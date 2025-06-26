The aftermath of the gunfight (Toronto Public Library)

At first, Gifford Hobday didn't even realize what was happening. It was a little after noon on what seemed to be an ordinary summer Friday in 1940. Hobday was at work as a bank teller at a CIBC in Riverdale — a handsome old building on Broadview south of Gerrard (now home to an architecture firm). He was helping a customer, checking a deposit at his desk inside the cage, so wrapped up in his task that he didn't notice when someone shoved his patron out of the way. And when he half-heard a voice mention something about a holdup, he assumed they were just making idle conversation.

But then the voice repeated it. "This is a hold up."

"When I looked up," Hobday later remembered, "I found myself staring into the point of a gun."

Bank robberies were a surprisingly common feature of life in Toronto back in the middle of the 1900s. Local newspapers were filled with reports of dramatic heists; a decade later, the Toronto Police even created a Hold Up Squad dedicated to responding to them. But bank tellers didn't always wait for the cops; they often took things into their own hands, fighting back, willing to risk their own lives in defence of their employer's cash. And Hobday would prove to be no exception.

He was about to get the chance he needed. As the bandit announced his intentions, the customer was just as surprised as the teller. He thought it was a joke. "What the hell's the idea?" he asked. And as the gunman turned toward him, Gifford Hobday seized his opportunity.

The bank teller leapt into action. There was a gun in his desk. While the outlaw was distracted, Hobday grabbed the pistol. "I had never done much shooting before," he told The Toronto Daily Star, "but I thought there was no time like the present to learn so I just pulled the trigger."

He didn't need to be a good shot; it was point blank range. The bullet struck its target, hitting the man in the arm, but as it did, the thief returned fired — hitting the teller in the shoulder. "It didn't sting," Hobday later remembered, "there wasn't even a burning sensation. It just felt like walking into a door in the dark." Still, it was enough to knock him off his feet and as he slumped to the ground, he fired off a few more shots. They all went wild; bullets whizzing through the air. Thankfully, they didn't just miss their target, they also missed the innocent customers; they lodged in the ceiling and the walls.

The wounded bandit fell — his gun slipping from his hand and clattering to the floor — but he was back on his feet in a hurry. He scrambled to escape, joined by an accomplice who'd been covering the branch manager with a pistol to the ribs. As they raced out the door onto Broadview Avenue, another customer picked the gun up off the floor and gave chase. David Haddow was an assistant janitor at Withrow Avenue Junior Public School, just 28 years old — the same age as Hobday.

Images from the heist, including bank teller Gifford Hobday (top-left), his desk with bullet hole (top-centre), getaway car with bullet holes (bottom-centre), customer who shot back David Haddow (top-right); and customer shoved out of the way Reg Hutson (centre-right). Via the Globe and Mail.

As Haddow came out onto the street, the bandits were still fleeing the scene. The first of them was getting into a car just down the road, the getaway driver flooring it as he did. But the wounded man was slower, still hobbling down the sidewalk. Haddow took aim. Fired. The thief stumbled — Haddow was sure he'd hit him — but was able to keep going, leaping through the open door of the moving car as it peeled away. The vehicle narrowly avoided getting crushed by a streetcar as it did. Haddow opened fire, again and again, emptying the chamber as four more bullets flew through the air; two punched holes in the back of the car, a third in the side of it, and the last nicked the fender as the bandits swung around the corner and disappeared from view.

But they weren't safe yet.

Alex McRae and Douglas Devonald worked for an ice company and just happened to be driving by when the chaos broke out on Broadview. "When we heard the shots," McRae explained to The Star, remembering an even more dramatic version of events, "I looked over to the bank and saw a man run out, turn around and fire three or four shots through the open doorway. He jumped into a car just outside the bank and started down Broadview. I figured that there was something wrong... I stepped on the accelerator and tried to ram the car."

But as McRae told the paper, it didn't work. "Just as I was speeding up a streetcar came along and got between us." But he wasn't about to give up. He raced past the streetcar and followed the getaway vehicle as it took off around the corner.

A dramatic car chase followed — though not exactly at breakneck speed. The ice truck was equipped with a speed governor that capped their velocity at about 50km/h. They raced across the Don Valley as quickly they could, following the thieves through Cabbagetown, where another streetcar got between them. That's when the icemen lost sight of their target just long enough for the bandits to make their escape. The green sedan would be spotted again, fleeing along Gerrard, but after that the outlaws disappeared. When the car — which had been stolen earlier that day — was later found in Cabbagetown, it was riddled with bullet holes, but there was no sign of the bank robbers.

Meanwhile, Gifford Hobday was loaded up onto a stretcher and taken off to Toronto General, where he would spend the next sixteen days recovering from his gunshot wound. Though he'd barely felt it, the bullet hadn't just hit him in the shoulder, it had broken his ribs and punctured his lung. As he lay in his hospital bed, the police continue their search for the bank robbers. But it wasn't going well. They still hadn't found any of them by the time the bank teller was finally back on his feet. By then, authorities were offering a $1,000 reward for information. But the hunt would last for months.

It was December by the time a suspect was finally caught. A man from Hamilton named John Gold was arrested for the crime. At his trial, three witnesses — including Hobday himself — swore that Gold was the wounded gunman. But David Haddow, who had fired those shots at the getaway car, swore he wasn't. Plus, Gold had an alibi. In the end, the jury couldn't agree on a verdict. Neither could a second. The case was dropped.

In the end, it seems, none of the Broadview bandits would ever be caught for their crime.

If you’d like more dramatic tales of Torontonian bank robberies, well oh boy, do I have the talk for you…

Toronto’s Most Notorious: Bank Robbers & Bandits

I’m giving a whole new series of lectures for the Toronto Public Library — four monthly talks about some of the most notorious criminals and crimes from our city’s history. And the next one is coming up this Friday!

Toronto's Most Notorious explores the shadowy underbelly of Toronto's past with true crime and mystery stories about the scoundrels, rogues, killers and crooks whose crimes have shocked and fascinated our city for generations. I’ll be sharing wicked tales of vice and villainy and how they've shaped the history of the place we call home.

Next up is…

TORONTO’S MOST NOTORIOUS: BANK ROBBERS & BANDITS

Friday, June 27 — Noon — Online

Toronto has been the stage for countless dramatic scenes of criminality: wild shoot-outs, brazen stick-ups and daring heists. From the shadowy Victorian bandits who once terrorized the Don Valley to the bank robbers who made audacious escapes from the Don Jail, storyteller and historian Adam Bunch will introduce us to some of the most infamous outlaws in our city's history, felons whose exploits landed them on the front page as often as they landed them behind bars.

Free registration.

And you’ll find the links for the final lecture in the series– “Bootleggers & Smugglers,” which is coming up in July — here.

Talking Duels & Victorian Criminals at the MOTIVE Festival

I’ve got even more free talks about some of the most notorious figures in our city’s history coming up this weekend at Toronto’s crime and mystery! The MOTIVE festival is organized by the Toronto International Festival of Authors and has a new home this year at Victoria College. You can learn more about the festival here

And here’s the information about my talks:

EXPLORING TORONTO’S VICTORIAN UNDERWORLD

Saturday, June 28 — 11am – Victoria College at the University of Toronto

It was in the late 1800s that our city was given the nickname "Toronto The Good," but in truth it was often anything but. In this talk by author Adam Bunch, we'll head into the shadows where Victorian vice reigned and meet the notorious criminals who once terrorized our town. From con artists to kidnappers, we'll explore the days when our city was a hard-drinking outpost on the edge of the British Empire filled with brothels, pickpockets, and thieves. [Note: this one will include most of the same stories as the “Toronto’s Most Notorious: Con Artists & Kidnappers” talk I gave for the Toronto Public Library in May.]

Free!

A BRIEF HISTORY OF CANADIAN DUELS

Sunday, June 29 — 12pm – Victoria College at the University of Toronto

From sword fights in New France to gun battles in Upper Canada, duels were once a familiar part of life in our country. Even though they were illegal, they were still seen by many people as the most honourable way to settle a passionate dispute. Trying to kill each other at close range was thought to be an entirely reasonable reaction to scandalous love affairs, political rivalries, and personal grudges. In this talk, author Adam Bunch will explore that dramatic history through the stories of some of Canada's most extraordinary showdowns.

Free!

A Walking Tour on Canada Day about Cross-Border Tensions

The Battle of York (City of Toronto Museum Services)

With Canada Day coming up in just a few days, I thought it would be a good to create a brand new walking tour all about the history of our uneasy relationship with the United States — inspired by the online course I offered earlier this year. So, that’s exactly what I’m doing!

Here are all the details:

TORONTO VS. THE UNITED STATES: A HISTORY TOUR

Toronto hasn't always gotten along with our neighbours to the south. Generations of Torontonians have stood strong against invasion and threats of annexation while working hard to make our city a safe haven for those fleeing hardships south of the border. On this walk, we'll take a look back at those who have lived through unsettling times — from the War of 1812 to Victorian tariffs and beyond — and how, in the process, they made our city into the place it is today.

When: Tuesday, July 1 at 3pm.

Where: Meet outside the CBC Building on Front Street (at the south-east corner, by Simcoe Park). We'll end near King & Jarvis.

Length: Approximately 1.5 to 2 hours.

Price: Pay what you like!

QUICK LINKS

The best of everything new in Toronto’s past…

HERITAGE OAK NEWS — An oak tree towers over the Sheppard-Weston Road neighbourhood, not far from the Humber River. It’s thought to be at least 250 years old, which means it has been there since before the city was founded, since the days when the Toronto Carrying Place Trail passed nearby. The city bought the property the oak stands on four years ago (thanks in part to the support of a crowd-funding campaign) with plans to demolish the bungalow next to it and create a parkette with the heritage tree at its centre. But things have been moving very slowly ever since. Michael Smee gives us an update, writing about it for the CBC. Read more.

STRIP CLUB CONDO NEWS — The proposed redevelopment of the Brass Rail and surrounding properties has hit a snag, as Jack Landau writes for blogTO. The site was given heritage protection after those plans were initially revealed and a new city report has found that the current proposal “does not conserve the cultural heritage value of the properties.” Read more.

AFRO-OJIBWE FARMING NEWS — Some students from Don Mills Collegiate had what sounds like a fascinating experience recently, learning about the history of Afro-Ojibwe farming in Ontario. Marco Chown Oved wrote about it in The Toronto Star. Read more.

FIFTY MISSION CAP NEWS — A hockey stick with a connection to the disappearance of Leafs legend Bill Barilko, who was killed on a fishing trip after scoring the winning goal in the 1951 Stanley Cup, was sold at auction for well over asking recently. CTV News covered the story. Watch it.

BOARD MAN GETS PAID NEWS — The CBC paid a visit to Museum of Toronto’s new local basketball history exhibit that is currently open at Harbourfront. Watch it.

ANTI-FASCIST BRIDGE NEWS — Max Richler finds an unexpected connection between the lakeshore and the Second World War. An ordinary-looking pedestrian bridge connecting the Exhibition Grounds to the waterfront was actually built for the British Army during World War II. Read more.

RESTAURANTS I REALLY WISH I WENT TO NEWS — Once upon a time, if you were looking for somewhere unusual to dine, you had the option of several old Toronto streetcars that had been turned into restaurants. Kimia Afshar Mehrabi takes a look back at that history. Read more.

125 YEARS OF ART NEWS — The AGO turns 125 this year, so Shinan Govani took a look back through the history of the institution for The Toronto Star. Read more.

TORONTO HISTORY EVENTS

UPRISING & UPSETS: WALKING TOUR

June 27 at 10:30am; July 11 at 7pm; August 8 at 10:30am — Town of York Historical Society

“In this walking tour, join us as we explore some of the major riots, uprisings, and upsets that occurred in the Town of York and the early City of Toronto throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and the outcomes that led to lasting societal and political changes.”

$17.31

Learn more.

VIOLENCE & SCANDAL IN MUDDY YORK: WALKING TOUR

June 27 at 7pm; July 25 at 7pm; August 22 at 10:30am — Town of York Historical Society

“In this walking tour, explore the scandalous side of Little Muddy York as we walk through the surviving built environment of the original 10 blocks of Toronto and learn about the intriguing stories that would have been the gossip of the day. Invasions, epidemics, and hangings, oh my!”

$17.31

Learn more.

QUEER TORONTO AND THE AUSTINS: LAYERS OF HISTORY IN THE 1920s AND '30s AT SPADINA MUSEUM

Until June 29 — Spadina Museum

“Ever wanted to know more about Queer Toronto history? During Pride month, Spadina Museum is enriching their free guided tours with 2SLGBTQIA+ histories. Telling the story of the Austin family in the 1920s and 30s who lived in the magnificent house atop the hill, Spadina Museum’s tours will also showcase the lives of Queer people who lived in Toronto during the same period. A showcase of dresses and artefacts from Michelle DuBarry, one of Canada’s oldest drag queens, will be on display as part of the tour.”

Free!

Learn more.

GROUP OF SEVEN DAY: POSTCARD FROM THE WOODS

July 7 — 10:30am to 4pm — Art Gallery of Ontario

“The Group of Seven imagined in paint a Canada of ancient lakes and woods, Arctic vistas, and the magic of the northern lights. We’re bringing Algonquin Park and Algoma to Walker Court for Ontario's first-ever Group of Seven Day. With more than 200 works by the Group of Seven on view, immerse yourself in their art and ambition and try your hand at still life painting in Walker Court. We’ll give you the art-making materials, the inspiration, and a postcard to write home about it—we’ll even provide the canoe!”

Free with general admission!

Learn more.

NEWSGIRLS: GUTSY PIONEERS IN CANADA’S NEWSROOMS

July 8 — 6pm — Runnymede Library

“Join Donna Jean Mackinnon, Toronto author, freelance writer and former Toronto Star reporter, as she documents the lives of 10 leading female reporters who started their careers during newspaper's Golden Age. Presentation includes a slew of vintage photos and intimate anecdotes.”

Free!

Learn more.

WAR & TERROR IN THE TOWN: WALKING TOUR

July 11 at 10:30am; August 8 at 7pm — Town of York Historical Society

“In this walking tour, join us as we explore the beginnings of the area that would become the Town of York, the events leading up to the War of 1812, the Battle of York, its aftermath, and everyday living conditions while we walk the original 10 blocks of the early city.”

$17.31

Learn more.

I WAS NEVER HERE: CONVERSATIONS WITH A CANADIAN SPY

July 18 — 6pm — Agincourt Library

“Have you ever wondered if you have what it takes to be a Spy? What does being an intelligence officer actually look like? Have all your questions answered by Andrew Kirsch, former Canadian Security Intelligence Service officer as he discusses his new book, I Was Never Here, revealing behind-the-scenes the work of a Canadian spy.”

Free!

Learn more.

1920s GARDEN PARTY AT SPADINA MUSEUM

July 20 — 12-5pm — Spadina Museum

“Be transported to another era as you experience the sights and sounds of summer at Spadina in the 1920s. The historic gardens and sprawling lawns will be set for picnics and lawn games. Visitors take part in art-making workshops and tour the public rooms of the historic mansion. Live music, dancing, and a costume parade fill out the day’s activities. Shop for unique products, prepared food, and drinks from diverse local vendors. You may also pack your own picnic. Spadina’s annual event is inspired by a garden party organized by Mary Austin in support of the Women’s Art Association of Canada in 1928. This year's event celebrates the theme of Home. Wear your best historical 1920’s dress from all cultural and ethnic backgrounds.”

$28 for adults and seniors; $20 for youth and children.

Learn more.

MUSIC WALKING TOUR OF YONGE STREET

July 22 at 3pm; August 6 at 4pm; September 2 at 4pm — Downtown Yonge BIA & Mackenzie House Museum

“From choral songs to jazz ensembles, and blues club crawls to Massey Hall, join us for a walking tour along Yonge St. that considers the vibrant musical history of downtown Toronto. This tour will examine the venues, recordings, instruments, and performances that enriched the Yonge Street music scene through the lens of the virtuoso Canadian jazz pianist, Oscar Peterson, whose centenary is celebrated in 2025! We will start the walk at the St. James Cathedral grounds in Old Town Toronto and make our way to Turko Parkette in the Downtown Yonge neighbourhood. Tour is led by the staff of Mackenzie House Museum.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE LOYALISTS ARRIVE IN YORK: WALKING TOUR

July 25 — 10:30am — Town of York Historical Society

Part of the Town of York Historical Society’s annual summer walking tour series.

$17.31

Learn more.

HOME GAME: TORONTO LOVES BASKETBALL

Until October 12 — Wednesdays to Sundays — Harbourfront Centre — Museum of Toronto

“Home Game: Toronto Loves Basketball chronicles the love story between a city and a sport. Even before the Toronto Raptors and the rallying cry “We the North”, basketball in Toronto was deeply rooted in the evolving social and cultural conditions of our city and its people. From the Canadian invention of basketball to the early women’s game in 1895, to the first professional game played by the Toronto Huskies in 1946, and the recent creation of the Toronto Tempo WNBA team, these milestones chart the development of the sport in our city. This exhibition, along with a series of profiles on fellow Torontonians, explores how the relationship between basketball and Toronto is unlike any other in the world.”

Free! (Donation suggested.)

Learn more.

HERITAGE TORONTO WALKING TOURS

Until Autumn — Various dates and times — Heritage Toronto

“Through our events, including tours, community discussions, the Heritage Toronto Awards, and more, Heritage Toronto engages the public to reflect on the city’s heritage.”

Usually $9.85.

Learn more.

AT HOME IN TORONTO

Until November 30 — Wed to Sun, 11am–5pm — The Market Gallery

“What does home mean to you? Discover rarely seen artifacts from the City’s collections and items from community members, the exhibition invites you to explore the many ways we define, create, and carry home with us. From a World War One soldier’s return ticket home to a precious family object stewarded by multiple generations, you’ll encounter belongings, voices, and stories of Toronto artists, makers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders as they share their unique perspectives on belonging, identity, and place. These powerful objects offer fresh, heartfelt perspectives on what it means to find, make, or remember home.”

Free!

Learn more.

THE 52: STORIES OF WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED TORONTO

Until December 20 — Wednesday to Saturday, 12pm to 6pm — Museum of Toronto

“Did you know that 52% of Torontonians are women? Join Museum of Toronto as we bring their stories to life. The 52 is a project that celebrates the impact that women have had on our city, the world, and beyond. Building on a multi-year research project, our newest exhibition will celebrate the lives of 52 women who have shaped Toronto as we know it. Spanning from the 1800s until today, this exhibition shines a spotlight on the change-makers, rebels, and revolutionaries within Toronto’s 52%. While some of these women’s stories are well known, others have gone relatively untold until today. See how many names you are familiar to you — step into their shoes, learn their stories and discover the ways they have transformed Toronto.”

Free! Donation suggested.

Learn more.