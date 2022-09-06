Printers in the late 1800s (City of Toronto Archives)

It began with the printers. They were sick of the way they were being treated by their bosses — the owners of Toronto’s big newspapers. This was in the late 1800s. The industrial revolution had, well, uh… revolutionized industry. But the workers themselves had yet to win a lot of the rights and protections we consider fundamental today. Some of those printers worked twelve hours a day, six days a week. They were being exposed to vicious poisons like lead and antimony. They were at risk of being seriously injured, even of being killed on the job, by dangerous new steam-powered printing presses. And their demands for change were being ignored.

But in the opening months of 1872, Canadian workers were beginning to fight back. The Nine Hour Movement had been sweeping the globe; more and more people were demanding shorter workdays. Now, that movement was suddenly gaining steam in Canada. Those pivotal few months, as winter turned into spring, have been hailed as the very “beginnings of a unified protest movement” in our country. And the printers of Toronto were about win its first big victory.

In March, they went on strike. In April, they marched on Queen’s Park — and they weren’t alone when they did. There were two thousand of them when the protest began, the defiant sound of their marching bands ringing out through the streets of our city. By the time they reached their destination, the crowd had swelled to ten thousand — that was nearly 20% of the entire population of Toronto back then. It was surely among the most popular labour protests in the history of our country.

But it would also be met by fierce opposition.

The leader of the newspaper barons was George Brown. He was one of the most powerful people in the city. A Father of Confederation with enormous political clout, he was also the founder of The Globe newspaper (which would eventually merge with The Mail to become the Globe & Mail we know today).

Brown did everything he could to break the strike. He began by hiring scab workers, shipping them in from the countryside. But it was the day after the massive protest march that he played his biggest card: he had the strike organizers arrested.

The Toronto Typographical Union had been around since the 1830s. But now, it turned out that unions were actually illegal in Canada. All twenty-four members of the strike committee were charged with criminal conspiracy. The movement had been dealt a powerful blow. And the future of organized labour in Canada seemed in doubt.

But as angry crowds gathered in the street demanding the leaders’ release, one of Brown’s political opponents saw an opportunity.

Brown was a Liberal. The prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, was a Conservative. The two old rivals had managed to overcome their differences long enough to work together on Confederation, but they were still far from political allies on most issues. That year, a federal election was on the way — the second one ever. And things weren’t looking good for Macdonald. In the end, he would barely manage to squeak out a minority government and, just a year later, he would be forced to resign in disgrace. (Only to be reelected again, beginning another 13 years in power — during which he’d carry out many of his most notorious acts, like the hanging of Indigenous resistance leaders and banning Chinese-Canadians from being able to vote.)

Macdonald saw the Printers’ Strike as a chance to boost his flagging popularity — and to score points against the prominent Liberal newspaper publisher. Just two days after the arrests, he introduced a bill to legalize union activity in Canada. By the time summer arrived, it had become law.

It was a seminal victory for the labour movement in our country. The strike was eventually broken, the printers forced back to work, but they’d secured a right that’s been enjoyed by Canadian workers ever since. And, as it turned out, they would inspire Labour Day in the process.

Toronto Labour Day parade on Queen St. in 1905 (Toronto Public Library)

The march on Queen’s Park would be remembered with a celebratory parade held in Toronto every year. It was the tenth anniversary edition that was attended by an American labour leader by the name of Peter J. McGuire. He came away so impressed that when he returned to New York City, he organized his own American labour day parade and picnic for September 5th — exactly 140 years ago today. And while there are one or two competing theories, the idea of a Labour Day holiday seems to have taken off from there. By the end of the century, it had become an official holiday, not only in the United States but in Canada, too.

And it all started with those printers marching to Queen’s Park back in 1872.

As for George Brown? Well, he would eventually meet a grisly end at the hands of one of his disgruntled former employees. I wrote about his murder back in March.

THE TORONTO HISTORY WEEKLY HAS HIT 1,000 SUBSCRIBERS!

WONDERFUL NEWS — The newsletter hit a big milestone this week. We’ve passed the 1,000 subscriber mark! I want to take it as an opportunity to thank all of you so much for reading, and for spreading the word. The Toronto History Weekly is still only 8 months old, so this feels like an absolutely fantastic start.

About 5% of those are paid subscriptions — which means that every person who pitches in a few dollars a month isn’t just supporting my work, you’re also basically giving the gift of Toronto history to 20 other people. You’re helping spread these stories far and wide. So I especially want to thank all of you.

The newsletter is quite a lot of work; in order to keep it going, that number will have to keep climbing. I figure if we can triple the number of paid subscriptions, that should be enough to ensure that The Toronto History Weekly can survive. So, if you feel like you’re able to, please do consider making the switch, which you can do by clicking right here:

But either way, thanks to each and every one of you for all your support so far!

I’M GIVING A FREE TOUR OF THE BRICK WORKS!

LOVE & DEATH NEWS — The Don Valley Brick Works is one my favourite places in the world. It’s a spectacular space tucked away in the valley, filled with heritage buildings, lush greenery and all sorts of wildlife. And thanks to The Word On The Street, I’ll giving be a free tour there later this month!

The literary festival is hosting their first ever Community Pop-Up event at the Brick Works on Sunday, September 25. And I’ll be there leading a free tour that I’m calling “Love, Death & The Brick Works.”

The history of the site and its surroundings is tied to stories both romantic and grisly. Hidden among the industrial relics and the bulrushes are tales of lust and disaster, of love poems and séances, of scandalous affairs and bone-chilling murder. We'll explore some of those hidden tales of the Brick Works on the tour, uncovering stories of love and death that have shaped the site and the city that surrounds it.

Free with registration! — 3pm — September 25

LEARN MORE

QUEEN’S PARK IS GETTING A BILLION DOLLAR RETROFIT

PROBABLY ABOUT TIME THEY GOT RID OF THE ASBESTOS NEWS — Our provincial legislative building is heading toward a major renovation. It’s been standing in the park known as Queen’s Park since the late 1800s, built in the wake of Confederation. Plans are now underway to bring it into the twenty-first century by removing the asbestos, adding office space, and wiring committee rooms so their proceedings can be livestreamed — along with other improvements. While building it in the first place cost a little more than a million dollars, the renovation is expected to cost more than a billion. And the legislature will have to find somewhere else to meet while the work is being carried out. The project is expected to get underway in about five years or so.

Sabrina Nanji wrote about the upcoming renovation for TVO:

READ MORE

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

PUNK NEWS — I wrote about Teenage Head just a few weeks ago, after news that guitarist Gord Lewis had been killed. TVO has a documentary about the band that’s free to watch online. Watch it.

THIRD EYE NEWS — Jamie Bradburn has dug up another great old Torontonian advertisement from Time magazine:

SIXTIES BULLDOZER NEWS — Bob Georgiou explores the history of the block of storefront that used to stand across the street from the City Hall, and how they came to be known as a “commercial slum” before being razed to the ground. Read more.

YIDDISH PLAYS & IGGY POP NEWS — Heritage Toronto dives into the history of the Canada’s first Yiddish theatre, which would go on to host controversial political rallies, screen movies, and host rock shows by likes of Rush and The Stooges. Read more.

BLOOR WEST VILLAGE HAS CHANGED NEWS — On Twitter, @heychristofur shares a then & now look at the corner of Bloor & Jane:

HIDDEN CREEK NEWS — Jack Landau heads off in search of the lost Burke Brook in a park near Lawrence & Avenue Road. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

TORONTO’S EARLY HISTORY TREASURES

September 15 — 7:30pm — Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“As a Toronto Star Reporter from 2000 to 2013, John Goddard developed an interest in Toronto’s early history. Not owning a car, he used public transit to visit each of Toronto’s 10 History Museums and was fascinated by their heritage artifacts and the interesting stories behind them. Realizing there was no guide book to these treasures of Toronto’s heritage led John to write his book Inside the Museums: Toronto’s Heritage Sites and Their Most Prized Objects (2014, Dundurn Press). It explains why Eliza Gibson risked her life to save a clock, reveals the appalling instructions that Robert Baldwin left in his will, and examines how the career of postmaster James Scott Howard shattered on the most baseless of innuendos at one of the most highly charged moments in the city’s history.”

Free for members; an annual membership is $25.

Learn more.

TRUE TO LIFE: HOW TO WRITE YOUR OWN STORY

September 22 — 6pm — Toronto Public Library Parliament Street branch

“Our stories matter and it's worth taking the time to delve into the past and write memories down - for the self, for family, for posterity. Author and University of Toronto writing teacher Beth Kaplan (True to Life: 50 Steps to Help You Tell Your Story; Loose Woman; All My Loving) leads this memoir writing workshop, illuminating how to begin and how to access your most important stories. She will guide a discussion of creative writing in general. Please bring pen and paper.”

Free with registration!

Learn more.

TECHNOLOGY, CRISIS, AND TORONTO’S POSTAL SLOGANS: THE ORIGINS AND EVOLUTION OF GOVERNMENT POSTAL PROPAGANDA IN CANADA AND THE UNITED STATES, 1870–1920

September 27 — Riverdale Historical Society

“Incorporating an artifact from Toronto’s rich history of postal slogan postmarks as an inquiry starting point for a broader scholarly examination, this lecture delves into the local, national, and international history and origins of government postal propaganda in Canada and the United States during the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.

“This lecture argues that Progressive Era crises, ranging from social unrest to war, encouraged the Canadian and American governments to appropriate traditional craft aesthetics and work with transnational capitalists on both sides of the forty-ninth parallel to transform seemingly mundane postmarking machinery into subtle tools of constant state indoctrination that proliferated propagandistic pictorial slogan postmarks to mailboxes in every corner of North America.”

Learn more.

FREDERICK BANTING: THE MAN YOU THOUGHT YOU KNEW

September 28 — 7:30pm — Online — North Toronto Historical Society

“‘Insulin was but a means to an end.’ wrote Frederick Banting. Grant Maltman, curator of Banting House in London, Ontario, will highlight insulin's centenary, and also show that there was far more than this Nobel Prize-winning discovery in Banting's life and career: his service in both World Wars, his use of art as an escape and his role as a catalyst for Canada's military and medical research.”

Free with registration, I believe

Learn more.

A DAUGHTER REBELS: THE STORY OF ANNE POWELL

October 20 — 7:30pm — Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“For Anne Powell in 1807, life in York (now Toronto) was unbearable. Her mother's rules of genteel propriety were intolerable, as were her father's insistence that a daughter's only role in life is to marry. But Anne craved a different future. As a midwife and nurse, she saved a friend from a botched abortion, delivered a servant's baby, and nursed the wounded during the American invasion of York - activities her parents hated and opposed. Author and educator Ann Birch will draw on her research from her historical novel, A Daughter Rebels, to follow the adventures of the real-life Anne Powell as she dared to challenge the norms of early 19th century society.”

Anne Powell was one of the figures I was most fascinated by while writing The Toronto Book of Love!

Free for members; an annual membership is $25.

Learn more.