The Toronto Time Traveller

The Toronto Time Traveller

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MikeOfManyMikes's avatar
MikeOfManyMikes
5d

Whoa! Excellent Saturday morning read. Thx.

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1 reply by Adam Bunch
Series 416's avatar
Series 416
3d

Great read!! I knew about the main story, but did not know Carr had such an eventful life before and afterwards. Amazing :)

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