Toronto’s chocolate bar strikers (Globe and Mail)

A huge crowd of angry children was marching down Bloor Street. There were hundreds of them on that spring day in 1947, disgruntled and filled with purpose. They were armed with picket signs emblazoned with outraged slogans, and they left leaflets on every parked car they passed. The price of chocolate bars had just gone up — and Canadian children weren't going to stand for it.

The Chocolate Bar Strike had begun.

It all started on Vancouver Island. A week before that march down Bloor Street, a group of kids in the town of Ladysmith, B.C. — on the road between Victoria and Nanaimo — paid a visit to a local ice cream parlour after lunch. When one of the students went inside to buy a chocolate bar, he was shocked to find the price had shot up overnight. A day earlier, the bars had cost a single nickel — the same as a bottle of pop or an ice cream cone. Now, they were eight cents each — a sudden jump of 60% that was repeated in shops all over the country. "All of a sudden we went in and bang-o," Parker Williams remembered decades after his visit to the ice cream parlour, "a chocolate bar's eight cents! And that just hit us like a slap in the face."

The children of Canada were furious. The first protests were held right there in Ladysmith, where many of the kids had grown up in families of coal miners and loggers, familiar with the power of unions and collective action. They organized a boycott of the ice cream parlour, marching up and down the street with placards and an old Buick covered with chalk slogans like "Don't Be A Sucker" and "We Want 5¢ Bars Then We All Shall Buy Them."

When the kids' picture appeared in a Vancouver newspaper, it sparked a national movement. The protests quickly spread across the country. Over the next ten days, children everywhere from Halifax to Montreal to Calgary organized their own boycotts and marches. In Regina, students walked out of class. In Burnaby, they blocked traffic with their bicycles. In Victoria, they shut down the provincial legislature. In Ottawa, they marched on Parliament Hill, demanding an audience with the finance minister as they declared they would rather "eat worms" than an eight-cent chocolate bar. In Fredericton, they pooled their sugar rations so they could make fudge instead. A new protest song was heard in the streets of New Brunswick: "We want a five-cent chocolate bar / Eight cents is going too darn far…"

In some cities, the police were called in to break up the protests. But the kids weren't alone in their cause. As they took to their adorable picket lines, they found plenty of support from adults. Chocolate bars weren't the only products with skyrocketing price tags. During the Second World War, the government had introduced strict price controls. But with the war now over, those controls had been lifted. Prices were soaring. The inflation rate soon passed 14%, more than double what it was in 2022. The chocolate bar came to represent all those rising prices, a rallying point for resistance. And so, the striking children attracted the support of consumer associations, parent groups, and labour unions. Some stores even refused to carry the eight-cent bars, selling their existing stock at the old price in solidarity.

Within days of that first protest in Ladysmith, sales of chocolate bars across Canada had plunged by 80%. It seemed as if the children's protests might actually be working.

In Toronto, five hundred high school students from Central Tech, Central Commerce and Harbord Collegiate had joined the march down Bloor Street, ending with a rally at Christie Pits park. Thousands more signed a pledge to promise they wouldn't buy a single chocolate bar until the price was lowered back down to five cents. And more protests were coming. That rally was going to be followed by an even more impressive march in Toronto the very next day — it promised to be the biggest yet, part of a nation-wide day of action against the price-hike. A week after it began, the children's strike was still gaining momentum.

But Canada's candy companies weren't about to go down without a fight.

As sales of chocolate bars plummeted, confectionary manufacturers rolled out their own public relations campaign. They claimed the massive price hikes were outside their control, the result of higher production and labour costs. They suggested that if Canadians wanted lower prices, the government should reduce taxes. They told newspapers their profits weren't rising at all. One representative told The Toronto Daily Star that if the kids didn't call off their strike "chocolate bars could disappear from the market entirely." Newspaper ads begged customers to understand that "5¢ Chocolate Bars just aren't possible NOW!" Some chocolatiers even tried to bribe strike leaders with free candy.

An ad from The Toronto Daily Star during the Chocolate Bar Strike

But it wasn't until the morning of the national day of protest that the candy companies landed their biggest blow: they accused the children of being part of a Communist conspiracy.

These were the early years of the Cold War. Just days after the Second World War ended, a cipher clerk working at the Soviet Embassy in Ottawa had made a dramatic defection, turning himself in to the Canadian authorities with shocking evidence that the Russians had been running an elaborate spy ring in the capital. His revelations shattered the fragile alliance between the Soviets and the West, sparking decades of distrust, paranoia and nuclear tensions. In the months leading up to the candy strike, newspapers had been filled with stories of Communist plots being uncovered and Communist spies being put on trial. And the rising tide of the Red Scare gave the chocolate manufacturers the ammunition they needed in their fight against the striking children.

The march to Christie Pits had been sponsored by the National Federation of Labor Youth, an organization born out of the Young Communist League of Canada, which had been banned a few years earlier. That fact was seized upon by Toronto's most conservative newspaper as a way to discredit the entire strike. “Chocolate bars and a world revolution may seem poles apart, but to the devious, Communist mind, there is a close relationship," The Toronto Evening Telegram argued, claiming the kids were part of a global anti-capitalist conspiracy. "They don’t realize it but the indignant students parading with their placards demanding a five-cent candy bar, have become another instrument in the Communist grand strategy of 'the creation of chaos.'”

Suddenly, the kids' momentum was gone. Parents forbade their children from joining the marches. Organizations began withdrawing their support. Newspapers denounced the protests. And the Chocolate Bar Strike fizzled. The candy companies had won. The five-cent chocolate bar was gone forever.

But while the children were disappointed, they also walked away with their heads held high. "Even though the price of candy bars remained at eight cents," one of the kids explained many years later, "I think we were proud of the fact we stood up and protested and stood up for our rights as children.

"We went away with the fact that we tried to do something, we tried to change something."

There have been lots of great articles written about the Chocolate Bar Strike over the years. So if you’d like to learn more you can, including from Chris Bateman at Torontoist, Yanick LeClerc at Canada’s History magazine, Tom Hawthorn at The Globe and Mail, Rob Lammle at Mental Floss and Taylor C. Nokes at the Canadian Encyclopedia.

The best of everything else that's new in Toronto's past…

MUFFY THE MOUSE MADE OUT WITH ALEX TREBEK NEWS — Myseum’s new exhibit about the history of children’s television in Canada opened this week (details in the event listings below) and Toronto Life got a tour from Nina Keogh, the puppeteer behind iconic characters like Muffy The Mouse. One of my favourite memories she shares with them? The time she dated Alex Trebek. “I remember necking on my couch. He wore a black nylon turtleneck and was absolutely gorgeous.” Read more.

Meanwhile, Marcus Mitropoulos also shares a look around the exhibit with blogTO readers. Read more.

COSTUME EMPORIUM NO MORE NEWS — Malabar Limited had been providing Torontonians with costumes for 99 years before quietly closing its doors this March. Peter MacCallum shares his behind-the-scenes photographs of the famous costume shop with Spacing. Read more.

TORONTO SPORTS TEAMS NAMED AFTER ANCIENT GREEKS NEWS — The Argonauts football team turns 150 next year. This week, they announced their plans to celebrate the milestone during the season. Read more.

CBC STUDIO CONDO NEWS — Developers are looking to turn the old CBC studio in Cabbagetown, originally built as a movie theatre in 1919, into a condo tower. It looks like some of the heritage features will be preserved, though Storeys points out, the century-old building “is not designated under the Ontario Heritage Act and has not been listed on the city’s Heritage Register, despite being recommended for inclusion and endorsed by the Toronto Preservation Board.” Read more.

