The Toronto Time Traveller

The Toronto Time Traveller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R K's avatar
R K
5d

What a tender, generous tribute. Even from afar, I knew Richard through Muddy York videos and the quiet authority of his voice; he made Toronto feel legible—turning corners into chapters and sidewalks into archives. The line you shared from his last Facebook post about “promising to be nice to myself” lands hard; so many people who hold a city’s memory also carry an invisible workload. Maybe the best way to honour him is to do what he modeled: say yes to curiosity, protect a little time for wonder, and keep telling stories that make strangers feel like neighbours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam Bunch
Victor Daniel Caratun's avatar
Victor Daniel Caratun
Sep 7

A wonderful article. Thanks for sharing some more personal moments with Richard. While we will miss him, we will all remember the impact he had on us individually.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Bunch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture