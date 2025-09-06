I’m sorry for how quiet it’s been around here over the last few weeks. I spent much of August on a road trip to the East Coast. (I’ve been posting about my travels on Instagram and Bluesky — you can follow along there.) But while I was gone, the Toronto history community was hit by some heartbreaking news. And I haven’t been sure how to write about it.

Richard Fiennes-Clinton, one of the hardest-working and most popular public historians in the city, passed away suddenly on August 23rd at the age of 53.

I got the news one night while waiting for my food in a painfully slow McDonald’s by the side of the highway in a small Québecois town during a long drive through Gaspésie. It was surreal and deeply sad. I still haven’t quite processed it. I’ve been writing and re-writing this post for days.

I didn’t know Richard terribly well, but we’ve been friendly for years. If you’ve written about or spoken about the history of Toronto at any point this century, you’re likely to have crossed paths with him. He cared deeply about our city’s stories and spent decades sharing them with thousands upon thousands of people. He had his own tour company, Muddy York Walking Tours, he worked at museums like Colborne Lodge and Gibson House, regularly spoke to historical societies and retirement communities, posted many of his talks to YouTube, and wrote a book called Muddy York: A History of Toronto Until 1834. He was working on a second book when he died. His events have often appeared in the listings at the bottom of this newsletter; I know many of you will have attended them. He was a familiar face to countless Torontonians who went on his walks, saw his talks, and visited the historical sites where he worked.

I last saw Richard just a few weeks ago. We were both part of a Simcoe Day event at Riverdale Park. You might remember that I mentioned it in the last edition of this newsletter. It brought together authors and tour guides and other history supporters for a lovely afternoon spent sitting in the shade of the clubhouse chatting and sharing stories with the public. It was organized by three historical societies — all of whom Richard had worked with, a testament to just how much a part of the local history community he was: the York Pioneer & Historical Society (of which he was a long-time member), the Town of York Historical Society (for whom he often led tours and gave talks) and the Riverdale Historical Society (for whom he also spoke).

Richard’s table was next to mine that day. There aren’t too many of us who’ve been able to make our living as freelancers exploring the history of the city, so it’s always exciting to have the chance to chat and compare notes. He was gearing up for the next couple of months. Fall seemed to be an especially busy time for him — he was famous for his ghost tours — and he always ended his summers by leading walking tours at the CNE. We chatted a bit about it; I’d previously asked him for advice because I’ve been hoping to create my own tour of the Exhibition Grounds someday. He told me his favourite tradition was getting to lead a late-night walk for the fair’s employees after closing time each year. It sounded amazing. I secretly decided I was going to try to convince him to let me come along sometime. Maybe I’d write about it for the newsletter.

Richard always seemed to be incredibly busy, to have something going on, a talk or tour coming up. “I've already posted a couple of times about being really busy in August,” he wrote in his final Facebook post just a few days before his heartattack, “[…and am] feeling dumb for agreeing to do so much. I have so many projects I want to work on and so little time, and this is a source of stress. I'm trying to get better at time management, and being more wise about what I agree to spend time [on…] I remember when I first started working for myself I was always worried that if I said ‘no to something’, nobody would ever want to book me for anything again. Well, I don't feel that's the case anymore. I have to promise myself that I'll be nice to myself, and maybe do something for me once in a while!”

I hope he made good on that promise in the time he had left. He was counting down the days until his schedule eased up. I imagine that’s part of why I feel so shaken by his passing. I know all too well how hard it can be to make space for some down time when you’re trying to make ends meet and doing something you absolutely love.

You can see that passion and dedication in the legacy Richard leaves behind. Tributes have been pouring in on social media from his fellow historians, guides, historical societies, people who have taken his tours or attended his talks…

My friend Victor Caratun (who runs the Toronto Past Archive on Facebook) appeared on CBC Radio’s Metro Morning to talk about Richard and his work. “He was so engaging,” Vic explained, “He was a fairly conservative fellow, maybe a bit on the shy side, [but] when it came to history, he completely came out of his shell. [He could bring his subject] to life, not only describing an historic event, but describing what people believed in, how they thought, how they felt. He really connected with the material.”

The York Pioneer Historical Society remembered his “deep passion for and expertise in Toronto history.” The East York Historical Society called him “Sir Richard Fiennes-Clinton […] humble and quite a great human being.” Barry Penhale wrote that “He will be remembered as a professional whose standards were of the highest, and whose love of Toronto and its history he wore on his sleeve to the end.” Social media posts have remebered him as “kind and gentle and interesting,” “a gifted storyteller, a passionate historian, and a genuinely good human being,” and “caring [with] a great sense of humour… His heart and soul went into everything he did.” The tributes go on and on…

Richard Fiennes-Clinton dedicated his life to helping our city better understand itself and its past. And Toronto is better for it.

You can leave your own memories on his website here. You’ll find his book at the Toronto Public Library here. I’m not sure where it’s available for purchase online at the moment, though I’m sure you’ll find it in some local bookstores. You can watch his YouTube presentations about Toronto history here.

You can listen to Victor Caratun’s appearance on Metro Morning here. The East York Historical Society shared their tribute — and the one from Barry Penhale — on Facebook here. My friend Adrianna Prosser wrote about her own memories of Richard as part of her newsletter about grief, “Lady Death Doula's Unlady Like Opinions” here.

Richard once directly inspired an edition of The Toronto Time Traveller thanks to his suggestion that the character of Ebenezer Scrooge may have been partially inspired by Charles Dickens’ visit to the Toronto. You can read that post here.

Death & Disaster on the Waterfront — A New Walking Tour!

The wreck of the Monarch , 1856 (Toronto Public Library)

Toronto has been deeply shaped by its waterfront. Many of the city’s most dramatic tales have played out in the place where land meets lake. So, on this walk, we’ll spend a couple of hours diving into that history — from Victorian shipwrecks to blazing infernos, from bizarre accidents to heroic rescues. And in the process, we’ll learn a bit about how events along the shoreline have helped mould the city beyond it.

When: Sunday, September 14 at 3pm.

Where: Meet at the foot of Yonge Street. We’ll end up over near the foot of Bathurst.

Length: 2–2.5 hours.

Price: Pay what you like!

Toronto’s Most Scandalous — Another Lecture Series for The Toronto Public Library!

This summer, I gave a whole series of monthly lunchtime lectures for the Toronto Public Library — and this autumn, I’m back!

This time around, we’ll be diving into some of the most notorious scandals in our city’s history with a lecture series based on my online course, “A Downright Scandalous History of Toronto.”

Our city’s past is filled with stories of infamous love affairs, disgraced politicians and outrageous movie stars. Tales of vice, sin and impropriety have made headlines, shocked the public, and deeply shaped the place we call home. In this series, we'll explore what those spicy stories can teach us about our city and its past by illuminating the boundaries of Torontonian morality, and we'll meet those who have challenged its limits, for better and for worse.

First up is…

TORONTO’S MOST SCANDALOUS: LOVE AFFAIRS

Friday, September 12 — Noon — Online

Toronto's history has been happily ever after for some, and tragic heartbreak for others. In this talk, we’ll explore the scandalous history of Torontonian love affairs. Tales of torrid romances, bitter jealousies and steamy infidelities go all the way back to the founding of the city and beyond. In this talk, we'll meet lovestruck settlers whose salacious behaviour shocked their neighbours, notorious Victorians who sent the local rumour mill spinning, and passionate rivals willing to risk their reputations, and even their lives, for love.

Free registration.

And you’ll find the links for the other three future lectures – “Political Intrigue,” “Tycoons & Robber Barons” and “Celebrity Headlines” — here.

Toronto’s Most Notorious: Recordings

If you missed this summer’s lectures series, you can still check it out. The library has made all four of the talks available to watch online for free.

You’ll find them on YouTube here:

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything new in Toronto’s past…

SUNLIGHT NEWS — The City of Toronto Archives shared an incredibly evocative photo of Ward’s Island in the 1970s by photographer April Hickox. Check it out.

MOOSE NEWS — Wonder what happened to the 326 moose statues that popped up around the city a quarter of a century ago? Sharif Hassan and Rianna Lim of the Canadian Press find out. Read more.

GOOSE NEWS — Want to own a piece of Mimico history? The Blue Goose Tavern — which has stood in Etobicoke under various names since 1909 — is up for sale, having been refurbished. Read more.

LEAFS NEWS — Alex Hobson and Spencer Lazary take a look back at the nine Black players (only nine!) who have suited up for the Maple Leafs in the 108-year history of the franchise. Read more.

