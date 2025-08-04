Today is Simcoe Day in Toronto, which usually means I share something I’ve written about the Simcoes. In 2022, it was a post about John Graves Simcoe’s complicated relationship with slavery (which you can read here). Last year, it was a chapter from The Toronto Book of Love about Elizabeth Simcoe, her pyromania, and the suspicious amount of time she spent alone with her husband’s secretary (you’ll find it here). This year, I thought I’d share another strange old piece I once wrote about the founder of our city…

The above photo is a photo of horse shit. But it’s not just any old horse shit. This horse shit is sitting on Woodbury Common, a beautiful patch of heathland in the English countryside. That land has a long history of being covered in manure. And that stinky past is connected to the founder of our city — John Graves Simcoe — and to the man who once challenged him to a duel over that dung.

It all began a few years after Toronto was founded. Simcoe had already returned home to England by then. Having founded our city as a muddy little town on Indigenous land claimed by the British, he’d sailed back across the Atlantic. He arrived home at a deeply dangerous moment. England was at war with France — and Simcoe was about to find himself caught up in it.

The French Revolution had broken out many years earlier. It was already well underway by the time Simcoe and his family came to Canada. But things had gotten even bloodier while they were here. Simcoe founded Toronto in July 1793, just as the Reign of Terror was about to begin.

Even here — six thousand kilometres from the guillotines of Paris — people heard the news. As the Simcoes lived in a pair of fancy tents pitched at the mouth of Garrison Creek, they got updates on the atrocities being carried out in France. In August, they were visited by a pair of fleeing French aristocrats who hoped to settle in Upper Canada. The distinguished refugees told a morbid story about King Louis’ botched attempt to escape his captors. And by the time they shared that anecdote, the French king had already lost his head.

A few months later, Marie Antoinette followed her husband to the guillotine. News of her death took many weeks to travel across the Atlantic and up the St. Lawrence to Lake Ontario. When it did, Simcoe marked the occasion with solemn respect. That evening, the settlers of Toronto dressed all in black, postponing the dance they had planned for the night. They might have been the traditional enemies of the French, but they were staunch monarchists. Many of them had already suffered through the horrors of the American Revolution and were deeply unsettled by the idea of yet another bloody uprising launched in the name of democracy.

It was a frightening time. The French Revolution sparked decades of war between France and the monarchies of Europe, including Britain. At the same time that Simcoe was busy planning the first few blocks of what became downtown Toronto, he was also busy worrying that the war in Europe would spread to North America.

Even now, French revolutionaries were stirring up trouble in the United States, trying to get the Americans to join the war and invade the Canadian colonies. Some had travelled into Québec, where they hoped to convince French-Canadians to rise up and launch their own revolution. As the Simcoes slept in their tents at night, they worried that at any moment an enemy ship might sail over the horizon — or enemy soldiers burst from the woods. Simcoe’s wife, Elizabeth, had nightmares about it.

John Graves Simcoe & Elizabeth Simcoe

Things only got scarier when they set out on their voyage home to England. As the Simcoes sailed out of the mouth of the St. Lawrence River, French warships were waiting. They chased them out into the Atlantic, seizing other British vessels sailing nearby. As the Simcoes’ ship dodged icebergs off the coast of Labrador, Elizabeth and the children hid themselves in the cramped quarters below deck. They could hear the sound of ships’ guns firing in the distance. It was a long, terrifying journey across the open ocean. It would be weeks before the Simcoes finally reached the safety of home.

Even then, it wasn’t over. The British would be at war with the French for most of the next twenty years. And things would only get worse. By the time the Simcoes got home, a new French general had begun to make a name for himself. Napoleon Bonaparte would eventually crown himself emperor and take his place as one of the most famous — and infamous — leaders in world history.

The wars against the French would dominate the rest of Simcoe’s life. In the end, he would die fighting them.

But first, he had an important role to play. Simcoe didn’t always get along with his superiors, but he did earn the respect of some of the most powerful men in England: Prime Minister Addington, Admiral Nelson, the Duke of York; he even spent time with “Mad” King George. His experience was especially appreciated when it came to military matters. He’d been celebrated as a hero for his service fighting on the the British side of the American Revolution. And as the first Lieutenant Governor of Upper Canada, he’d been responsible for preparing defences in case of an American invasion. And so, just a couple of years after his return home, Simcoe was given a new job: preparing defences in the south-west of England in case of a French invasion.

At times, it seemed as if that invasion might come at any moment — especially once Napoleon was in charge. Having already expanded his empire on the Continent, the French general began to assemble a massive army meant to bring England to its knees. Two hundred thousand men were being trained on the coast of France: the Armée d’Angleterre. A whole flotilla of barges was built to carry them across the English Channel. For a while, Napoleon was even toying with the idea of deploying the world’s first air force: a fleet of hot air balloons to support the attack. There were rumours of a giant tunnel being dug beneath the Channel. And of a massive raft powered by windmills. To pay for it all, Napoleon had already sold the Louisiana Territory to the Americans. He was so sure his invasion was going to succeed that he built a triumphal arch to commemorate it before it had even happened.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Channel, Simcoe was getting ready for the invasion. The British government had put him in charge of the entire defence of the West Country. Devon, Cornwall and Somerset would be under his command. If the French landed there, Simcoe and his men would answer with a scorched earth campaign. They would evacuate all women and children, the elderly and the sick — and all the livestock, too. Everything they left behind would be destroyed. The French would find nothing to eat.

Instead, they would be met by the biggest military force Britain had ever assembled. More than six hundred thousand men were ready to fight — nearly 10% of the entire population of England. In the West Country alone, Simcoe was in command of twelve thousand.

Woodbury Common in 2014 (taken by me)

But they weren’t all experienced soldiers. Professional troops were joined by volunteers and conscripted militia. They needed lots of training. And to do that training, Simcoe sometimes took them to Woodbury Common.

Woodbury Common sits high in the gorgeous green hills of Devon. It was just a few kilometres from the Simcoes’ summer home in the seaside town of Budleigh Salterton. And it wasn’t too far from their country estate in the Blackdown Hills either. It’s a beautiful place: gently rolling countryside covered with flowers, shrubs and short grass. It’s typical heathland; in fact, if you look up “heath” on Wikipedia, one of the photos you’ll see is a photo of Woodbury Common. It’s one of England’s official Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

At the very highest point on the land, you’ll find a patch of trees. They’re growing on the remains of ancient earthworks. The big ditches are what’s left of Woodbury Castle: an Iron Age hill fort built in the days of the druids; it’s more than two thousand years old. From the heights around the castle, you can see for miles and miles in every direction — all the way back down to the sea. It’s the perfect spot for a military base. In fact, the British army still trains there to this day.

And so about two hundred years ago, you could find thousands of Simcoe’s troops camping on Woodbury Common as they awaited Napoleon’s arrival — and with all those men, came hundreds and hundreds of horses.

That, finally, bring us to the question of the manure.

With all those horses trotting around, there was, of course, plenty of dung on Woodbury Common. And the question of who was ultimately responsible for it — Simcoe’s troops or the local land owner — sparked a fight that nearly ended in a duel. But not for the reason you might think.

The principal owner of the lands around Woodbury Common was a man by the name of Lord Rolle. History would eventually remember him as the man who tripped during Queen Victoria’s coronation and rolled down the steps to the throne. He and Simcoe didn’t get along at all. Rolle was annoyed by the inconvenience caused by all the men camping on the Common. And he was even more annoyed that they were cleaning up after themselves. Simcoe was making sure that all the manure was being collected and taken away. Rolle was furious. He wanted that horse shit for himself. It was valuable fertiliser.

And so, Rolle began a letter-writing campaign. He complained to the authorities, insisting that tradition dictated that any manure left by the military on common land belonged to the local lord of the manor: him. Simcoe was stealing his shit. And if Simcoe got away with it, it would set a dangerous precedent: any British general would be allowed to trample the rights of any lord. The question of the horse shit on Woodbury Common, Rolle argued, was a question of importance to every single subject in the British Empire.

Simcoe, for his part, sent a flurry of his own letters arguing the opposite. And as the messages flew back and forth, the fight escalated. Before long, Rolle was ordering his men to physically stop Simcoe’s troops from removing the manure from the Common. The dispute was getting so serious that it was eventually forwarded all the way to the man in charge of the entire British military: the Duke of York. He was the son of “Mad” King George III and the man Simcoe originally named Toronto in honour of — back when it was still known as the town of York.

Woodbury Castle in 2014 (taken by me)

In the end, Simcoe lost the battle of the Woodbury Common manure. His orders came directly from Whitehall — the heart of the British government at Westminster. The shit belonged to Rolle. He would be compensated for the manure already taken away and he would be allowed to keep any dung produced by Simcoe’s horses in the future — as long as he sold it to the public at an appropriate discount.

But even then, Rolle wasn’t entirely satisfied. He was so angry with Simcoe that he challenged him to a duel. He wanted, he declared, to have a fist-fight with the founder of Toronto.

Simcoe was not impressed. Gentlemen, he replied, didn’t fight with their fists. It was unseemly. If Rolle wanted to have a duel, they could have a duel: with pistols or with swords. It wans’t honourable if there was no chance you’d die.

Rolle backed down.

And so, eventually, did Napoleon. The notorious French Emperor never did invade England. Instead, he marched his army east. But it wasn’t the end of Simcoe’s connection to the man. There was one sad chapter left to come.

Before long, the French army would invade Spain and Portugal. The Peninsular War — as it was called — would rage for years on end. It was a bloody campaign. Tens of thousands were killed or wounded. Simcoe’s own son, Francis, would die during the Siege of Badajoz in Portugal. Just a toddler when Toronto was founded, his parents had jokingly named their log cabin in his honour: Castle Frank. The name lives on in a subway station.

But by the time Francis was killed, his father was already dead. John Graves Simcoe had died during that same campaign. His preparations for Napoleon’s invasion had earned him a promotion: Commander-in-Chief of the entire British army in India. But just before he left for his new post, he got another set of orders: his services were once again desperately needed in the fight against the French. Simcoe sailed to Portugal.

But the ship he sailed on was damp and freshly painted. He had always suffered from terrible respiratory problems — in fact, they were part of the reason he’d been forced to come home from Canada. By the time the ship reached Lisbon, Simcoe was deathly ill. He would never recover. Too sick to fight, he was sent home — loaded back onto the very same ship that had made him ill in the first place. By the time he got back, he only had a few days left to live. He passed away in his hometown of Exeter at the age of fifty-four.

As for Napoleon, well, he did finally make it to Devon. But it wasn’t at the head of an invading army. Instead, he saw those rolling green hills from the deck of a British ship as it sailed by. By then, it was all over; he’d lost the Battle of Waterloo and was now being held prisoner. Defeated for the final time, the French general asked if he could retire in England with a small parcel of land. His request was denied. The British didn’t let him off that ship as it sailed by; he was never to set foot in Devon. Instead, they kept on going, taking him far away to the isolated island of Saint Helena, where he would live out the rest of his days in peace and frustrating quiet.

Where I’ll Be For Simcoe Day…

I'll be spending my own Simcoe Day at Riverdale Park as part of a free Toronto history event organized by a trio of local historical societies.

