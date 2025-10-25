The Toronto Cricket Ground in 1872 (Toronto Public Library)

It was a Saturday afternoon in the summer of 1873. “The weather was fine,” The Globe reported, “and the occasion was auspicious.” A baseball game was being played at the cricket ground on the corner of College & St. George. It was still a new sport back then. The earliest-known baseball game ever recorded in Toronto had been played only fourteen years earlier. Many people in the city looked down on it as a working-class sport; one writer denounced it as “just a sandlot game played by undesirables.” But it was catching on all the same. That day a whole crowd of Victorian fans flocked to the cricket pitch to cheer on their local heroes: the Dauntless Club of Toronto, one of our city’s first organized teams.

And they would truly need to be dauntless that day, because they were playing against the best baseball team on the planet.

The Boston Red Stockings were the sport’s first dynasty. Four of the players on the field that day were future Hall of Famers (including Al Spading, who would soon co-found the National League). The roots of the squad went back to the first professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings. They’d been founded in 1869, but soon folded as the core of the roster moved to Massachusetts and became the Boston Red Stockings. They played in the very first Major League — the National Association of Professional Base Ball Players — and they absolutely dominated it. They had already won the first of four straight championships.

And when the Red Stockings weren’t competing against other professional teams, they travelled from city to city taking on amateur and semi-pro squads like the Dauntless. Boston was in the habit of thoroughly crushing those opponents. They were, after all, a team with Hall of Famers playing against local amateurs. At one point, they’re said to have had a run of nineteen perfect games in a twenty-game span — that’s 171 innings without allowing a single baserunner.

This wasn’t their first visit to our city. They’d come to town the year before and absolutely annihilated the Dauntless. The Globe complained that the Toronto team “went to work resigning themselves to their fate without almost an effort to avert it… They showed a great want of practice, as well as want of confidence.” By the time it was all over, the Red Stockings had won by a score of 68­­–0. The Dauntless only managed one hit.

And so, on that summer day in 1873, the big question wasn’t whether the Red Stockings would win — of course they would — it was whether the Dauntless would be able to avoid embarrassing themselves again. “Many of the spectators,” The Globe explained, “were not sufficiently sanguine to entertain a hope that a run would be scored by the representatives of the city.” That feeling only grew stronger as things got off to an ominous start. By the end of the first inning, the Red Stockings were already up 10–0. The Dauntless had gone three-up, three-down, all quietly grounding out to second.

Boston would keep running up the score from there. They got six more runs in the fifth, ten in the sixth, another five in the ninth... And they hit at least three home runs along the way.

It seems very unlikely the homers hit that day were the first ever hit in our city. Torontonians had been playing the game since at least 1859 and when the Red Stockings beat the Dauntless 68–0, some of those runs must surely have come on round-trippers. But The Globe‘s report on that game doesn’t mention them. And that means — while I still have more digging to do — the homers hit at the Cricket Ground on that Saturday afternoon in 1873 are the first recorded home runs in Toronto I’ve been able to find so far.

The first came in the fourth inning. That’s when Andy Leonard, the Red Stockings’ left-fielder, came up to hit. He was one of the original professional baseball players, a member of that 1869 Cincinnati squad. He’s said to have been a “jolly, good-natured fellow.” He’d been raised in New Jersey, but born in Ireland, so he’s recognized as the first professional Irish ballplayer. To this day, the MVP award in the Irish Baseball League is named in his honour. Despite the fact he holds the Major League record for the most errors in a game (nine), Leonard is said to have been a highly-skilled defender — and he was a very talented hitter, too.

In that at-bat in the fourth, he crushed a ball into the right-field gap, splitting the defenders. As it rolled into the distance, Leonard raced around the bases. It’s the oldest recorded home run in Toronto I’ve been able to find.

Third baseman Harry Schaffer would add his own homer in the fifth. And the inning after that, Boston’s star infielder Ross Barnes got in on the action. “Hard hitting with this side,” The Globe reported, “was the order of the day, and the driving of a ball to the utmost limit of the enclosure soon came to be regarded as a matter of course.”

It was a rout. By the end of the game, the Red Stockings had managed to put 45 runs on the board.

An ad for the game in the Globe, August 1873

But this time, the Dauntless had fought back. They refused to be embarrassed. While they failed to score in the first inning, they quickly struck for two runs in the second — already acquitting themselves much more admirably than they had in that 68–0 game while scoring more runs than many teams managed off that Boston squad.

Toronto’s biggest moment came in the sixth. A player named Adams came up to bat. There were two runners on. One out. And that’s when it happened: Adams crushed a ball, deep into the sky above College, sending Boston’s centerfielder deeper and deeper, back and back and back… But it was no use. The ball soared over the fielder’s head as Adams rounded around the bases. A three-run home run.

I haven’t been able to find much information about Adams. I suspect he played second base, but there seems to have been another Dauntless player with the same last name so it’s hard to tell. But in that moment, he wrote himself into the history of our city. As far as I know, it’s the first recorded home run ever hit by a Toronto player.

The fans responded. During Adams’ dash around the bases, the crowd urged him on. As The Globe put it, “When… one of the Dauntless drove a ball with Bostonian force to the palisading, vociferous cheering resulted.” They hadn’t expected the home team to score at all; now, they were watching one of their own hit a home run against the best team in the world.

The Red Stockings did win that game. Of course they did. The final score was 45–10. It wasn’t exactly the crowning glory of Toronto’s sports history, but the Dauntless had lived up to their nickname. They had proven that they weren’t going to be intimidated this time around. Against a team who regularly no-hit their opponents, they had managed to score those ten runs. And in the process, they had started a new Toronto tradition. Our city has been cheering for big home runs ever since.

Toronto’s first legendary homer was hit just a decade later. I wrote about it in the last edition of the newsletter, but in case you missed it… It was 1887 and the Toronto Baseball Club was playing at the city’s first baseball stadium, Sunlight Park, on a spot overlooking the Don Valley. They were battling for the lead in the International League — still one of the big minor leagues to this day. That Saturday afternoon, they were playing two games against their rivals from Newark. And Cannonball Crane was pitching.

Crane was Toronto’s ace and their mightiest slugger. He would soon be pitching for the New York Giants in the World’s Series — precursor to the World Series — and then invited by Al Spalding to join a team of all-stars touring around the world. Crane would spend much of that trip getting drunk on board the ship with his troublemaking pet monkey. He would develop a drinking problem that eroded his talent and eventually seems to have contributed to his death by suicide.

But that day in Toronto, he was a hero. He pitched the first game of the double-header and secured the win. Then, with the crowd roaring in surprise and delight, he came out to the pitch the second game, too. He drove in the tying runs in the eighth inning and then kept pitching into extras. He threw twenty innings that day. And he eventually came to the plate in the eleventh, hitting a walkoff home run that won the game and secured first place. The team wouldn’t lose again all season, winning sixteen in a row as Crane led our city to its first baseball championship.

Some of the fans who witnessed his dramatic walkoff may very well have been the same ones who were there to cheer Adams’ seminal blast at the Cricket Grounds fourteen years earlier. And this time, they cheered even harder. The Globe reported that as Crane rounded the bases, “the mighty audience arose and cheered and stamped and whistled and smashed hats … the frantic fans dashed on to the field and carried Crane aloft as his foot touched home.”

Cannonball Crane and Sunlight Park

There may be no such thing as immortality. But baseball sure feels like it gets close sometimes. When Cannonball Crane returned to Toronto years later, a shell of his former self, he was still celebrated as a conquering hero. And 138 years after the crowd lifted him onto their shoulders at Sunlight Park, he’s still remembered in our city. He’s mentioned on a plaque where his home ballpark once stood with an image of old baseball card displayed on it. You’ll find him on a mural just across the street, too, inside the Broadview Hotel. Left Field Brewery even has a beer named in his honour.

Sports have that power. They create shared moments. Shared memories. Shared history. Dramatic events are played out on a giant public stage with millions watching. People who might not always feel like they have a lot in common are reminded of the community we share, of the history we’re all a part of. Baseball, like any sport, is about far more than just what happens on the field. It’s about the people in the stands, too, and those watching at home. Packed bars exploding with joy. Strangers high-fiving each other in the streets. Families gathering to listen to Dan and Buck and Hazel.

Home runs are a particularly powerful way to write that history — memories for millions of people forged in an instant. A lightning bolt. Toronto has had more than our fair share of them, from Cannonball Crane to today. Edwin Encarnacion’s walkoff in extra innings to win the Wild Card is the kind of moment franchises dream of — and it’s far from the first memorable home run that comes to mind for most Jays’ fans. José Bautista’s bat flip helped change the culture of the sport. Joe Carter is still the only player ever to hit a come-from-behind walkoff home run to win a World Series — the thing children have been dreaming about in parks and backyards and sandlots for more than a century.

It’s a cliché, I know, but true — those moments bring people together. Baseball was a big part of my relationship with my dad. And so, moments like those were too. He loved to tell the story of the night Joe Carter hit his legendary walkoff. We were watching on TV in our living room when it happened. And as the team celebrated on the field, he took me outside, into the streets around our house in Etobicoke. It’s a quiet neighbourhood, but even there we could hear people cheering in the distance, the sound coming to us across the river from Weston. There was always a sparkle in his eye as he talked about it, remembering that I’d asked him for permission, as a shy thirteen-year-old, to join those voices myself, to yell and to scream and to cheer.

Joe Carter touching them all in 1993

We took him to his last game during that magical run after the trade deadline in 2015. He was much older then, walking with a cane, unsteady in the crowd as we poured out of the Dome onto Front Street celebrating yet another win. For some reason, it was there, at that moment, surrounded by drunken fans and joyous chaos, that he told me how proud of me he was. And of my work. It caught me off guard. He didn’t often say things like that. My eyes still fill with tears thinking about it now. And it will forever be part of what I think about when I think about that 2015 team.

Baseball is a silly thing. Just a game. So much of what happens on the field is left up to chance. But when all those small moments of luck and skill add up to something that feels miraculous, it really, truly does matter — because the secret of baseball is that it’s not really about runs and outs and curveballs and wRC+. It’s about people. Ultimately, it’s about love.

Those moments help shape our lives. And our city, too. They become tentpoles in the history of a place. Crane’s homer came as the city was beginning to see itself as more than just a colonial British outpost. Carter’s came as the city was beginning to embrace the dream of being “world class”; his home run made it feel like it was true. And Bautista defiantly launched his bat into the air just as the city began to get a little more swagger. Heck, when the Jays’ won their first World Series they even did against Toronto’s old enemies. The Boston Red Stockings eventually changed their name to the “Braves” and moved to Atlanta. Moments like those, they become part of a city’s identity.

And now, it’s happening again.

These Blue Jays weren’t supposed to be here. They finished in last place last year. As this season got underway, there wasn’t much hope this team author any moments that would be remembered by millions of people years from now. But in a year when Canadians needed it more than usual, a year of fear and unease, the thing that felt impossible has happened. This team, scrappy and pesky and unrelenting, picking each other up when they fail, refusing to give up or back down or give in, truly dauntless, talking about their own sense of community, their own love for each other, for the team, for the city, for the country… This team has given us so many of those moments now.

You could argue the seeds were planted months ago, when Bo Bichette came to the plate as a pinch hitter in Texas — ninth inning, a scoreless tie — and launched a ball that won the game and sparked a winning streak that helped turn the team’s fortunes around. Then there was Alejandro Kirk’s grand slam in the final game of the regular season, helping clinch the team’s first division title in a decade. Vlad’s homer in his first at bat of the postseason and his grand slam the next day. Addison Barger writing his own name into history as the only player ever to hit a pinch hit grand slam in the fall classic.

And then there was George Springer. Of course there was. One of the greatest postseason players in the history of the sport. A kid who had to overcome a stutter. Who will always be remembered, in part, for his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal, who will forever have to live that down. Playing in a Game Seven just days after being hit by a pitch thrown so hard it came off his kneecap at 55mph. Who came to the plate at a moment when the Jays were just three innings from elimination. Who swung, and connected, and launched the ball high over the left-field wall — an arc so similar to Joe’s, to José’s, to Edwin’s. His jubilant leaps down the first base line. His ecstatic screams of joy. The whole stadium shaking. The whole city. The whole country.

They’ve given us reasons to celebrate in a year that hasn’t had enough of those. They’ve given us moments that people in Toronto will be looking back on for decades and decades to come. They’ve written another chapter in our city’s history and by doing it, they made us all a part of it. Maybe even made us all in some tiny, tiny way, immortal. And they’ve given us a reason to come together, in living rooms and bars and town squares across the country, to cheer and high-five and hug each other. To spend some joyful hours in each other’s company.

Tonight, I’m going to a World Series game. I still can’t believe that’s true. I’ll be going with some of my favourite people in the world, in a city I adore. I’ll be thinking of my dad. Of my mom scoring games when we were kids. Of watching my sister play a tournament in some distant corner of the city. Of my great-aunt who always called the Jays her “boys.” Of all the people I’ve been watching these games with over the last few weeks — from dear friends to strangers. And I’ll be thinking of Bautista and Carter and Crane. And of Adams hitting that ball deep into the sky above the Cricket Ground on that summer day 150 years ago.

