and dozens of doves that were released into the air. It was three-and-a-half hours long and performed to crowds of nearly 40,000 people. It took place on Toronto's biggest stage: beneath the futuristic roof of the brand new SkyDome, just months after the stadium opened.

But Aida's visit to our city would make headlines for more than just the spectacle of it all. The production was surrounded by death, controversy and scandal. Some might even say it was cursed.

Aida was first performed a century and a half ago. It was commissioned to celebrate the opening of the Suez Canal; the inaugural production was held in Cairo — at the city's new opera house, just across the Nile from the pyramids. It tells the story of an Ethiopian princess enslaved in Ancient Egypt and the Egyptian general torn between his love for her and his loyalty to the pharaoh.

The opera got off to a rocky start. Verdi didn't like Egypt; he initially rejected the commission. He dismissed the country and its heritage as “a civilisation I have never been able to admire.” He refused to visit, claiming he was afraid of being turned into a mummy. The big premiere was delayed; the elaborate sets were built in Paris and got stranded there when the French city was besieged during the Franco-Prussian war. In the 150 years since, the opera has been criticized for its links to colonialism and accused of portraying Egypt in an "exoticised" fashion. As recently as 2019, a soprano made headlines when she refused to wear blackface to perform the title role.

But none of that has kept Aida from becoming one of the world's most popular operas. It has been performed regularly ever since it was first unveiled — though few productions could rival the ambition of the version that came to Toronto in 1989. And if the opera was indeed cursed, it wasn’t some ancient hex unleashed from a tomb, but a uniquely Torontonian phenomenon.

The production was the brainchild of an Italian-Canadian conductor named Giuseppe Raffa. The maestro was determined to bring opera to the masses in a BIG way. His mega-production of Aida travelled all over the world — beginning with a premiere on the banks of the Nile, in the shadow of the pyramids and the sphinx. Everywhere it went, the show seems to have drawn massive crowds and sparked debates about the value of Raffa’s populist approach. Toronto was no exception. "Spectacle is swamping culture," one Toronto Star writer complained. And that was in part because our city provided the operatic extravaganza with a venue befitting its grandiose scale.

In 1989, Toronto was buzzing with excitement over the city's brand new sports stadium. It's easy to forget today, but when it first opened the SkyDome was hailed as one of the wonders of the modern world; there was no other venue like it on the planet. Its pioneering retractable roof suggested Toronto really was a world class city at a time when people here were desperate to believe it. Building the stadium had been a mammoth undertaking. It took nearly three years and more than half a billion dollars. And it was dangerous work, too. Several construction workers were seriously injured during the project; there were broken backs and severed fingers. But no one, thankfully, was killed.

That is, at least, until Aida came to town.

It was just three days before the opera opened that tragedy struck. It happened while two men were inspecting and cleaning the windows along the southern end of the stadium, right above the box office. They were working three storeys off the ground, high up in a cherry picker, when something went terribly wrong. The machine suddenly collapsed and they were thrown out of their basket, falling ten metres onto the concrete below. One of them smashed his head against the curb of Bremner Boulevard and died instantly. The other worker lasted a few more hours, revived during the race to the hospital, only to pass away that evening.

The scene of the accident in The Toronto Star (October 24, 1989)

Those two men wouldn't be the last to die.

The very next day, there was another accident. This time, it was one of the people building Aida's gargantuan stage. He slipped from the scaffolding and fell thirteen feet; he was rushed off to the hospital with his own serious injuries. Fortunately, he survived. The next death wouldn't come until after the performances.

I was nine years old while all of this was happening. But I still remember when Aida came to town. The Toronto Star provided schools with more than a thousand teaching kits and tens of thousands of free tickets to attend the dress rehearsal. I was only in Grade Four, but we spent weeks studying the opera in English class. And when the night of the dress rehearsal came, there were 35,000 students in attendance.

From what I remember, it didn't go particularly well. The organizers might have underestimated just how excited those 35,000 kids would be. It had only been four months since the SkyDome opened. For a lot of those students, this was their first visit to the stadium. Getting them to contain their enthusiasm was quite a challenge.

Before the performance had even begun, the kids started doing the wave. It swept around the stadium with a roar — not exactly the reverent atmosphere most operas command. And then, the students did it again. And again.

Eventually, Raffa came out on stage to get the crowd to quiet down. "I've been a kid, so I know what it's like" he told us, according to The Star, "I need complete silence to do a soundcheck."

He didn't get it.

"Not good enough! We're not going to start anything — and I do mean it. It's the biggest spectacle ever in our entire history!"

Some kids booed.

Eventually, the show did begin. And there were two more Toronto performances after that. The reviews, however, were mixed at best. "To see this drama enacted on a football-sized stage," music critic William Littler wrote, "even by such a credible cast, verged on the grotesque." Reviewer Jeremy Brown added, "If this is to be the future of spectacle-entertainment, let me off the ship."

Raffa was undaunted. He promised to return with a production of Carmen that would be even more ambitious — with even more actors and an even bigger stage. But when that opera eventually did come to the SkyDome, he wasn't involved. And in the years to come, when his name appeared in Toronto newspapers, it was usually at the centre of an Aida-based scandal.

Soon, he was being sued — accused of flaking out on a series of American performances. A decade later, The Globe & Mail reported that Raffa was a wanted man in Australia. Authorities claimed he'd sold tickets for an Australian tour of the opera and then left the country with the money — having failed to put on a single show. One promoter claimed the conductor owed him nearly half a million dollars, including money he'd invested in the maestro's plan to mount a hologram-based version of Aida. He called Raffa "an affable con."

Those three shows at the SkyDome, on the other hand, had been a financial success. They grossed $3.8 million. Combined, they drew more than 100,000 people — many of whom had never been to the opera before. It's certainly the first opera I'd ever seen. Raffa always said his goal was to bring opera to the masses, to reach new audiences, to prove the artform could be accessible. At the very least, he does seem to have done that.

He even won over the children of Toronto. They weren't forced to sit through the entire dress rehearsal — it ended early — but according to The Star, once the students grew quiet and the show began, the kids actually got into it. The four elephants were the biggest hit. "When the amiable animals ambled slowly out to take their places… the noise was so resounding you would have thought George Bell had just slammed one over the wall in centre field." It might not have been in response to a stirring aria or a soprano hitting a high note, but children were cheering at the opera.

Soprano Grace Bumbry in Aida (Toronto Public Library)

Little did we know then that one of those elephants would prove to be a killer.

His name was Tusko. He was an eighteen-year-old bull said to be one of the biggest Asian elephants ever to set foot in North America. His life hadn’t been easy. He was born in the wild in Thailand, but was captured and sent to a circus where he was forced to work for years. By the time Aida came to town, he’d been donated to the African Lion Safari, an hour west of Toronto. From there, he was sent into the city for the opera at the SkyDome. His appearances seem to have gone off without a hitch — a big hit with those students. But just a couple of weeks later, he was back in the news for a much more grisly reason.

One terrible November day, Tusko got into a fight with another one of the big bulls at the Safari. He had a history of being aggressive toward other elephants, a rap sheet that seems to stretch back to his days at the circus. The fight must have made for a dramatic scene, with the two enormous, tusked beasts clashing in anger. And it quickly drew the attention of a handler.

Omar Norton was just twenty-one years old, but he had already been working with the elephants at the park for five years. He was studying biology at McMaster University and planned to dedicate his life to animals. His experience meant he knew how dangerous they could be. "If a horse or camel gets mad at you," he once explained to The Cambridge Reporter, "they'll go after you right away. But an elephant will wait — wait for the best time to nail you… They're always watching, always thinking. Very aware, always astute."

When he saw the two bulls fighting, he yelled at them to stop — and they did. But then, he entered their pen to discipline Tusko, hoping to avoid more trouble in the future. That would prove to be a fatal decision.

According to police, Norton retrieved an elephant hook — a loop on a long pole — and approached the giant bull. Tusko responded by violently swinging his head toward him. It connected. The young handler was lifted clear off his feet, flung into the air; he did a full flip before landing hard on the ground. Then, the elephant pinned him down with his head and crushed him. He died soon after.

That night, one of Norton's relatives turned up at the African Lion Safari, upset and looking for revenge. They'd brought a shotgun with them, threatening to the kill the elephant. And while the park’s staff eventually convinced them to go home, it was unclear what would happen to the bull. The Safari delayed the decision over whether or not to put him down until after an inquiry was held. In the end, the elephant was pulled from public performances, but his life was spared. Tusko would live until 2015. He spent his final years at a zoo in Portland.

And so, the killing of Omar Norton would be the last untimely death connected to the SkyDome's notorious opera.

By the time of the attack, Aida had already left town. The immense sets had come down; the sphinx was disassembled. The production had headed off to its next stop in Los Angeles, leaving Toronto behind. That winter, the SkyDome would play host to more musical spectacles: The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, David Bowie and Janet Jackson. When spring rolled around, it was time for the Blue Jays to return. And as the new building became the site of new memories — of home runs and double plays and Joe Carter’s famous walkoff — the memory of that strange, spectacular opera began to fade. And of the death, controversy and scandal that surrounded it.

You can read more about Aida's complicated legacy in Egypt from The Guardian here. You’ll find more about the strange Australian allegations from The Financial Review here. Most of the details about the SkyDome shows, the accidents and deaths come from the archives of The Toronto Star — which you can access through the Toronto Public Library here. You can learn a bit more about Tusko from Wikipedia here.

