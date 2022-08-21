The Canadian National Exhibition opened this weekend for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The crowds have begun spilling in through the turnstiles, attracted by midway games and rickety old rides, childhood nostalgia and low prices on hot tubs. Some will have come looking to experience one of the weirder attractions the Ex features every year, like the mustard and ketchup ice creams that have arrived for 2022. But I’m not sure the fair has ever featured a more bizarre attraction than the one that opened in the early 1960s.

The CNE had never been more popular than it was in 1962 and ’63. More than three million people walked through the gates during those years. The crowds set new attendance records for Canada’s biggest fair — less than half as many visit these days. And many of those flocking to the Exhibition Grounds were about to see what must surely have been the most bizarre exhibit the CNE has ever put on display.

It was called Vetescope. The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association organized it. They wanted to show Canadians that vets were more than just “horse doctors” — that they were a vital part of modern society, using cutting edge technology to keep our animals healthy. They billed it as “the biggest public relations venture that organized veterinary medicine has undertaken on this continent.”

And it really was huge. The full exhibit sprawled over 9,000 square feet in the gorgeous Hydro Building (they call it the Music Building now) and cost $1 million to prepare. There were more than 250 vets on hand to answer questions from the public, manning 18 displays about their profession. There was information about “radiology, anatomy, embryology, histology, pathology, bacteriology and parsitology.” But that’s not all. They also featured some attention-grabbing displays highlighting modern innovations in veterinary science.

You could, for instance, learn about the role of animal medicine in space exploration. And as part of the Large Animal display, members of the public could meet “Maggie the magnetized cow.” She was equipped with one of the latest breakthroughs in bovine science: a cow magnet. It rested in her gut, collecting the metallic odds and ends a cow accidentally consumes over the course of her lifetime, thus preventing troublesome “hardware disease.” It was a brand new development back in the early 1960s; today the use of cow magnets is commonplace.

But it wasn’t the space age exhibit or the magnetized cow that grabbed the biggest headlines. The organizers of Vetescope had put together an even more dramatic demonstration of their profession. They had veterinarians perform live surgeries in front of crowds of curious onlookers.

People loved it. Thousands upon thousands of Torontonians and tourists showed up to witness the surgeries. So many, in fact, they couldn’t all get close enough to see through the windows into the operating room. Those who were too far away to see inside watched on a closed circuit television system.

For some of them, it was all a bit too much. As the doctors made their incisions into the tiny, furry patients on the operating table, many of those who were watching grew dizzy and weak in the knees. In one day alone, at least a dozen people fainted. One man passed out twice. Another recovered only to walk straight into a tree. One American newspaper called the real-life operations “too realistic,” reporting that an average of three audience members were fainting during every surgery. “More than 50 visitors have been carried or helped out, and a few have required hospital treatment.” The organizers, fearing for public safety, made sure there were “fainting assistants” on hand to help those who did keel over.

Despite the queasy combination of cotton candy, corn dogs, roller coasters and live surgery, Vetescope was, by all accounts, a smashing success. Nearly 400,000 people came to see it that first year alone. “The general reaction could almost be described as one of astonishment,” a supporter later recalled. “It became apparent even to a child that medical care of animals is on par with that of humans.” The veterinary masterminds behind the exhibit were lauded for their public relations success.

In fact, it was such a big hit they made sure to capture it on film:

JOE CARTER’S PROPHETIC WORLD SERIES DREAM

The Blue Jays had just won the World Series. But winning it again wasn't going to be easy. Many of the biggest stars of the 1992 championship team weren't going to be back with the Jays in 1993. Dave Winfield, Jimmy Key, David Cone, Tom Henke: they were all free agents. None of them would end up returning to Toronto.

Joe Carter was a free agent, too. In 1992, he'd been right at the centre of the Blue Jays line-up, hitting third in the order as he belted 34 home runs. He always seemed to be involved in the team's biggest moments. It was Carter's game-winning single that clinched first place in the division that year. And it was Carter who recorded the final out in the World Series: catching the ball at first base and then jumping up and down for joy as the team celebrated.

But Carter wasn't sure where he wanted to play in 1993. He loved Toronto, but he lived in Kansas City. Going home to play for the Royals was a very tempting proposition. He was torn: he knew he wanted to play for one of those two teams, but he wasn't sure which one to pick.

That winter, Carter met with the owner of the Royals, Ewing Kauffman. Kauffman was an old man now, and his health was failing. He only had a few months left to live. He wanted his baseball team to win — and to do it before he died. So he offered the slugger more money than the Blue Jays were willing to pay, plus an extra year and all the other contractual clauses Carter was asking for.

Years later, the Kansas City Star asked Carter how close he came to signing with the Royals. The slugger held his finger and his thumb about an inch apart. "Closer than this," he told them.

But that night, after his meeting with Kauffman, Joe Carter had a dream. Decades later, he told Sportsnet about it as part of an oral history of the 1993 Blue Jays season.

"I was walking to the ballpark with Devon White," he remembered. "It was kind of dark and we came up on the stadium. When I looked up, the lights lit up and it said, 'Welcome to the SkyDome.'"

As Carter woke the following morning, the dream lingered in his mind. And then he looked outside: his backyard was full of birds. They were all blue jays. It was, he thought, a clear sign from God.

That was all he needed. "The next day I signed with the Blue Jays... That's how I came back."

And so in 1993, Joe Carter returned to his familiar role at the heart of the Jays' order, helping them get all the way back the World Series. In the bottom of the ninth inning of Game Six, he found himself right in the middle of history, with a chance to live another kind of dream — the kind of dream kids have been dreaming in sandlots and parks and backyards for more than a hundred years. To do something no baseball player had ever done before: to hit a game-winning, come-from-behind home run to win a World Series.

And that's exactly what he did.

COME TAKE A FREE TOUR OF OLD TORONTO’S GRISLY PAST!

A GRISLY TOUR OF ST. JAMES

August 24 — 7pm — Meet at the gazebo thingy in St. James Park

Join me and the Friends of St. James Park on a morbid exploration of the St. James neighbourhood, uncovering grisly and gruesome tales from the city’s formative years. From Toronto’s grandest cathedral to stories of brutal riots, duels and plagues, you’ll travel back in time to the early 1800s to learn about decades of violence that rocked our city to its core. A walk through the historic neighbourhood that was once at the heart of bloody battles over the future of Canadian democracy.

It’s free!

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

ONE STORY IS NOT THE ONLY STORY

August 24 — 2pm — Montgomery’s Inn — Memory Box Collective & Toronto History Museums

“Memory Box Collective seeks to animate the missing narratives of Black and disabled people who lived and worked around Montgomery's Inn in the late 1800’s. We imagine making visible stories of people who have been omitted from past conversations, whose experiences are not represented due to misrecognition of their lived experiences and contributions to history. The experiences and agency of Black people and the absence of disability in historical records does not reflect factual experiences of many Ontarians in the 19th century.



“Charmaine Lurch and Anne Zbitnew will be present at the Farmer’s Market on August 24, 2022, with noted archivist and researcher Hilary Dawson to talk about the history and how artwork can interpret and disrupt.”

Free!

Learn more.

WALKING TOUR — ON THE EDGE OF THE CITY: TORONTO IN 1833

August 27 — 10:30am — Meet at Toronto’s First Post Office — Town of York Historical Society

“Imagine a Toronto where the tallest building is only three stories high, where Lake Ontario reaches Front Street, where the wagon wheels grind through the muddy roads, the air smells of smoke and animal, and the surrounding lands is farms, fields, and forests. This was what the neighbourhood looked like in the early 1800s. In this walking tour, explore the surviving built environment of the original 10 blocks of Toronto and discover how the Town of York, which started as a colonial outpost with a couple hundred residents, became the City of Toronto in 1834, with a population of just under 10,000.”

$16.93 for non-members; $11.62 for members.

Learn more.

FIRST STORY TOUR OF HIGH PARK

August 27 — 12pm & 2:30pm — Meet at Colborne Lodge Museum in High Park

“Guided tours facilitated by First Story Toronto Storytellers will identify patterns of Indigenous Land management in High Park.”

Free!

Learn more.

TORONTO’S EARLY HISTORY TREASURES

September 15 — 7:30pm — Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“As a Toronto Star Reporter from 2000 to 2013, John Goddard developed an interest in Toronto’s early history. Not owning a car, he used public transit to visit each of Toronto’s 10 History Museums and was fascinated by their heritage artifacts and the interesting stories behind them. Realizing there was no guide book to these treasures of Toronto’s heritage led John to write his book Inside the Museums: Toronto’s Heritage Sites and Their Most Prized Objects (2014, Dundurn Press). It explains why Eliza Gibson risked her life to save a clock, reveals the appalling instructions that Robert Baldwin left in his will, and examines how the career of postmaster James Scott Howard shattered on the most baseless of innuendos at one of the most highly charged moments in the city’s history.”

Free for members; an annual membership is $25.

Learn more.

FREDERICK BANTING: THE MAN YOU THOUGHT YOU KNEW

September 28 — 7:30pm — Online — North Toronto Historical Society

“‘Insulin was but a means to an end.’ wrote Frederick Banting. Grant Maltman, curator of Banting House in London, Ontario, will highlight insulin's centenary, and also show that there was far more than this Nobel Prize-winning discovery in Banting's life and career: his service in both World Wars, his use of art as an escape and his role as a catalyst for Canada's military and medical research.”

Free with registration, I believe

Learn more.