This week in 1960, the Hogg’s Hollow Disaster left our city shocked and shaken. It began in the early evening as a dozen construction workers were toiling away beneath the earth at Yonge & York Mills. They were installing a water main when a fire broke out. And back then, construction workers in our city weren’t protected by any meaningfully enforced safety regulations; they didn’t even fire extinguishers or flashlights.

I wrote about the tragedy in The Toronto Book of the Dead:

When the fire started and the men first noticed the smoke, half of them were able to escape quickly to safety. But six men were trapped below as the flames spread. The heat was intense. The smoke was toxic. And the tunnel was filling with water. "I tore my shirt off, soaked it in water and covered my face with it," one of the workers, Walter Andruschuk, later remembered. (From Belgium, he was the only non-Italian in the group.) "The other five did that but kept their heads up. They started screaming 'Mama Mia.' They got down on their knees and started to pray … The smoke was awful and then the water hit us. It came up to our knees. I was scared but I knew they would come and get us out.” On the surface, though, rescue workers were in disarray. Their equipment wasn't working. There was no back-up plan, and no one could get to the men; the fire was just too hot. The valve to clear the tunnel of smoke was stuck, and there was a risk the whole thing would collapse. A couple of rescuers who did crawl in only made it far enough to hear the moaning voices before they were forced to turn back. The trapped men were on their own. “There was a glimmer of hope;” Andruschuk remembered, “I could see a light from the shaft … The other five wouldn’t come with me. They were screaming and down on their knees praying.” But he refused to let them all die without a fight. “I grabbed Pasquale Allegrezza by the shirt and started dragging him along the pipe. There was no room to carry him and I couldn’t fight the smoke any longer. I had to let go of Pasquale. Another few feet and I had to put my face down on the pipe. I was sleepy. And then I guess I passed out. Just before I passed out I was afraid for the first time that I would not get out." It would be more than an hour before anyone else could enter the tunnel. By then, Pasqualle Allegrezza, Giovanni Fusillo, Giovanni Correglio, Alessandro Mantella, and Guido Mantella were all dead. Andruschuk was the only survivor, miraculously dragged to safety, disoriented but alive, hours after the fire had started.

In the wake of the disaster, the Italian-Canadian community rose up in protest, with rallies, strikes and newspaper headlines demanding changes to the wildly dangerous conditions our city’s construction workers were forced to tolerate. It was thanks to them that stricter safety and labour laws were finally introduced.

This week in 2022, we’ll talk about how Covid will be remembered by history, one of city’s greatest soul singers, and more.

But before we begin, a quick and friendly reminder that The Toronto History Weekly will only survive if enough of you switch over to a paid subscription. In return, you’ll get exclusive bonus extras, like invitations to free online talks and the ability to comment on posts.

Plus, you’ll get 10% off my new online course…

TORONTO’S MOST NOTORIOUS MURDERS starts in just a couple of weeks and whether you’re a paid subscriber or not, I’d love to have you along. You can find all the details and registration info here: http://adambunch.com/murderregistration.html

And if you’d like to switch to a paid subscription before signing up for the course to land that sweet discount, you can do that by clicking here:

HOW WILL WE REMEMBER THE PANDEMIC?

My visit to the Museum of Vancouver

MAY YOU LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES NEWS — Katie Daubs had a very interesting piece in The Toronto Star last weekend, exploring the question of how museums will remember Covid in the years to come. Many institutions began collecting artifacts as soon as it became clear the pandemic was going to be a major event in world history. And they’ve continued their search ever since. “Museum staff are scouring the country to find the objects that will speak for us,” Daubs writes, “about a complicated story of death, survival, upheaval, anger and hope.”

When I visited the Museum of Vancouver last year, they’d already put together a little exhibit dedicated to the pandemic. It caught me off guard, just how powerful it was to stand surrounded by the physical evidence of what we’ve all been living through over the last two years. It was a reminder of the gravity of these times, of the historic scale of the trauma we’ve suffered. I’ll admit, just between us, that it brought tears to my eyes.

The exhibit was also created to raise questions about which artifacts museums should be collecting. As Daubs explains, deciding what to preserve isn’t an easy task. The objects we choose to collect now will be the ones that are remembered by future generations, treasured in archives and put on public display for decades, even centuries, to come. The museum professionals making those decisions are truly in the process of making history. “Some are motivated by what they wished they had from the 1918 pandemic,” Daubs writes. “Many want to ensure that the diversity of experience is not forgotten. The story of these last two years is not straightforward, nor is it over.”

Toronto’s heritage staff told Daubs they’ve already collected signs from closed playgrounds, bottles of hand sanitizer produced by the city’s revamped distilleries, and one of Dr. Eileen de Villa’s scarves. The Museum of Vancouver is encouraging schoolchildren to think through the process themselves by creating their own pandemic museums displays, and have produced a teacher/parent guide to help. Meanwhile, the ROM asked kids in Toronto to send in their own artifacts, some of which are now on display in the lobby off Bloor Street — free to see — while the rest have been posted online. The curator was emotional while he told Daubs about “the hopefulness, despair and rawness” of the artifacts those kids submitted.

Those are feelings we all know too well right now. And while many of us might try to avoid thinking too deeply about the historic nature of what we’re experiencing, it’s good to know some people are already hard at work ensuring that our stories will be remembered by generations to come.

READ MORE.

SAYING GOODBYE TO ONE OF TORONTO’S GREATEST SOUL SINGERS

SAD SOUL NEWS — Toronto has lost one of the greatest singers and performers it has ever produced. Eric Mercury passed away this week.

He was born in Toronto during the Second World War, growing up here as a young boy in a musical family, learning to perform at a very young age. But it was as a teenager in the late 1950s that he really launched his career, becoming the frontman for a series of the city’s most exciting soul groups.

That was very good timing. Toronto’s music scene was just getting started, and would it quickly become one of the greatest on the planet.

In the 1960s, Yorkville and the Yonge Street Strip came alive with music. There were folk acts like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Gordon Lightfoot. Early versions of classic rock groups like Steppenwolf and The Band. Future members of The Lovin’ Spoonful and The Mamas & The Papas got their start here, too. And while most of the city’s soul singers would never be rewarded with the same level of international superstardom as those names, they were easily among the most thrilling performers in the city. Jackie Shane. Dianne Brooks. Shirley Matthews. All of them as good as the American stars getting signed to Motown and Stax.

Eric Mercury was in the thick of it all, singing with groups like The Pharaohs and The Soul Searchers, performing at venues like The Bluenote — the legendary club at Yonge & Gerrard where acts from all over the city would head after their own shows, playing together long into the night along with visiting stars like Stevie Wonder.

But Canada didn’t have the system needed to really support and foster its music industry. Major American labels dominated Canadian airwaves and their local offices weren’t here to discover Canadian talent they could sell to Americans; they were here to sell American music to Canadians. So, many of Toronto’s greatest musical talents headed south to find their fame and fortune. And Eric Mercury joined them,

In the United States, he would signed up with a Stax imprint, work with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack and Thelonious Monk, make a fan of Miles Davis, and even sing on the Be Like Mike jingle for Gatorade’s famous Michael Jordan campaign in the early 1990s.

But Mercury kept coming back to Canada. And eventually returned for good. It was in Montreal that he passed away on Monday, at the age of 77.

So here, as we say goodbye, is my favourite Eric Mercury track:

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

LOST CREEK NEWS — Eric Sehr takes us on a wee Twitter tour of the Garrison Creek, which was buried back in the late 1800s, by following its path through the city with the help of archival photos. Very cool. Read more.

BANNING BOOZE NEWS — Jessica Dee Humphreys shares the story of a protest at Queen’s Park back in the 1940s. More than a thousand people marched to the legislature to complain about the province’s outrageous plan to make selling liquor in bars legal. Read more.

BIZARRE COMPARISON NEWS — Former NDP MP Cheri DiNovo apologized this week after a tweet comparing one of the most beloved bridges in the city to the entrance of the death camp at Auschwitz. The Queen Street Viaduct first opened all the way in 1911, an elegant steel truss bridge that spans the Don River. And a bit more than 30 years ago, it was adorned with public art, including a quote from the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus: “this river I step in is not the river I stand in.” And that, apparently, reminds DiNovo of the infamous phrase that greeting many of those imprisoned and murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust: “Work makes you free.” Read more.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR NEWS — Karen Longwell takes a look at the “female impersonator contest” that drew nearly 20,000 people to Sunnyside Amusement Park in the 1920s. Read more.

THIS LAMB MIGHT HAVE TROUBLE BUILDING CONDOS NEWS — Developer Brad Lamb isn’t exactly the most popular figure in some Toronto circles. And that includes people within the heritage community, with quite a few eyebrows raised after a pair of fires ripped through a couple of heritage-protected homes on Wellington soon after Lamb’s plans to redevelop them hit a roadblock with the City. And now, his own offices may be given heritage protection ahead of his attempt to turn them into condos, too. Read more.

EQUITY NEWS — Equity Heritage Initiative Heritage Toronto has announced a new Equity Heritage Initiative that aims to “create space and provide meaningful support for emerging historians representing important lived experiences in our communities, to diversify and shape how we tell Toronto’s stories.” Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

TORONTO CITY OF COMMERCE

March 29 — 6:30pm — Online — The Riverdale Historical Society

“Author Katherine Taylor will share the stories of early Toronto businesses and products – some famous, some forgotten – and the ways in which they helped shape the city we know today. Katherine Taylor will share the stories of some early Toronto businesses and products – some famous, some forgotten – and the ways in which they helped shape the city we know today.”

Free if you join the Riverdale Historical Society mailing list, I believe.

Learn more.

“SALE OF SAID NEGRO WOMAN”: CHLOE COOLEY AND THE ENSLAVED BLACK PEOPLE IN NIAGARA

March 30 — 7pm — Online — Niagara Parks

“On March 14, 1793, Chloe Cooley, an enslaved Black woman in Niagara was bound and taken across the Niagara River by her enslaver to be sold in New York. Cooley was one of many Black women, men and children held as chattel in the Niagara region. This intriguing session alongside Natasha Henry will explore their lives and experiences and the role of slavery in Upper Canada.”

$15

Learn more.

DINING IN BABYLON: TORONTO’S LOST RESTAURANTS

March 30 — 7:30pm — Online — The North Toronto Historical Society

“North Toronto resident James Thompson will be sharing information from his research into great restaurants from Toronto’s past. Making a case that restaurants measure the level of sophistication of a city, James will acquaint you with some Toronto restaurants you may never have heard of. Our city has often been described as bland for eating out before the 1970s. James will reveal some elegant Toronto restaurants that were in step with the taste of the times. He will describe their uniqueness and their contribution to Toronto's cultural landscape, as well as reasons for their demise. James Thompson grew up in North Toronto and is a fifth generation member of the Austin family who built Spadina House.”

Free with registration, I believe.

Learn more.

THE INDIGENOUS AND TREATY HISTORY OF TORONTO

April 7 — TBD — Online — West Toronto Junction Historical Society

“This talk will explore who the Indigenous peoples are who have lived in the Toronto area for the past several centuries, their village sites and use of the land. It will discuss the treaties between the British and the Mississaugas of the Credit for the lands in the area and will suggest opportunities for further learning. Alison Norman is Senior Historian – Indigenous History at Know History. She is a member of the Mohawk Institute Research Group, and is co-editing a book on the history of the residential school with scholars and Six Nations community members.”

Free, I believe.

Learn more.

STREET NAMES AND SCURRILITY

April 21 — 7:30pm — Online — Etobicoke Historical Society

“Richard Fiennes-Clinton takes a light-hearted look at King George III, and some of the connections that existed between the Royal Family the old Town of York, between the 1790s and the 1830s. George III is remembered as the King who lost the American Revolution, and who suffered from bouts of “madness”. But George III was also a family man, who tried to instill domestic virtues in each of his 15 children. But when the King died in 1820, his eldest sons embarked on a "Royal Baby Race" to provide an heir to the Kingdom. The Royal Family were the inspiration for street names in early Toronto, many of which remain today.”

Free for members; an annual membership is $25.

Learn more.

MY UPCOMING EVENTS

TRUE TALES OF PASSION & HEARTACHE FROM TORONTO’S PAST

March 21 — 7:30pm — Online — The Canadian Federation of University Women Scarborough

I’ll be sharing stories from The Toronto Book of Love over Zoom this Monday night thanks to the Scarborough branch of the Canadian Federation of University Women. It’s going to include tales of scandalous affairs, tragic heartbreak, even a deadly duel. It kicks off at 7:30pm and I believe it’s totally free if you send them an email for the Zoom link.

Learn more.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR MY NEW ONLINE COURSE — BEGINS APRIL 7!

Toronto has a bloody past. It's filled with stories of chilling crimes stretching back to the days when the city was founded. And while these tales may send shivers up our spines, they also have a lot to teach us about the place we call home. In this online course, we'll explore the history of the city through the stories of its most infamous homicides. From gangsters and serial killers to housemaids and schoolchildren, we'll meet the murderers who've been terrorizing Toronto for more than 200 years.

LEARN MORE & REGISTER