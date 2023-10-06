Mark Twain & the Horticultural Pavilion at Allan Gardens (background image: Toronto Public Library)

On a December night in 1884, Allan Gardens was filled with laughter. More than two thousand people had packed into the park's elegant pavilion, one of the city's finest performance venues. They'd come to see Mark Twain. The legendary author appeared to thunderous applause and proceeded to thrill the audience with passages from some of his most popular works. He prowled the stage and filled the room with his iconic drawl, his humour delighting the crowd. But as much as they adored him, his fans weren't the real reason he'd come to Toronto. Mark Twain was in town because he was pissed off.

For years now, the writer had been waging a bitter war against Toronto's notorious Victorian book pirates. These were the days before international copyright laws — a fact some of our city's publishers were eager to exploit. They could legally print their own unauthorized copies of best-selling American books without having to pay the authors. Mark Twain was one of their most lucrative targets.

The most infamous pirates were the Belford Brothers. The firm had been founded by a pair of Irish brothers who moved to Toronto in the middle of the 1800s, living together in a house on Sherbourne while pioneering the practice of literary piracy in Canada. In 1876, they managed to get their hands on a set of stolen proofs for The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. They printed ten thousand copies without Twain's permission and began selling them six weeks before the official version was released. They even shipped orders into the United States, able to sell it at a discount since they didn't have to share their profits with the author.

Twain was furious. He was one of the world's best-paid writers, but he was also terrible with his money. As Time magazine once explained, he was "a stupendously incompetent businessman. He lost money on an engraving process, on a magnetic telegraph, on a steam pulley, on the Fredonia Watch Company, on railroad stocks. He once turned down a chance to buy into Bell Telephone even though he had one of the nation’s first residential phones." He was so awful at managing his finances that he would eventually be forced to sell his house. He finally declared bankruptcy.

And as far as he was concerned, the Canadian pirates weren't helping. Twain denounced the Belford brothers as "miserable thieves," claiming he'd lost ten thousand dollars over the Tom Sawyer debacle — hundreds of thousands in today's money. He even took aim at them in one of his plays, naming a character Jack Belford — a villainous desperado with a price on his head. "This inhuman miscreant," he wrote, "…is to be hung next month & his crime-blackened soul sent to that place unmentionable." The Canadian brothers nearly drove Twain to quit writing novels altogether. "If I can make a living out of plays," he declared, "I shall never write another book."

Twain spent years trying to find a way to outsmart the Toronto pirates. And he eventually did. He learned that if he published his books in Canada first, before they came out in the United States, he would own the copyright in both countries. He just had to be here when it happened, it seems, fulfilling a legal requirement of residency.

And so, in 1884 he set out on a speaking tour. The Twins of Genius tour would see him team up with the celebrated New Orleans author George Washington Cable. The son of slaveholders, Cable had fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War before becoming a champion of racial equality and was soon to be driven out of the South for his views. It made for a powerful double-bill. As The Library of America put it, "The Twins of Genius tour was more a proto-rock-and-roll event than a book tour." The writers gave more than a hundred performances in eighty cities over the course of four months. And while most of the dates were in the United States, they would also come to Canada. That way, Twain could file the copyright for The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The book would come out here a couple of months before it made its American debut, protecting it against the literary pirates north of the border.

The Horticultural Pavilion at Allan Gardens (Toronto Public Library)

The tour made a pair of stops in Toronto. The first came at the beginning of December: two performances over two nights specifically scheduled to sync up with the publication of Huckleberry Finn. It gave Twain enough to time to secure the copyright while also giving the people of Toronto a chance to see one of the great authors of their age in person.

Those two shows drew thousands of fans to Allan Gardens (still known as the Horticultural Gardens back then). The elegant new three-storey pavilion stood on the same spot where the smaller Palm House conservatory stands today (having replaced it when it burned down). The venue could hold up to 2,500 people — and on those December nights, all the reserved seats were sold. The two authors were introduced to long applause. And while Cable's performances are said to have been a bit stiff and theatrically artificial, Twain's were quite the opposite.

"Every word almost is a joke," the Globe raved, "every modulation of his voice shows new unexpected fun in writings that may have been read over a dozen times. During his readings the house was convulsed with laughter." Even Cable, watching from the wings, was amazed. "Such a time as we are having!" he wrote to his wife that night. "Such roars of British applause. I've never heard anything like it out of New Orleans."

And the trip wasn't just a success on the stage. It also gave Twain his revenge. By then, the Belford brothers had retired from publishing, but a new version of their firm carried on under their old partner Charles Maclean Rose. His attitude toward piracy is a bit unclear; some sources quote him denouncing the practice, while others say the company continued to pirate books under his leadership. Either way, Mark Twain certainly seems to have seen the Belfords' old partner as one of the "scoundrels" he despised. And when Rose used the author's visit to Toronto as an opportunity to approach him about legally buying the rights to Huckleberry Finn, Twain got to enjoy the pleasure of ignoring his request.

The debate over book piracy would carry on for years. It had begun as retaliation against a similar policy in the United States, but Twain argued it was hurting Canadian writers as well. Pirated copies of foreign books could be sold more cheaply here than books by local authors. And that, he suggested, couldn't help but take a toll on Canada's national identity. "Your authors have a very small chance – You are full of this foreign milk, you get your complexion from it, you are English, French and American perhaps. You are not Canadians at all, except in birth and in name.”

But the laws would soon change. In the decade after Mark Twain's performances at Allan Gardens, a series of treaties and new laws overhauled international copyright protection. The loophole was closed. And while the author's finances would continue to be a mess for years to come thanks to his disastrous investments, he had, at least, won his war against Toronto's book pirates.

I first stumbled upon the story of Mark Twain’s angry visit this summer while writing about Toronto’s terrified reaction to Halley’s Comet (which you can check out here). Mark Twain was born during the comet’s visit to the Earth in 1835 and died during its return to our planet 74 years later.

There’s also another story about his visit to our city — though it may be a myth. When Mark Twain died, George Washington Cable claimed the author had a bit of a breakdown after his first Toronto show. As they headed back to their King Street hotel, the Rossin House, Twain was groaning and sighing, embarrassed by his performance. The people of Toronto, he insisted, would "wake up in the morning ashamed at having laughed at my nonsense.... I have spent the evening and their time, and taxed them to the best of their ability to show their appreciation of my wit and humor, and I have spent that whole time simply spinning yarns.” Another source adds that Twain complained, “Oh, Cable, I am demeaning myself. I am allowing myself to be a mere buffoon. It's ghastly. 1 can't endure it any longer.” Cable then reassured the author: since they had a second show in Toronto the following night, Twain could adjust his act and make it a more seriously literary performance. Which he did. At least according to the story. But historian Taylor Roberts, whose 1998 article “Mark Twain in Toronto, Ontario: 1884–1885” was my most vital source for this week’s newsletter, took a closer look and figured the story must have taken place somewhere else— maybe Montreal. Instead, Twain probably spent his night at the Rossin House reading “Le Morte d’Arthur” and beginning to put together the ideas that would become “A Connecticut Yankee in the Court of King Arthur.”

