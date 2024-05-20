Bobby Jean Bernhardt as a human cannonball (via the Old Depot Museum)

Bobby Jean Bernhardt was flying. She had just been shot out of a cannon — a human missile fired four storeys into the air above a huge outdoor stage. It was the summer of 1936, and the Canadian National Exhibition was in full swing. Thousands of Torontonians and tourists had packed the CNE Grandstand that night to witness one of the strangest spectacles in the entire history of the fair. But something was about to go wrong.

Bernhardt was playing a small but dramatic role in the proceedings, a daredevil feat to awe the crowd. And as she sailed through the sky, it became clear her trajectory was off. Bernhardt wasn't flying anywhere near as far as she was meant to. As she began her plummet toward the hard surface of the wooden stage, she was falling short. The men who were supposed to catch her were still worryingly far away. They rushed forward as quickly as they could, desperately trying to reach her before disaster struck. But she was coming down fast. Too fast.

Bernhardt had always been a performer. She was born in Kansas, but she was raised on the road. A distant cousin of the famous actor Sarah Bernhardt, she won her first song-and-dance competition at the age of two, was touring the country by the time she was seven, and became a fixture on the vaudeville circuit as a twelve-year-old.

Dancing was her greatest love, but when she signed on with a vaudevillian travelling dance troupe, she was called upon to perform another role. Their show was inspired by the circus. And Bernhardt was tiny: just four-foot-ten weighing eighty pounds. She was the perfect size to become a human cannonball. They began regularly firing her into the air as part of their performances. And so that's how she found herself sailing through the sky at the CNE.

Every year, the Ex would put on a spectacular show at the big grandstand that stood where BMO Field is today. There were military extravaganzas, historical re-enactments, and elaborate pageants performed by casts of hundreds, sometimes even accompanied by horses and pyrotechnics. But the one held in 1936 was surely one of the weirdest events ever staged at the CNE.

It was called Mystic Mars. The idea, as The Globe explained, was to provide the crowd with "a glamorous and dazzling view of the future." In the first act, the audience was given a glimpse of what the CNE might look like in 200 years — in 2136. In the second and third acts, they were transported to a futuristic version of Mars. The gargantuan stage was dwarfed by massive sets; the painted backdrops took months to design and weeks to build. They depicted Martian architecture, columns and staircases dramatically lit by spotlights during each night's show as a vast array of brightly costumed performers played the part of the Martians.

It was all capped off by a thunderous fireworks display. And for some reason, before they got to the big finale, they rolled out a whole series of vaudevillian circus troupes. At least thirty of them had been invited. There were high-wire trapeze artists, animal tricks, elephants… and more than one human cannonball, including Bobby Jean Bernhardt.

Promotions for the spectacle had been appearing in Toronto newspapers for weeks before the CNE began. On its opening night, Mystic Mars drew a crowd of more than 30,000 people. The first three performances seem to have gone off without a hitch. It was on the fourth night that things would go wrong.

The CNE Grandstand in 1930ish (Toronto Public Library)

Bernhardt didn't take her safety for granted. She knew how dangerous her job could be. "I was scared every time," she would later remember. While other human cannonballs landed in a net, her act was even more daring than that — she was, instead, caught by a pair of her fellow performers. It wasn't unusual for the length of her flight to vary a bit; she often fell a few feet short or a few feet long — but never so much they weren't able to catch her. It was always okay.

That night, she had extra reason to be nervous. It had been raining in Toronto that week. And the cannon from which she was fired could be unreliable when wet. The elastic mechanism became unpredictable. That day, one of her colleagues was worried enough to do something about it. He tried to dry it out, placing a heater inside it for a couple of hours. But that wasn't enough.

The show began as usual. The audience cheered and clapped as the Martians danced across the stage. But when the time came for Bernhardt's big moment, the mechanism was still damp. As she soared through the air, she didn't have the same velocity as usual. She was falling short by seven metres or so — nearly half the entire distance she was supposed to travel. The men raced forward to catch her, but try as they might they couldn't quite get there in time. They could only grab her upper half as it came down. Her legs slammed into the wooden stage with full force.

Something cracked. Some sources say it was her hip; others claim she broke her thigh bone. Either way, it was a brutal injury — the kind of thing that ends careers. It must have been horrifically painful.

In the moment, they managed to cover it up. "Few of the many thousand people realized that an accident had occurred," according to The Toronto Daily Star. "It could be seen that something had gone wrong with the act, but the show was carried on with such smoothness that the crowd did not suspect the seriousness of the injury."

Even Bernhardt herself doesn't seem to have immediately understood how bad it was. She was in good spirits as she was carried off to St. Michael's Hospital — more concerned about her pet terrier than her leg. "Don't feed Poochie any of that terrible hamburger," she commanded. "Make sure he gets some of that good steak and don't worry about me, I'll be all right."

At the hospital, however, the scene was much more sombre. The Star's reporter found Bernhardt's colleagues in tears. Her manager was deeply shaken, convinced she could have died. As it was, the bone would take weeks to heal. She's said to have been in the hospital for months.

The doctors' diagnosis was heartbreaking. They told her she would never dance again. The reporter assumed that at the very least she might have second thoughts about ever being fired out of a cannon again. But Bobby Jean Bernhardt was no ordinary performer. She'd been on the stage all her life and she wasn't about to leave it now.

In the years to come, she would perform with Ginger Rogers and George Burns, appear on The Ed Sullivan Show and Captain Kangaroo. She became such a familiar face on screen in the early days of television that people began calling her Miss TV. Others dubbed her Little Miss Broadway. She worked as a choreographer and as a comedian and for the Metropolitan Opera Company. She danced on tables in the Bahamas until she was seasick, performed five times at five different venues during a single New Year's Eve in New York. During the Second World War, she gave hundreds of free performances, entertaining American soldiers and wounded veterans. Even when she was finally forced to retire from the stage, she refused to give up her passion. She opened a series of dance schools across Kansas and Missouri, teaching ballet and ballroom and tap and polka to generations of children. She lived to be nearly 100 years old, so that even today you'll find hundreds of her students with fond memories of their time at her studio — a legacy that still lives on more than a century after she was born.

A cracked hip or a snapped femur wasn't about to derail all that. And it certainly wasn't going to keep her from flying through the sky again. Bobby Jean Bernhardt was made of tougher stuff than that.

"Sure, I'm going back to the cannon act," she scoffed at that reporter from her hospital bed. "What do you think?"

