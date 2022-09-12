Eaton’s in mourning (Toronto Public Library)

The news arrived on a spring evening in 1910. All afternoon, bulletins had been flying across the ocean bringing reports of the king's failing health. And a little after 7pm, the final word: King Edward VII was dead.

He’d been on the throne for less than a decade, but he’d played a major role in the public’s consciousness for nearly 70 years. He was Queen Victoria’s son, the heir to the throne since his birth all the way back in the 1840s, when Toronto was still a tiny city of less than 20,000 people. He’d even visited as a teenager, partying at Osgoode Hall, attending services at St. James Cathedral, the guest of honour at the official opening of Queen’s Park. Everywhere he went, he’d been followed by mobs of adoring Torontonians. Even when he tried to play a game of racket ball, people climbed the walls to get a glimpse of him.

By the time he died fifty years later, Toronto had become a major metropolis. But it was still a deeply British city. A century ago, most Torontonians were British-born or of British descent. "God Save The King" was still Canada's de facto national anthem. It would be decades before we got our own flag. And so, the death of the king hit the city hard.

When the news arrived, newspaper presses in Toronto roared instantly to life. A special edition of The Toronto Daily Star was on the streets two minutes later, newsboys armed with fresh papers, shouting the news out at the top of their lungs.

Streetcars filled with people fell silent as the newsboys ran by. "Total strangers turned to each other with half-spoken words of grief," the Star reported. "There seemed to be a sense of personal loss hanging over the city."

On street corners, boys suddenly appeared with trays of memorial buttons and badges, white crosses on black ribbon. At the Grand Opera House, the orchestra broke out in a somber rendition of "God Save The King." At the Armouries, the troops fell silent for Handel's "Dead March."

Then came the bells. "Suddenly and with an effect which will not soon be forgotten," the Star reported, "the church bells broke into measured tolling. In the darkening night the sound of bells in measured cadence rose from all those in town."

For many people outside the downtown core, the bells were the first herald of the news. Those who had telephones began calling newspaper offices in droves, some of them refusing to believe the news was true — confident a mistake had been made. Edward had only been on the throne for nine years, but they couldn’t imagine his reign was over.

Outside the Star's offices on King Street, a big notice was posted: "KING EDWARD IS DEAD." A small crowd gathered — people "standing motionless, stared at the words as though trying to read into them a little of the great significance of the event they chronicled."

Some lingered there deep into the night, hoping for further news. But England was sleeping. "Gradually the crowds on the streets thinned out, the people after one last glance at the bulletins going quietly home. Toronto had begun her first night of mourning."

In the days to come, the city would be draped in purple and black — the colours of royalty and grief. Old City Hall. Eaton's. The Customs House. Banks and hotels and post offices, all covered in cloth...

Toronto in mourning (all three photos via the Toronto Public Library)

Newspapers were filled with glowing tributes to the dead monarch — his reputation as a peacemaker praised; his reputation as a drunken playboy forgotten for the moment. Events were cancelled, festivals postponed. A giant public spectacle of sorrow was underway.

And a transition, too. Stamps, seals and court documents all needed to be replaced — the initials E.R. became G.R., even on the sides of mail wagons. New oaths were sworn by judges and civil servants, even the Lieutenant Governor — all made to swear their loyalty to the new king. Police officers were done in batches, so many of them it took a week. "I do sincerely promise and swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to his Majesty King George V … I will defend him to the utmost of my power against all traitorous conspiracies or attempts whatsoever, which may be made against his person, crown, and dignity."

On the day of the funeral, Toronto grew quiet. Few people went to work; few stores were open. There was no rush at rush hour. Even downtown, the streets were half-silent, the click of a horse's hooves occasionally echoing out among the city's first few skyscrapers.

The Mayor of Toronto had sailed for London to attend the funeral in person. And as King Edward was laid to rest, churches and synagogues across our city were filled with mourners. At Queen's Park, which he’d opened himself on that royal tour as a teenager, an enormous crowd gathered for a public ceremony and military parade.

The military played a big role that day. This was a time when many in Toronto were still willing to kill and be killed in the name of the British Empire — and of the king. Some had done it in South Africa a decade earlier. Many would again during the First World War, just a few years away.

Thousands of those soldiers marched up University Avenue, drums muffled, instruments mute, no sound but the troops’ boots. Then, the premier spoke. A choir sang songs and hymns of mourning. The crowd remained silent, right until the very end.

Then, they began to sing.

Thousands of voices joined in as the mood shifted and the air was filled with the imperial melody of "God Save The King." When it was done, there were three cheers for King George V. Flags were raised back to full mast. The Edwardian age was over. A new era had begun.

Half a century later, Toronto erected a statue of King Edward VII. By then, the old empire was being dismantled, countries once ruled by British monarchs were gaining independence — including India.

A statue of King Edward had stood outside the Red Fort in Delhi for decades. But after Indian independence, he was taken down — moved to a dusty corner of a big park along with other unwanted colonial monuments. The BBC once called it “the graveyard of the British Empire.”

By then, Toronto was no longer the overwhelmingly British place it had once been. By the 1960s, it was an increasingly multicultural metropolis. But some still had nostalgia for those old days — including the guy who paid to have King Edward's statue shipped here from India.

It still stands in Queen's Park today. And as Toronto begins to reckon with the role it played in colonialism and the empire, the way our city sees the old king has changed too... King Edward is now a focal point for protest in the park where he was once mourned.

King Edward VII after a Black Lives Matter protest (photo by me)

THE STORY OF KING EDWARD’S STATUE

We filmed a whole episode of our documentary series, Canadiana, about the history of that statue — the very first episode of the show we ever filmed, years before it King Edward got splattered with paint. It’s just a few minutes long and you can watch it for free right here:

The best of everything else that’s new in Toronto’s past…

CROWN NEWS — The CBC talked to Indigenous leaders about “the Queen’s complicated legacy,” and the Crown’s treaties and colonialism. According to Anishinābe elder Claudette Commanda, “A new relationship, or the right kind of relationship, has to be made. Undo the harm of history, and let's create a new history.” Read more.

QUEEN ELIZABETH IN TORONTO NEWS — Toronto Life shares thirteen photos of Queen Elizabeth’s seven visits to Toronto, a collection that stretches back to the 1950s and the days before she was queen. Read more.

MORE QUEEN ELIZABETH IN TORONTO NEWS — From the vaults of Torontoist (RIP), Jamie Bradburn tells the tale of one of those visits: the royal tour that passed through our city in 1959... which featured rabid controversies and fainting guards. Read more.

KING GEORGE VI NEWS — …he also looks about at the last time a British monarch died, and how Ontario mourned. When Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, died life in our province “ground to a halt.” Read more.

EVEN MORE QUEEN ELIZABETH IN TORONTO NEWS — If you’re still not done learning about Queen Elizabeth’s time in our city, Sabrina Gamrot wrote a short piece about the seven visits, too — which included a crowd of 300,000 people trying to catch a glimpse of her at Old City Hall and the monarch released 100 bass into Grenadier Pond. Read more.

BLACK ICE NEWS — Black Ice, a new documentary premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival “aims to provide the first all-encompassing account of Black hockey history in Canada.” Arun Srinivasan wrote about it for Yahoo! Sports. Read more.

IMPOSSIBLE TRANSFER NEWS — Mira Miller shares the story of the recent discovery of a TTC subway transfer from before the TTC had a subway. Read more.

WARPLANE AEROBATICS NEWS — The airshow has repeatedly turned deadly over the years. Jack Landau writes about the most recent fatal accident: seven crew members were killed when one of the planes plummeted into Lake Ontario in 1995. Read more.

