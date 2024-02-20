Napoleon Lajoie in 1908ish (New York Public Library)

It all began on a bitterly cold spring day in 1917. It was the first week of May and the baseball season was getting underway, but winter just wouldn't let go. That frigid afternoon, only the most die-hard fans braved the weather to attend the home opener. Five thousand of them boarded ferries on the waterfront and made the chilling journey across the bay to file in through the turnstiles of Hanlan's Point Stadium. They bundled themselves up in the windswept grandstands, shivering away in the mostly-empty ballpark as they watched the Toronto hitters get shut down by the Orioles; the team failed to score a single run in front of their hometown crowd.

But even the loss and the weather’s icy grip couldn't dampen the excitement of the day. The Globe raved that "it was one of the most spectacular and successful openings ever staged by the Toronto club." And that was in large part thanks to the man standing at second base.

His name was Napoleon Lajoie. By baseball standards, he was an old man. He'd played in the Major Leagues for the last 21 years, a career that had started all the way back in the late 1800s. In that time, he'd proven himself to be one of the greatest ballplayers ever to live. In his prime, he set records that still haven't been broken more than a century later. As a 27-year-old, he hit .426 — still tops in American League history — won the batting triple crown and struck out just nine times all season. By the end of his career, he'd become one of the first to collect 3,000 hits. Modern stats suggest he was one of the top three second baseman ever to take the field. He would go on to become one of the first players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

They say that Lajoie was so dedicated to the craft of hitting that he never went to the movies or read a newspaper on a train for fear of hurting his eyes. His defence was awe-inspiring, too; sports writers said he was so effortlessly graceful that he made even chewing tobacco look good. When he played for Cleveland, he was so popular they named the team after him: they became the Cleveland Napoleons. Naps for short.

But in all that time, Lajoie had never won a championship. He had never known the joy of finishing a season in first place. One pennant slipped away when he was cut by an opposing player's spikes; he got blood poisoning and nearly lost his foot. A second chance was squandered when his former team had him legally banned from playing in the state of Pennsylvania the same year his Philadelphia teammates took the crown. A third was lost in heartbreaking fashion on the final day of the season. And by the time he was a grizzled veteran fast approaching forty, his skills began a precipitous decline. For a while, he kept playing anyway, chasing the dream of snagging just one championship before he retired. But time eventually ran out. Napoleon Lajoie finally retired from the Majors at the age of 42, never having won a pennant.

That's when he came to Toronto. He might have been too old to play second base in the Majors anymore, but he had a lot of knowledge to pass down to younger players. And so, he signed on as the manager for one of the most storied franchises in the history of minor league baseball: The Toronto Maple Leafs.

By then, our city already had a long history of success on the diamond. Toronto's first baseball championship came all the way back in the 1880s. In those early days, the creatively-named Toronto Baseball Club played at Sunlight Park overlooking the eastern slope of the Don Valley at Queen Street. The Maple Leafs were founded soon after that — in the 1890s, decades before the hockey team took the same name. They would spend the next 70 years as one of the marquee franchises of the International League, which is still among the top minor leagues today. And before long, they'd moved to a new home on the islands. Since they were owned by the same people who ran the Toronto Ferry Company, it let them sell two tickets to every game — one for the crossing, one for admission.

By the time the 1917 season rolled around, the first two stadiums on the island had burned down. The Leafs were now playing in a gorgeous new ballpark. Hanlan's Point Stadium was the biggest in the minor leagues when it first opened in 1910. It boasted more than seventeen thousand seats, a rollercoaster just beyond the outfield wall, and a spectacular view of the Toronto skyline. Over the next few years, the ballpark witnessed two more championships and the very first professional home run by a young visiting player named Babe Ruth. His blast is thought to have soared over the right-field fence and beyond the rollercoaster to land with a splash in the lake.



Now, Hanlan's Point would be home to Napoleon Lajoie. He already had strong connections to Canada: his parents were both Québecois; his older siblings had grown up on a farm outside Montreal. And when he signed on as the Leafs new manager, Lajoie was given tremendous power over his new team, not only responsible for decisions on the field but also for signing and trading players.

It was big news when the old star signed with Toronto. Local newspapers celebrated the move, waxing nostalgic for his glory days. "Baseball was an art with Lajoie," The Star remembered, "He did all things with infinite grace." Still, it did seem as if his contributions would be strictly limited to the dugout. As The Globe explained, "Lajoie is through as a player."

But that's not exactly the way things turned out.

It wouldn't be an easy season for the old skipper. That unusually cold Canadian spring meant that games in Toronto were being cancelled as late as Victoria Day that year. Some players rebelled against Lajoie's leadership; one pitcher just up and left the team. The future Hall of Famer got suspended twice for arguing with umpires. And with the First World War raging, some of his players were being drafted halfway through the season; the others ran military drills every day before their games. And maybe worst of all: there was Lajoie's crippling fear of water. Every day he had to take the ferry out to the island ballpark must have been a harrowing ordeal.

( The Toronto Daily Star , May 1, 1917)

But while the veteran second baseman had slowed down considerably, he was sure he still had something left in the tank. On opening day, he pencilled himself in as the team's clean-up hitter. And though he cost them that game, booting an easy groundball in extra innings, he put himself back in the line-up the next day. And the day after that. And after that. And he quickly began to rack up hits. Against younger, less experienced minor leaguers, Lajoie was going to thrive.

That season, he would prove to be the best hitter in the league. He led the IL with a .380 average and put together a 21-game hitting streak. Better yet, after a slow start to the season, his Maple Leafs were starting to win. By the end of August, they were right in the thick of the pennant race. As they headed into the final two weeks of the season, Toronto was battling Baltimore, Providence and Newark for first place.

The entire season had been a triumphant tour for Lajoie. Everywhere the Leafs went, opposing teams celebrated and honoured his career. They held "Lajoie Days" and showered him with gifts. Fans gave him thunderous ovations. He was playing so well that Major League teams soon began showing interest in him again. That summer, both the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Senators offered him a spot on their rosters. His career wasn't over after all. If he wanted to return to the Majors, all he had to do was say yes.

Instead, he turned them both down. He was determined to finish what he'd started in Toronto. Against all the odds, Napoleon Lajoie was being given another chance to achieve his dream; one more shot to win the championship that had eluded him throughout his career. He wasn't about to let that opportunity go.

During that final stretch of games, Lajoie led the way. In one double-header against Buffalo, he got six hits in a single day. Against Montreal, he belted two home runs to secure an extra-inning win. Then, he took control of another double-header with another six-hit-day. "Lajoie was himself worth four ordinary players," The Globe gushed. He'd become so beloved in Toronto that the press had started calling the team the Lajoies.

In the end, it all came down to the final day of the season. The Maple Leafs were in the driver's seat. If they won both games, they'd finish in first place. Lajoie would have his pennant.



In the opening game, it was Toronto's pitching ace — Harry Thompson — who carried the team. He shut out the Rochester Hustlers over the course of nine innings despite a sore arm, only giving up three hits on the way to his 25th victory of the season. He even scored the game's only run himself. The Leafs won by the smallest possible margin: 1-0.



The second game was a tense, scoreless battle over the first five innings. The fate of the season hung in the balance with every pitch. A single mistake could cost the team the entire season. And then, that mistake came.

Lajoie was playing first base that day. And in the top of the sixth, one of the Rochester players hit a ground ball back toward the mound. It took a big hop over the pitcher's head, seemingly destined for the shortstop — still a routine ground ball. Lajoie prepared for the throw to come into him at first base for the out. But he'd taken his eye off the ball. He hadn't seen his pitcher leap into the air and make a barehanded grab. He expected the throw to come from the shortstop. Instead, it came from the pitcher. He missed it.

As the ball rolled away, the hitter kept running all the way to third. He quickly scored after that. The Leafs were suddenly losing: 1–0.

It must have felt like it was all slipping away yet again. After more than 21 years playing professional baseball, after decades of heartbreaking losses, after blood poisoning and court battles, after a season of frigid temperatures and player revolts, after all those terrifying ferry rides to the island, after turning down those offers from Major League teams, after all of that… it must have seemed like was it going to end in another crushing loss.

But the Leafs weren't about to let that happen. "Lajoie had imbued the men with his own indominable spirit," The Globe reported. "They fought every inch and every minute." In the bottom of the inning, they battled back. A single. A bunt. Another single. There were now two men on. The tying run and the go-ahead run. A chance to take the lead.

That's when Lajoie came to the plate. His mistake was weighing heavily on his shoulders. "If my error… had been the means of losing the game and the pennant," he later told the press, "I don't believe I could have gone to the clubhouse and faced the boys who have worked so faithfully for the championship." It all came down to this.

The Rochester pitcher wound up… delivered his pitch… Lajoie swung… connected… the ball leapt off his bat… slashed toward left field… where it landed on the grass. By the time the outfielder got the ball back in, Lajoie was standing on second base. Both runs scored. The Leafs had taken the lead.

Those runs were all they needed that day, but they added three more before it was all over. They would win 5–1. The final play of the game was a groundball to shortstop. This time, Lajoie watched the ball carefully as it landed in his glove for the last out of the season.

Then his face broke into a grin. Napoleon Lajoie had finally won his pennant.

