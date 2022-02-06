Jackie Burroughs in 1988 (Toronto Public Library)

During this week in 1939, one of Toronto’s greatest actors was born. Jackie Burroughs spent the first few years of her life in England, but soon moved to Toronto with her family, growing up to play Aunt Hetty on Road To Avonlea and Amelia Evans in Anne Of Green Gables. She also had remarkable life beyond the screen: falling in love with Lovin’ Spoonful guitarist Zal Yanovsky while he was a penniless, green-toothed hippie living in a dryer in a laundromat in Yorkville; studying dance under Merce Cunningham and acting under Broadway legend Uta Hagen; even hanging out backstage with the Beatles before their legendary Shea Stadium gig. (I’ll write a Twitter thread about that story some day, and have already written about the unlikely story of her marriage to Yanovksy).

During this week in 2022, there was so much heritage news that I haven’t even been able to fit it all in. In this edition of The Toronto History Weekly, we’ll be talking about Meat Loaf on a horse, the city’s first Hindu temple, and more. But in the weeks to come, I’m still planning to write about some of the recent news I’ve missed this week, including the AGO’s expansion plans, Black History Month, and the University of Toronto’s review of some of the honourary doctorates they’ve handed out to racists over the last 100 years.

This is also, of course, a week that is writing itself into the history of Toronto for deeply upsetting reasons. So I’m hoping to publish a Twitter thread this week, too, about the city’s Nazi history and the dreadful summer of 1933, when swastika-wearing mobs patrolled the Beaches and the Christie Pits riot left Toronto shaken.

TORONTO’S BIZARRE ATTEMPTS AT CIVIC PRIDE

Toronto Police Chief Julian Fantino (left) with Pat Troll (Toronto Star)

MASCOT NEWS — We’ll get to Meat Loaf On A Horse in just a moment, but allow me to kick things off this week with some self-serving news: my first piece for The Toronto Star was published today! It’s a brief history of some of the city’s strangest attempts at civic pride. It includes everything from a talking trash can to a borrrring parade float to a squealing pig to the cost-cutting decision to replace Elmer The Safety Elephant with a giant troll doll in a police uniform.

MEAT LOAF ON A HORSE

Meat Loaf & Freddie (Toronto Public Library)

DEAD ROCK STAR NEWS — Last week, we talked a little bit about the history of the Sheraton Centre hotel. This week, the Star shared what has instantly become one of my favourite photos ever taken at that hotel.

Meat Loaf came to Toronto in 1979, celebrating his new CTV television special with a big bash in the Sheraton Centre’s ballroom, featuring belly dancers, ice sculptures, Argo players, Burton Cummings, togas, a lion and a llama. Local print troll Christie Blatchford was there covering the event for the Star with a front page story that felt as much high-school-bullying as actual reporting (she calls him a “fat kid” five times, clearly amazed he could have ever grown up to be a rock star), which meant the paper also had a photographer there to capture the glorious moment when the guest of honour finally arrived, making a spectacular entrance astride a horse called Freddie.

“Hell, is this is a good party?” the rock star said to Blatchford later that night. “I have no idea. I don’t remember the other ones.”

Since Meat Loaf sadly passed away on January 20, killed by the COVID he stubbornly refused to take seriously, the Star dug up that wonderful old photo in last weekend’s paper.

THE UNEXPECTED ROOTS OF TORONTO’S FIRST HINDU TEMPLE

Rendering of the proposed temple renovation (Hindu Prarthana Samaj)

SPIRITUAL NEWS — Toronto’s first Hindu temple began in a church gym.

It was 1966. A few local families were looking for somewhere to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, the annual festival honouring the birth of the god Krishna. But since there wasn’t a single Hindu temple anywhere in the city, they would have to use a Christian place of worship instead. It was the Donway United Church in North York that welcomed them in — and the foundations of Toronto’s first Hindu temple were laid.

Uh, that is, metaphorically, at least. It would be years before they got their own physical building. At first, they met in the church’s gym. Then, they began using the pews every Sunday evening since they happened to be free that night. It was five years later that they finally managed to buy their own place.

A little church had been standing on Fern Avenue, just off Roncesvalles, since the 1880s. It had been home to a series of Christian congregations over the last 90 years. And now, it would be transformed into the Hindu Prarthana Samaj — a permanent home for the temple.

They’ve been there now for 50 years, but that little old church has never looked much like a Hindu temple. So that’s about to change. The building is poised to get a $1.5 million facelift, promising to make this piece of our city’s spiritual history much easier to spot.

A SILENT-ERA MOVIE THEATRE GETTING THE FACADE TREATMENT

The Capitol Theatre in 1933 (City of Toronto Archives)

MOVIE THEATRE CONDO NEWS — The Capitol Theatre is one of Toronto’s oldest cinemas. It’s been standing on Yonge Street, near Eglinton, since the days of silent film, opening its doors at a time when Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford and Buster Keaton were at the top of their game. And it’s a beautiful one, designed by an architect who built theatres all across the country — as well as Swansea Public School and the pretty little Hillcrest Church of Christ at Vaughan & Bathurst.

The Capitol closed at the end of the 1990s, was transformed into an event space for a while, and now it’s being turned into a condo building. The plan is to keep the facade and marquee while adding fourteen stories and retail behind them.

Rendering of the Capitol Residences

STUNNING PHOTOS FROM A FORMER NUN

Caribana 1972 (Joan Latchford via Toronto Life)

PHOTOS — One of the pieces making the rounds on heritage-loving social media this week is an amazing set of photos shared by Toronto Life. “Joan Latchford was a nun who left the convent to devote herself full time to her true calling: documenting the unseen lives of Torontonians in the 1960s and ’70s. Sixty years later, a treasure trove has been unearthed.” A retrospective of that rediscovered work is being displayed at the Cardinal Gallery on Davenport until the end of February.

QUICK LINKS

There has been so much going on in the world of Toronto history this week that I’ve created a whole new feature for the newsletter, where I can quickly keep you up-to-date on all the latest…

COOL BOOK NEWS — The awesome Katherine Taylor (@OneGalsToronto) has released a new book all about the commercial history of the city: Toronto: City of Commerce: Stories of a City’s Factories, Businesses and Storefronts. So last weekend she got profiled by the Star. Read more.

GARGOYLE NEWS — Over on Twitter, the also-awesome Daniel Rotsztain (@theurbangeog) stumbled across a map of Toronto’s gargoyles and grotesques compiled by some anonymous hero. Check it out.

SIXTIES SMALLPOX NEWS — At TVO, Nate Hendley shares the story of a Toronto boy who fell ill with smallpox in 1962, triggering an international panic. Read more.

OLD CHURCH NEWS — St. John’s Presbyterian Church has been standing on Broadview, right near the Don Jail, since the very early 1900s. Now, it looks like it might be turned into some actually-kinda-cute-looking-if-you-believe-the-early-renderings condos, while allowing the congregation to continue using the space. Read more.

RAPTOR-MURDOCH CROSSOVER NEWS — Beloved Raptors coach Nick Nurse popped up on Toronto’s most popular Victorian police procedural, Murdoch Mysteries, this week. Read more.

QUEEN VICTORIA UNDERWEAR NEWS — Turns out Toronto is home to the country’s biggest collection of Queen Victoria-related artifacts, including a pair of her knickers. Read more.

SAD ART NEWS — Tony Urquhart passed away last week. He was, as the National Gallery puts it, “a pioneer of abstract painting.” He left a lasting legacy in our city — in part thanks to his time showing work at the famous Isaacs Gallery, which also helped launch the careers of some of the other giants of the Canadian art world, like Michael Snow, William Kurelek and Joyce Weiland in the 1950s and ’60s. Read more.

SAD MAPLE LEAF NEWS — Former Toronto Maple Leaf Mike Nykoluk passed away this week, too. He played with the team briefly in the 1950s and went on to coach them for a few seasons in the early 1980s. Read more.

CRUSHED TRANSIT DREAMS NEWS — Toronto came awfully close to getting a subway line along Queen Street in the 1970s. Who knew our city doesn’t actually follow through on all its ambitious transit plans? Read more.

TELEVISED NINETIES DANCE PARTY NEWS — blogTO’s Ed Conroy dove into the history of Electric Circus this week. Read more.

MOVING SIDEWALK NEWS — And blogTO also explored the history of the old moving sidewalk that used to whisk us through the bowels of Spadina Station before the TTC got sick of repairing it all the time and heartlessly ripped it from its tunnel and our lives. Read more.

NEON NEWS — Neon Demon is a big east end studio filled with old neon signs, which has been available for public viewings and use as a setting for professional photographers, etc. Sadly, they haven’t been able to survive COVID, which means they’ll soon be shutting down. That means this is your last chance to book a viewing before the signs all are auctioned off. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

SCARBOROUGH HEROES: A HISTORY IN COLOUR

On now — Scarborough Town Centre Shoppers Court & Online — ArtworxTO

“Scarborough Heroes: A History In Colour is an in-person and online exhibition that celebrates Black figures in history that hail from Scarborough, including visual art, poetry, downloadable activities/colouring pages for kids and more. ​This exhibit will launch for Black History Month and remain as an ongoing exhibit for several months.​

“In partnership with the Toronto Public Library we will conduct a colouring contest. The top entries will be featured on the ArtworxTO page, within branches of the Toronto Public Library and SpokenSoul social media.”

Free!

BEFORE THE 6IX: BEYOND THE BEAT

February 9 — 7pm — Online — Toronto Public Library

“Before the 6ix is a series that connects the dots from Toronto's present-day internationally recognized hip-hop influence to the rich and vitally important roots of its past. Joining Before the 6ix hosts Del Cowie and DJ Agile, are producer K-Cut (formerly of the legendary Main Source), producer/engineer Zoé SOUNDmind (AFIME arts) and producer/artist Rich Kidd to discuss the evolution of the sound of Toronto hip-hop from the past to the present.”

Free!

A VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP TO FORT YORK

February 17 — 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30am — Online — Toronto Historic Sites & the AGO

“Join us as we explore sounds from an Historic Kitchen. The sounds of a kitchen have changed over time. Some sounds remain the same like a knife chopping on a wooden board creating a methodical rhythm; but have you ever really listened to the sounds in your kitchen? The soft boil of your kettle or the sound your rolling pin makes as you roll out your dough? Your senses will be stirred by the lost sounds of the 1826 kitchen at Fort York.”

This is part of the AGO’s Virtual Schools program. It looks like the 9:30 session is for kids from JK–Grade 3, the 10:30 session for Grades 4–8, and 11:30 for Grades 9–12.

Free!

QUENTIN VERCETTY’S CREATIVE JOURNEY TO MEMORIALIZE JOSHUA GLOVER

February 17 — 7:30pm — Online — The Etobicoke Historical Society

“A design competition was announced in 2020 for artists to submit proposals for a monument to Joshua Glover, an escaped American slave who found freedom in Canada and became a notable resident of Islington. Rexdale-born and raised award-winning artist, storyteller and educator Quentin VerCetty was announced in September 2020 as the successful artist.



“Please join us to hear Quentin relate his inspiration from the life of Joshua Glover in the creation process of his sculpture and his personal resonance to Glover’s story. Quentin will also reveal the rich imagery in his work in emulating Glover’s inspiring journey from slavery to freedom.”

Admission is limited to members of the Etobicoke Historical Society. Annual memberships are available for $25.

OPENING RECEPTION: OLD FACES

February 17 — 7pm — Toronto’s First Post Office — The Town of York Historical Society

“The Town of York Historical Society presents ‘Old Faces’, an art exhibit by Dan Philips: ‘This series of pieces came about as I tried to come to terms with the City of Toronto changing all around me, all of the time. Recent city developments made me realize that this city has always been changing. So these pieces are meant to show some of the old faces of buildings that were, and some of the people that lived and worked in them, not all that long ago.’”

Free with registration.

A VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP TO MACKENZIE HOUSE

February 24 — 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30am — Online — Toronto Historic Sites & the AGO

“In this session we explore the Power of the Press and the story of Mary Ann Shadd. Mary Ann was the first Black woman in North America to publish a newspaper, The Provincial Freeman. Her newspaper fought for the abolition of slavery and the rights of women and helped people escaping enslavement adjust to life in Ontario. In Mary Ann’s words, she had ‘broken the editorial ice.’ She hoped her example would inspire more Black women to write and publish.”

This is part of the AGO’s Virtual Schools program. It looks like the 9:30 session is for kids JK–Grade 3, the 10:30 session for Grades 4–8, and 11:30 for Grades 9–12.

Free!

