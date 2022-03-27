The murder of George Brown

This week in 1880, George Brown was shot. He was one of the most powerful figures in Toronto at the time, the owner of The Globe newspaper and a Father of Confederation. But he didn’t always have the best relationship with the people who worked for him — like the time he cracked down on a printers’ strike and got labour leaders thrown in jail — and in the end, it was a disgruntled former employee that brought him down.

George Bennett worked at the Globe, an engineer running the boilers that drove the paper’s stream-powered printing presses. But while at first Bennett was a model employee, his alcoholism eventually got the better of him. He was fired for being drunk at work, and when he later showed up at the Globe’s offices on King Street — now angry and drunk — things got out of hand.

Bennett demanded that Brown sign a piece of paper as proof that he’d been employed there, but when Brown told him to get someone else to do it, the former engineer pulled out a gun. As Brown tried to wrestle it out of his hand, the pistol went off. The bullet hit the publisher in the thigh. And while at first it seemed like the wound wasn’t too serious, it soon became infected. It festered away for weeks, with Brown refusing to ease up on his busy workload, until it finally killed him.

Bennett was quickly tried and convicted of murder, hanged at the Don Jail. His remains were buried in an unmarked grave, rediscovered more a century later when the old prison was being turned into the Bridgepoint hospital.

A SCANDALOUS WEEK FOR THE ROLLING STONES

COCKROACHES NEWS — There was exciting news about our city’s musical history this week. The Rolling Stones announced they’ll be releasing a new live album that was recorded in Toronto nearly 50 years ago, during a scandalous pair of shows at the El Mocambo.

It was March of 1977. And the Rolling Stones were in serious trouble. Just a few days earlier, their guitarist Keith Richards had been arrested by the RCMP. The police raided his hotel room at the Harbour Castle on the waterfront and found about $4,000-worth of heroin in the bathroom, as well as some cocaine. Richards got out on bail, but was facing the possibility of life in prison. The future of one of the biggest rock groups on the planet was hanging in the balance.

Still, the Stones went ahead with their shows at the El Mo that week. The gigs were the first they’d played in a small club in fourteen years (to be recorded as part of their Love You Live album, which would feature four of the songs from those Toronto sets). And to make sure the small venue didn’t get overwhelmed by crowds, the Stones kept the shows a secret. They played under a false name, calling themselves The Cockroaches, so that only a few hundred people were in the audience as the band took the stage.

One of them was Maggie Trudeau, the prime minister’s wife. And her presence sparked a second scandal.

She and Pierre had been married for exactly six years — to the day. Instead of spending their wedding anniversary together, he was in Ottawa while she stepped out of Mick Jagger’s limo outside the El Mo, took in the show, and then spent the whole night with the band, up until nearly dawn smoking drugs and playing cards.

I wrote about the public outrage those nights sparked in The Toronto Book of Love:

The headlines from her nights with the Rolling Stones were especially brutal, made all the more shocking by Keith Richards' arrest. "SEX ORGY IN PRIME MINISTER'S WIFE'S SUITE" one newspaper cried. Rumours she'd slept with Mick Jagger were everywhere. (In fact, she spent the night with guitarist Ron Wood.) And there would be more headlines to come when she turned up a few days later, living with a princess in New York City, attending the ballet with Baryshnikov. And then again when she was photographed dancing at the notorious Studio 54 on the night her husband lost the next election. Some even worried her behaviour was going to cost him his career, and — in an era of rising Quebecois separatism — that it would lead not just to the break-up of her marriage, but of Canada.

But the media and the public didn’t realize what was really happening. The Trudeaus’ marriage had been on the rocks for years. They’d fallen out of love way back in 1974. And now their time together had come to an end. They’d agreed to separate that very morning.

And so, that night with the Rolling Stones wasn't a shocking betrayal of her marriage vows, it was Margaret Trudeau's first step into a new life. She was on her way to New York, where she would begin to build an existence apart from her famous husband, and to pursue a new profession: photography. That night in Chinatown, when the Rolling Stones took the stage in front of the El Mo's palm tree-covered backdrop, she had her camera in her hand. As the legendary rock group belted out some of their most beloved tunes — songs that had helped fuel the social revolution of the sixties, songs that helped usher in new attitudes toward love, songs that were the soundtrack of Margaret Sinclair's youth — she took photographs, hesitant at first, but more and more confident as the night wore on. "It was," she wrote, "an exhilarating start to my new career." She'd met her husband under the palm trees of Tahiti. She'd promised to marry him under the palm trees of the Bahamas. And now, under the palm trees of the El Mocambo, she was promising herself a new, better, happier life. "It was a good night, and it was my new world."

Keith Richards would eventually get off with a very light sentence, helping to cement Toronto’s place in the hearts of The Rolling Stones. The band has had a special relationship with our city ever since, headlining the SARS benefit concert in the summer of 2003 and returning to Toronto many times over the years to play more secret shows.

And now, for the first time, we’ll be able to listen to the notorious gigs that sparked it all. Live From El Mocambo 1977 is set to be released on May 13.

THE TALLEST FACADE ON THE CONTINENT

DEMOLISHING MOST OF IT NEWS — There’s a huge new development being built at the corner of University and Dundas at the moment. Urban Toronto wrote about it this week. It’s going to be a 52-storey residential building, with offices and retail below. It will tower above the spot where the Macleans publishing empire once stood, demolishing a couple of the old buildings while retaining the facades of two more. It’s being called “North America’s tallest heritage retention.”

While reading Urban Toronto’s piece, I realized I’d actually written about one of those buildings myself years ago. There’s an amazing old panorama of the city’s skyline that was taken in 1930 from the roof of the Maclean Building. And I wrote up a little tour of the landmarks you can spot in that photo, a glimpse of what Toronto was like nearly a century ago:

The view from the Maclean Building in 1930

You can check out the full piece on Spacing here. But I thought I’d share the little blurb I wrote about the building that gave the photographer that very — and which is now being turned into the historic facade of that new development on University:

By 1930, the Maclean family’s publishing empire was already more than four decades old. It had all started back in the 1880s with a trade journal called The Canadian Grocer. Before long, they’d added Maclean’s, Chatelaine and The Financial Post among other titles. They were the biggest publishing empire in the British Empire. And that meant they could afford to buy an entire block of land in downtown Toronto. On the north-east corner of University & Dundas, they built a whole complex to house their offices and printing presses. In 1930, the latest addition had just opened: the new Maclean Building soared a whole nine storeys into the air, making it the tallest building in the neighbourhood. That’s when a photographer climbed up onto the roof and snapped this photo of Toronto’s skyline. Today, the building is still there. It’s on the north side of Dundas, just to the east of the intersection. On the corner itself, you’ll find a TD on the ground floor of the newer Maclean-Hunter Building; it was built in the early 1960s.

The Maclean Building in 1950ish (City of Toronto Archives)

The Maclean Building in 1930ish (City of Toronto Archives)

The Maclean Building in 1929, (City of Toronto Archives)

