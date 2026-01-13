The Toronto Time Traveller turns four years old today! It was back in January of 2022 that I sent out my first post. I wasn’t entirely sure what the newsletter would become when I did, if there would be much interest or how long I’d be able to keep it going. But I’ve now published more than 150 posts and thanks to the 4,407 of you who subscribe — especially those of you wonderful enough to support it with a paid subscription — it’s still going! I now think of it as being at the centre of everything I do, making all the rest of it possible.

The past year was a busy one for me, with tons of talks and tours and teaching and other projects on the go, which meant the newsletter was a little quieter than usual — though that’s also because I dove into some bigger stories than I’ve ever told here before. I thought I’d share a few of my favourite posts from 2025 below.

In 2026, I plan to redouble my efforts and maybe try out some new post formats to make sure the newsletter is landing in your inbox on a more regular basis. And I’ve got lots of exciting new projects in the works beyond that, so stay tuned!

Toronto vs. The Annexation Manifesto

“It was a rainy October day in 1849; the kind of wet and dreary weather that keeps people inside where it’s cozy and warm. But on that autumn Saturday, there was important work to be done. Some of the most powerful politicians our city has ever known made their way through muddy roads and over slippery wooden sidewalks, heading for the courthouse on King Street. There, inside the Grand Jury Room, a meeting was being held. It was attended by some of the most bitter rivals in Canadian history — political leaders whose parties had spent decades at each other’s throats. There were men in that room who had denounced each other as traitors. Who had whipped up angry mobs to burn each other in effigy. Whose supporters had beaten each other bloody in the streets. But on that October day, they came together in response to a threat so urgent and alarming it united them in common cause.

“They were there to stand up against the idea that Canada should be annexed by the United States…”

William Lyon Mackenzie’s Mission to London

“It was 1832. William Lyon Mackenzie was fed up. He'd spent the last decade fighting for democratic reform in Upper Canada. He'd founded a pro-democracy newspaper. Written passionate editorials. Led protests. Organized committees. He'd even run for office and been elected to the provincial assembly, where he gained a reputation as one of the most radical champions of the Reform cause. This was before he became the first Mayor of Toronto — and long before before his failed revolution — but he was already one of the most polarizing figures in the province. Still, no matter how hard he fought, he was blocked at every turn…”

The Revolt of the Eighteen

“A tense hush fell over the House of Commons. It was a winter afternoon in 1911 and parliament was in session in Ottawa. Debate was underway on a controversial plan to revolutionize Canada’s relationship with the United States. The Liberal government had negotiated a new trade deal, promising to reduce and remove tariffs as part of a big step toward free trade with the Americans. Reciprocity. It was a momentous change, a move away from Canada’s long-standing preference for trade with Britain in favour of the country’s traditional enemies south of the border.

“Now, as the House fell silent in anticipation, Clifford Sifton rose to his feet…”

The Victorian Plot to Kidnap Famous Liberals

“The doorbell rang. It was a little after ten o’clock on a summer night in 1879, a bit late for visitors. But Robert Jaffray was still up. He’d come home that evening from working at the grocery store he owned on Yonge Street — said to be the finest in the city — and then popped back out to pick up a telegram. He returned just in time to answer the door himself. On the other side of it, he found a man he didn’t know standing on his front step…”

The Man Who Paddled from Toronto to New York

“It was a little after sunrise when they set out, paddling away from shore on a summer morning in 1919. It was the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Preston Bryant and J. Clarke were attempting to do something no one had done in all the years since the city of Toronto had been founded. It was a death-defying feat not even their own friends thought they could pull off. The two Torontonians were going to cross Lake Ontario by canoe…”

Gunfight at the CIBC

“At first, Gifford Hobday didn’t even realize what was happening. It was a little after noon on what seemed to be an ordinary summer Friday in 1940. Hobday was at work as a bank teller at a CIBC in Riverdale — a handsome old building on Broadview south of Gerrard (now home to an architecture firm). He was helping a customer, checking a deposit at his desk inside the cage, so wrapped up in his task that he didn’t notice when someone shoved his patron out of the way. And when he half-heard a voice mention something about a holdup, he assumed they were just making idle conversation.

“But then the voice repeated it. ‘This is a hold up…’”

Simcoe, Napoleon & The Politics of Manure

“The above photo is a photo of horse shit. But it’s not just any old horse shit. This horse shit is sitting on Woodbury Common, a beautiful patch of heathland in the English countryside. That land has a long history of being covered in manure. And that stinky past is connected to the founder of our city — John Graves Simcoe — and to the man who once challenged him to a duel over that dung…”

William Kurelek’s Nightmare Visions

“He was, in a lot ways, something of a Canadian stereotype. He was born in a shack on the Prairies during the winter of 1927. He grew up working on his parents’ farm, ploughing fields and tending cows. When he was older, he worked as a lumberjack in the towering forests of Québec and on the shores of Lake Superior. As a construction worker, he put curbs on the streets of Edmonton and built grain elevators in Thunder Bay. As a waiter, he served the rich and famous at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto. And as a painter… Well, as a painter, he became one of the most successful artists in Canadian history, using scenes from his past to capture the spirit of the nation on canvasses that sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars… But William Kurelek had a dark side, too…”

From Toronto’s First Home Runs to George Springer

“It was a Saturday afternoon in the summer of 1873. ‘The weather was fine,’ The Globe reported, ‘and the occasion was auspicious.’ A baseball game was being played at the cricket ground on the corner of College & St. George. It was still a new sport back then. The earliest-known baseball game ever recorded in Toronto had been played only fourteen years earlier. Many people in the city looked down on it as a working-class sport; one writer denounced it as ‘just a sandlot game played by undesirables.’ But it was catching on all the same. That day a whole crowd of Victorian fans flocked to the cricket pitch to cheer on their local heroes: the Dauntless Club of Toronto, one of our city’s first organized teams.

“And they would truly need to be dauntless that day, because they were playing against the best baseball team on the planet…”

The Final Days of Jumbo the Elephant

“The crowd was immense. People had been pouring into the circus tent for an hour now, packed together as they jostled their way inside. They took their seats beneath the soaring canvas, buzzing with excitement. There were fifteen thousand of them there. One reporter suspected it was the biggest audience ever assembled in Toronto. They’d come from all over the city and beyond to a field at the corner of College & Bathurst, not far from the outskirts of town back then. That’s where the world’s most famous circus promoter had pitched his tents. It was September 1885 and P.T. Barnum was in town…”

