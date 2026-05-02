The bog with a channel dug by rescuers (City of Toronto Archives)

It was a vast expanse. An endless field of treacherous mud. It stretched off in every direction, hungry and dark and dangerous. And somewhere in the middle of it all was one fragile little human slowly being swallowed alive. For two hours he called for help, his desperate cries floating through the chilly air of an October night. And for two hours, no one answered.

His name was Thomas Chambers and he had been given some terrible advice. It was 1931 — the height of the Great Depression — and he, like so many others, was looking for work. He’d heard there might be a job available; someone needed help looking after some horses. But there was one big problem: the job was in Oakville, while Chambers was in the east end of Toronto, more than forty kilometres away. It was going to be an awfully long walk. Chambers was in his late fifties, maybe even sixty, but he needed that work. So, he was absolutely determined to get there.

Plus, he’d been given a tip. Someone told him about a shortcut: head down Kingston Road toward Ashbridge’s Bay and he could cut across the swamp that sat along the lakeshore near the foot of Leslie Street. “He said I would be able to get over all right,” Chambers later told The Toronto Daily Star, “and this route would save several miles.”

But that advice proved to be incredibly risky. When Chambers set out that Saturday afternoon and began crossing the bog, he had no idea how perilous it was. Heading west across the expansive marshland, he made it to a spot somewhere near the intersection of Leslie & Commissioners Road (it’s behind the Loblaws on Lake Shore today) before it all went wrong. That’s where the mud got him.

The bog seems to have been part of what was left of the old Ashbridge’s Marsh. The wetland had been standing on the eastern edge of Toronto Bay since long before the city was founded. It was a sprawling landscape at the mouth of the Don River, home to fish and frogs and turtles and enormous flocks of waterfowl, a familiar sight to First Nations people for countless generations. “Ashbridge’s Bay,” as naturalist George Fairfield wrote in his book about the wetland, “was one of the greatest freshwater marshes in Canada.” But at the city grew, the swamp had become horribly polluted and was blamed for the spread of disease. So, in the early decades of the twentieth century, the city paved it over and turned it into the Port Lands. It’s only now that the mouth of the river has finally been renaturalized. Some of the plants from the old marsh have even sprung back to life as their seeds have been churned up out of the soil.

The bog that Chambers was crossing seems to have been a patch of the old marsh that hadn’t been paved over yet. It just looked like a big empty field of mud. And at first, he must have hoped he could quickly pull himself out of it. But the ooze seems to have acted much like quicksand; the more he struggled, the deeper he got. And as he did, the darkness began to gather around him. It was about half past five when he got trapped, just as the autumn sun was setting below the horizon. Night was descending in a hurry.

For the next two hours he fought the gluttonous mud, out there alone in the bog, calling for help as the earth swallowed him further and further into its depths. And for two hours no help came. By now, he was all the way up to his armpits, sunk into the muck at an angle, tilting to one side with his head resting on the surface.

And still, he called out into the night.

Help was nearby. A construction crew could hear his calls. But they didn’t understand what they were hearing. The workers had been operating a steam shovel near the foot of Leslie, not far from the spot where Chambers was trapped. The machine had broken down and was being fixed, which meant that for a while, everything was quiet. They could hear him just fine. But they didn’t realize it was a person making the noise; they assumed he was an upset cat. “His calls for help across the wasteland,” The Star explained, “were mistaken for catcalls for some time by the only humans within earshot.”

Ferguson Carr after the bog (City of Toronto Archives).

It was a man named Ferguson Carr who finally figured out what was happening. He was working on the construction site as a security guard and was helping to repair the shovel. According to The Star, it was around 7:30pm that evening — two hours after Chambers first got stuck — that Carr paused his work to listen more closely. He realized those cries weren’t the cries of a cat at all.

That’s when the security guard set out into the bog, following the calls for help. He waded through the thick mud until he came upon the stranded job seeker, who was now nearly entirely engulfed. But that wasn’t the end of the trouble. Chambers had sunk so deep that Carr had no hope of pulling him out alone. And now, the security guard was sinking into the muck himself. The mud was greedy, ravenous, eager to devour the second man as well. Its vacuumous grip was beginning to take hold on him.

Both lives were now at risk.

For Carr, that can’t have been an entirely new feeling. This wasn’t the first time he had found himself in a news-worthy amount of danger — and it wouldn’t be the last. The name “Ferguson Carr” appears in Toronto newspapers many times over the years, always in connection with death and disaster, and it seems to have been the same man on each occasion.

Carr was born in North Bay around 1912 and grew up outside Sudbury, moving to Toronto at the age of sixteen. He got into trouble pretty much immediately upon his arrival. Out for a swim in the western gap of the harbour, near Hanlan’s Point, he struck his head on a submerged rock and had to be rushed off to hospital. It was his first summer in our city and he had already been badly hurt.

A year later, he was back in the news again. This time, the teenager seems to have been responsible for a dreadful traffic accident. Driving a truck through the intersection of Niagara & Adelaide, he ploughed into a car crossing in front of him and then continued forward to careen headlong into a delivery van. The driver of the van was left with a broken leg and a passenger with a lacerated scalp, while the driver of the car was in even worse condition; he suffered a broken back. Having sent all three to hospital, Ferguson Carr was charged with criminal negligence.

Some believed the crash had been foretold by fate. The sister-in-law of the driver with the broken back told The Globe she’d recently found a crack in a glass bowl; it was, she explained, an omen according to Ukrainian tradition that promised a relative would soon be injured in a terrible accident. But when it came to Ferguson Carr, even greater catastrophes lay ahead.

That wreck wouldn’t be his last. He spent much of his life on the road, working as a truck driver — including for the Royal Canadian Air Force. But it actually wasn’t until he’d left that industry behind to get job at the Avro airplane plant in Malton that he had his worst accidents. Including the one that would end his life.

Twenty years after that night in the bog, Ferguson Carr would nearly be killed on Highway 11 north of Lake Simcoe. He survived, but a friend died in the crash. And only a year later, his own luck would finally run out.

He was a passenger this time, on his way to Grey County to see some relatives about a small inheritance and maybe do some fishing. But he would never make it to his destination. He was riding in a car as it climbed up a big hill on Hurontario Street near Caledon. His friend, who was driving, doesn’t seem to have seen the broken-down truck in the road until it was too late. A father and son were trying to fix it, investigating the broken carburetor with a flashlight when Carr’s car smashed into the back of their truck. A second car then crashed into the back of the first. While the boy was unhurt, his dad was thrown ten feet by the force of the impact. Carr’s friend, the driver, was hurled through the windshield, lucky to still be alive as he was raced off to hospital in an ambulance. But it was Carr who was most seriously injured. A doctor on the scene did what he could for him and had him rushed away in a second ambulance. But the closest hospital was in Brampton, fifty kilometres away. Ferguson Carr would take his final breaths on that ride, passing away before the end of the desperate race for help.

But on the night in the bog, that was all still far in the future. There was much more immediate danger at hand.

The rescue and Thomas Chambers afterwards (City of Toronto Archives)

By the time Carr found Thomas Chambers in the mud, the trapped job seeker had nearly completely disappeared beneath the surface. He was in rough shape; those two hours in the bog had taken their toll. Chambers had become delirious. As Carr held onto him, the man kept talking about a mysterious woman who’d come to visit him in the mud — a woman who proved to be a figment of his imagination. As Carr fought to keep the man’s head above the muck while sinking lower and lower into it himself, he called out to his co-workers. This time, they understood what they were hearing. Help was finally on the way.

They arrived with lanterns to cut through the darkness and planks to lay across the marsh, giving Carr something to hold on to as the ooze threatened to pull him under. That helped keep both men above the surface long enough for the emergency services to arrive. The first police officer on the scene was nearly caught by the mud himself, but managed to escape its clutches and call for back-up. More officers soon arrived, along with life-boat crews and firefighters armed with ladders and ropes. They ventured out on planks as far as they could before throwing a line to Carr across the bog. He was sixty feet from solid ground. He managed to get the rope wrapped around himself and his fading companion securely enough to finally be dragged out of the bog. “Both,” The Star reported, “were pulled to safety in the misty darkness with the aid of the lanterns.”

The mud fought stubbornly to keep them until the bitter end. As Carr was pulled from the marsh, the force of the suction tore the soles off his boots.

Chambers was in rough shape, delirious and exhausted, barely able to speak. He couldn’t stand at all, unable to move his legs. He was hurried off to St. Michael’s Hospital, where the press reported he was making a promising recovery the following day. Thanks to that young security guard, he’d survived.

The life of Ferguson Carr was a life marked by tragedy and ruin — sometimes of his own making. But for one night, that Saturday in October of 1931, trapped in a bog that threatened to swallow him whole, Ferguson Carr had been a hero.

For once, at least, things had turned out okay.

Thanks so much to all of you who support The Toronto Time Traveller with a paid subscription! It’s only because of you that this newsletter exists — and by keeping it going with a few dollars a month, you’re keeping free for thousands of other people and supporting all the other work I do. If you haven’t already joined the heroic 4% of readers who support the newsletter with a paid subscription and want to make the switch yourself, you can do that right here:

My “Toronto’s Most Notorious Murders” Course Returns!

I’m bringing back one of my most popular online courses! I first offered Toronto’s Most Notorious Murders back in 2022, so this spring I thought it was about time I offered a refreshed version of it…

Description: Toronto has a bloody past. It's filled with stories of chilling crimes stretching back to the days when the city was founded. And while these tales may send shivers up our spines, they also have a lot to teach us about the place we call home. In this online course, we'll explore the history of the city through the stories of its most infamous homicides. From gangsters and serial killers to housemaids and schoolchildren, we'll meet the murderers who've been terrorizing Toronto for more than 200 years.

When: Thursdays at 8pm from May 7 to May 28.

Where: Over Zoom. All lectures will also be recorded, so if you have to miss any of them you can watch them whenever you like. The recordings will remain available for the foreseeable future.

Cost: Pay what you like!

LEARN MORE

….And My “Toronto’s Most Notorious Murders” Walking Tour Is Back, Too!

With the Jane’s Walk festival happening this weekend and my murder course kicking off next week, I thought this would be the perfect time to bring my “Toronto Most Notorious Murders” walking tour back, too!

When: Today! Saturday, May 2 at 5pm.

Where: Meet on the north-east corner of Front & Jarvis.

Length: About 2 hours.

Price: Free!

“Toronto Baseball Tales” With The Toronto Public Library

My free online lunchtime lecture series with the Toronto Public Library continues this upcoming Friday! It’s four monthly talks about the history of baseball in our city (based on my “From Sandlot to SkyDome” course). And the third talk is just days away!

Series Description: Baseball was being played in Toronto more than a century before the Blue Jays were born. In this series of talks, we’ll explore the game’s evolution in our city, from the days when it was a working class sport played by “undesirables” to Joe Carter jumping for joy in front of 50,000 screaming fans. Along the way, we’ll meet everyone from con artists and kidnappers to eccentric millionaires and feminist icons, the people who’ve made Toronto baseball what it is… and helped transform our city in the process.

Next up is…

TORONTO BASEBALL TALES: ICONS OF THE DIAMOND

Friday, May 8 — Noon — Online

“Long before Toronto fans cheered on Joe Carter, José Bautista and Vladimir Guerrero Jr, they were rooting for Napoleon Lajoie, Billie Hallam and Lionel Conacher. In this talk, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will explore the history of some of the greatest players to ever take the field in our city. We’ll meet legendary sluggers and hard-throwing beauty queens, Hall of Famers and feminist pioneers. Through the stories of their lives and their careers, we’ll trace the evolution of the sport in Toronto and how it has helped shape the city we live in today.”

Free registration.

And you’ll find the link for the last lecture in the series — “The Birth of the Blue Jays & The Curse of the Seagull” — here.

The Festival of Bizarre Toronto History Is Just A Month Away!

The Festival Of Bizarre Toronto History is coming back for another year! We’ll spend a wonderfully weird week digging into the strangest tales our city has to offer — seven days at the beginning of June filled with lectures, panels, interviews and walking tours.

This year is going to be bigger than ever before, with even more in-person events added alongside all the usual online lectures and interviews. As always, I’ll be inviting some of the city’s greatest storytellers to share bizarre tales from the city’s past. In the first three years of the festival, we’ve covered everything from strange séances to rampaging clowns to body snatchers and disappearing millionaires. But there are tons of stories we have yet to explore — so I can’t wait until we get to do it all again just a couple of months from now!

I’ll be sharing lots more details about the line-up and the schedule in the weeks to come. For now, I can tell you it looks like it will weird artifacts, strange trivia, hidden cemeteries, and much, much more.

LEARN MORE!

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

XXX NEWS — “In this 1876th episode of Toronto Mike'd, Mike chats with Starlotte Satine and Jeremy Hopkin about the history of burlesque and strip clubs in Toronto.” Listen.

HA HA HOUSE NEWS — Paul Myers has put together an oral history of 1063 Avenue Road for The Toronto Star. “Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and more on how a house on Avenue Road spawned a generation of comedy greats.” Read more.

DON’T GET STONED NEWS — In his Downtown Theatre newsletter, Eric Veillette looks back at the days when the marijuana scare film Reefer Madness arrived in Toronto. Read more.

NOTORIOUS NEWS — On the Muddy York podcast, they dive into the infamous history of the Don Jail. Listen.

NEIL YOUNG WITH A RIFLE NEWS — On the Q107 website, Alan Cross shares the strange story of Neil Young making sure the original, recalled version of his 1978 album Comes A Time would never be heard. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

JANE’S WALK TORONTO

May 1 to 3 — Various Times & Locations

“Jane’s Walk is an annual festival of free, community-led walking conversations inspired by Jane Jacobs, a journalist, author, theorist, activist, and proud Torontonian. On the first weekend of May every year, Jane’s Walk festivals take place in hundreds of cities around the world. Jane’s Walks encourage people to share stories about their neighbourhoods, discover unseen aspects of their communities, and use walking as a way to connect with their neighbours.”

Free!

Learn more.

FEISTY WOMEN OF KENSINGTON MARKET: PART ONE

May 2 — 2pm — Lillian H. Smith Library — Kensington Market Historical Society

“This talk draws on our ongoing research into Emma Goldman’s (1869-1940) interwar Toronto exile as a case study for investigating how she has been remembered inter-generationally in the city’s official and popular memory. A wide range of people have invoked Goldman in various ways – from the anarchist comrades who long outlived her to second-wave feminists, cultural producers, and punk music youth associated with Kensington Market’s anarchist space, Who’s Emma? (1996-2001). But Goldman’s fame has often obscured the lives of her lesser-known comrades, especially the women. We focus on Goldman’s encounter with Marie Tiboldo (1904-2008), a long-lived Italian Canadian anarchist garment worker largely unknown even to Goldman Specialists, and ask about her role in the work of creating a memory of Goldman for subsequent generations to inherit.”

Free!

Learn more.

BEHIND THE BRICKS: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE MOHAWK INSTITUTE, CANADA’S LONGEST-RUNNING RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL

May 7 — 7pm — Annette Street Library — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“Alison [Norman] will be discussing the history of the first and longest-running residential school in Canada… Published in September 2025, “Behind the Bricks” tells the story of Canada’s first and longest-running residential school which operated from 1828 to 1970 in Brantford, Ontario. Many consider the Mohawk Institute to have been a model for the entire residential school system. “Behind the Bricks” brings together Indigenous and non-Indigenous experts to examine the policies and motivations that shaped the experiences of all three parties involved with the school—the government, the church, and the students and their communities.”

Free, I believe!

Learn more.

PARALLEL PATHS: THE CHINESE AND JEWISH COMMUNITIES IN THE WARD AND BEYOND

May 12 — 6:30pm — Toronto Reference Library

“The civic narratives of Toronto’s Chinese and Jewish communities have overlapped since the days of The Ward in the early 20th century, through to the present day. In this unique discussion, aided by artefacts from the Chinese Canadian Archive, historian and author Arlene Chan and journalist John Lorinc will explore both the pleasure and the importance of cultural connection in the world’s most diverse metropolis.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE GAOL CARPENTER’S DAUGHTER: TORONTO CRIME STORIES THEN & NOW

May 21 — 7:30pm — Montgomery’s Inn — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Author and historian Chris Higgins will take us inside the real 19th-century crimes, trials, and neighbourhoods that inspired his historical novel The Gaol Carpenter’s Diary. Join us for this entertaining presentation as he traces murders, trials, and public life across early Toronto communities, from Old Town and The Ward to Lambton Mills, Weston, Swansea, Parkdale, and the Don Valley.”

Free for members; an annual membership is $25.

Learn more.

THE WORLD ON A STREET: IMMIGRANT LIFE IN THE WARD

May 23 – 11am — City of Toronto Archives

“Every corner of the city has its own stories, but Elizabeth Street in the heart of the community once known as The Ward, has more than most. Join the Toronto Archives to learn how archival records can reveal details about the many generations and cultures of new Canadians who lived and worked on Elizabeth Street from the 1840s through the 1970s, and how the same research techniques can be applied to your own neighbourhood.”

Free with registration!

Learn more.

DOORS OPEN TORONTO

May 23 and 24 — 10am to 5pm — Various Locations

“Explore Toronto’s unique buildings and sites for free during Doors Open weekend. Discover the people, places and stories that make the city a global mosaic.”

Free!

Learn more.

TORONTO HISTORY EXHIBITS

ECHOES OF HOME: POP-UP EXHIBIT AT FORT YORK

Until May 3 — Wednesday to Sunday — Fort York

“This pop-up installation explores the compelling stories and experiences of Toronto’s diverse communities who have fought for their sense of home, belonging and identity during periods of conflict and peace. This installation is created in partnership with the Toronto Metropolitan University’s Masters of Digital Media program.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE 52: AN EXHIBITION

Until May — Wednesday to Saturday — Museum of Toronto

“Spanning from the 1800s until today, this exhibition shines a spotlight on the change-makers, rebels, and revolutionaries within Toronto’s 52%. While some of these women’s stories are well known, others have gone relatively untold, until now. This powerful exhibit is currently on view at the Museum of Toronto as part of our fall programming.”

Free! (Donations encouraged.)

Learn more.